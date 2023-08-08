Modulus Sym Inferencers

bounds (List[List[int]]) – List of domain bounds to form uniform rectangular domain

npoints (List[int]) – Resolution of voxels in each domain

nodes (List[Node]) – List of Modulus Nodes to unroll graph with.

output_names (List[str]) – List of desired outputs.

export_map (Dict[str, List[str]], optional) – Export map dictionary with keys that are VTK variables names and values that are lists of output variables. Will use 1:1 mapping if none is provided, by default None

invar (Dict[str, np.array], optional) – Dictionary of additional numpy arrays as input, by default {}

mask_fn (Union[Callable, None], optional) – Masking function to remove points from inferencing, by default None

mask_value (float, optional) – Value to assign masked points, by default Nan

plotter (Plotter, optional) – Modulus Plotter for showing results in tensorboard., by default None

requires_grad (bool, optional) – If automatic differentiation is needed for computing results., by default True