Parameterized 3D Heat Sink

In this tutorial, you will use the 3D geometry module from Modulus Sym to create the parameterized 3-fin heat sink geometry. Discrete parameterization can sometimes lead to discontinuities in the solution making the training harder. Hence tutorial only covers parameters that are continuous. Also, you will be training the parameterized model and validating it by performing inference on a case where \(h_{central fin}=0.4\), \(h_{side fins}=0.4\), \(l_{central fin}=1.0\), \(l_{side fins}=1.0\), \(t_{central fin}=0.1\), and \(t_{side fins}=0.1\). At the end of the tutorial a comparison between results for the above combination of parameters obtained from a parameterized model versus results obtained from a non-parameterized model trained on just a single geometry corresponding to the same set of values is presented. This will highlight the usefulness of using PINNs for doing parameterized simulations in comparison to some of the traditional methods.

Since the majority of the problem definition and setup was covered in Conjugate Heat Transfer, this tutorial will focus only on important elements for the parameterization.

The parameters chosen for variables act as additional inputs to the neural network. The outputs remain the same. Also, for this example since the variables are geometric only, no change needs to be made for how the equation nodes are defined (except the addition of turbulence model). In cases where the coefficients of a PDE are parameterized, the corresponding coefficient needs to be defined symbolically (i.e. using string) in the equation node.

Note for this example, the viscosity is set as a string in the NavierStokes constructor for the purposes of turbulence model. The ZeroEquation equation node 'nu' as the output node which acts as input to the momentum equations in Navier-Stokes.

The code for this parameterized problem is shown below. Note that parameterized and turbulent are set to true in the config file.

Parameterized flow network:

Copy Copied! # make navier stokes equations if cfg.custom.turbulent: ze = ZeroEquation(nu=0.002, dim=3, time=False, max_distance=0.5) ns = NavierStokes(nu=ze.equations["nu"], rho=1.0, dim=3, time=False) navier_stokes_nodes = ns.make_nodes() + ze.make_nodes() else: ns = NavierStokes(nu=0.01, rho=1.0, dim=3, time=False) navier_stokes_nodes = ns.make_nodes() normal_dot_vel = NormalDotVec() # make network arch if cfg.custom.parameterized: input_keys = [ Key("x"), Key("y"), Key("z"), Key("fin_height_m"), Key("fin_height_s"), Key("fin_length_m"), Key("fin_length_s"), Key("fin_thickness_m"), Key("fin_thickness_s"), ] else: input_keys = [Key("x"), Key("y"), Key("z")] flow_net = FullyConnectedArch( input_keys=input_keys, output_keys=[Key("u"), Key("v"), Key("w"), Key("p")] ) # make list of nodes to unroll graph on flow_nodes = ( navier_stokes_nodes + normal_dot_vel.make_nodes() + [flow_net.make_node(name="flow_network")] )

Parameterized heat network:

Copy Copied! # make thermal equations ad = AdvectionDiffusion(T="theta_f", rho=1.0, D=0.02, dim=3, time=False) dif = Diffusion(T="theta_s", D=0.0625, dim=3, time=False) dif_inteface = DiffusionInterface("theta_f", "theta_s", 1.0, 5.0, dim=3, time=False) f_grad = GradNormal("theta_f", dim=3, time=False) s_grad = GradNormal("theta_s", dim=3, time=False) # make network arch if cfg.custom.parameterized: input_keys = [ Key("x"), Key("y"), Key("z"), Key("fin_height_m"), Key("fin_height_s"), Key("fin_length_m"), Key("fin_length_s"), Key("fin_thickness_m"), Key("fin_thickness_s"), ] else: input_keys = [Key("x"), Key("y"), Key("z")] flow_net = FullyConnectedArch( input_keys=input_keys, output_keys=[Key("u"), Key("v"), Key("w"), Key("p")], ) thermal_f_net = FullyConnectedArch( input_keys=input_keys, output_keys=[Key("theta_f")] ) thermal_s_net = FullyConnectedArch( input_keys=input_keys, output_keys=[Key("theta_s")] ) # make list of nodes to unroll graph on thermal_nodes = ( ad.make_nodes() + dif.make_nodes() + dif_inteface.make_nodes() + f_grad.make_nodes() + s_grad.make_nodes() + [flow_net.make_node(name="flow_network", optimize=False)] + [thermal_f_net.make_node(name="thermal_f_network")] + [thermal_s_net.make_node(name="thermal_s_network")] )

This section is again very similar to Conjugate Heat Transfer tutorial. The only difference being, now the input to parameterization argument is a dictionary of key value pairs where the keys are strings for each design variable and the values are tuples of float/ints specifying the range of variation for those variables.

The code to setup these dictionaries for parameterized inputs and constraints can be found below.

Setting the parameter ranges ( three_fin_geometry.py )

Copy Copied! # parametric variation fin_height_m, fin_height_s = Symbol("fin_height_m"), Symbol("fin_height_s") fin_length_m, fin_length_s = Symbol("fin_length_m"), Symbol("fin_length_s") fin_thickness_m, fin_thickness_s = Symbol("fin_thickness_m"), Symbol("fin_thickness_s") height_m_range = (0.0, 0.6) height_s_range = (0.0, 0.6) length_m_range = (0.5, 1.0) length_s_range = (0.5, 1.0) thickness_m_range = (0.05, 0.15) thickness_s_range = (0.05, 0.15) param_ranges = { fin_height_m: height_m_range, fin_height_s: height_s_range, fin_length_m: length_m_range, fin_length_s: length_s_range, fin_thickness_m: thickness_m_range, fin_thickness_s: thickness_s_range, } fixed_param_ranges = { fin_height_m: 0.4, fin_height_s: 0.4, fin_length_m: 1.0, fin_length_s: 1.0, fin_thickness_m: 0.1, fin_thickness_s: 0.1, }

Copy Copied! # define geometry class ThreeFin(object): def __init__(self, parameterized: bool = False): # set param ranges if parameterized: pr = Parameterization(param_ranges) self.pr = param_ranges else: pr = Parameterization(fixed_param_ranges) self.pr = fixed_param_ranges # channel self.channel = Channel( channel_origin, ( channel_origin[0] + channel_dim[0], channel_origin[1] + channel_dim[1], channel_origin[2] + channel_dim[2], ), parameterization=pr, )

Setting the parameterization argument in the constraints. Here, only a few BCs from the flow domain are shown for example purposes. But the same settings are applied to all the other BCs.

Copy Copied! # inlet u_profile = inlet_vel * tanh((0.5 - Abs(y)) / 0.02) * tanh((0.5 - Abs(z)) / 0.02) constraint_inlet = PointwiseBoundaryConstraint( nodes=flow_nodes, geometry=geo.inlet, outvar={"u": u_profile, "v": 0, "w": 0}, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.Inlet, criteria=Eq(x, channel_origin[0]), lambda_weighting={ "u": 1.0, "v": 1.0, "w": 1.0, }, # weight zero on edges parameterization=geo.pr, batch_per_epoch=5000, ) flow_domain.add_constraint(constraint_inlet, "inlet")