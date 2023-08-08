Modulus Sym Geometry

quasirandom ( bool ) – If true then sample the points using the Halton sequences. Default is False.

parameterization ( Union [ Parameterization , None ] , optional ) – If the geometry is parameterized then you can provide ranges for the parameters with this. By default the sampling will be done with the internal parameterization.

criteria ( Union [ sympy.Basic , None ] ) – Only sample points that satisfy this criteria.

nr_points ( int ) – number of points to sample on boundary.

points – Dictionary contain a point cloud sampled uniformly. For example in 2D it would be ``` points = {‘x’: np.ndarray (N, 1),

’y’: np.ndarray (N, 1), ‘normal_x’: np.ndarray (N, 1), ‘normal_y’: np.ndarray (N, 1), ‘area’: np.ndarray (N, 1)}

