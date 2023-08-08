deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v100/_modules/modulus/sym/geometry/primitives_2d.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. """ Primitives for 2D geometries see https://www.iquilezles.org/www/articles/distfunctions/distfunctions.html """ import sys from operator import mul from sympy import Symbol , Abs , Max , Min , sqrt , sin , cos , acos , atan2 , pi , Heaviside from functools import reduce pi = float ( pi ) from sympy.vector import CoordSys3D from .curve import SympyCurve from .helper import _sympy_sdf_to_sdf from .geometry import Geometry , csg_curve_naming from .parameterization import Parameterization , Parameter , Bounds [docs] class Line ( Geometry ): """ 2D Line parallel to y-axis Parameters ---------- point_1 : tuple with 2 ints or floats lower bound point of line segment point_2 : tuple with 2 ints or floats upper bound point of line segment normal : int or float normal direction of line (+1 or -1) parameterization : Parameterization Parameterization of geometry. """ def __init__ ( self , point_1 , point_2 , normal = 1 , parameterization = Parameterization ()): assert point_1 [ 0 ] == point_2 [ 0 ], "Points must have same x-coordinate" # make sympy symbols to use l = Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 0 )) x = Symbol ( "x" ) # curves for each side curve_parameterization = Parameterization ({ l : ( 0 , 1 )}) curve_parameterization = Parameterization . combine ( curve_parameterization , parameterization ) dist_y = point_2 [ 1 ] - point_1 [ 1 ] line_1 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : point_1 [ 0 ], "y" : point_1 [ 1 ] + l * dist_y , "normal_x" : 1e-10 + normal , # TODO rm 1e-10 "normal_y" : 0 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = dist_y , ) curves = [ line_1 ] # calculate SDF sdf = normal * ( point_1 [ 0 ] - x ) # calculate bounds bounds = Bounds ( { Parameter ( "x" ): ( point_1 [ 0 ], point_2 [ 0 ]), Parameter ( "y" ): ( point_1 [ 1 ], point_2 [ 1 ]), }, parameterization = parameterization , ) # initialize Line super () . __init__ ( curves , _sympy_sdf_to_sdf ( sdf ), dims = 2 , bounds = bounds , parameterization = parameterization , ) [docs] class Channel2D ( Geometry ): """ 2D Channel (no bounding curves in x-direction) Parameters ---------- point_1 : tuple with 2 ints or floats lower bound point of channel point_2 : tuple with 2 ints or floats upper bound point of channel parameterization : Parameterization Parameterization of geometry. """ def __init__ ( self , point_1 , point_2 , parameterization = Parameterization ()): # make sympy symbols to use l = Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 0 )) y = Symbol ( "y" ) # curves for each side curve_parameterization = Parameterization ({ l : ( 0 , 1 )}) curve_parameterization = Parameterization . combine ( curve_parameterization , parameterization ) dist_x = point_2 [ 0 ] - point_1 [ 0 ] dist_y = point_2 [ 1 ] - point_1 [ 1 ] line_1 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : l * dist_x + point_1 [ 0 ], "y" : point_1 [ 1 ], "normal_x" : 0 , "normal_y" : - 1 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = dist_x , ) line_2 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : l * dist_x + point_1 [ 0 ], "y" : point_2 [ 1 ], "normal_x" : 0 , "normal_y" : 1 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = dist_x , ) curves = [ line_1 , line_2 ] # calculate SDF center_y = point_1 [ 1 ] + ( dist_y ) / 2 y_diff = Abs ( y - center_y ) - ( point_2 [ 1 ] - center_y ) outside_distance = sqrt ( Max ( y_diff , 0 ) ** 2 ) inside_distance = Min ( y_diff , 0 ) sdf = - ( outside_distance + inside_distance ) # calculate bounds bounds = Bounds ( { Parameter ( "x" ): ( point_1 [ 0 ], point_2 [ 0 ]), Parameter ( "y" ): ( point_1 [ 1 ], point_2 [ 1 ]), }, parameterization = parameterization , ) # initialize Channel2D super () . __init__ ( curves , _sympy_sdf_to_sdf ( sdf ), dims = 2 , bounds = bounds , parameterization = parameterization , ) [docs] class Rectangle ( Geometry ): """ 2D Rectangle Parameters ---------- point_1 : tuple with 2 ints or floats lower bound point of rectangle point_2 : tuple with 2 ints or floats upper bound point of rectangle parameterization : Parameterization Parameterization of geometry. """ def __init__ ( self , point_1 , point_2 , parameterization = Parameterization ()): # make sympy symbols to use l = Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 0 )) x , y = Symbol ( "x" ), Symbol ( "y" ) # curves for each side curve_parameterization = Parameterization ({ l : ( 0 , 1 )}) curve_parameterization = Parameterization . combine ( curve_parameterization , parameterization ) dist_x = point_2 [ 0 ] - point_1 [ 0 ] dist_y = point_2 [ 1 ] - point_1 [ 1 ] line_1 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : l * dist_x + point_1 [ 0 ], "y" : point_1 [ 1 ], "normal_x" : 0 , "normal_y" : - 1 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = dist_x , ) line_2 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : point_2 [ 0 ], "y" : l * dist_y + point_1 [ 1 ], "normal_x" : 1 , "normal_y" : 0 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = dist_y , ) line_3 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : l * dist_x + point_1 [ 0 ], "y" : point_2 [ 1 ], "normal_x" : 0 , "normal_y" : 1 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = dist_x , ) line_4 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : point_1 [ 0 ], "y" : - l * dist_y + point_2 [ 1 ], "normal_x" : - 1 , "normal_y" : 0 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = dist_y , ) curves = [ line_1 , line_2 , line_3 , line_4 ] # calculate SDF center_x = point_1 [ 0 ] + ( dist_x ) / 2 center_y = point_1 [ 1 ] + ( dist_y ) / 2 x_diff = Abs ( x - center_x ) - ( point_2 [ 0 ] - center_x ) y_diff = Abs ( y - center_y ) - ( point_2 [ 1 ] - center_y ) outside_distance = sqrt ( Max ( x_diff , 0 ) ** 2 + Max ( y_diff , 0 ) ** 2 ) inside_distance = Min ( Max ( x_diff , y_diff ), 0 ) sdf = - ( outside_distance + inside_distance ) # calculate bounds bounds = Bounds ( { Parameter ( "x" ): ( point_1 [ 0 ], point_2 [ 0 ]), Parameter ( "y" ): ( point_1 [ 1 ], point_2 [ 1 ]), }, parameterization = parameterization , ) # initialize Rectangle super () . __init__ ( curves , _sympy_sdf_to_sdf ( sdf ), dims = 2 , bounds = bounds , parameterization = parameterization , ) [docs] class Circle ( Geometry ): """ 2D Circle Parameters ---------- center : tuple with 2 ints or floats center point of circle radius : int or float radius of circle parameterization : Parameterization Parameterization of geometry. """ def __init__ ( self , center , radius , parameterization = Parameterization ()): # make sympy symbols to use theta = Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 0 )) x , y = Symbol ( "x" ), Symbol ( "y" ) # curve for perimeter of the circle curve_parameterization = Parameterization ({ theta : ( 0 , 2 * pi )}) curve_parameterization = Parameterization . combine ( curve_parameterization , parameterization ) curve = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] + radius * cos ( theta ), "y" : center [ 1 ] + radius * sin ( theta ), "normal_x" : 1 * cos ( theta ), "normal_y" : 1 * sin ( theta ), }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = 2 * pi * radius , ) curves = [ curve ] # calculate SDF sdf = radius - sqrt (( x - center [ 0 ]) ** 2 + ( y - center [ 1 ]) ** 2 ) # calculate bounds bounds = Bounds ( { Parameter ( "x" ): ( center [ 0 ] - radius , center [ 0 ] + radius ), Parameter ( "y" ): ( center [ 1 ] - radius , center [ 1 ] + radius ), }, parameterization = parameterization , ) # initialize Circle super () . __init__ ( curves , _sympy_sdf_to_sdf ( sdf ), dims = 2 , bounds = bounds , parameterization = parameterization , ) [docs] class Triangle ( Geometry ): """ 2D Isosceles Triangle Symmetrical axis parallel to y-axis Parameters ---------- center : tuple with 2 ints or floats center of base of triangle base : int or float base of triangle height : int or float height of triangle parameterization : Parameterization Parameterization of geometry. """ def __init__ ( self , center , base , height , parameterization = Parameterization ()): # make sympy symbols to use x , y = Symbol ( "x" ), Symbol ( "y" ) t , h = Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 0 )), Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 1 )) N = CoordSys3D ( "N" ) P = x * N . i + y * N . j O = center [ 0 ] * N . i + center [ 1 ] * N . j H = center [ 0 ] * N . i + ( center [ 1 ] + height ) * N . j B = ( center [ 0 ] + base / 2 ) * N . i + center [ 1 ] * N . j OP = P - O OH = H - O PH = OH - OP angle = acos ( PH . dot ( OH ) / sqrt ( PH . dot ( PH )) / sqrt ( OH . dot ( OH ))) apex_angle = atan2 ( base / 2 , height ) hypo_sin = sqrt ( height ** 2 + ( base / 2 ) ** 2 ) * sin ( apex_angle ) hypo_cos = sqrt ( height ** 2 + ( base / 2 ) ** 2 ) * cos ( apex_angle ) dist = sqrt ( PH . dot ( PH )) * sin ( Min ( angle - apex_angle , pi / 2 )) # curve for each side curve_parameterization = Parameterization ({ t : ( - 1 , 1 ), h : ( 0 , 1 )}) curve_parameterization = Parameterization . combine ( curve_parameterization , parameterization ) curve_1 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] + t * base / 2 , "y" : center [ 1 ] + t * 0 , "normal_x" : 0 , "normal_y" : - 1 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = base , ) curve_2 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] + h * hypo_sin , "y" : center [ 1 ] + height - h * hypo_cos , "normal_x" : 1 * cos ( apex_angle ), "normal_y" : 1 * sin ( apex_angle ), }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = sqrt ( height ** 2 + ( base / 2 ) ** 2 ), ) curve_3 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] - h * hypo_sin , "y" : center [ 1 ] + height - h * hypo_cos , "normal_x" : - 1 * cos ( apex_angle ), "normal_y" : 1 * sin ( apex_angle ), }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = sqrt ( height ** 2 + ( base / 2 ) ** 2 ), ) curves = [ curve_1 , curve_2 , curve_3 ] # calculate SDF outside_distance = 1 * sqrt ( Max ( 0 , dist ) ** 2 + Max ( 0 , center [ 1 ] - y ) ** 2 ) inside_distance = - 1 * Min ( Abs ( Min ( 0 , dist )), Abs ( Min ( 0 , center [ 1 ] - y ))) sdf = - ( outside_distance + inside_distance ) # calculate bounds bounds = Bounds ( { Parameter ( "x" ): ( center [ 0 ] - base / 2 , center [ 0 ] + base / 2 ), Parameter ( "y" ): ( center [ 1 ], center [ 1 ] + height ), }, parameterization = parameterization , ) # initialize Triangle super () . __init__ ( curves , _sympy_sdf_to_sdf ( sdf ), dims = 2 , bounds = bounds , parameterization = parameterization , ) [docs] class Ellipse ( Geometry ): """ 2D Ellipse Parameters ---------- center : tuple with 2 ints or floats center point of circle radius : int or float radius of circle parameterization : Parameterization Parameterization of geometry. """ def __init__ ( self , center , major , minor , parameterization = Parameterization ()): # make sympy symbols to use theta = Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 0 )) x , y = Symbol ( "x" ), Symbol ( "y" ) mag = sqrt (( minor * cos ( theta )) ** 2 + ( major * sin ( theta )) ** 2 ) area = pi * ( 3 * ( major + minor ) - sqrt (( 3 * minor + major ) * ( 3 * major + minor )) ) try : area = float ( area ) except : pass # curve for perimeter of the circle curve_parameterization = Parameterization ({ theta : ( 0 , 2 * pi )}) curve_parameterization = Parameterization . combine ( curve_parameterization , parameterization ) curve = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] + major * cos ( theta ), "y" : center [ 1 ] + minor * sin ( theta ), "normal_x" : minor * cos ( theta ) / mag , "normal_y" : major * sin ( theta ) / mag , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = area , ) curves = [ curve ] # calculate SDF sdf = 1 - ((( x - center [ 0 ]) / major ) ** 2 + (( y - center [ 1 ]) / minor ) ** 2 ) # calculate bounds bounds = Bounds ( { Parameter ( "x" ): ( center [ 0 ] - major , center [ 0 ] + major ), Parameter ( "y" ): ( center [ 1 ] - minor , center [ 1 ] + minor ), }, parameterization = parameterization , ) # initialize Ellipse super () . __init__ ( curves , _sympy_sdf_to_sdf ( sdf ), dims = 2 , bounds = bounds , parameterization = parameterization , ) [docs] class Polygon ( Geometry ): """ 2D Polygon Parameters ---------- points : list of tuple with 2 ints or floats lower bound point of line segment parameterization : Parameterization Parameterization of geometry. """ def __init__ ( self , points , parameterization = Parameterization ()): # make sympy symbols to use s = Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 0 )) x = Symbol ( "x" ) y = Symbol ( "y" ) # wrap points wrapted_points = points + [ points [ 0 ]] # curves for each side curve_parameterization = Parameterization ({ s : ( 0 , 1 )}) curve_parameterization = Parameterization . combine ( curve_parameterization , parameterization ) curves = [] for v1 , v2 in zip ( wrapted_points [: - 1 ], wrapted_points [ 1 :]): # area dx = v2 [ 0 ] - v1 [ 0 ] dy = v2 [ 1 ] - v1 [ 1 ] area = ( dx ** 2 + dy ** 2 ) ** 0.5 # generate normals normal_x = dy / area normal_y = - dx / area line = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : dx * s + v1 [ 0 ], "y" : dy * s + v1 [ 1 ], "normal_x" : dy / area , "normal_y" : - dx / area , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = area , ) curves . append ( line ) # calculate SDF sdfs = [( x - wrapted_points [ 0 ][ 0 ]) ** 2 + ( y - wrapted_points [ 0 ][ 1 ]) ** 2 ] conds = [] for v1 , v2 in zip ( wrapted_points [: - 1 ], wrapted_points [ 1 :]): # sdf calculation dx = v1 [ 0 ] - v2 [ 0 ] dy = v1 [ 1 ] - v2 [ 1 ] px = x - v2 [ 0 ] py = y - v2 [ 1 ] d_dot_d = dx ** 2 + dy ** 2 p_dot_d = px * dx + py * dy max_min = Max ( Min ( p_dot_d / d_dot_d , 1.0 ), 0.0 ) vx = px - dx * max_min vy = py - dy * max_min sdf = vx ** 2 + vy ** 2 sdfs . append ( sdf ) # winding calculation cond_1 = Heaviside ( y - v2 [ 1 ]) cond_2 = Heaviside ( v1 [ 1 ] - y ) cond_3 = Heaviside (( dx * py ) - ( dy * px )) all_cond = cond_1 * cond_2 * cond_3 none_cond = ( 1.0 - cond_1 ) * ( 1.0 - cond_2 ) * ( 1.0 - cond_3 ) cond = 1.0 - 2.0 * Min ( all_cond + none_cond , 1.0 ) conds . append ( cond ) # set inside outside sdf = Min ( * sdfs ) cond = reduce ( mul , conds ) sdf = sqrt ( sdf ) * - cond # calculate bounds min_x = Min ( * [ p [ 0 ] for p in points ]) if min_x . is_number : min_x = float ( min_x ) max_x = Max ( * [ p [ 0 ] for p in points ]) if max_x . is_number : max_x = float ( max_x ) min_y = Min ( * [ p [ 1 ] for p in points ]) if min_y . is_number : min_y = float ( min_y ) max_y = Max ( * [ p [ 1 ] for p in points ]) if max_y . is_number : max_y = float ( max_y ) bounds = Bounds ( { Parameter ( "x" ): ( min_x , max_x ), Parameter ( "y" ): ( min_y , max_y ), }, parameterization = parameterization , ) # initialize Polygon super () . __init__ ( curves , _sympy_sdf_to_sdf ( sdf ), dims = 2 , bounds = bounds , parameterization = parameterization , )