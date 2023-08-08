Physics Informed Neural Networks in Modulus Sym

In this section we provide a brief introduction to solving differential equations with neural networks. The idea is to use a neural network to approximate the solution to the given differential equation and boundary conditions. We train this neural network by constructing a loss function for how well the neural network is satisfying the differential equation and boundary conditions. If the network is able to minimize this loss function then it will in effect, solve the given differential equation.

To illustrate this idea we will give an example of solving the following problem,

(5)\[\begin{split} \mathbf{P} : \left\{\begin{matrix} \frac{\delta^2 u}{\delta x^2}(x) = f(x), \\ \\ u(0) = u(1) = 0, \end{matrix}

ight.\end{split}\]



We start by constructing a neural network \(u_{net}(x)\). The input to this network is a single value \(x \in \mathbb{R}\) and its output is also a single value \(u_{net}(x) \in \mathbb{R}\). We suppose that this neural network is infinitely differentiable, \(u_{net} \in C^{\infty}\). The typical neural network used is a deep fully connected network where the activation functions are infinitely differentiable.

Next we need to construct a loss function to train this neural network. We easily encode the boundary conditions as a loss in the following way:

(6)\[L_{BC} = u_{net}(0)^2 + u_{net}(1)^2\]



For encoding the equations, we need to compute the derivatives of \(u_{net}\). Using automatic differentiation we can do so and compute \(\frac{\delta^2 u_{net}}{\delta x^2}(x)\). This allows us to write a loss function of the form:

(7)\[ L_{residual} = \frac{1}{N}\sum^{N}_{i=0} \left( \frac{\delta^2 u_{net}}{\delta x^2}(x_i) - f(x_i)

ight)^2\]



Where the \(x_i\) ‘s are a batch of points sampled in the interior, \(x_i \in (0, 1)\). Our total loss is then \(L = L_{BC} + L_{residual}\). Optimizers such as Adam are used to train this neural network. Given \(f(x)=1\), the true solution is \(\frac{1}{2}(x-1)x\). Upon solving the problem, you can obtain good agreement between the exact solution and the neural network solution as shown in Fig. 10.

Fig. 10 Neural Network Solver compared with analytical solution.

Using the PINNs in Modulus Sym, we were able to solve complex problems with intricate geometries and multiple physics. In order to achieve this we have deviated and improved on the current state-of-the-art in several important ways. In this section we will briefly cover some topics related to this.