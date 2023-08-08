Darcy Flow with Physics-Informed Fourier Neural Operator

The setup for this problem is largely the same as the FNO example (Darcy Flow with Fourier Neural Operator), except that the PDE loss is defined and the FNO model is constrained using it. This process is described in detail in Defining PDE Loss below.

Similar to the FNO chapter, the training and validation data for this example can be found on the Fourier Neural Operator Github page. However, an automated script for downloading and converting this dataset has been included. This requires the package gdown which can easily installed through pip install gdown .

Note The python script for this problem can be found at examples/darcy/darcy_pino.py .

The configuration for this problem is similar to the FNO example, but importantly there is an extra parameter custom.gradient_method where the method for computing the gradients in the PDE loss is selected. This can be one of fdm , fourier , exact corresponding to the three options above. The balance between the data and PDE terms in the loss function can also be controlled using the loss.weights parameter group.

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
#     http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.

defaults:
  - modulus_default
  - /arch/conv_fully_connected_cfg@arch.decoder
  - /arch/fno_cfg@arch.fno
  - scheduler: tf_exponential_lr
  - optimizer: adam
  - loss: sum
  - _self_

cuda_graphs: false
jit: false

custom:
  gradient_method: exact
  ntrain: 1000
  ntest: 100

arch:
  decoder:
    input_keys: [z, 32]
    output_keys: sol
    nr_layers: 1
    layer_size: 32
  fno:
    input_keys: coeff
    dimension: 2
    nr_fno_layers: 4
    fno_modes: 12
    padding: 9

scheduler:
  decay_rate: 0.95
  decay_steps: 1000

training:
  rec_results_freq: 1000
  max_steps: 10000

loss:
  weights:
    sol: 1.0
    darcy: 0.1

batch_size:
  grid: 8
  validation: 8

For this example, a custom PDE residual calculation is defined using the various approaches proposed above. Defining a custom PDE residual using sympy and automatic differentiation is discussed in 1D Wave Equation, but in this problem you will not be relying on standard automatic differentiation for calculating the derivatives. Rather, you will explicitly define how the residual is calculated using a custom torch.nn.Module called Darcy . The purpose of this module is to compute and return the Darcy PDE residual given the input and output tensors of the FNO model, which is done via its .forward(...) method:

Copy Copied! from modulus.sym.models.layers import fourier_derivatives # helper function for computing spectral derivatives from ops import dx, ddx # helper function for computing finite difference derivatives

Copy Copied! class Darcy(torch.nn.Module): "Custom Darcy PDE definition for PINO" def __init__(self, gradient_method: str = "exact"): super().__init__() self.gradient_method = str(gradient_method) def forward(self, input_var: Dict[str, torch.Tensor]) -> Dict[str, torch.Tensor]: # get inputs u = input_var["sol"] c = input_var["coeff"] dcdx = input_var["Kcoeff_y"] # data is reversed dcdy = input_var["Kcoeff_x"] dxf = 1.0 / u.shape[-2] dyf = 1.0 / u.shape[-1] # Compute gradients based on method # Exact first order and FDM second order if self.gradient_method == "exact": dudx_exact = input_var["sol__x"] dudy_exact = input_var["sol__y"] dduddx_exact = input_var["sol__x__x"] dduddy_exact = input_var["sol__y__y"] # compute darcy equation darcy = ( 1.0 + (dcdx * dudx_exact) + (c * dduddx_exact) + (dcdy * dudy_exact) + (c * dduddy_exact) ) # FDM gradients elif self.gradient_method == "fdm": dudx_fdm = dx(u, dx=dxf, channel=0, dim=0, order=1, padding="replication") dudy_fdm = dx(u, dx=dyf, channel=0, dim=1, order=1, padding="replication") dduddx_fdm = ddx( u, dx=dxf, channel=0, dim=0, order=1, padding="replication" ) dduddy_fdm = ddx( u, dx=dyf, channel=0, dim=1, order=1, padding="replication" ) # compute darcy equation darcy = ( 1.0 + (dcdx * dudx_fdm) + (c * dduddx_fdm) + (dcdy * dudy_fdm) + (c * dduddy_fdm) ) # Fourier derivative elif self.gradient_method == "fourier": dim_u_x = u.shape[2] dim_u_y = u.shape[3] u = F.pad( u, (0, dim_u_y - 1, 0, dim_u_x - 1), mode="reflect" ) # Constant seems to give best results f_du, f_ddu = fourier_derivatives(u, [2.0, 2.0]) dudx_fourier = f_du[:, 0:1, :dim_u_x, :dim_u_y] dudy_fourier = f_du[:, 1:2, :dim_u_x, :dim_u_y] dduddx_fourier = f_ddu[:, 0:1, :dim_u_x, :dim_u_y] dduddy_fourier = f_ddu[:, 1:2, :dim_u_x, :dim_u_y] # compute darcy equation darcy = ( 1.0 + (dcdx * dudx_fourier) + (c * dduddx_fourier) + (dcdy * dudy_fourier) + (c * dduddy_fourier) ) else: raise ValueError(f"Derivative method{self.gradient_method}not supported.") # Zero outer boundary darcy = F.pad(darcy[:, :, 2:-2, 2:-2], [2, 2, 2, 2], "constant", 0) # Return darcy output_var = { "darcy": dxf * darcy, } # weight boundary loss higher return output_var

The gradients of the FNO solution are computed according to the gradient method selected above. The FNO model automatically outputs first and second order gradients when the exact method is used, and so no extra computation of these is necessary. Furthermore, note that the gradients of the permeability field are already included as tensors in the FNO input training data (with keys Kcoeff_x and Kcoeff_y ) and so these do not need to be computed.

Next, incorporate this module into Modulus Sym by wrapping it into a Modulus Sym Node . This ensures the module is incorporated into Modulus Sym’ computational graph and can be used to optimise the FNO.

Copy Copied! from modulus.sym.node import Node

Copy Copied! # Make custom Darcy residual node for PINO inputs = [ "sol", "coeff", "Kcoeff_x", "Kcoeff_y", ] if cfg.custom.gradient_method == "exact": inputs += [ "sol__x", "sol__y", ] darcy_node = Node( inputs=inputs, outputs=["darcy"], evaluate=Darcy(gradient_method=cfg.custom.gradient_method), name="Darcy Node", ) nodes = [fno.make_node("fno"), darcy_node]

Finally, define the PDE loss term by adding a constraint to the darcy output variable (see Adding Constraints below).

Loading both the training and validation datasets follows a similar process as the FNO example:

Copy Copied! # load training/ test data input_keys = [ Key("coeff", scale=(7.48360e00, 4.49996e00)), Key("Kcoeff_x"), Key("Kcoeff_y"), ] output_keys = [ Key("sol", scale=(5.74634e-03, 3.88433e-03)), ] download_FNO_dataset("Darcy_241", outdir="datasets/") invar_train, outvar_train = load_FNO_dataset( "datasets/Darcy_241/piececonst_r241_N1024_smooth1.hdf5", [k.name for k in input_keys], [k.name for k in output_keys], n_examples=cfg.custom.ntrain, ) invar_test, outvar_test = load_FNO_dataset( "datasets/Darcy_241/piececonst_r241_N1024_smooth2.hdf5", [k.name for k in input_keys], [k.name for k in output_keys], n_examples=cfg.custom.ntest, ) # add additional constraining values for darcy variable outvar_train["darcy"] = np.zeros_like(outvar_train["sol"]) train_dataset = DictGridDataset(invar_train, outvar_train) test_dataset = DictGridDataset(invar_test, outvar_test)

Initializing the model also follows a similar process as the FNO example:

Copy Copied! # Define FNO model decoder_net = instantiate_arch( cfg=cfg.arch.decoder, output_keys=output_keys, ) fno = instantiate_arch( cfg=cfg.arch.fno, input_keys=[input_keys[0]], decoder_net=decoder_net, ) if cfg.custom.gradient_method == "exact": derivatives = [ Key("sol", derivatives=[Key("x")]), Key("sol", derivatives=[Key("y")]), Key("sol", derivatives=[Key("x"), Key("x")]), Key("sol", derivatives=[Key("y"), Key("y")]), ] fno.add_pino_gradients( derivatives=derivatives, domain_length=[1.0, 1.0], )

However, in the case where the exact gradient method is used, you need to additionally instruct the model to output the appropriate gradients by specifying these gradients in its output keys.

Finally, add constraints to your model in a similar fashion to the FNO example. The same SupervisedGridConstraint can be used; to include the PDE loss term you need to define additional target values for the darcy output variable defined above (zeros, to minimise the PDE residual) and add them to the outvar_train dictionary:

Copy Copied! # make domain domain = Domain() # add constraints to domain supervised = SupervisedGridConstraint( nodes=nodes, dataset=train_dataset, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.grid, ) domain.add_constraint(supervised, "supervised")

The same data validator as the FNO example is used.