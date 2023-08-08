Interface Problem by Variational Method

This subsection shows how to implement the continuous type variational form (183) in Modulus Sym. The code for this example can be found in ./dg/dg.py .

First, import all the packages needed:

Copy Copied! import torch import modulus.sym from modulus.sym.hydra import instantiate_arch, ModulusConfig from modulus.sym.solver import Solver from modulus.sym.geometry import Bounds from modulus.sym.geometry.primitives_2d import Rectangle from modulus.sym.key import Key from modulus.sym.eq.pdes.diffusion import Diffusion from modulus.sym.utils.vpinn.test_functions import ( RBF_Function, Test_Function, Legendre_test, Trig_test, ) from modulus.sym.utils.vpinn.integral import tensor_int, Quad_Rect, Quad_Collection from modulus.sym.domain import Domain from modulus.sym.domain.constraint import ( PointwiseBoundaryConstraint, PointwiseInteriorConstraint, VariationalConstraint, ) from modulus.sym.dataset import DictVariationalDataset from modulus.sym.domain.validator import PointwiseValidator from modulus.sym.domain.inferencer import PointwiseInferencer from modulus.sym.utils.io.plotter import ValidatorPlotter, InferencerPlotter from modulus.sym.loss import Loss from sympy import Symbol, Heaviside, Eq import numpy as np import quadpy

Using the interface in the middle of the domain, you can define the geometry by left and right parts separately. This allows you to capture the interface information by sampling on the boundary that is common to the two halves.

Copy Copied! # add constraints to solver x, y = Symbol("x"), Symbol("y") # make geometry rec_1 = Rectangle((0, 0), (0.5, 1)) rec_2 = Rectangle((0.5, 0), (1, 1)) rec = rec_1 + rec_2 # make training domain for traditional PINN eps = 0.02 rec_pinn = Rectangle((0 + eps, 0 + eps), (0.5 - eps, 1 - eps)) + Rectangle( (0.5 + eps, 0 + eps), (1 - eps, 1 - eps) )

In this example, you will use the variational form in conjunction with traditional PINNs. The PINNs’ loss is essentially a point-wise residual, and the loss function performs well for a smooth solution. Therefore, impose the traditional PINNs’ loss for areas away from boundaries and interfaces.

With the geometry defined for the problem, you can define the constraints for the boundary conditions and PDEs.

The PDE will be taken care by variational form. However, there is no conflict to apply the classic form PDE constraints with the present of variational form. The rule of thumb is, with classic form PDE constraints, the neural network converges faster, but the computational graph is larger. The code segment below applies the classic form PDE constraint. This part is optional because of variational constraints.

Copy Copied! # make domain domain = Domain() # PINN constraint # interior = PointwiseInteriorConstraint( # nodes=nodes, # geometry=rec_pinn, # outvar={"diffusion_u": 0}, # batch_size=4000, # bounds={x: (0 + eps, 1 - eps), y: (0 + eps, 1 - eps)}, # lambda_weighting={"diffusion_u": 1.}, # ) # domain.add_constraint(interior, "interior") # exterior boundary g = ((x - 1) ** 2 * Heaviside(x - 0.5)) + (x**2 * Heaviside(-x + 0.5)) boundary = PointwiseBoundaryConstraint( nodes=nodes, geometry=rec, outvar={"u": g}, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.boundary, lambda_weighting={"u": 10.0}, # weight edges to be zero criteria=~Eq(x, 0.5), ) domain.add_constraint(boundary, "boundary") batch_per_epoch = 100 variational_datasets = {} batch_sizes = {} # Middle line boundary invar = rec.sample_boundary( batch_per_epoch * cfg.batch_size.boundary, criteria=~Eq(x, 0.5) ) invar["area"] *= batch_per_epoch variational_datasets["boundary1"] = DictVariationalDataset( invar=invar, outvar_names=["u__x", "u__y"], ) batch_sizes["boundary1"] = cfg.batch_size.boundary # Middle line boundary invar = rec_1.sample_boundary( batch_per_epoch * cfg.batch_size.boundary, criteria=Eq(x, 0.5) ) invar["area"] *= batch_per_epoch variational_datasets["boundary2"] = DictVariationalDataset( invar=invar, outvar_names=["u__x"], ) batch_sizes["boundary2"] = cfg.batch_size.boundary # Interior points if cfg.training.use_quadratures: paras = [ [ [[0, 0.5], [0, 1]], 20, True, lambda n: quadpy.c2.product(quadpy.c1.gauss_legendre(n)), ], [ [[0.5, 1], [0, 1]], 20, True, lambda n: quadpy.c2.product(quadpy.c1.gauss_legendre(n)), ], ] quad_rec = Quad_Collection(Quad_Rect, paras) invar = { "x": quad_rec.points_numpy[:, 0:1], "y": quad_rec.points_numpy[:, 1:2], "area": np.expand_dims(quad_rec.weights_numpy, -1), } variational_datasets["interior"] = DictVariationalDataset( invar=invar, outvar_names=["u__x", "u__y"], ) batch_sizes["interior"] = min( [quad_rec.points_numpy.shape[0], cfg.batch_size.interior] ) else: invar = rec.sample_interior( batch_per_epoch * cfg.batch_size.interior, bounds=Bounds({x: (0.0, 1.0), y: (0.0, 1.0)}), ) invar["area"] *= batch_per_epoch variational_datasets["interior"] = DictVariationalDataset( invar=invar, outvar_names=["u__x", "u__y"], ) batch_sizes["interior"] = cfg.batch_size.interior # Add points for RBF if cfg.training.test_function == "rbf": invar = rec.sample_interior( batch_per_epoch * cfg.batch_size.rbf_functions, bounds=Bounds({x: (0.0, 1.0), y: (0.0, 1.0)}), ) invar["area"] *= batch_per_epoch variational_datasets["rbf"] = DictVariationalDataset( invar=invar, outvar_names=[], ) batch_sizes["rbf"] = cfg.batch_size.rbf_functions variational_constraint = VariationalConstraint( datasets=variational_datasets, batch_sizes=batch_sizes, nodes=nodes, num_workers=1, loss=DGLoss(cfg.training.test_function), ) domain.add_constraint(variational_constraint, "variational")

For variational constraints, in the run function, first collect the data needed to formulate the variational form. For interior points, there are two options. The first option is quadrature rule. Modulus Sym has the functionality to create the quadrature rule on some basic geometries and meshes based on quadpy package. The quadrature rule has higher accuracy and efficiency, so use the quadrature rules when possible. The other option is using random points. You can use quasi-random points to increase the accuracy of the integral by setting quasirandom=True in sample_interior . For this examples, you can use cfg.quad in Hydra configure file to choose the option.

You can also use the radial basis test function. If so, use the additional data for the center of radial basis functions (RBFs).

Since the closed form solution is known, create a validator to compare the prediction and ground truth solution.

Copy Copied! # add validation data delta_x = 0.01 delta_y = 0.01 x0 = np.arange(0, 1, delta_x) y0 = np.arange(0, 1, delta_y) x_grid, y_grid = np.meshgrid(x0, y0) x_grid = np.expand_dims(x_grid.flatten(), axis=-1) y_grid = np.expand_dims(y_grid.flatten(), axis=-1) u = np.where(x_grid <= 0.5, x_grid**2, (x_grid - 1) ** 2) invar_numpy = {"x": x_grid, "y": y_grid} outvar_numpy = {"u": u} openfoam_validator = PointwiseValidator( nodes=nodes, invar=invar_numpy, true_outvar=outvar_numpy, plotter=ValidatorPlotter(), ) domain.add_validator(openfoam_validator)

To generate the solution at the desired domain, add an inferencer.

Copy Copied! # add inferencer data inferencer = PointwiseInferencer( nodes=nodes, invar=invar_numpy, output_names=["u"], batch_size=2048, plotter=InferencerPlotter(), ) domain.add_inferencer(inferencer)

This subsection, shows how to form the variational loss. Use the data collected and registered to the VariationalConstraint to form this loss.

First, choose what test function to use.

In Modulus Sym, Legendre, 1st and 2nd kind of Chebyshev polynomials and trigonometric functions are already implemented as the test functions and can be selected directly. You can also define your own test functions by providing its name, domain, and SymPy expression in meta_test_function class. In the Test_Function , you will need to provide a dictionary of the name and order of the test functions ( name_ord_dict in the parameter list), the upper and lower bound of your domain ( box in the parameter list), and what kind of derivatives you will need ( diff_list in the parameter list). For example, if \(v_{xxy}\) is needed, you might add [1,1,2] in the diff_list . There are shortcuts for diff_list . If you need all the components of gradient of test function, you might add 'grad' in diff_list , and if the Laplacian of the test function is needed, you might add 'Delta' . The box parameter if left unspecified, is set to the default values, i.e. for Legendre polynomials \([-1, 1]^n\), for trigonometric functions \([0, 1]^n\), etc.

The definition of test function will be put in initializer of the DGLoss class.

Copy Copied! # custom variational loss class DGLoss(Loss): def __init__(self, test_function): super().__init__() # make test function self.test_function = test_function if test_function == "rbf": self.v = RBF_Function(dim=2, diff_list=["grad"]) self.eps = 10.0 elif test_function == "legendre": self.v = Test_Function( name_ord_dict={ Legendre_test: [k for k in range(10)], Trig_test: [k for k in range(5)], }, diff_list=["grad"], )

Then, it suffices to define the forward function of DGLoss . In forward , you need to form and return the variational loss. According to (183), the variational loss has been formed by the following code:

Copy Copied! def forward( self, list_invar, list_outvar, step: int, ): # calculate test function if self.test_function == "rbf": v_outside = self.v.eval_test( "v", x=list_invar[0]["x"], y=list_invar[0]["y"], x_center=list_invar[3]["x"], y_center=list_invar[3]["y"], eps=self.eps, ) v_center = self.v.eval_test( "v", x=list_invar[1]["x"], y=list_invar[1]["y"], x_center=list_invar[3]["x"], y_center=list_invar[3]["y"], eps=self.eps, ) v_interior = self.v.eval_test( "v", x=list_invar[2]["x"], y=list_invar[2]["y"], x_center=list_invar[3]["x"], y_center=list_invar[3]["y"], eps=self.eps, ) vx_interior = self.v.eval_test( "vx", x=list_invar[2]["x"], y=list_invar[2]["y"], x_center=list_invar[3]["x"], y_center=list_invar[3]["y"], eps=self.eps, ) vy_interior = self.v.eval_test( "vy", x=list_invar[2]["x"], y=list_invar[2]["y"], x_center=list_invar[3]["x"], y_center=list_invar[3]["y"], eps=self.eps, ) elif self.test_function == "legendre": v_outside = self.v.eval_test( "v", x=list_invar[0]["x"], y=list_invar[0]["y"] ) v_center = self.v.eval_test("v", x=list_invar[1]["x"], y=list_invar[1]["y"]) v_interior = self.v.eval_test( "v", x=list_invar[2]["x"], y=list_invar[2]["y"] ) vx_interior = self.v.eval_test( "vx", x=list_invar[2]["x"], y=list_invar[2]["y"] ) vy_interior = self.v.eval_test( "vy", x=list_invar[2]["x"], y=list_invar[2]["y"] ) # calculate du/dn on surface dudn = ( list_invar[0]["normal_x"] * list_outvar[0]["u__x"] + list_invar[0]["normal_y"] * list_outvar[0]["u__y"] ) # form integrals of interior f = -2.0 uxvx = list_outvar[2]["u__x"] * vx_interior uyvy = list_outvar[2]["u__y"] * vy_interior fv = f * v_interior # calculate integrals int_outside = tensor_int(list_invar[0]["area"], v_outside, dudn) int_center = tensor_int(list_invar[1]["area"], 2.0 * v_center) int_interior = tensor_int(list_invar[2]["area"], uxvx + uyvy - fv) losses = { "variational_poisson": torch.abs(int_interior - int_center - int_outside) .pow(2) .sum() } return losses

list_invar includes all the inputs from the geometry while the list_outvar includes all requested outputs. The test function v can be evaluated by method v.eval_test . The parameters are: the name of function you want, and the coordinates to evaluate the functions.

Now, all the resulting variables of test function, like v_interior , are \(N\) by \(M\) tensors, where \(N\) is the number of points, and \(M\) is the number of the test functions.

To form the integration, you can use the tensor_int function in the Modulus Sym. This function has three parameters w , v , and u . The w is the quadrature weight for the integration. For uniform random points or quasi-random points, it is precisely the average area. The v is an \(N\) by \(M\) tensor, and u is a \(1\) by \(M\) tensor. If u is provided, this function will return a \(1\) by \(M\) tensor, and each entry is \(\int_\Omega u v_i dx\), for \(i=1,\cdots, M\). If u is not provided, it will return a \(1\) by \(M\) tensor, and each entry is \(\int_\Omega v_i dx\), for \(i=1,\cdots, M\).

Solving the problem using different settings.

First, solve the problem by Legendre and trigonometric test function without quadrature rule. The results are shown in Fig. 103.

Fig. 103 Left: Modulus Sym. Center: Analytical. Right: Difference.

By using quadrature rule, the results are shown in Fig. 104.

Fig. 104 Left: Modulus Sym. Center: Analytical. Right: Difference.

By using quadrature rule and RBF test function, the results are shown in Fig. 105.

Fig. 105 Left: Modulus Sym. Center: Analytical. Right: Difference.