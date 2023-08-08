deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v100/_modules/modulus/sym/domain/inferencer/vtkpointwise.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
from typing import Dict, List, Union, Callable
from pathlib import Path
import inspect
import torch
import numpy as np
from modulus.sym.domain.inferencer import PointwiseInferencer
from modulus.sym.domain.constraint import Constraint
from modulus.sym.graph import Graph
from modulus.sym.key import Key
from modulus.sym.node import Node
from modulus.sym.distributed import DistributedManager
from modulus.sym.utils.io import InferencerPlotter
from modulus.sym.utils.io.vtk import var_to_polyvtk, VTKBase, VTKUniformGrid
from modulus.sym.dataset import DictInferencePointwiseDataset
[docs]class PointVTKInferencer(PointwiseInferencer):
"""
Pointwise inferencer using mesh points of VTK object
Parameters
----------
vtk_obj : VTKBase
Modulus VTK object to use point locations from
nodes : List[Node]
List of Modulus Nodes to unroll graph with.
input_vtk_map : Dict[str, List[str]]
Dictionary mapping from Modulus input variables to VTK variable names {"modulus.sym.name": ["vtk name"]}.
Use colons to denote components of multi-dimensional VTK arrays ("name":# )
output_names : List[str]
List of desired outputs.
invar : Dict[str, np.array], optional
Dictionary of additional numpy arrays as input, by default {}
batch_size : int
Batch size used when running inference
mask_fn : Union[Callable, None], optional
Masking function to remove points from inferencing, by default None
mask_value : float, optional
Value to assign masked points, by default Nan
plotter : Plotter, optional
Modulus `Plotter` for showing results in tensorboard., by default None
requires_grad : bool, optional
If automatic differentiation is needed for computing results., by default True
log_iter : bool, optional
Save results to different file each call, by default False
"""
def __init__(
self,
vtk_obj: VTKBase,
nodes: List[Node],
input_vtk_map: Dict[str, List[str]],
output_names: List[str],
invar: Dict[str, np.array] = {}, # Additional inputs
batch_size: int = 1024,
mask_fn: Union[Callable, None] = None,
mask_value: float = np.nan,
plotter=None,
requires_grad: bool = False,
log_iter: bool = False,
model=None,
):
# Set VTK file save dir and file name
self.vtk_obj = vtk_obj
self.vtk_obj.file_dir = "./inferencers"
self.vtk_obj.file_name = "inferencer"
# Set up input dict
invar_vtk = self.vtk_obj.get_data_from_map(input_vtk_map)
invar.update(invar_vtk)
# If mask set up mask indexes
self.mask_value = mask_value
self.mask_index = None
if mask_fn is not None:
args, _, _, _ = inspect.getargspec(mask_fn)
# Fall back np_lambdify does not supply arguement names
# Ideally np_lambdify should allow input names to be queried
if len(args) == 0:
args = list(invar.keys()) # Hope your inputs all go into the mask
mask_input = {key: invar[key] for key in args if key in invar}
mask = np.squeeze(mask_fn(**mask_input).astype(np.bool))
# True points get masked while False get kept, flip for index
self.mask_index = np.logical_not(mask)
# Mask out to only masked points (only inference here)
for key, value in invar.items():
invar[key] = value[self.mask_index]
# set plotter
self.plotter = plotter
self.log_iter = log_iter
# initialize inferencer
super().__init__(
nodes=nodes,
invar=invar,
output_names=output_names,
batch_size=batch_size,
plotter=plotter,
requires_grad=requires_grad,
model=model,
)
def save_results(self, name, results_dir, writer, save_filetypes, step):
# Compute results
invar, predvar = self._compute_results()
# Reconstruct full array if mask was applied
if self.mask_index is not None:
invar, predvar = self._mask_results(invar, predvar)
# Write results to file
self._write_results(
invar, predvar, name, results_dir, writer, save_filetypes, step
)
def save_stream(
self, name, results_dir, writer, step, save_results, save_filetypes, to_cpu
):
if not to_cpu:
raise NotImplementedError("to_cpu=False not supported.")
# Compute results
invar, predvar = self._compute_results()
# Reconstruct full array if mask was applied
if self.mask_index is not None:
invar, predvar = self._mask_results(invar, predvar)
# Write results to file
if save_results:
self._write_results(
invar, predvar, name, results_dir, writer, save_filetypes, step
)
return {**invar, **predvar}
def _compute_results(self):
invar_cpu = {key: [] for key in self.dataset.invar_keys}
predvar_cpu = {key: [] for key in self.dataset.outvar_keys}
# Loop through mini-batches
for i, (invar0,) in enumerate(self.dataloader):
# Move data to device
invar = Constraint._set_device(
invar0, device=self.device, requires_grad=self.requires_grad
)
pred_outvar = self.forward(invar)
invar_cpu = {key: value + [invar0[key]] for key, value in invar_cpu.items()}
predvar_cpu = {
key: value + [pred_outvar[key].cpu().detach().numpy()]
for key, value in predvar_cpu.items()
}
# Concat mini-batch arrays
invar = {key: np.concatenate(value) for key, value in invar_cpu.items()}
predvar = {key: np.concatenate(value) for key, value in predvar_cpu.items()}
return invar, predvar
def _mask_results(self, invar, predvar):
# Reconstruct full array if mask was applied
for key, value in invar.items():
full_array = np.full(
(self.mask_index.shape[0], value.shape[1]),
self.mask_value,
dtype=value.dtype,
)
full_array[self.mask_index] = value
invar[key] = full_array
for key, value in predvar.items():
full_array = np.full(
(self.mask_index.shape[0], value.shape[1]),
self.mask_value,
dtype=value.dtype,
)
full_array[self.mask_index] = value
predvar[key] = full_array
return invar, predvar
def _write_results(
self, invar, predvar, name, results_dir, writer, save_filetypes, step
):
# Save batch to vtk/np files
if "np" in save_filetypes:
np.savez(results_dir + name, {**invar, **predvar})
if "vtk" in save_filetypes:
self.vtk_obj.file_dir = Path(results_dir)
self.vtk_obj.file_name = Path(name).stem
if self.log_iter:
self.vtk_obj.var_to_vtk(data_vars={**invar, **predvar}, step=step)
else:
self.vtk_obj.var_to_vtk(data_vars={**invar, **predvar})
# Add tensorboard plots
if self.plotter is not None:
self.plotter._add_figures(
"Inferencers", name, results_dir, writer, step, invar, predvar
)