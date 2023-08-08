deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v100/_modules/modulus/sym/utils/io/vtk.html
Source code for modulus.sym.utils.io.vtk
# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
"""Helper functions for generating vtk files
"""
import time
import torch
import scipy
import numpy as np
import matplotlib
import sympy as sp
import logging
import vtk
from vtk.util.numpy_support import numpy_to_vtk, vtk_to_numpy
from pathlib import Path
import pathlib
from typing import List, Dict, Union, Tuple
logger = logging.getLogger(__name__)
class VTKBase:
# Only supports working with point data
def __init__(self, file_name: str, file_dir: str):
self.file_name = file_name
self.file_dir = file_dir
self.ext = ".vtk"
self.vtk_obj = None
self.writer = None
self.export_map = {}
def save_vtk(self):
raise NotImplementedError("Implement in VTK subclass")
def get_points(self):
raise NotImplementedError("Implement in VTK subclass")
def get_cells(self):
raise NotImplementedError("Implement in VTK subclass")
def set_points(self):
raise NotImplementedError("Implement in VTK subclass")
def set_cells(self):
raise NotImplementedError("Implement in VTK subclass")
def get_array_names(self):
narrays = self.vtk_obj.GetPointData().GetNumberOfArrays()
names = []
for i in range(narrays):
names.append(self.vtk_obj.GetPointData().GetArrayName(i))
return names
def get_array(self, name: str, dim: Union[None, int] = None):
if name not in self.get_array_names():
logger.warn(f"{name} not found in data arrays")
return None
data_array = vtk_to_numpy(self.vtk_obj.GetPointData().GetArray(name))
# Expand last dim for scalars for consistency
if data_array.ndim == 1:
data_array = data_array[:, np.newaxis]
elif dim is not None:
# Get component of data array
if dim > data_array.shape[1]:
raise ValueError(
f"Dimension requested of VTK dataarray {name}:{dim} is too large. Data-array size: {data_array.shape}"
)
data_array = data_array[:, dim : dim + 1]
return data_array
def get_data_from_map(self, vtk_data_map: Dict[str, List[str]]):
data_dict = {}
coord_map = {"x": 0, "y": 1, "z": 2}
# Loop through input map values
for input_key, vtk_keys in vtk_data_map.items():
input_array = []
for vtk_key in vtk_keys:
# Check if coordinate array
if vtk_key in coord_map:
input_array0 = self.get_points(dims=[coord_map[vtk_key]])
input_array.append(input_array0)
# Check if data array
elif vtk_key.split(":")[0] in self.get_array_names():
if len(vtk_key.split(":")) > 1:
input_array0 = self.get_array(
name=vtk_key.split(":")[0], dim=int(vtk_key.split(":")[1])
)
else:
input_array0 = self.get_array(name=vtk_key)
input_array.append(input_array0)
data_dict[input_key] = np.concatenate(input_array, axis=1)
return data_dict
def var_to_vtk(
self,
data_vars: Dict[str, np.array],
file_name: str = None,
file_dir: str = None,
step: int = None,
):
if file_name is None:
file_name = self.file_name
if file_dir is None:
file_dir = self.file_dir
if step is not None:
file_name = file_name + f"{step:06}"
# Convert any non list values in input map to lists
for input_key, vtk_keys in self.export_map.items():
if isinstance(vtk_keys, str):
self.export_map[input_key] = [vtk_keys]
# Apply vtk mask, to compose multidim variables
out_var = {}
for key, data_keys in self.export_map.items():
vtk_array = []
for data_key in data_keys:
if data_key in data_vars:
if data_vars[data_key].ndim == 1:
vtk_array.append(data_vars[data_key][:, np.newaxis])
else:
vtk_array.append(data_vars[data_key])
elif data_key is None:
vtk_array.append(
np.zeros((self.vtk_obj.GetNumberOfPoints(), 1), dtype=np.short)
)
# If we recieved any data that fits the map
if len(vtk_array) > 0:
out_var[key] = np.squeeze(np.concatenate(vtk_array, axis=1))
# Add data to vtk file
# TODO: Only save points inside class and create vtk obj on save call
for key, data in out_var.items():
self.add_point_array(key, data.astype(np.float32))
self.save_vtk(file_name, file_dir)
def save_vtk(
self,
file_name: str = None,
file_dir: str = None,
compression: int = 1,
data_mode: int = 1,
):
# Compression level: 1 (worst compression, fastest) ... 9 (best compression, slowest).
# https://vtk.org/doc/nightly/html/classvtkXMLWriterBase.html
# Data mode: 0 = ascii, 1 = binary
if file_name is None:
file_name = self.file_name
if file_dir is None:
file_dir = self.file_dir
Path(file_dir).mkdir(parents=True, exist_ok=True)
file_path = Path(file_dir) / Path(file_name + self.ext)
self.writer.SetFileName(file_path)
self.writer.SetCompressorTypeToZLib()
self.writer.SetCompressionLevel(compression)
self.writer.SetDataMode(data_mode)
self.writer.SetInputData(self.vtk_obj)
self.writer.Write()
def add_point_array(self, name: str, data: np.array):
"""Adds point array data into VTK file
Parameters
----------
name : str
data array name
data : np.array
1D or 2D numpy data array
"""
assert (
data.shape[0] == self.vtk_obj.GetNumberOfPoints()
), f"Input array incorrect size. Got {data.shape[0]} instead of {self.vtk_obj.GetNumberOfPoints()}"
assert data.ndim < 3, "1D and 2D arrays supported"
data_array = numpy_to_vtk(data, deep=True)
if data.ndim == 2:
data_array.SetNumberOfComponents(data.shape[1])
data_array.SetName(name)
self.vtk_obj.GetPointData().AddArray(data_array)
def remove_point_array(self, name: str):
if name in self.get_array_names():
self.vtk_obj.GetPointData().RemoveArray(name)
else:
logger.warn(f"Point data {name} not present in VTK object")
[docs]class VTKUniformGrid(VTKBase):
"""vtkUniformGrid wrapper class
Parameters
----------
bounds : List[List[int]]
Domain bounds of each dimension
npoints : List[int]
List of number of points in each dimension
export_map : Dict[str, List[str]], optional
Export map dictionary with keys that are VTK variables names and values that are lists of output variables. Will use 1 to 1 mapping if none is provided, by default {}
file_name : str, optional
File name of output vtk file, by default "vtk_output"
file_dir : str, optional
File directory of output vtk file, by default "."
init_vtk : bool, optional
Initialize new VTK object from parameters (used by VTKFromFile), by default True
"""
def __init__(
self,
bounds: List[List[int]],
npoints: List[int],
export_map: Dict[str, List[str]] = {},
file_name: str = "vtk_output",
file_dir: str = ".",
init_vtk: bool = True,
):
super().__init__(file_name, file_dir)
self.vtk_obj = vtk.vtkUniformGrid()
self.writer = vtk.vtkXMLImageDataWriter()
self.ext = ".vti"
self.export_map = export_map
if init_vtk:
self.init_points(bounds, npoints)
def init_points(
self,
bounds: List[List[int]],
npoints: List[int],
):
assert len(bounds) == len(
npoints
), f"Bounds and npoints must be same length {len(bounds)}, {len(npoints)}"
assert (
len(bounds) > 0 and len(bounds) < 4
), "Only 1, 2, 3 grid dimensionality allowed"
# Padd for missing dimensions
npoints = np.array(npoints + [1, 1])
bounds = np.array(bounds + [[0, 0], [0, 0]])
dx = abs(bounds[:, 0] - bounds[:, 1]) / np.maximum(
np.ones_like(npoints), npoints - 1
)
# This is unique to uniform grid since it uses the imgdata backend
self.vtk_obj.SetOrigin(
bounds[0][0], bounds[1][0], bounds[2][0]
) # default values
self.vtk_obj.SetSpacing(dx[0], dx[1], dx[2])
self.vtk_obj.SetDimensions(npoints[0], npoints[1], npoints[2])
def get_points(self, dims: List[int] = [0, 1, 2]):
# Slow but VTK Image data does not explicitly store point coords
points = []
for i in range(self.vtk_obj.GetNumberOfPoints()):
points.append(self.vtk_obj.GetPoint(i))
points = np.array(points)
return np.concatenate([points[:, i : i + 1] for i in dims], axis=1)
def set_points(self, points: np.array):
raise NotImplementedError("Cannot set points on vtkUniformGrid")
def set_cells(self):
raise AttributeError("Cannot set the cells of a vtkStructuredPoints")
@classmethod
def init_from_obj(
cls,
vtk_obj,
export_map: Dict[str, List[str]] = {},
file_name: str = "vtk_output",
file_dir: str = ".",
):
vtk_wrapper = VTKUniformGrid(
None,
None,
export_map=export_map,
file_name=file_name,
file_dir=file_dir,
init_vtk=False,
)
vtk_wrapper.vtk_obj = vtk_obj
return vtk_wrapper
[docs]class VTKRectilinearGrid(VTKBase):
"""vtkRectilinearGrid wrapper class
Parameters
----------
axis_coords : List[np.array]
List of arrays that define points on each axis
export_map : Dict[str, List[str]], optional
Export map dictionary with keys that are VTK variables names and values that are lists of output variables. Will use 1 to 1 mapping if none is provided, by default {}
file_name : str, optional
File name of output vtk file, by default "vtk_output"
file_dir : str, optional
File directory of output vtk file, by default "."
init_vtk : bool, optional
Initialize new VTK object from parameters (used by VTKFromFile), by default True
"""
def __init__(
self,
axis_coords: List[np.array],
export_map: Dict[str, List[str]] = {},
file_name: str = "vtk_output",
file_dir: str = ".",
init_vtk: bool = True,
):
super().__init__(file_name, file_dir)
self.vtk_obj = vtk.vtkRectilinearGrid()
self.writer = vtk.vtkXMLRectilinearGridWriter()
self.ext = ".vtr"
self.export_map = export_map
if init_vtk:
self.init_points(axis_coords)
def init_points(self, coords: List[np.array]):
assert len(coords) < 4, "Maximum of 3 spacial coordinate arrays accepted"
# Padd for missing dimensions
coords = coords + [np.array([0]), np.array([0])]
# This is unique to vtkRectilinearGrid since points are not explicit
self.vtk_obj.SetDimensions(
coords[0].shape[0], coords[1].shape[0], coords[2].shape[0]
)
self.vtk_obj.SetXCoordinates(numpy_to_vtk(coords[0]))
self.vtk_obj.SetYCoordinates(numpy_to_vtk(coords[1]))
self.vtk_obj.SetZCoordinates(numpy_to_vtk(coords[2]))
def get_points(self, dims: List[int] = [0, 1, 2]):
# GetPoint in vtkRectilinearGrid takes in point container to populate since
# it does not have one internally
# https://vtk.org/doc/nightly/html/classvtkRectilinearGrid.html
points = vtk.vtkPoints()
self.vtk_obj.GetPoints(points)
# Now we can convert to numpy
points = vtk_to_numpy(points.GetData())
return np.concatenate([points[:, i : i + 1] for i in dims], axis=1)
def set_points(self, points: np.array):
raise AttributeError("Cannot set the points of a vtkRectilinearGrid explicitly")
def set_cells(self):
raise AttributeError("Cannot set the cells of a vtkRectilinearGrid explicitly")
@classmethod
def init_from_obj(
cls,
vtk_obj,
export_map: Dict[str, List[str]] = {},
file_name: str = "vtk_output",
file_dir: str = ".",
):
vtk_wrapper = VTKRectilinearGrid(
None,
export_map=export_map,
file_name=file_name,
file_dir=file_dir,
init_vtk=False,
)
vtk_wrapper.vtk_obj = vtk_obj
return vtk_wrapper
[docs]class VTKStructuredGrid(VTKBase):
"""vtkStructuredGrid wrapper class
Parameters
----------
points : np.array
Mesh grid of points in 'ij' format
dims : List[int]
Number of points in each dimension
export_map : Dict[str, List[str]], optional
Export map dictionary with keys that are VTK variables names and values that are lists of output variables. Will use 1 to 1 mapping if none is provided, by default {}
file_name : str, optional
File name of output vtk file, by default "vtk_output"
file_dir : str, optional
File directory of output vtk file, by default "."
init_vtk : bool, optional
Initialize new VTK object from parameters (used by VTKFromFile), by default True
"""
def __init__(
self,
points: np.array,
dims: List[int],
export_map: Dict[str, List[str]] = {},
file_name: str = "vtk_output",
file_dir: str = ".",
init_vtk: bool = True,
):
super().__init__(file_name, file_dir)
self.vtk_obj = vtk.vtkStructuredGrid()
self.writer = vtk.vtkXMLStructuredGridWriter()
self.ext = ".vts"
self.export_map = export_map
if init_vtk:
self.init_points(points, dims)
def init_points(self, points: np.array, dims: List[int]):
assert points.ndim == 2, "Points array must have 2 dimensions [npoints, dim]"
assert points.shape[1] < 4, "Maximum of 3 spacial point arrays accepted"
assert len(dims) == points.shape[1], "Domain dimension must match dim of points"
# Padd for missing dimensions
points = np.concatenate(
[points, np.zeros((points.shape[0], 2), dtype=np.short)], axis=1
)
dims = dims + [1, 1]
assert (
dims[0] * dims[1] * dims[2] == points.shape[0]
), "Number of points do not match provided dimensions"
pts = vtk.vtkPoints()
pts.SetNumberOfPoints(points.shape[0])
pts.SetData(numpy_to_vtk(points[:, :3]))
self.vtk_obj.SetDimensions(dims[:3])
self.vtk_obj.SetPoints(pts)
def get_points(self, dims: List[int] = [0, 1, 2]):
points = vtk_to_numpy(self.vtk_obj.GetPoints().GetData())
return np.concatenate([points[:, i : i + 1] for i in dims], axis=1)
def set_points(self, points: np.array, dims: List[int]):
points = np.concatenate(
[points, np.zeros((points.shape[0], 2), dtype=np.short)], axis=1
)
dims = dims + [1, 1]
assert (
dims[0] * dims[1] * dims[2] == points.shape[0]
), "Number of points do not match provided dimensions"
pts = vtk.vtkPoints()
pts.SetNumberOfPoints(points.shape[0])
pts.SetData(numpy_to_vtk(points[:, :3]))
self.vtk_obj.SetDimensions(dims[:3])
self.vtk_obj.SetPoints(pts)
def set_cells(self):
raise AttributeError("Cannot set the cells of a vtkStructuredGrid explicitly")
@classmethod
def init_from_obj(
cls,
vtk_obj,
export_map: Dict[str, List[str]] = {},
file_name: str = "vtk_output",
file_dir: str = ".",
):
vtk_wrapper = VTKStructuredGrid(
None,
None,
export_map=export_map,
file_name=file_name,
file_dir=file_dir,
init_vtk=False,
)
vtk_wrapper.vtk_obj = vtk_obj
return vtk_wrapper
# ===================
# VTK Unstructured Grid
# ===================
[docs]class VTKUnstructuredGrid(VTKBase):
"""vtkUnstructuredGrid wrapper class
Parameters
----------
points : np.array
Array of point locations [npoints, (1,2 or 3)]
cell_index : Tuple[ np.array, np.array ]
Tuple of (cell_offsets, cell_connectivity) arrays.
Cell offsets is a 1D array denoting how many points make up a face for each cell.
Cell connectivity is a 1D array that contains verticies of each cell face in order
cell_types : np.array
Array of cell vtk types:
https://vtk.org/doc/nightly/html/vtkCellType_8h_source.html
export_map : Dict[str, List[str]], optional
Export map dictionary with keys that are VTK variables names and values that are lists of output variables. Will use 1 to 1 mapping if none is provided, by default {}
file_name : str, optional
File name of output vtk file, by default "vtk_output"
file_dir : str, optional
File directory of output vtk file, by default "."
init_vtk : bool, optional
Initialize new VTK object from parameters (used by VTKFromFile), by default True
"""
def __init__(
self,
points: np.array,
cell_index: Tuple[np.array, np.array],
cell_types: np.array,
export_map: Dict[str, List[str]] = {},
file_name: str = "vtk_output",
file_dir: str = ".",
init_vtk: bool = True,
):
super().__init__(file_name, file_dir)
self.vtk_obj = vtk.vtkUnstructuredGrid()
self.writer = vtk.vtkXMLUnstructuredGridWriter()
self.ext = ".vtu"
self.export_map = export_map
if init_vtk:
self.init_points(points, cell_index, cell_types)
def init_points(
self,
points: np.array,
cell_index: Tuple[np.array, np.array],
cell_types: np.array,
):
assert points.ndim == 2, "Points array must have 2 dimensions [npoints, dim]"
assert points.shape[1] < 4, "Maximum of 3 spacial point arrays accepted"
assert (
len(cell_index) == 2
), "Cell index must be tuple of numpy arrays containing [offsets, connectivity]"
# Could check cell type and cell index are consistent, but we assume the user
# knows what they are doing
# Padd for missing dimensions
points = np.concatenate(
[points, np.zeros((points.shape[0], 2), dtype=np.short)], axis=1
)
pts = vtk.vtkPoints()
pts.SetNumberOfPoints(points.shape[0])
pts.SetData(numpy_to_vtk(points[:, :3]))
self.vtk_obj.SetPoints(pts)
vtk_celltypes = vtk.vtkIntArray()
vtk_celltypes.SetNumberOfComponents(1)
vtk_celltypes = numpy_to_vtk(
cell_types.astype(int), array_type=vtk.vtkUnsignedCharArray().GetDataType()
)
vtk_cells = vtk.vtkCellArray()
vtk_offsets = numpy_to_vtk(
cell_index[0], array_type=vtk.vtkTypeInt64Array().GetDataType()
)
vtk_connectivity = numpy_to_vtk(
cell_index[1], array_type=vtk.vtkTypeInt64Array().GetDataType()
)
vtk_cells.SetData(vtk_offsets, vtk_connectivity)
self.vtk_obj.SetCells(vtk_celltypes, vtk_cells)
def get_points(self, dims: List[int] = [0, 1, 2]):
points = vtk_to_numpy(self.vtk_obj.GetPoints().GetData())
return np.concatenate([points[:, i : i + 1] for i in dims], axis=1)
# points = vtk_to_numpy(self.vtk_obj.GetPoints().GetData())
# points = [points[:, 0:1], points[:, 1:2], points[:, 2:3]]
# return [points[i] for i in dims]
def get_cells(self):
cells = self.vtk_obj.GetCells()
# Get cells data contains array [nedges, v1, v2, v3, ..., nedges, v1, v2, v3,...]
# Need to seperate offset and connectivity array for practical use
cell_connectivity = vtk_to_numpy(cells.GetConnectivityArray())
cell_offsets = vtk_to_numpy(cells.GetOffsetsArray())
return cell_offsets, cell_connectivity
def get_celltypes(self):
cell_types = vtk_to_numpy(self.vtk_obj.GetCellTypesArray())
return cell_types
def set_points(self, points: np.array):
assert points.ndim == 2, "Points array must have 2 dimensions [npoints, dim]"
assert points.shape[1] < 4, "Maximum of 3 spacial point arrays accepted"
points = np.concatenate(
[points, np.zeros((points.shape[0], 2), dtype=np.short)], axis=1
)
pts = vtk.vtkPoints()
pts.SetNumberOfPoints(points.shape[0])
pts.SetData(numpy_to_vtk(points[:, :3]))
self.vtk_obj.SetPoints(pts)
def set_cells(self, cell_index: Tuple[np.array, np.array], cell_types: np.array):
assert (
len(cell_index) == 2
), "Cell index must be tuple of numpy arrays containing [offsets, connectivity]"
vtk_celltypes = vtk.vtkIntArray()
vtk_celltypes.SetNumberOfComponents(1)
vtk_celltypes = numpy_to_vtk(
cell_types.astype(int), array_type=vtk.vtkUnsignedCharArray().GetDataType()
)
vtk_cells = vtk.vtkCellArray()
vtk_offsets = numpy_to_vtk(
cell_index[0], array_type=vtk.vtkTypeInt64Array().GetDataType()
)
vtk_connectivity = numpy_to_vtk(
cell_index[1], array_type=vtk.vtkTypeInt64Array().GetDataType()
)
vtk_cells.SetData(vtk_offsets, vtk_connectivity)
self.vtk_obj.SetCells(vtk_celltypes, vtk_cells)
@classmethod
def init_from_obj(
cls,
vtk_obj,
export_map: Dict[str, List[str]] = {},
file_name: str = "vtk_output",
file_dir: str = ".",
):
vtk_wrapper = VTKUnstructuredGrid(
None,
None,
None,
export_map=export_map,
file_name=file_name,
file_dir=file_dir,
init_vtk=False,
)
vtk_wrapper.vtk_obj = vtk_obj
return vtk_wrapper
# ===================
# VTK Polydata
# ===================
[docs]class VTKPolyData(VTKBase):
"""vtkPolyData wrapper class
Parameters
----------
points : np.array
Array of point locations [npoints, (1,2 or 3)]
line_index : np.array, optional
Array of line connections [nedges, 2], by default None
poly_index : Tuple[poly_offsets, poly_connectivity]
Tuple of polygon offsets and polygon connectivity arrays.
Polygon offsets is a 1D array denoting how many points make up a face for each polygon.
Polygon connectivity is a 1D array that contains verticies of each polygon face in order, by default None
export_map : Dict[str, List[str]], optional
Export map dictionary with keys that are VTK variables names and values that are lists of output variables. Will use 1 to 1 mapping if none is provided, by default {}
file_name : str, optional
File name of output vtk file, by default "vtk_output"
file_dir : str, optional
File directory of output vtk file, by default "."
init_vtk : bool, optional
Initialize new VTK object from parameters (used by VTKFromFile), by default True
"""
def __init__(
self,
points: np.array,
line_index: np.array = None,
poly_index: Tuple[
np.array, np.array
] = None, # Tuple[poly_offsets, poly_connectivity]
export_map: Dict[str, List[str]] = {},
file_name: str = "vtk_output",
file_dir: str = ".",
init_vtk: bool = True,
):
super().__init__(file_name, file_dir)
self.vtk_obj = vtk.vtkPolyData()
self.writer = vtk.vtkXMLPolyDataWriter()
self.ext = ".vtp"
self.export_map = export_map
if init_vtk:
self.init_points(points, line_index, poly_index)
def init_points(
self,
points: np.array,
line_index: np.array = None,
poly_index: Tuple[np.array, np.array] = None,
):
assert points.ndim == 2, "Points array must have 2 dimensions [npoints, dim]"
assert points.shape[1] < 4, "Maximum of 3 spacial point arrays accepted"
# Padd for missing dimensions
points = np.concatenate(
[points, np.zeros((points.shape[0], 2), dtype=np.short)], axis=1
)
pts = vtk.vtkPoints()
pts.SetNumberOfPoints(int(points.shape[0]))
pts.SetData(numpy_to_vtk(points[:, :3]))
self.vtk_obj.SetPoints(pts)
# Add cell array for verts
vert_cells = vtk.vtkCellArray()
for i in range(points.shape[0]):
vert_cells.InsertNextCell(1)
vert_cells.InsertCellPoint(i)
self.vtk_obj.SetVerts(vert_cells)
if line_index is not None:
self.set_lines(line_index)
if poly_index is not None:
self.set_polys(poly_index)
def get_points(self, dims: List[int] = [0, 1, 2]):
points = vtk_to_numpy(self.vtk_obj.GetPoints().GetData())
return np.concatenate([points[:, i : i + 1] for i in dims], axis=1)
def get_lines(self):
lines = vtk_to_numpy(self.vtk_obj.GetLines().GetData())
line_index = np.stack([lines[1::3], lines[2::3]], axis=1)
return line_index
def get_polys(self):
polys = self.vtk_obj.GetPolys()
# Poly data contains array [nedges, v1, v2, v3, ..., nedges, v1, v2, v3,...]
# Need to seperate offset and connectivity array for practical use
poly_connectivity = vtk_to_numpy(polys.GetConnectivityArray())
poly_offsets = vtk_to_numpy(polys.GetOffsetsArray())
return poly_offsets, poly_connectivity
def get_cells(self):
raise AttributeError("vtkPolyData has polys not cells, call get_polys instead")
def set_points(self, points: np.array):
assert points.ndim == 2, "Points array must have 2 dimensions [npoints, dim]"
assert points.shape[1] < 4, "Maximum of 3 spacial point arrays accepted"
points = np.concatenate(
[points, np.zeros((points.shape[0], 2), dtype=np.short)], axis=1
)
pts = vtk.vtkPoints()
pts.SetNumberOfPoints(points.shape[0])
pts.SetData(numpy_to_vtk(points[:, :3]))
self.vtk_obj.SetPoints(pts)
# Add cell array for verts
vert_cells = vtk.vtkCellArray()
for i in range(points.shape[0]):
vert_cells.InsertNextCell(1)
vert_cells.InsertCellPoint(i)
self.vtk_obj.SetVerts(vert_cells)
def set_lines(self, edge_index: np.array):
assert (
edge_index.ndim == 2 and edge_index.shape[1] == 2
), "Edge index array must have 2 dimensions [npoints, 2]"
lines = vtk.vtkCellArray()
for i in range(edge_index.shape[0]):
lines.InsertNextCell(2)
lines.InsertCellPoint(edge_index[i, 0])
lines.InsertCellPoint(edge_index[i, 1])
self.vtk_obj.SetLines(lines)
def set_polys(self, poly_index: Tuple[np.array, np.array]):
assert (
len(poly_index) == 2
), "poly_index should be tuple of (poly_offsets, poly_connectivity)"
vtk_polys = vtk.vtkCellArray()
vtk_offsets = numpy_to_vtk(
poly_index[0], array_type=vtk.vtkTypeInt64Array().GetDataType()
)
vtk_connectivity = numpy_to_vtk(
poly_index[1], array_type=vtk.vtkTypeInt64Array().GetDataType()
)
vtk_polys.SetData(vtk_offsets, vtk_connectivity)
self.vtk_obj.SetPolys(vtk_polys)
def set_cells(self):
raise AttributeError("vtkPolyData has polys not cells, call set_polys instead")
@classmethod
def init_from_obj(
cls,
vtk_obj,
export_map: Dict[str, List[str]] = {},
file_name: str = "vtk_output",
file_dir: str = ".",
):
vtk_wrapper = VTKPolyData(
None,
export_map=export_map,
file_name=file_name,
file_dir=file_dir,
init_vtk=False,
)
vtk_wrapper.vtk_obj = vtk_obj
return vtk_wrapper
[docs]class VTKFromFile(object):
"""Reads VTK file into memory and constructs corresponding VTK object
Parameters
----------
file_path : str
File directory/name of input vtk file
export_map : Dict[str, List[str]], optional
Export map dictionary with keys that are VTK variables names and values that are lists of output variables. Will use 1 to 1 mapping if none is provided, by default {}
file_name : str, optional
File name of output vtk file, by default "vtk_output"
file_dir : str, optional
File directory of output vtk file, by default "."
force_legacy : bool, optional
Force a legacy only read, by default False
"""
def __new__(
cls,
file_path: str,
export_map: Dict[str, List[str]] = {},
file_name: str = "vtk_output",
file_dir: str = ".",
force_legacy: bool = False,
) -> None:
assert Path(file_path).is_file(), f"Provided VTK file {file_path} not found"
read_success = False
# Attempt to create XML reader
if not force_legacy:
try:
vtk_reader = cls.readXMLVTK(file_path)
read_success = True
except:
logger.warn("VTK file not valid XML format, will attempt legacy load")
# If failed or legacy force, create VTK Reader
if not read_success:
try:
vtk_reader = cls.readLegacyVTK(file_path)
read_success = True
except:
logger.warn("VTK file not valid VTK format")
# Hopefully VTK reader is loaded
assert read_success, "Failed to load VTK file in either XML or Legacy format"
logger.info(f"Read {Path(file_path).name} file successfully")
return cls.extractVTKObject(
vtk_reader=vtk_reader,
export_map=export_map,
file_name=file_name,
file_dir=file_dir,
)
@classmethod
def extractVTKObject(cls, vtk_reader, **kwargs) -> VTKBase:
# Get vtk object from reader
vtk_obj = vtk_reader.GetOutput()
# Create modulus.sym.VTK wrapper
if vtk_obj.__vtkname__ == "vtkImageData":
vtk_wrapper = VTKUniformGrid.init_from_obj(vtk_obj, **kwargs)
elif vtk_obj.__vtkname__ == "vtkRectilinearGrid":
vtk_wrapper = VTKRectilinearGrid.init_from_obj(vtk_obj, **kwargs)
elif vtk_obj.__vtkname__ == "vtkStructuredGrid":
vtk_wrapper = VTKStructuredGrid.init_from_obj(vtk_obj, **kwargs)
elif vtk_obj.__vtkname__ == "vtkUnstructuredGrid":
vtk_wrapper = VTKUnstructuredGrid.init_from_obj(vtk_obj, **kwargs)
elif vtk_obj.__vtkname__ == "vtkPolyData":
vtk_wrapper = VTKPolyData.init_from_obj(vtk_obj, **kwargs)
else:
raise ValueError("Unsupported vtk data type read")
logger.info(f"Loaded {vtk_obj.__vtkname__} object from file")
return vtk_wrapper
@classmethod
def readXMLVTK(cls, file_path: str):
# vtk.vtkXMLGenericDataObjectReader does not seem to work
# Could read first like of XML and check VTKFile type=...
file_path = Path(file_path)
if file_path.suffix == ".vti":
vtk_reader = vtk.vtkXMLImageDataReader()
elif file_path.suffix == ".vtr":
vtk_reader = vtk.vtkXMLRectilinearGridReader()
elif file_path.suffix == ".vts":
vtk_reader = vtk.vtkXMLStructuredGridReader()
elif file_path.suffix == ".vtu":
vtk_reader = vtk.vtkXMLUnstructuredGridReader()
elif file_path.suffix == ".vtp":
vtk_reader = vtk.vtkXMLPolyDataReader()
else:
raise ValueError("Unsupported XML VTK format")
vtk_reader.SetFileName(file_path)
vtk_reader.Update()
return vtk_reader
@classmethod
def readLegacyVTK(cls, file_path: str):
vtk_reader = vtk.vtkGenericDataObjectReader()
vtk_reader.SetFileName(file_path)
vtk_reader.ReadAllScalarsOn()
vtk_reader.ReadAllVectorsOn()
vtk_reader.Update()
return vtk_reader
[docs]def var_to_polyvtk(
var_dict: Dict[str, np.array], file_path: str, coordinates=["x", "y", "z"]
):
"""Helper method for nodes to export thier variables to a vtkPolyData file
Should be avoided when possible as other VTK formats can save on memory.
Parameters
----------
var_dict : Dict[str, np.array]
Dictionary of variables in the array format [nstates, dim]
file_path : str
File directory/name of output vtk file
coordinates : list, optional
Variable names that corresponds to point positions, by default ["x", "y", "z"]
"""
# Extract point locations
points = []
for axis in coordinates:
if axis not in var_dict.keys():
data0 = next(iter(var_dict.values()))
points.append(np.zeros((data0.shape[0], 1), dtype=np.short))
else:
points.append(var_dict[axis])
del var_dict[axis]
points = np.concatenate(points, axis=1)
# Create 1:1 export map
export_map = {}
for key in var_dict.keys():
export_map[key] = [key]
file_path = Path(file_path)
vtk_obj = VTKPolyData(
points=points,
export_map=export_map,
file_name=file_path.stem,
file_dir=file_path.parents[0],
)
vtk_obj.var_to_vtk(data_vars=var_dict)
[docs]def grid_to_vtk(var_dict: Dict[str, np.array], file_path: str, batch_index: int = 0):
"""Helper method for nodes to export image/grid data to vtkUniformData file.
Arrays should be in the numpy 'ij' layout (element [0,0] is origin)
Parameters
----------
var_dict : Dict[str, np.array]
Dictionary of variables in the array format [batch, dim, xdim, ydim, zdim]
file_path : str
File directory/name of output vtk file
batch_index : int, optional
Batch index to write to file, by default 0
"""
# convert keys to strings
var = {str(key): value for key, value in var_dict.items()}
shape = np.shape(next(iter(var.values())))
assert len(shape) > 2 and len(shape) < 6, "Input variables must be dim 3, 4, 5"
# Padd for any missing dims
bsize = shape[0]
cdim = shape[1]
grid_shape = list(shape[2:])
bounds = [[0, i - 1] for i in grid_shape]
# Flatten data and select batch
shaped_dict = {}
for key in var_dict.keys():
shaped_dict[key] = var_dict[key][batch_index]
cdim = shaped_dict[key].shape[0]
shaped_dict[key] = shaped_dict[key].reshape(cdim, -1).T
# Create 1:1 export map
export_map = {}
for key in shaped_dict.keys():
export_map[key] = [key]
file_path = Path(file_path)
vtk_obj = VTKUniformGrid(
bounds=bounds,
npoints=grid_shape,
export_map=export_map,
file_name=file_path.stem,
file_dir=file_path.parents[0],
)
vtk_obj.var_to_vtk(data_vars=shaped_dict)