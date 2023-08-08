deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v100/_modules/modulus/sym/utils/io/vtk.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. """Helper functions for generating vtk files """ import time import torch import scipy import numpy as np import matplotlib import sympy as sp import logging import vtk from vtk.util.numpy_support import numpy_to_vtk , vtk_to_numpy from pathlib import Path import pathlib from typing import List , Dict , Union , Tuple logger = logging . getLogger ( __name__ ) class VTKBase : # Only supports working with point data def __init__ ( self , file_name : str , file_dir : str ): self . file_name = file_name self . file_dir = file_dir self . ext = ".vtk" self . vtk_obj = None self . writer = None self . export_map = {} def save_vtk ( self ): raise NotImplementedError ( "Implement in VTK subclass" ) def get_points ( self ): raise NotImplementedError ( "Implement in VTK subclass" ) def get_cells ( self ): raise NotImplementedError ( "Implement in VTK subclass" ) def set_points ( self ): raise NotImplementedError ( "Implement in VTK subclass" ) def set_cells ( self ): raise NotImplementedError ( "Implement in VTK subclass" ) def get_array_names ( self ): narrays = self . vtk_obj . GetPointData () . GetNumberOfArrays () names = [] for i in range ( narrays ): names . append ( self . vtk_obj . GetPointData () . GetArrayName ( i )) return names def get_array ( self , name : str , dim : Union [ None , int ] = None ): if name not in self . get_array_names (): logger . warn ( f " { name } not found in data arrays" ) return None data_array = vtk_to_numpy ( self . vtk_obj . GetPointData () . GetArray ( name )) # Expand last dim for scalars for consistency if data_array . ndim == 1 : data_array = data_array [:, np . newaxis ] elif dim is not None : # Get component of data array if dim > data_array . shape [ 1 ]: raise ValueError ( f "Dimension requested of VTK dataarray { name } : { dim } is too large. Data-array size: { data_array . shape } " ) data_array = data_array [:, dim : dim + 1 ] return data_array def get_data_from_map ( self , vtk_data_map : Dict [ str , List [ str ]]): data_dict = {} coord_map = { "x" : 0 , "y" : 1 , "z" : 2 } # Loop through input map values for input_key , vtk_keys in vtk_data_map . items (): input_array = [] for vtk_key in vtk_keys : # Check if coordinate array if vtk_key in coord_map : input_array0 = self . get_points ( dims = [ coord_map [ vtk_key ]]) input_array . append ( input_array0 ) # Check if data array elif vtk_key . split ( ":" )[ 0 ] in self . get_array_names (): if len ( vtk_key . split ( ":" )) > 1 : input_array0 = self . get_array ( name = vtk_key . split ( ":" )[ 0 ], dim = int ( vtk_key . split ( ":" )[ 1 ]) ) else : input_array0 = self . get_array ( name = vtk_key ) input_array . append ( input_array0 ) data_dict [ input_key ] = np . concatenate ( input_array , axis = 1 ) return data_dict def var_to_vtk ( self , data_vars : Dict [ str , np . array ], file_name : str = None , file_dir : str = None , step : int = None , ): if file_name is None : file_name = self . file_name if file_dir is None : file_dir = self . file_dir if step is not None : file_name = file_name + f " { step : 06 } " # Convert any non list values in input map to lists for input_key , vtk_keys in self . export_map . items (): if isinstance ( vtk_keys , str ): self . export_map [ input_key ] = [ vtk_keys ] # Apply vtk mask, to compose multidim variables out_var = {} for key , data_keys in self . export_map . items (): vtk_array = [] for data_key in data_keys : if data_key in data_vars : if data_vars [ data_key ] . ndim == 1 : vtk_array . append ( data_vars [ data_key ][:, np . newaxis ]) else : vtk_array . append ( data_vars [ data_key ]) elif data_key is None : vtk_array . append ( np . zeros (( self . vtk_obj . GetNumberOfPoints (), 1 ), dtype = np . short ) ) # If we recieved any data that fits the map if len ( vtk_array ) > 0 : out_var [ key ] = np . squeeze ( np . concatenate ( vtk_array , axis = 1 )) # Add data to vtk file # TODO: Only save points inside class and create vtk obj on save call for key , data in out_var . items (): self . add_point_array ( key , data . astype ( np . float32 )) self . save_vtk ( file_name , file_dir ) def save_vtk ( self , file_name : str = None , file_dir : str = None , compression : int = 1 , data_mode : int = 1 , ): # Compression level: 1 (worst compression, fastest) ... 9 (best compression, slowest). # https://vtk.org/doc/nightly/html/classvtkXMLWriterBase.html # Data mode: 0 = ascii, 1 = binary if file_name is None : file_name = self . file_name if file_dir is None : file_dir = self . file_dir Path ( file_dir ) . mkdir ( parents = True , exist_ok = True ) file_path = Path ( file_dir ) / Path ( file_name + self . ext ) self . writer . SetFileName ( file_path ) self . writer . SetCompressorTypeToZLib () self . writer . SetCompressionLevel ( compression ) self . writer . SetDataMode ( data_mode ) self . writer . SetInputData ( self . vtk_obj ) self . writer . Write () def add_point_array ( self , name : str , data : np . array ): """Adds point array data into VTK file Parameters ---------- name : str data array name data : np.array 1D or 2D numpy data array """ assert ( data . shape [ 0 ] == self . vtk_obj . GetNumberOfPoints () ), f "Input array incorrect size. Got { data . shape [ 0 ] } instead of { self . vtk_obj . GetNumberOfPoints () } " assert data . ndim < 3 , "1D and 2D arrays supported" data_array = numpy_to_vtk ( data , deep = True ) if data . ndim == 2 : data_array . SetNumberOfComponents ( data . shape [ 1 ]) data_array . SetName ( name ) self . vtk_obj . GetPointData () . AddArray ( data_array ) def remove_point_array ( self , name : str ): if name in self . get_array_names (): self . vtk_obj . GetPointData () . RemoveArray ( name ) else : logger . warn ( f "Point data { name } not present in VTK object" ) [docs] class VTKUniformGrid ( VTKBase ): """vtkUniformGrid wrapper class Parameters ---------- bounds : List[List[int]] Domain bounds of each dimension npoints : List[int] List of number of points in each dimension export_map : Dict[str, List[str]], optional Export map dictionary with keys that are VTK variables names and values that are lists of output variables. Will use 1 to 1 mapping if none is provided, by default {} file_name : str, optional File name of output vtk file, by default "vtk_output" file_dir : str, optional File directory of output vtk file, by default "." init_vtk : bool, optional Initialize new VTK object from parameters (used by VTKFromFile), by default True """ def __init__ ( self , bounds : List [ List [ int ]], npoints : List [ int ], export_map : Dict [ str , List [ str ]] = {}, file_name : str = "vtk_output" , file_dir : str = "." , init_vtk : bool = True , ): super () . __init__ ( file_name , file_dir ) self . vtk_obj = vtk . vtkUniformGrid () self . writer = vtk . vtkXMLImageDataWriter () self . ext = ".vti" self . export_map = export_map if init_vtk : self . init_points ( bounds , npoints ) def init_points ( self , bounds : List [ List [ int ]], npoints : List [ int ], ): assert len ( bounds ) == len ( npoints ), f "Bounds and npoints must be same length { len ( bounds ) } , { len ( npoints ) } " assert ( len ( bounds ) > 0 and len ( bounds ) < 4 ), "Only 1, 2, 3 grid dimensionality allowed" # Padd for missing dimensions npoints = np . array ( npoints + [ 1 , 1 ]) bounds = np . array ( bounds + [[ 0 , 0 ], [ 0 , 0 ]]) dx = abs ( bounds [:, 0 ] - bounds [:, 1 ]) / np . maximum ( np . ones_like ( npoints ), npoints - 1 ) # This is unique to uniform grid since it uses the imgdata backend self . vtk_obj . SetOrigin ( bounds [ 0 ][ 0 ], bounds [ 1 ][ 0 ], bounds [ 2 ][ 0 ] ) # default values self . vtk_obj . SetSpacing ( dx [ 0 ], dx [ 1 ], dx [ 2 ]) self . vtk_obj . SetDimensions ( npoints [ 0 ], npoints [ 1 ], npoints [ 2 ]) def get_points ( self , dims : List [ int ] = [ 0 , 1 , 2 ]): # Slow but VTK Image data does not explicitly store point coords points = [] for i in range ( self . vtk_obj . GetNumberOfPoints ()): points . append ( self . vtk_obj . GetPoint ( i )) points = np . array ( points ) return np . concatenate ([ points [:, i : i + 1 ] for i in dims ], axis = 1 ) def set_points ( self , points : np . array ): raise NotImplementedError ( "Cannot set points on vtkUniformGrid" ) def set_cells ( self ): raise AttributeError ( "Cannot set the cells of a vtkStructuredPoints" ) @classmethod def init_from_obj ( cls , vtk_obj , export_map : Dict [ str , List [ str ]] = {}, file_name : str = "vtk_output" , file_dir : str = "." , ): vtk_wrapper = VTKUniformGrid ( None , None , export_map = export_map , file_name = file_name , file_dir = file_dir , init_vtk = False , ) vtk_wrapper . vtk_obj = vtk_obj return vtk_wrapper [docs] class VTKRectilinearGrid ( VTKBase ): """vtkRectilinearGrid wrapper class Parameters ---------- axis_coords : List[np.array] List of arrays that define points on each axis export_map : Dict[str, List[str]], optional Export map dictionary with keys that are VTK variables names and values that are lists of output variables. Will use 1 to 1 mapping if none is provided, by default {} file_name : str, optional File name of output vtk file, by default "vtk_output" file_dir : str, optional File directory of output vtk file, by default "." init_vtk : bool, optional Initialize new VTK object from parameters (used by VTKFromFile), by default True """ def __init__ ( self , axis_coords : List [ np . array ], export_map : Dict [ str , List [ str ]] = {}, file_name : str = "vtk_output" , file_dir : str = "." , init_vtk : bool = True , ): super () . __init__ ( file_name , file_dir ) self . vtk_obj = vtk . vtkRectilinearGrid () self . writer = vtk . vtkXMLRectilinearGridWriter () self . ext = ".vtr" self . export_map = export_map if init_vtk : self . init_points ( axis_coords ) def init_points ( self , coords : List [ np . array ]): assert len ( coords ) < 4 , "Maximum of 3 spacial coordinate arrays accepted" # Padd for missing dimensions coords = coords + [ np . array ([ 0 ]), np . array ([ 0 ])] # This is unique to vtkRectilinearGrid since points are not explicit self . vtk_obj . SetDimensions ( coords [ 0 ] . shape [ 0 ], coords [ 1 ] . shape [ 0 ], coords [ 2 ] . shape [ 0 ] ) self . vtk_obj . SetXCoordinates ( numpy_to_vtk ( coords [ 0 ])) self . vtk_obj . SetYCoordinates ( numpy_to_vtk ( coords [ 1 ])) self . vtk_obj . SetZCoordinates ( numpy_to_vtk ( coords [ 2 ])) def get_points ( self , dims : List [ int ] = [ 0 , 1 , 2 ]): # GetPoint in vtkRectilinearGrid takes in point container to populate since # it does not have one internally # https://vtk.org/doc/nightly/html/classvtkRectilinearGrid.html points = vtk . vtkPoints () self . vtk_obj . GetPoints ( points ) # Now we can convert to numpy points = vtk_to_numpy ( points . GetData ()) return np . concatenate ([ points [:, i : i + 1 ] for i in dims ], axis = 1 ) def set_points ( self , points : np . array ): raise AttributeError ( "Cannot set the points of a vtkRectilinearGrid explicitly" ) def set_cells ( self ): raise AttributeError ( "Cannot set the cells of a vtkRectilinearGrid explicitly" ) @classmethod def init_from_obj ( cls , vtk_obj , export_map : Dict [ str , List [ str ]] = {}, file_name : str = "vtk_output" , file_dir : str = "." , ): vtk_wrapper = VTKRectilinearGrid ( None , export_map = export_map , file_name = file_name , file_dir = file_dir , init_vtk = False , ) vtk_wrapper . vtk_obj = vtk_obj return vtk_wrapper [docs] class VTKStructuredGrid ( VTKBase ): """vtkStructuredGrid wrapper class Parameters ---------- points : np.array Mesh grid of points in 'ij' format dims : List[int] Number of points in each dimension export_map : Dict[str, List[str]], optional Export map dictionary with keys that are VTK variables names and values that are lists of output variables. Will use 1 to 1 mapping if none is provided, by default {} file_name : str, optional File name of output vtk file, by default "vtk_output" file_dir : str, optional File directory of output vtk file, by default "." init_vtk : bool, optional Initialize new VTK object from parameters (used by VTKFromFile), by default True """ def __init__ ( self , points : np . array , dims : List [ int ], export_map : Dict [ str , List [ str ]] = {}, file_name : str = "vtk_output" , file_dir : str = "." , init_vtk : bool = True , ): super () . __init__ ( file_name , file_dir ) self . vtk_obj = vtk . vtkStructuredGrid () self . writer = vtk . vtkXMLStructuredGridWriter () self . ext = ".vts" self . export_map = export_map if init_vtk : self . init_points ( points , dims ) def init_points ( self , points : np . array , dims : List [ int ]): assert points . ndim == 2 , "Points array must have 2 dimensions [npoints, dim]" assert points . shape [ 1 ] < 4 , "Maximum of 3 spacial point arrays accepted" assert len ( dims ) == points . shape [ 1 ], "Domain dimension must match dim of points" # Padd for missing dimensions points = np . concatenate ( [ points , np . zeros (( points . shape [ 0 ], 2 ), dtype = np . short )], axis = 1 ) dims = dims + [ 1 , 1 ] assert ( dims [ 0 ] * dims [ 1 ] * dims [ 2 ] == points . shape [ 0 ] ), "Number of points do not match provided dimensions" pts = vtk . vtkPoints () pts . SetNumberOfPoints ( points . shape [ 0 ]) pts . SetData ( numpy_to_vtk ( points [:, : 3 ])) self . vtk_obj . SetDimensions ( dims [: 3 ]) self . vtk_obj . SetPoints ( pts ) def get_points ( self , dims : List [ int ] = [ 0 , 1 , 2 ]): points = vtk_to_numpy ( self . vtk_obj . GetPoints () . GetData ()) return np . concatenate ([ points [:, i : i + 1 ] for i in dims ], axis = 1 ) def set_points ( self , points : np . array , dims : List [ int ]): points = np . concatenate ( [ points , np . zeros (( points . shape [ 0 ], 2 ), dtype = np . short )], axis = 1 ) dims = dims + [ 1 , 1 ] assert ( dims [ 0 ] * dims [ 1 ] * dims [ 2 ] == points . shape [ 0 ] ), "Number of points do not match provided dimensions" pts = vtk . vtkPoints () pts . SetNumberOfPoints ( points . shape [ 0 ]) pts . SetData ( numpy_to_vtk ( points [:, : 3 ])) self . vtk_obj . SetDimensions ( dims [: 3 ]) self . vtk_obj . SetPoints ( pts ) def set_cells ( self ): raise AttributeError ( "Cannot set the cells of a vtkStructuredGrid explicitly" ) @classmethod def init_from_obj ( cls , vtk_obj , export_map : Dict [ str , List [ str ]] = {}, file_name : str = "vtk_output" , file_dir : str = "." , ): vtk_wrapper = VTKStructuredGrid ( None , None , export_map = export_map , file_name = file_name , file_dir = file_dir , init_vtk = False , ) vtk_wrapper . vtk_obj = vtk_obj return vtk_wrapper # =================== # VTK Unstructured Grid # =================== [docs] class VTKUnstructuredGrid ( VTKBase ): """vtkUnstructuredGrid wrapper class Parameters ---------- points : np.array Array of point locations [npoints, (1,2 or 3)] cell_index : Tuple[ np.array, np.array ] Tuple of (cell_offsets, cell_connectivity) arrays. Cell offsets is a 1D array denoting how many points make up a face for each cell. Cell connectivity is a 1D array that contains verticies of each cell face in order cell_types : np.array Array of cell vtk types: https://vtk.org/doc/nightly/html/vtkCellType_8h_source.html export_map : Dict[str, List[str]], optional Export map dictionary with keys that are VTK variables names and values that are lists of output variables. Will use 1 to 1 mapping if none is provided, by default {} file_name : str, optional File name of output vtk file, by default "vtk_output" file_dir : str, optional File directory of output vtk file, by default "." init_vtk : bool, optional Initialize new VTK object from parameters (used by VTKFromFile), by default True """ def __init__ ( self , points : np . array , cell_index : Tuple [ np . array , np . array ], cell_types : np . array , export_map : Dict [ str , List [ str ]] = {}, file_name : str = "vtk_output" , file_dir : str = "." , init_vtk : bool = True , ): super () . __init__ ( file_name , file_dir ) self . vtk_obj = vtk . vtkUnstructuredGrid () self . writer = vtk . vtkXMLUnstructuredGridWriter () self . ext = ".vtu" self . export_map = export_map if init_vtk : self . init_points ( points , cell_index , cell_types ) def init_points ( self , points : np . array , cell_index : Tuple [ np . array , np . array ], cell_types : np . array , ): assert points . ndim == 2 , "Points array must have 2 dimensions [npoints, dim]" assert points . shape [ 1 ] < 4 , "Maximum of 3 spacial point arrays accepted" assert ( len ( cell_index ) == 2 ), "Cell index must be tuple of numpy arrays containing [offsets, connectivity]" # Could check cell type and cell index are consistent, but we assume the user # knows what they are doing # Padd for missing dimensions points = np . concatenate ( [ points , np . zeros (( points . shape [ 0 ], 2 ), dtype = np . short )], axis = 1 ) pts = vtk . vtkPoints () pts . SetNumberOfPoints ( points . shape [ 0 ]) pts . SetData ( numpy_to_vtk ( points [:, : 3 ])) self . vtk_obj . SetPoints ( pts ) vtk_celltypes = vtk . vtkIntArray () vtk_celltypes . SetNumberOfComponents ( 1 ) vtk_celltypes = numpy_to_vtk ( cell_types . astype ( int ), array_type = vtk . vtkUnsignedCharArray () . GetDataType () ) vtk_cells = vtk . vtkCellArray () vtk_offsets = numpy_to_vtk ( cell_index [ 0 ], array_type = vtk . vtkTypeInt64Array () . GetDataType () ) vtk_connectivity = numpy_to_vtk ( cell_index [ 1 ], array_type = vtk . vtkTypeInt64Array () . GetDataType () ) vtk_cells . SetData ( vtk_offsets , vtk_connectivity ) self . vtk_obj . SetCells ( vtk_celltypes , vtk_cells ) def get_points ( self , dims : List [ int ] = [ 0 , 1 , 2 ]): points = vtk_to_numpy ( self . vtk_obj . GetPoints () . GetData ()) return np . concatenate ([ points [:, i : i + 1 ] for i in dims ], axis = 1 ) # points = vtk_to_numpy(self.vtk_obj.GetPoints().GetData()) # points = [points[:, 0:1], points[:, 1:2], points[:, 2:3]] # return [points[i] for i in dims] def get_cells ( self ): cells = self . vtk_obj . GetCells () # Get cells data contains array [nedges, v1, v2, v3, ..., nedges, v1, v2, v3,...] # Need to seperate offset and connectivity array for practical use cell_connectivity = vtk_to_numpy ( cells . GetConnectivityArray ()) cell_offsets = vtk_to_numpy ( cells . GetOffsetsArray ()) return cell_offsets , cell_connectivity def get_celltypes ( self ): cell_types = vtk_to_numpy ( self . vtk_obj . GetCellTypesArray ()) return cell_types def set_points ( self , points : np . array ): assert points . ndim == 2 , "Points array must have 2 dimensions [npoints, dim]" assert points . shape [ 1 ] < 4 , "Maximum of 3 spacial point arrays accepted" points = np . concatenate ( [ points , np . zeros (( points . shape [ 0 ], 2 ), dtype = np . short )], axis = 1 ) pts = vtk . vtkPoints () pts . SetNumberOfPoints ( points . shape [ 0 ]) pts . SetData ( numpy_to_vtk ( points [:, : 3 ])) self . vtk_obj . SetPoints ( pts ) def set_cells ( self , cell_index : Tuple [ np . array , np . array ], cell_types : np . array ): assert ( len ( cell_index ) == 2 ), "Cell index must be tuple of numpy arrays containing [offsets, connectivity]" vtk_celltypes = vtk . vtkIntArray () vtk_celltypes . SetNumberOfComponents ( 1 ) vtk_celltypes = numpy_to_vtk ( cell_types . astype ( int ), array_type = vtk . vtkUnsignedCharArray () . GetDataType () ) vtk_cells = vtk . vtkCellArray () vtk_offsets = numpy_to_vtk ( cell_index [ 0 ], array_type = vtk . vtkTypeInt64Array () . GetDataType () ) vtk_connectivity = numpy_to_vtk ( cell_index [ 1 ], array_type = vtk . vtkTypeInt64Array () . GetDataType () ) vtk_cells . SetData ( vtk_offsets , vtk_connectivity ) self . vtk_obj . SetCells ( vtk_celltypes , vtk_cells ) @classmethod def init_from_obj ( cls , vtk_obj , export_map : Dict [ str , List [ str ]] = {}, file_name : str = "vtk_output" , file_dir : str = "." , ): vtk_wrapper = VTKUnstructuredGrid ( None , None , None , export_map = export_map , file_name = file_name , file_dir = file_dir , init_vtk = False , ) vtk_wrapper . vtk_obj = vtk_obj return vtk_wrapper # =================== # VTK Polydata # =================== [docs] class VTKPolyData ( VTKBase ): """vtkPolyData wrapper class Parameters ---------- points : np.array Array of point locations [npoints, (1,2 or 3)] line_index : np.array, optional Array of line connections [nedges, 2], by default None poly_index : Tuple[poly_offsets, poly_connectivity] Tuple of polygon offsets and polygon connectivity arrays. Polygon offsets is a 1D array denoting how many points make up a face for each polygon. Polygon connectivity is a 1D array that contains verticies of each polygon face in order, by default None export_map : Dict[str, List[str]], optional Export map dictionary with keys that are VTK variables names and values that are lists of output variables. Will use 1 to 1 mapping if none is provided, by default {} file_name : str, optional File name of output vtk file, by default "vtk_output" file_dir : str, optional File directory of output vtk file, by default "." init_vtk : bool, optional Initialize new VTK object from parameters (used by VTKFromFile), by default True """ def __init__ ( self , points : np . array , line_index : np . array = None , poly_index : Tuple [ np . array , np . array ] = None , # Tuple[poly_offsets, poly_connectivity] export_map : Dict [ str , List [ str ]] = {}, file_name : str = "vtk_output" , file_dir : str = "." , init_vtk : bool = True , ): super () . __init__ ( file_name , file_dir ) self . vtk_obj = vtk . vtkPolyData () self . writer = vtk . vtkXMLPolyDataWriter () self . ext = ".vtp" self . export_map = export_map if init_vtk : self . init_points ( points , line_index , poly_index ) def init_points ( self , points : np . array , line_index : np . array = None , poly_index : Tuple [ np . array , np . array ] = None , ): assert points . ndim == 2 , "Points array must have 2 dimensions [npoints, dim]" assert points . shape [ 1 ] < 4 , "Maximum of 3 spacial point arrays accepted" # Padd for missing dimensions points = np . concatenate ( [ points , np . zeros (( points . shape [ 0 ], 2 ), dtype = np . short )], axis = 1 ) pts = vtk . vtkPoints () pts . SetNumberOfPoints ( int ( points . shape [ 0 ])) pts . SetData ( numpy_to_vtk ( points [:, : 3 ])) self . vtk_obj . SetPoints ( pts ) # Add cell array for verts vert_cells = vtk . vtkCellArray () for i in range ( points . shape [ 0 ]): vert_cells . InsertNextCell ( 1 ) vert_cells . InsertCellPoint ( i ) self . vtk_obj . SetVerts ( vert_cells ) if line_index is not None : self . set_lines ( line_index ) if poly_index is not None : self . set_polys ( poly_index ) def get_points ( self , dims : List [ int ] = [ 0 , 1 , 2 ]): points = vtk_to_numpy ( self . vtk_obj . GetPoints () . GetData ()) return np . concatenate ([ points [:, i : i + 1 ] for i in dims ], axis = 1 ) def get_lines ( self ): lines = vtk_to_numpy ( self . vtk_obj . GetLines () . GetData ()) line_index = np . stack ([ lines [ 1 :: 3 ], lines [ 2 :: 3 ]], axis = 1 ) return line_index def get_polys ( self ): polys = self . vtk_obj . GetPolys () # Poly data contains array [nedges, v1, v2, v3, ..., nedges, v1, v2, v3,...] # Need to seperate offset and connectivity array for practical use poly_connectivity = vtk_to_numpy ( polys . GetConnectivityArray ()) poly_offsets = vtk_to_numpy ( polys . GetOffsetsArray ()) return poly_offsets , poly_connectivity def get_cells ( self ): raise AttributeError ( "vtkPolyData has polys not cells, call get_polys instead" ) def set_points ( self , points : np . array ): assert points . ndim == 2 , "Points array must have 2 dimensions [npoints, dim]" assert points . shape [ 1 ] < 4 , "Maximum of 3 spacial point arrays accepted" points = np . concatenate ( [ points , np . zeros (( points . shape [ 0 ], 2 ), dtype = np . short )], axis = 1 ) pts = vtk . vtkPoints () pts . SetNumberOfPoints ( points . shape [ 0 ]) pts . SetData ( numpy_to_vtk ( points [:, : 3 ])) self . vtk_obj . SetPoints ( pts ) # Add cell array for verts vert_cells = vtk . vtkCellArray () for i in range ( points . shape [ 0 ]): vert_cells . InsertNextCell ( 1 ) vert_cells . InsertCellPoint ( i ) self . vtk_obj . SetVerts ( vert_cells ) def set_lines ( self , edge_index : np . array ): assert ( edge_index . ndim == 2 and edge_index . shape [ 1 ] == 2 ), "Edge index array must have 2 dimensions [npoints, 2]" lines = vtk . vtkCellArray () for i in range ( edge_index . shape [ 0 ]): lines . InsertNextCell ( 2 ) lines . InsertCellPoint ( edge_index [ i , 0 ]) lines . InsertCellPoint ( edge_index [ i , 1 ]) self . vtk_obj . SetLines ( lines ) def set_polys ( self , poly_index : Tuple [ np . array , np . array ]): assert ( len ( poly_index ) == 2 ), "poly_index should be tuple of (poly_offsets, poly_connectivity)" vtk_polys = vtk . vtkCellArray () vtk_offsets = numpy_to_vtk ( poly_index [ 0 ], array_type = vtk . vtkTypeInt64Array () . GetDataType () ) vtk_connectivity = numpy_to_vtk ( poly_index [ 1 ], array_type = vtk . vtkTypeInt64Array () . GetDataType () ) vtk_polys . SetData ( vtk_offsets , vtk_connectivity ) self . vtk_obj . SetPolys ( vtk_polys ) def set_cells ( self ): raise AttributeError ( "vtkPolyData has polys not cells, call set_polys instead" ) @classmethod def init_from_obj ( cls , vtk_obj , export_map : Dict [ str , List [ str ]] = {}, file_name : str = "vtk_output" , file_dir : str = "." , ): vtk_wrapper = VTKPolyData ( None , export_map = export_map , file_name = file_name , file_dir = file_dir , init_vtk = False , ) vtk_wrapper . vtk_obj = vtk_obj return vtk_wrapper [docs] class VTKFromFile ( object ): """Reads VTK file into memory and constructs corresponding VTK object Parameters ---------- file_path : str File directory/name of input vtk file export_map : Dict[str, List[str]], optional Export map dictionary with keys that are VTK variables names and values that are lists of output variables. Will use 1 to 1 mapping if none is provided, by default {} file_name : str, optional File name of output vtk file, by default "vtk_output" file_dir : str, optional File directory of output vtk file, by default "." force_legacy : bool, optional Force a legacy only read, by default False """ def __new__ ( cls , file_path : str , export_map : Dict [ str , List [ str ]] = {}, file_name : str = "vtk_output" , file_dir : str = "." , force_legacy : bool = False , ) -> None : assert Path ( file_path ) . is_file (), f "Provided VTK file { file_path } not found" read_success = False # Attempt to create XML reader if not force_legacy : try : vtk_reader = cls . readXMLVTK ( file_path ) read_success = True except : logger . warn ( "VTK file not valid XML format, will attempt legacy load" ) # If failed or legacy force, create VTK Reader if not read_success : try : vtk_reader = cls . readLegacyVTK ( file_path ) read_success = True except : logger . warn ( "VTK file not valid VTK format" ) # Hopefully VTK reader is loaded assert read_success , "Failed to load VTK file in either XML or Legacy format" logger . info ( f "Read { Path ( file_path ) . name } file successfully" ) return cls . extractVTKObject ( vtk_reader = vtk_reader , export_map = export_map , file_name = file_name , file_dir = file_dir , ) @classmethod def extractVTKObject ( cls , vtk_reader , ** kwargs ) -> VTKBase : # Get vtk object from reader vtk_obj = vtk_reader . GetOutput () # Create modulus.sym.VTK wrapper if vtk_obj . __vtkname__ == "vtkImageData" : vtk_wrapper = VTKUniformGrid . init_from_obj ( vtk_obj , ** kwargs ) elif vtk_obj . __vtkname__ == "vtkRectilinearGrid" : vtk_wrapper = VTKRectilinearGrid . init_from_obj ( vtk_obj , ** kwargs ) elif vtk_obj . __vtkname__ == "vtkStructuredGrid" : vtk_wrapper = VTKStructuredGrid . init_from_obj ( vtk_obj , ** kwargs ) elif vtk_obj . __vtkname__ == "vtkUnstructuredGrid" : vtk_wrapper = VTKUnstructuredGrid . init_from_obj ( vtk_obj , ** kwargs ) elif vtk_obj . __vtkname__ == "vtkPolyData" : vtk_wrapper = VTKPolyData . init_from_obj ( vtk_obj , ** kwargs ) else : raise ValueError ( "Unsupported vtk data type read" ) logger . info ( f "Loaded { vtk_obj . __vtkname__ } object from file" ) return vtk_wrapper @classmethod def readXMLVTK ( cls , file_path : str ): # vtk.vtkXMLGenericDataObjectReader does not seem to work # Could read first like of XML and check VTKFile type=... file_path = Path ( file_path ) if file_path . suffix == ".vti" : vtk_reader = vtk . vtkXMLImageDataReader () elif file_path . suffix == ".vtr" : vtk_reader = vtk . vtkXMLRectilinearGridReader () elif file_path . suffix == ".vts" : vtk_reader = vtk . vtkXMLStructuredGridReader () elif file_path . suffix == ".vtu" : vtk_reader = vtk . vtkXMLUnstructuredGridReader () elif file_path . suffix == ".vtp" : vtk_reader = vtk . vtkXMLPolyDataReader () else : raise ValueError ( "Unsupported XML VTK format" ) vtk_reader . SetFileName ( file_path ) vtk_reader . Update () return vtk_reader @classmethod def readLegacyVTK ( cls , file_path : str ): vtk_reader = vtk . vtkGenericDataObjectReader () vtk_reader . SetFileName ( file_path ) vtk_reader . ReadAllScalarsOn () vtk_reader . ReadAllVectorsOn () vtk_reader . Update () return vtk_reader [docs] def var_to_polyvtk ( var_dict : Dict [ str , np . array ], file_path : str , coordinates = [ "x" , "y" , "z" ] ): """Helper method for nodes to export thier variables to a vtkPolyData file Should be avoided when possible as other VTK formats can save on memory. Parameters ---------- var_dict : Dict[str, np.array] Dictionary of variables in the array format [nstates, dim] file_path : str File directory/name of output vtk file coordinates : list, optional Variable names that corresponds to point positions, by default ["x", "y", "z"] """ # Extract point locations points = [] for axis in coordinates : if axis not in var_dict . keys (): data0 = next ( iter ( var_dict . values ())) points . append ( np . zeros (( data0 . shape [ 0 ], 1 ), dtype = np . short )) else : points . append ( var_dict [ axis ]) del var_dict [ axis ] points = np . concatenate ( points , axis = 1 ) # Create 1:1 export map export_map = {} for key in var_dict . keys (): export_map [ key ] = [ key ] file_path = Path ( file_path ) vtk_obj = VTKPolyData ( points = points , export_map = export_map , file_name = file_path . stem , file_dir = file_path . parents [ 0 ], ) vtk_obj . var_to_vtk ( data_vars = var_dict ) [docs] def grid_to_vtk ( var_dict : Dict [ str , np . array ], file_path : str , batch_index : int = 0 ): """Helper method for nodes to export image/grid data to vtkUniformData file. Arrays should be in the numpy 'ij' layout (element [0,0] is origin) Parameters ---------- var_dict : Dict[str, np.array] Dictionary of variables in the array format [batch, dim, xdim, ydim, zdim] file_path : str File directory/name of output vtk file batch_index : int, optional Batch index to write to file, by default 0 """ # convert keys to strings var = { str ( key ): value for key , value in var_dict . items ()} shape = np . shape ( next ( iter ( var . values ()))) assert len ( shape ) > 2 and len ( shape ) < 6 , "Input variables must be dim 3, 4, 5" # Padd for any missing dims bsize = shape [ 0 ] cdim = shape [ 1 ] grid_shape = list ( shape [ 2 :]) bounds = [[ 0 , i - 1 ] for i in grid_shape ] # Flatten data and select batch shaped_dict = {} for key in var_dict . keys (): shaped_dict [ key ] = var_dict [ key ][ batch_index ] cdim = shaped_dict [ key ] . shape [ 0 ] shaped_dict [ key ] = shaped_dict [ key ] . reshape ( cdim , - 1 ) . T # Create 1:1 export map export_map = {} for key in shaped_dict . keys (): export_map [ key ] = [ key ] file_path = Path ( file_path ) vtk_obj = VTKUniformGrid ( bounds = bounds , npoints = grid_shape , export_map = export_map , file_name = file_path . stem , file_dir = file_path . parents [ 0 ], ) vtk_obj . var_to_vtk ( data_vars = shaped_dict )