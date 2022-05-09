Arg Parser Programming Guide
This document provides an overview and configuration instructions for DOCA Arg Parser API.
The Arg Parser module makes it simple to create a user command-line interface to supply program arguments. The module supports both regular command-line arguments and flags from a JSON file.
It also creates help and usage messages for all possible flags when the user provides invalid inputs to the program.
General notes about DOCA Arg Parser:
- Arg Parser checks a variety of errors including invalid arguments and invalid types, and it prints the error along with program usage and exits when it encounters an error
- The module uses long flags as JSON keys
- The options
-jand
--jsonare reserved for Arg Parser JSON and cannot be used
For the library API reference, refer to ARGP API documentation in NVIDIA DOCA Libraries API Reference Manual.
The pkg-config (
*.pc file) for the Arg Parser library is named
doca-argp.
The following sections provide additional details about the library API.
2.1. doca_argp_param
The data structure contains the program flag details needed to process DOCA ARGP. These details are used to identify if the user inserts the flag in the command line, generate usage information for the flag, notify the program in case of matching, etc.
struct doca_argp_param {
char *short_flag;
char *long_flag;
char *arguments;
char *description;
callback_func callback;
enum doca_argp_type arg_type;
bool is_mandatory;
bool is_cli_only;
};
Where:
-
short_flag – short flag name
- long_flag – long flag name
- arguments – expected parameter arguments
- description – parameter description
- callback – parameter program callback. It is called when the flag is matched.
- arg_type – parameter argument type
- is_mandatory – determines whether this is a mandatory flag for the program
- is_cli_only – determines whether this flag is supported only in CLI mode
2.2. doca_argp_register_param
Calling this function registers program flags in the Arg Parser database. The registration includes flag details. Those details are used to parse the input arguments and generate usage print. The user must register all program flags before calling
doca_argp_start().
void doca_argp_register_param(struct doca_argp_param *input_param);
Where:
- input_param [in] – program flag details
2.3. doca_argp_start
Calling this function starts the classification of command-line mode or JSON mode and is responsible for parsing DPDK flags if needed. If the program is triggered with a JSON file, the DPDK flags are parsed from the file and constructed in the correct format before executing the
rte_eal_init() function.
void doca_argp_start(int argc, char **argv, struct doca_argp_program_general_config **general_config);
Where:
- argc [in] - number of input arguments
- argv [in] - program command-line arguments
- general_config [out] - contains DOCA general flags as defined by the user
The following table lists the supported DPDK flags:
|Short Flag
|Long Flag/ JSON Key
|Flag Description
|JSON Content
|JSON Content Description
|a
|devices
|Add a PCIe device to the list of devices to probe
|
|Passing configuration for four devices:
|c
|core-mask
|Hexadecimal bitmask of cores to run on
|
|Set core mask with value 3
|l
|core-list
|List of cores to run on
|
|Limit program to use five cores (core-0 to core-4)
Additional DPDK flags may be added in the "flags" JSON field.
The following table lists the supported DOCA general flags:
|Short Flag
|Long Flag/ JSON Key
|Flag Description
|JSON Content
|JSON Content Description
|l
|log-level
|Sets the log level for the application:
|
|Set the log level to DEBUG mode
|v
|version
|Print program version information
|N/A
|Supported only on CLI
|h
|help
|Print a help synopsis
|N/A
|Supported only on CLI
|g
|grpc-address
|Set the IP address for the gRPC server
Note:
This flag is mandatory for gRPC mode.
|
|Set the server's IP address to 10.10.10.10
|
|Set the server's IP address to 10.10.10.10 and the server's port to 1234
An application JSON file can be found under
/opt/mellanox/applications/[APP name]/bin/app_name_params.json.
{
"doca_dpdk_flags": {
// -a - Add a device to the allow list.
"devices": [
{
"device": "sf",
"id": "4",
"sft": true
},
{
"device": "sf",
"id": "5",
"sft": true
},
{
"device": "regex",
"id": "0000:03:00.0"
}
],
// -c - Hexadecimal bitmask of cores to run on
"core-mask": 3,
// Additional DPDK (EAL) flags (if needed)
"flags": ""
},
// flags below are for URL Filter application.
"doca_general_flags": {
// -l - sets the log level for the application DEBUG=4, CRITICAL=0
"log-level": 4
},
// flags below are for URL Filter application.
"doca_program_flags": {
// -p - prints FID when matched in DPI engine
"print-match": true,
}
