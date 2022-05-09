DOCA Core Programming Guide

Refer to NVIDIA DOCA Libraries API Reference Manual, for more detailed information on the DOCA Core API.

The following sections provide additional details about the library API.



Note: All doca_devinfo operations are considered thread-safe.

The device information structure holds information about a device.

Devices are distinguished by their properties and type. Each device exposes a devinfo structure for querying properties and capabilities.

Available device properties:

Vendor unique identifier (VUID) – a unique string representation of a PCIe function. It is stable across reboots and is constant per device. Read-only property.

PCIe function address – returned as Bus Device Function format. Read-only property.

IPv4 address of the underlying network interface. Read-only property.

IPv6 address of the underlying network interface. Read-only property.

Network interface name. Read-only property.

IB device name. Read-only property.

A device can be one of the following types:

HW device – a PCIe function providing hardware capabilities

SW device – a virtual device providing software capabilities

To obtain a device information structure, you can use the doca_devinfo_list_create() function. Each device information structure can then be queried using doca_devinfo_property_get() while providing the devinfo.

Once a doca_devinfo is chosen, it can be used to obtain a doca_dev by opening one using doca_dev_open() .

Once a device has been opened, it can be passed to DOCA Contexts for resource management.



This operation creates a list of available devices on the machine such that each device is represented by a device information structure.

The list must be destroyed after opening the desired devices using doca_devinfo_list_destroy(). This only releases unopened devices.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_devinfo_list_create(struct doca_devinfo ***devinfo_list);

Where:

devinfo_list – represents a pointer to the list of available device information. It is enough to allocate a struct doca_devinfo **<variable> and provide a pointer to it. The variable can then be used to iterate over the list as an array of pointers where the variable [index] can be used as the device information structure.

This operation destroys the list of device information obtained from doca_devinfo_list_create() .

The device information list must be destroyed after opening the desired devices such that open devices are not destroyed.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_devinfo_list_destroy(struct doca_devinfo **devinfo_list);

Where:

devinfo_list – a list of device information structures obtained from doca_devinfo_list_create() .

This operation gets the up-to-date value of a DOCA Device property.

This can be used to query DOCA Device properties.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_devinfo_property_get(const struct doca_devinfo *devinfo, enum doca_devinfo_property property, uint8_t *value, uint32_t size);

Where:

devinfo – DOCA Device information structure

– DOCA Device information structure property – the requested property to get. See enum doca_devinfo_property .

– the requested property to get. See . value – the value of the property (output parameter)

– the value of the property (output parameter) devinfo – the size of the property in bytes

Note: All doca_dev operations are considered thread-safe.

The device structure holds active resources for use by different DOCA Contexts.

Each device can be represented as a doca_devinfo structure. To obtain a device information structure out of an open device, use doca_dev_as_devinfo() .

The device manages resources that can be shared by different DOCA Contexts, while the devinfo structure is used for querying device properties.

The device can be passed to multiple contexts using doca_ctx_dev_add() while providing an open device.



This operation creates a device based on the device information.

Devices are a fundamental resource for each DOCA Context. After a device is opened, it can be passed to different DOCA Contexts.

Devices should be closed once they are no longer needed.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_dev_open(struct doca_devinfo *devinfo, struct doca_dev **dev);

Where:

devinfo – DOCA Device information structure with desired properties

– DOCA Device information structure with desired properties dev – holds a DOCA device based on provided devinfo (output parameter)

This operation closes a device.

Devices should be closed once they are no longer needed.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_dev_close(struct doca_dev *dev);

Where:

dev – the DOCA Device to close

This operation returns the DOCA Device information structure.

The returned information holds the same properties used to open the device.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_dev_as_devinfo(struct doca_dev *dev, struct doca_devinfo **devinfo);

Where:

dev – the DOCA Device

– the DOCA Device devinfo – holds returned DOCA Device information (output parameter)

Note: All doca_devinfo_remote operations are considered thread-safe.

The remote device information structure holds information about remote devices.

Remote devices are distinguished by their properties and type. Each device exposes a remote devinfo structure for querying properties and capabilities.

Remote devices can be obtained while running on the DPU only.

A remote device can only be a network device. That is, a representor of a network function managed by the host.

To obtain a remote device's information structure, use the doca_devinfo_remote_list_create() while providing a local device. Each remote device information structure can then be queried using doca_devinfo_remote_property_get() while providing the remote devinfo.

Once a doca_devinfo_remote is chosen, it can be used to obtain a doca_dev_remote by opening one using doca_dev_remote_open() .

Once a remote device is opened, it can be used to refer to a device on the host machine.



This operation creates a list of available devices on the machine such that each device is represented by a remote device information structure.

After opening the desired devices, the list should be destroyed using doca_devinfo_remote_list_destroy() . This only releases unopened devices.

This method can only be used on the DPU, where not all doca_dev s have access to the devices on the host.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_devinfo_list_create(struct doca_dev *dev, struct doca_devinfo_remote ***devinfo_remote_list);

Where:

dev – represents a local device. The returned list holds information about devices on the host that are visible from this local device.

– represents a local device. The returned list holds information about devices on the host that are visible from this local device. devinfo_remote_list – represents a pointer to the list of available remote device information. It is enough to allocate a struct doca_devinfo_remote **variable and provide a pointer to it. The variable can then be used to iterate over the list as an array of pointers, where the variable [index] can be used as the device information structure. Note: dev can be closed after the remote list is created.

This operation destroys the list of remote device information obtained from doca_devinfo_remote_list_create() .

The list of remote device information should be destroyed after opening the desired remote devices such that remote devices that are open are not destroyed.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_devinfo_remote_list_destroy(struct doca_devinfo_remote **devinfo_remote_list);

Where:

devinfo_remote_list – a list of remote device information structures obtained from doca_devinfo_remote_list_create()

This operation gets the up-to-date value of a DOCA Device property.

This can be used to query the remote DOCA Device's properties.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_devinfo_remote_property_get(const struct doca_devinfo_remote *devinfo_remote, enum doca_devinfo_remote_property property, uint8_t *value, uint32_t size);

Where:

devinfo_remote – the DOCA remote device information structure

– the DOCA remote device information structure property – the property to get. See enum doca_devinfo_remote_property .

– the property to get. See . value – the value of the property (output parameter)

– the value of the property (output parameter) size – the size of the property in bytes

Note: All doca_devinfo_remote operations are considered thread-safe.

The remote device structure holds active resources for use by different DOCA libraries.

Each remote device can be represented as a doca_devinfo_remote structure. To obtain a remote device information structure from an open remote device, use doca_dev_remote_as_devinfo() .

The remote device manages resources that can be shared by different DOCA libraries, while the devinfo remote structure is used for querying remote device properties.



This operation creates a remote device based on the remote device's information.

Opening a remote device activates its resources and prepares it for use by different libraries in DOCA.

Devices should be closed once they are no longer needed.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_dev_remote_open(struct doca_devinfo_remote *devinfo_remote, struct doca_dev_remote **dev_remote);

Where:

devinfo_remote – the DOCA remote device information structure with desired properties

– the DOCA remote device information structure with desired properties dev_remote – holds a DOCA remote device based on provided devinfo (output parameter)

This operation closes a remote device.

Devices should be closed once they are no longer needed.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_dev_remote_close(struct doca_dev_remote *dev_remote);

Where:

dev_remote – the DOCA remote device to close

This operation returns the remote device information structure of the device.

The returned remote device information holds the same properties as the one used to open this device.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_dev_remote_as_devinfo(struct doca_dev_remote *dev_remote, struct doca_devinfo_remote **devinfo_remote);

Where:

dev_remote – the DOCA remote device

– the DOCA remote device dev_remote – holds the returned DOCA remote device information (output parameter)

Note: All doca_buf operations are considered thread-unsafe.

The DOCA Buffer structure is a descriptor that holds information on a memory region, defined by the address in which the memory region begins, and the length of the memory region in bytes. The address and length of the memory region are set when the buffer is created. They then become read-only.



This operation returns the address of the memory region that the buffer points to.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_buf_head_get(struct doca_buf *buf, uint8_t **head);

Where:

buf – the DOCA Buffer structure

– the DOCA Buffer structure head – the address of the memory region that the buffer points to (output parameter)

This operation returns the size of the memory region pointed by the buffer in bytes.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_buf_len_get(struct doca_buf *buf, size_t *len);

Where:

buf – the DOCA Buffer structure

– the DOCA Buffer structure len – the length of the memory region pointed by the buffer (output parameter)

This operation decreases doca_buf reference count. Once it reaches zero, the function destroys the doca_buf object.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_buf_refcount_rm(struct doca_buf *buf, uint16_t *refcount);

Where:

buf – the DOCA Buffer structure

– the DOCA Buffer structure refcount – the doca_buf reference count value before this operation took place (output parameter)

This operation returns doca_buf reference count value.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_buf_refcount_get(struct doca_buf *buf, uint16_t *refcount);

Where:

buf – the DOCA Buffer structure

– the DOCA Buffer structure refcount – the doca_buf reference count value (output parameter)

Note: All doca_buf_inventory operations are considered thread-unsafe.

The DOCA buffer inventory structure manages a pool of doca_buf objects. After creating doca_buf_inventory , the user must start the buffer inventory using doca_buf_inventory_start() function.

When creating doca_buf_inventory , the returned object can be manipulated with doca_buf_inventory_property_set() API. Once all required attributes are set, it should be reconfigured and adjusted to match the settings in doca_buf_inventory_start() .

The following operations become possible only after start:

Retrieval of free elements from the inventory using doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_addr()

Duplicating the content of a buffer into a buffer allocated from the inventory using doca_buf_inventory_buf_dup()

Setting the properties of the inventory using doca_buf_inventory_property_set() is not possible after first starting the buffer inventory object.

Each buffer allocated by doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_addr() points to a memory region of the users' choice.

Un-started/stopped buffer inventory rejects all attempts to allocate new DOCA Buffers, regardless of the number of free elements.



This operation allocates DOCA buffer inventory with the given attributes.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_create(const char *name, size_t num_elements, uint32_t extensions, struct doca_buf_inventory **buf_inventory);

Where:

name – name of created DOCA buffer inventory

– name of created DOCA buffer inventory num_elements – number of elements in the inventory

– number of elements in the inventory num_elements – bitmap of extensions enabled for the inventory described in doca_buf.h

– bitmap of extensions enabled for the inventory described in num_elements – DOCA buffer inventory on success (output parameter)

This operation destroys the DOCA buffer inventory structure and frees its memory. Before calling doca_buf_inventory_destroy all allocated buffers must be returned to the inventory.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_destroy(struct doca_buf_inventory *inventory);

Where:

inventory – DOCA buffer inventory to destroy

This operation sets the value of a DOCA buffer inventory property.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_property_set(struct doca_buf_inventory *inventory, enum doca_buf_inventory_property property, const uint8_t *value, uint32_t size);

Where:

inventory – DOCA buffer inventory structure

– DOCA buffer inventory structure property – the requested property to set. See enum doca_buf_inventory_property .

– the requested property to set. See . value – the new value of the property

– the new value of the property size – the size of the property in bytes Note: All DOCA buffer inventory properties available at this stage are read-only properties.

This operation gets the up-to-date value of a DOCA buffer inventory property.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_property_get(struct doca_buf_inventory *inventory, enum doca_buf_inventory_property property, const uint8_t *value, uint32_t size);

Where:

inventory – DOCA buffer inventory structure

– DOCA buffer inventory structure property – the requested property to get. See enum doca_buf_inventory_property .

– the requested property to get. See . value – the value of the property (output parameter)

– the value of the property (output parameter) size – the size of the property in bytes

This operation starts DOCA buffer inventory.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_start(struct doca_buf_inventory *inventory);

Where:

inventory – DOCA buffer inventory to start

This operation stops DOCA buffer inventory.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_stop(struct doca_buf_inventory *inventory);

Where:

inventory – DOCA buffer inventory to stop

This operation takes a single DOCA buffer from the DOCA buffer inventory and points it to a memory region from the DOCA memory map using the given addr and len arguments.

The given address and length must be contained in one of the memory ranges of the DOCA memory map. The operation fails if there is no such suitable memory range.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_addr(struct doca_buf_inventory *inventory, struct doca_mmap *mmap, char *addr, size_t len, struct doca_buf **buf);

Where:

inventory – DOCA buffer inventory structure

– DOCA buffer inventory structure mmap – DOCA memory map structure

– DOCA memory map structure addr – the address of the memory region for the new doca_buf to point to

– the address of the memory region for the new to point to len – the length of the memory region for the new doca_buf to point to in bytes

– the length of the memory region for the new to point to in bytes buf – DOCA buffer object (output parameter)

This operation duplicates the source buffer by taking a new destination buffer from the given DOCA buffer inventory and copying the source buffer content to the destination buffer.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_dup(struct doca_buf_inventory *inventory, const struct doca_buf *src_buf, struct doca_buf **dst_buf);

Where:

inventory – DOCA buffer inventory structure

– DOCA buffer inventory structure src_buf – the buffer to duplicate

– the buffer to duplicate dst_buf – the duplicated DOCA buffer (output parameter)

Note: All doca_mmap operations are considered thread-unsafe.

The DOCA memory map (mmap) structure points to a collection of memory ranges from a single address space; either the host or DPU memory.

Definitions:

Memory range – virtually contiguous fracture of memory space defined by address and length

Chunk – local system memory range

Remote chunk – remote system memory range

Each DOCA memory map has defined properties:

DOCA memory map name set on creation. Read-only property.

The maximum number of chunks that can be populated. The default value is 1 if not set by the user before doca_mmap_start . Once this limit is reached, further chunk populations fail. If mmap is from an export, then the number of remote chunks is returned.

. Once this limit is reached, further chunk populations fail. If is from an export, then the number of remote chunks is returned. The maximum number of devices that can be added to the doca_mmap . The default value is 1 if not set by the user before doca_mmap_start . Once this limit is reached, further device additions fail.

. The default value is 1 if not set by the user before . Once this limit is reached, further device additions fail. The number of DOCA buffers pointing to memory ranges in the doca_mmap . Read-only property.

. Read-only property. Exported flag. Set to true if the doca_mmap is exported, false otherwise. Read-only property.

is exported, false otherwise. Read-only property. From export flag. Set to true if the doca_mmap has been created from an export, false otherwise. Read-only property.

has been created from an export, false otherwise. Read-only property. Access flags. The doca_mmap access flags. See enum doca_mmap_access_flags for more.

The DOCA memory map object can be manipulated with doca_mmap_property_set() API. Once all required DOCA memory map attributes are set, it should be reconfigured and adjusted to match the settings in doca_mmap_start() .

The following operations become possible only after start:

Adding a device to doca_mmap using doca_mmap_dev_add()

using Removing a device from doca_mmap using doca_mmap_dev_rm()

using Adding a memory range to the doca_mmap using doca_mmap_populate()

using Exporting the doca_mmap using doca_mmap_export()

using Mapping doca_buf structures to the memory ranges using doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_addr() or doca_buf_inventory_buf_dup()

Setting the properties of doca_mmap using doca_mmap_property_set() is no longer possible after starting the memory map (mmap) object.

The following are not possible on exported doca_mmap or on doca_mmap that has been created from export:

Setting the properties of the doca_mmap using doca_mmap_property_set()

using Adding a device to the doca_mmap using doca_mmap_dev_add()

using Removing a device to the doca_mmap using doca_mmap_dev_rm()

using Adding a memory range to the doca_mmap using doca_mmap_populate()

using Exporting the doca_mmap using doca_mmap_export()

This operation allocates zero-size memory map object with default/unset attributes.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_mmap_create(const char *name, struct doca_mmap **mmap);

Where:

name – name of created DOCA memory map

– name of created DOCA memory map mmap – DOCA memory map structure with default/unset attributes on success

This operation destroys DOCA memory map structure and frees its memory. Before calling doca_mmap_destroy , all allocated buffers must be returned to the doca_mmap .

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_mmap_destroy(struct doca_mmap *mmap);

Where:

mmap – DOCA memory map to destroy

This operation sets the value of a DOCA memory map property.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_mmap_property_set(struct doca_mmap *mmap, enum doca_mmap_property property, const uint8_t *value, uint32_t size);

Where:

mmap – DOCA memory map structure

– DOCA memory map structure property – the requested property to set. See enum doca_mmap_property .

– the requested property to set. See . value – the new value of the property

– the new value of the property size – the size of the property in bytes

This operation gets the up-to-date value of a DOCA memory map property.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_mmap_property_get(struct doca_mmap *mmap, enum doca_mmap_property property, const uint8_t *value, uint32_t size);

Where:

mmap – DOCA memory map structure

– DOCA memory map structure property – the requested property to get. See enum doca_mmap_property .

– the requested property to get. See . value – the value of the property (output parameter)

– the value of the property (output parameter) size – the size of the property in bytes

This operation starts the DOCA memory map.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_mmap_start(struct doca_mmap *mmap);

Where:

mmap – DOCA memory map to start

This operation stops the DOCA memory map.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_mmap_stop(struct doca_mmap *mmap);

Where:

mmap – DOCA memory map to stop

This operation registers DOCA memory map on the given device.

If the doca_mmap has been populated before this operation took place, the function performs memory registration of the new device added with each of the memory ranges attached to the doca_mmap .

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_mmap_dev_add(struct doca_mmap *mmap, struct doca_dev *dev);

Where:

mmap – DOCA memory map structure

– DOCA memory map structure dev – the DOCA device object that should be registered to the doca_mmap

This operation deregisters the given device from the DOCA memory map.

If the doca_mmap contains memory ranges, the function performs memory deregistration of the given device to each of them.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_mmap_dev_rm(struct doca_mmap *mmap, struct doca_dev *dev);

Where:

mmap – DOCA memory map structure

– DOCA memory map structure dev – the DOCA device object that should be deregistered from the doca_mmap . The device must be a device previously added to the memory map via doca_mmap_dev_add() .

This operation adds memory range to a local DOCA memory map.

If there are devices attached to the doca_mmap , the function performs memory registration of the new memory range added with each of those devices.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_mmap_populate(struct doca_mmap *mmap, char *addr, size_t len, size_t pg_sz, doca_mmap_memrange_free_cb_t *free_cb, void *opaque);

Where:

mmap – DOCA memory map structure

– DOCA memory map structure addr – the address in which the memory range begins

– the address in which the memory range begins len – the length of the memory range in bytes

– the length of the memory range in bytes pg_sz – page size alignment of the provided memory range

– page size alignment of the provided memory range free_cb – callback function to free the populated memory range on doca_mmap_destroy()

– callback function to free the populated memory range on opaque – opaque value to be passed to free_cb once called

This operation composes a DOCA memory map representation as a memory export descriptor for later import with doca_mmap_create_from_export() for one of the previously added devices to the memory map.

This function allows access to specific host memory ranges registered to the mmap from the DPU.

Once this function is called on an object, it is considered exported.

Freeing the memory buffer marked with *export is the caller's responsibility.

This operation is not permitted for:

Un-started/stopped memory map object

Memory map object that has been exported or created from export

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_mmap_export(struct doca_mmap *mmap, const struct doca_dev *dev, uint8_t **export_desc, size_t *export_desc_len);

Where:

mmap – DOCA memory map structure

– DOCA memory map structure dev – DOCA device previously added to the memory map via doca_mmap_dev_add()

– DOCA device previously added to the memory map via export_desc – on success, return should have a pointer to the allocated export descriptor representing the memory map object for the device provided as dev (output parameter)

– on success, return should have a pointer to the allocated export descriptor representing the memory map object for the device provided as (output parameter) export_desc_len – length in bytes of the export_desc parameter (output parameter) Note: Only a doca_mmap consisting of a single chunk is supported.

This operation creates a DOCA memory map object representing memory ranges in remote system memory space.

Note: The created object is not backed by local memory.

This function allows access to specific host memory ranges registered to the mmap from the DPU.

Once this function is called on an object, it is considered as from_export .

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_mmap_create_from_export(const char *name, const uint8_t *export_desc, size_t export_desc_len, struct doca_dev *dev, struct doca_mmap **mmap);

Where:

name – name of newly created DOCA memory map

– name of newly created DOCA memory map export_desc – the export descriptor generated by doca_mmap_export

– the export descriptor generated by doca_mmap_export export_desc_len – length in bytes of the export_desc parameter

– length in bytes of the parameter dev – a local device connected to the device that resides in the exported mmap

– a local device connected to the device that resides in the exported mmap mmap – DOCA memory map granting access to remote memory (output parameter) Note: Only a doca_mmap consisting of a single chunk is supported. Note: The name given by the user does not play a role, implementation-wise.

Note: All doca_ctx operations are considered thread-safe.

The DOCA Context structure holds configurations for the execution of data-processing jobs. DOCA libraries that want to expose data-path jobs can implement the DOCA Context interface.

DOCA CTX provides a common interface for configuring and starting said libraries.

Devices can be provided to libraries using doca_ctx_dev_add() . Other configurations can be provided using a library-specific API. Once all configurations are provided, the library can be started using doca_ctx_start() . Once a library has been created, it starts accepting one or more DOCA WorkQ through doca_ctx_workq_add() . The WorkQ can then be used for submitting jobs, progressing jobs, and polling events.

The following operations become possible only after starting the DOCA Context:

Adding WorkQ to CTX using doca_ctx_workq_add()

Removing WorkQ from CTX using doca_ctx_workq_rm()

Submitting a job using doca_workq_submit()

The following are not possible after start and become possible again after calling doca_ctx_stop :

Adding device to CTX using doca_ctx_dev_add()

Removing device from CTX using doca_ctx_dev_rm()

Note: A doca_ctx cannot be created by itself. Instead, you need to create a library instance (e.g., doca_dma_create() ). Then you can acquire a CTX by converting that to a doca_ctx (e.g., doca_dma_as_ctx() ).

This operation is a common interface for providing a device to a library.

Each library expects different capabilities and properties to exist for the device. If the provided device does not meet the requirements, it is rejected, causing it to fail.

Each successfully added device must be removed before destroying the CTX.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_ctx_dev_add(struct doca_ctx *ctx, struct doca_dev *dev);

Where:

ctx – a DOCA Context, representing a data-path library instance

– a DOCA Context, representing a data-path library instance dev – a DOCA Device with required capabilities

Note: This function cannot be used after CTX is started ( doca_ctx_start() ). CTX must be stopped ( doca_ctx_stop() ) to use it again.

This operation is a common interface for removing a device from a library.

Devices must be removed from a context after stopping it and before destroying it.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_ctx_dev_rm(struct doca_ctx *ctx, struct doca_dev *dev);

Where:

ctx – a DOCA Context, representing a data-path library instance

– a DOCA Context, representing a data-path library instance dev – same DOCA Device that was previously provided through doca_ctx_dev_add() Note: This function cannot be used after CTX is started ( doca_ctx_start() ). CTX must be stopped ( doca_ctx_stop() ) to use it again.

This operation is a common interface for starting a library instance. First, provide all configurations to the library and then call start.

Once a CTX has been started the following operations become possible:

Adding WorkQ to CTX using doca_ctx_workq_add()

Removing WorkQ from CTX using doca_ctx_workq_rm()

Submitting a job related to this CTX using doca_workq_submit()

Whereas the following operations no longer stay possible:

Adding device to CTX using doca_ctx_dev_add()

Removing a device from CTX using doca_ctx_dev_rm()

To re-enable them, call doca_ctx_stop() .

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_ctx_start(struct doca_ctx *ctx);

Where:

ctx – a DOCA Context, representing a data-path library instance

This operation is a common interface for stopping a library instance. This can be done to provide further configurations to the library after starting it.

For a list of allowed operations after stop/start, refer to doca_ctx_start() .

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_ctx_stop(struct doca_ctx *ctx);

Where:

ctx – a DOCA Context, representing a data-path library instance

This operation is a common interface for providing a WorkQ to a library.

For a library to start accepting and processing jobs, it must first have WorkQ attached to it so that jobs can be submitted to this WorkQ, and so the WorkQ can be polled to retrieve job completions and/or events.

Each successfully added WorkQ must be removed before stopping the CTX.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_ctx_workq_add(struct doca_ctx *ctx, struct doca_workq *workq);

Where:

ctx – a DOCA Context, representing a data-path library instance

– a DOCA Context, representing a data-path library instance workq – DOCA WorkQ for job handling

Note: This function can only be used after CTX is started ( doca_ctx_start() ). The user must remove all WorkQs before stopping CTX ( doca_ctx_stop() ).

This operation is a common interface for removing a WorkQ from a library.

Added WorkQs must be removed before stopping a CTX using this API.

To remove a WorkQ, the user's responsibility is to ensure that no inflight jobs are pending completion.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_ctx_workq_rm(struct doca_ctx *ctx, struct doca_workq *workq);

Where:

ctx – a DOCA Context, representing a data-path library instance

– a DOCA Context, representing a data-path library instance workq – same DOCA WorkQ previously provided to doca_ctx_workq_add()

Note: This function can only be used after CTX is started ( doca_ctx_start() ). The user must remove all WorkQs before stopping CTX ( doca_ctx_stop() ).

Note: All doca_workq operations are considered thread-unsafe.

The DOCA WorkQ structure holds execution resources that different DOCA contexts can utilize, where the WorkQ provides a common interface for submitting a job, progressing a job until completion, and polling events.

The same WorkQ can be provided to multiple different CTXs, creating a single place for submitting jobs to any CTX and eventually receiving their results.

Jobs can be submitted using doca_workq_submit() . They can then be progressed using doca_workq_progress_retrieve() . Once the job is completed, a job completion event is received from the method.

In addition to jobs, some contexts expose events that can be polled using doca_workq_progress_retrieve() .



This operation creates a DOCA WorkQ instance, with a set depth. The depth defines the maximum number of in-flight jobs allowed on this WorkQ.

Once a WorkQ is created, it can be passed to multiple CTXs using doca_ctx_workq_add() , allowing job submission and retrieval of events.

Each successfully created WorkQ must be destroyed using doca_workq_destroy() .

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_workq_create(uint32_t depth, struct doca_workq **workq);

Where:

depth – the depth of the WorkQ. This can also be set using the property setter.

– the depth of the WorkQ. This can also be set using the property setter. workq – holds the newly created WorkQ (output parameter)

This operation destroys a DOCA WorkQ instance.

Before destroying a WorkQ, it must be removed from all the CTXs that are using it via doca_ctx_workq_rm() .

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_workq_destroy(struct doca_workq *workq);

Where:

workq – a DOCA WorkQ created via doca_workq_create()

This operation sets the value of a DOCA WorkQ property. It returns an error if the operation is not successful.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_workq_property_set(struct doca_workq *workq, enum doca_workq_property property, const uint8_t *value, uint32_t size);

Where:

workq – DOCA WorkQ structure whose property to change

– DOCA WorkQ structure whose property to change property – the property to set. See enum doca_workq_property .

– the property to set. See . value – the new value of the property

– the new value of the property size – the size of the property in bytes

This operation gets the up-to-date value of a DOCA WorkQ property. It returns an error if the operation is not successful.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_workq_property_get(const struct doca_workq *workq, enum doca_workq_property property, uint8_t *value, uint32_t size);

Where:

workq – DOCA WorkQ structure whose property to return

– DOCA WorkQ structure whose property to return property – the property to get. See enum doca_workq_property .

– the property to get. See . value – the value of the property (output parameter)

– the value of the property (output parameter) size – the size of the property in bytes

This is a common interface for submitting a job to a library.

To submit a job, a library job must be built first. Each library that implements a DOCA Context exposes several jobs in its header.

These jobs can be submitted to the library using the CTX of that library.

The WorkQ must have been previously added to a CTX that can handle the job.

For the job to complete, doca_workq_progress_retrieve() must be called until it succeeds and returns the job result.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_workq_submit(struct doca_workq *workq, struct doca_job const *job);

Where:

workq – DOCA WorkQ previously added to a CTX that can handle the provided job

– DOCA WorkQ previously added to a CTX that can handle the provided job job – base of a job defined by a library implementing DOCA CTX. The job also holds a pointer to the CTX that handles the job. Both must be compatible.

This is a common interface for polling of events.

This is a polling method that can be used to wait for events.

Events can be categorized to two types:

Job completion events – can only be received as a result of a submitted job

External events – can always be received based on events exposed by associated CTXs

Each CTX exposes jobs and events. Submitting a job using doca_workq_submit() eventually returns a job completion event using doca_workq_progress_retrieve() .

Other events can always be received based on the documentation of the library implementing CTX.

Calling doca_workq_progress_retrieve() progresses all jobs but in no particular order. Events are returned as soon as an they occur, regardless of the order in which they are submitted.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_workq_progress_retrieve(struct doca_workq *workq, struct doca_event *ev, int flags);

Where: