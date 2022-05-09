3. Data Structures

Structure containing all the functionality required of a regex device by the DOCA regex.

Allows each DOCA regex instance to be supported by any regex_impl. Such as Hyperscan, DPDK regex, or any other regex library that can be adapted to this interface.



Public Variables

int( ( *cleanup_fn )( doca_regex_device* inst ) Cleanup all resources acquired by the regex_impl from either one time setup or during runtime operation. doca_regex_compiled_rules_result ( *compile_rules_fn )( doca_regex_device* inst, char const* const *raw_rules, uint32_t num_lines ) Compile given raw rules. int( ( *configure_nb_qps_fn )( doca_regex_device* inst, uint32_t num_qps ) Configure the number of QP's required by the regex lib from the device. void * cookie int( ( *dequeue_jobs_fn )( doca_regex_device* inst, uint16_t qpid, doca_regex_job_response* responses, uint8_t max_results, doca_regex_mempool* matches_mp ) Fetch job responses from the regex_impl. void ( *destroy_fn )( doca_regex_device* inst ) Function suitable to destroy this doca_regex_device. int( ( *enqueue_job_fn )( doca_regex_device* inst, uint16_t qpid, doca_regex_job_request const* job, uint64_t internal_job_id, bool allow_aggregation ) Send a job to the regex engine to be processed. int( ( *init_fn )( doca_regex_device* inst, const char* dev_addr ) Do any one time setup work that may be required before performing regex operations. void * mem_regs void * pd int( ( *program_compiled_rules_fn )( doca_regex_device* inst, void const* data, uint32_t data_len ) Program regex device with the supplied compiled rules data. int( ( *query_dev_caps_fn )( doca_regex_device* inst, doca_regex_dev_caps* caps ) Query capabilities of the regex device. int( ( *query_dev_info_fn )( doca_regex_device* inst, doca_regex_dev_info* info ) Query information about the regex device.

