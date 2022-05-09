3. Data Structures
Here are the data structures with brief descriptions:
- doca_argp_param
- Program flag information
- doca_argp_program_general_config
- DOCA general flags values as provided to the program
- doca_argp_program_type_config
- Information about program configuration
- doca_comm_channel_init_attr
- Configuration attributes for endpoint initialization
- doca_dma_job_memcpy
- doca_dma_memcpy_result
- doca_dpi_config_t
- DPI init configuration
- doca_dpi_grpc_generic_packet
- Generic packet that holds payload or a whole packet as segment
- doca_dpi_grpc_result
- Dequeue result
- doca_dpi_parsing_info
- L2-L4 flow information
- doca_dpi_result
- Dequeue result
- doca_dpi_sig_data
- Extra signature data
- doca_dpi_sig_info
- Signature info
- doca_dpi_stat_info
- DPI statistics
- doca_event
- Activity completion event
- doca_flow_action_desc
- Action description
- doca_flow_action_descs
- Action descriptions
- doca_flow_action_descs_packet
- Packet action descriptions
- doca_flow_action_field
- Extended modification action
- doca_flow_actions
- Doca flow actions information
- doca_flow_aged_query
- Aged flow query callback context
- doca_flow_cfg
- Doca flow global configuration
- doca_flow_encap_action
- Doca flow encap data information
- doca_flow_error
- Doca flow error message struct
- doca_flow_fwd
- Forwarding configuration
- doca_flow_grpc_bindable_obj
- Bindable object configuration
- doca_flow_grpc_fwd
- Forwarding configuration wrapper
- doca_flow_grpc_pipe_cfg
- Pipeline configuration wrapper
- doca_flow_grpc_response
- General DOCA Flow response struct
- doca_flow_ip_addr
- Doca flow ip address
- doca_flow_match
- Doca flow matcher information
- doca_flow_monitor
- Doca monitor action configuration
- doca_flow_pipe_cfg
- Pipeline configuration
- doca_flow_port_cfg
- Doca flow port configuration
- doca_flow_query
- Flow query result
- doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg
- Doca flow meter resource configuration
- doca_flow_resources
- Doca flow resource quota
- doca_flow_shared_resource_cfg
- Doca flow shared resource configuration
- doca_flow_tun
- Doca flow tunnel information
- doca_job
- Job structure describes request arguments for service provided by context
- doca_regex_buffer
- doca_regex_compiled_rules_result
- doca_regex_dev_caps
- doca_regex_dev_info
- doca_regex_device
- doca_regex_job_request
- doca_regex_job_response
- doca_regex_match
- doca_telemetry_buffer_attr_t
- DOCA schema buffer attribute. Applied to all DOCA sources
- doca_telemetry_field_info_t
- DOCA schema field
- doca_telemetry_file_write_attr_t
- DOCA schema file write attribute. Applied to all DOCA sources
- doca_telemetry_ipc_attr_t
- DOCA schema file write attribute. Applied to all DOCA sources
- doca_telemetry_ipc_timeout_attr_t
- DOCA schema IPC attribute. Applied to all DOCA sources
- doca_telemetry_netflow_flowset_field
- One field in netflow template, please look at doca_telemetry_netflow_types for type macros
- doca_telemetry_netflow_send_attr_t
- DOCA netflow sending attribute. Applied to all DOCA sources
- doca_telemetry_netflow_template
- Template for the records. struct record_example { uint32_t src_addr_V4; uint32_t dst_addr_V4; } struct doca_telemetry_netflow_flowset_field fields[] = { {.type = DOCA_NETFLOW_IPV4_SRC_ADDR, .length = DOCA_NETFLOW_IPV4_SRC_ADDR_DEFAULT_LENGTH}, {.type = DOCA_NETFLOW_IPV4_DST_ADDR, .length = DOCA_NETFLOW_IPV4_DST_ADDR_DEFAULT_LENGTH} }; struct doca_telemetry_netflow_template netflow_template = { .field_count = 2; .fields = fields; };
- doca_telemetry_opaque_events_attr_t
- DOCA schema opaque events attribute. Applied to all DOCA sources
- doca_telemetry_source_name_attr_t
- DOCA telemetry source attributes: id and tag
[ Arg Parser ]
It is the programmer's responsibility to ensure the callback will copy the content of the param passed to it. The pointer pointing to the param is owned by doca_argp, and it is only valid in the scope of the called callback.
Public Variables
- enumdoca_argp_type arg_type
- char * arguments
- callback_func callback
- char * description
- bool is_cli_only
- bool is_mandatory
- char * long_flag
- char * short_flag
Variables
- enumdoca_argp_typedoca_argp_param::arg_type [inherited]
Flag argument type
- char * doca_argp_param::arguments [inherited]
Flag expected arguments
- callback_funcdoca_argp_param::callback [inherited]
Flag program callback
- char * doca_argp_param::description [inherited]
Flag description
- bool doca_argp_param::is_cli_only [inherited]
Is flag supported only in cli mode
- bool doca_argp_param::is_mandatory [inherited]
Is flag mandatory for the program
- char * doca_argp_param::long_flag [inherited]
Flag short name
- char * doca_argp_param::short_flag [inherited]
Flag long name
[ Arg Parser ]
Public Variables
- char grpc_address[MAX_SERVER_ADDRESS]
- int log_level
Variables
- char doca_argp_program_general_config::grpc_address[MAX_SERVER_ADDRESS] [inherited]
The gRPC server address as provided by the user
- int doca_argp_program_general_config::log_level [inherited]
The log level as provided by the user
[ Arg Parser ]
Public Variables
Variables
- bool doca_argp_program_type_config::is_dpdk [inherited]
Is the program based on DPDK API
- bool doca_argp_program_type_config::is_grpc [inherited]
Is the program based on gRPC API
[ Comm Channel ]
Public Variables
Variables
- uint32_t doca_comm_channel_init_attr::cookie [inherited]
Cookie returned when polling the event_channel.
- uint32_t doca_comm_channel_init_attr::flags [inherited]
Flags: 0 or DOCA_CC_INIT_FLAG_NONBLOCK.
- uint32_t doca_comm_channel_init_attr::maxmsgs [inherited]
Max. # of messages on queue.
- uint32_t doca_comm_channel_init_attr::msgsize [inherited]
Max. message size (bytes).
[ DOCA DMA engine ]
A job to be dispatched via the DMA library.
Public Variables
- struct doca_job base
-
- doca_buf * dst_buff
-
- uint64_t num_bytes_to_copy
-
- const doca_buf * src_buff
-
Variables
- struct doca_jobdoca_dma_job_memcpy::base [inherited]
Common job data
- doca_buf * doca_dma_job_memcpy::dst_buff [inherited]
Destination data buffer
- uint64_t doca_dma_job_memcpy::num_bytes_to_copy [inherited]
Number of bytes to copy
- const doca_buf * doca_dma_job_memcpy::src_buff [inherited]
Source data buffer
[ DOCA DMA engine ]
Result of a DMA Memcpy job. Will be held inside the doca_event::result field.
Public Variables
Variables
- doca_error_tdoca_dma_memcpy_result::result [inherited]
Operation result
[ Deep packet inspection ]
Public Variables
- uint32_t max_packets_per_queue
-
- uint32_t max_sig_match_len
-
- uint16_t nb_queues
-
Variables
- uint32_t doca_dpi_config_t::max_packets_per_queue [inherited]
Number of packets concurrently processed by the DPI engine.
- uint32_t doca_dpi_config_t::max_sig_match_len [inherited]
The minimum required overlap between two packets for regex match
- uint16_t doca_dpi_config_t::nb_queues [inherited]
Number of DPI queues
[ Remote deep packet inspection (grpc) ]
Public Variables
Variables
- uint16_t doca_dpi_grpc_generic_packet::seg_len [inherited]
The length of the data inside segment buffer
- uint8_t * doca_dpi_grpc_generic_packet::segment [inherited]
The buffer with data to be scanned by the DPI
[ Remote deep packet inspection (grpc) ]
Public Variables
- struct doca_dpi_sig_info info
-
- bool matched
-
- doca_dpi_grpc_generic_packet * pkt
-
- int status_flags
-
- void * user_data
-
Variables
- struct doca_dpi_sig_infodoca_dpi_grpc_result::info [inherited]
Signature information
- bool doca_dpi_grpc_result::matched [inherited]
Indicates flow was matched
- doca_dpi_grpc_generic_packet * doca_dpi_grpc_result::pkt [inherited]
Pkt provided on enqueue
- int doca_dpi_grpc_result::status_flags [inherited]
doca_dpi_flow_status flags
- void * doca_dpi_grpc_result::user_data [inherited]
User data provided on enqueue
[ Deep packet inspection Remote deep packet inspection (grpc) ]
Public Variables
- doca_dpi_parsing_info::@6 dst_ip
-
- doca_dpi_parsing_info::@4 dst_ip
-
- __be16 ethertype
-
- in_addr ipv4
-
- in6_addr ipv6
-
- in_port_t l4_dport
-
- uint8_t l4_protocol
-
- in_port_t l4_sport
-
- doca_dpi_parsing_info::@7 src_ip
-
- doca_dpi_parsing_info::@5 src_ip
-
Variables
- doca_dpi_parsing_info::@6 doca_dpi_parsing_info::dst_ip [inherited]
IP destination address
- doca_dpi_parsing_info::@4 doca_dpi_parsing_info::dst_ip [inherited]
IP destination address
- __be16 doca_dpi_parsing_info::ethertype [inherited]
Ethertype of the packet in network byte order
Ethertype of the packet in network byte order
- in_addr doca_dpi_parsing_info::ipv4 [inherited]
Ipv4 destination address in network byte order
Ipv4 source address in network byte order
- in6_addr doca_dpi_parsing_info::ipv6 [inherited]
Ipv6 destination address in network byte order
Ipv6 source address in network byte order
- in_port_t doca_dpi_parsing_info::l4_dport [inherited]
Layer 4 destination port in network byte order
Layer 4 destination port in network byte order
- uint8_t doca_dpi_parsing_info::l4_protocol [inherited]
Layer 4 protocol
- in_port_t doca_dpi_parsing_info::l4_sport [inherited]
Layer 4 source port in network byte order
Layer 4 source port in network byte order
- doca_dpi_parsing_info::@7 doca_dpi_parsing_info::src_ip [inherited]
IP source address
- doca_dpi_parsing_info::@5 doca_dpi_parsing_info::src_ip [inherited]
IP source address
[ Deep packet inspection ]
Public Variables
- struct doca_dpi_sig_info info
-
- bool matched
-
- rte_mbuf * pkt
-
- int status_flags
-
- void * user_data
-
Variables
- struct doca_dpi_sig_infodoca_dpi_result::info [inherited]
Signature information
- bool doca_dpi_result::matched [inherited]
Indicates flow was matched
- rte_mbuf * doca_dpi_result::pkt [inherited]
Pkt provided on enqueue
- int doca_dpi_result::status_flags [inherited]
doca_dpi_flow_status flags
- void * doca_dpi_result::user_data [inherited]
User data provided on enqueue
[ Deep packet inspection Remote deep packet inspection (grpc) ]
Public Variables
Variables
- char doca_dpi_sig_data::name[1024] [inherited]
Signature name
- uint32_t doca_dpi_sig_data::sig_id [inherited]
Signature ID as provided in the signature
[ Deep packet inspection Remote deep packet inspection (grpc) ]
Public Variables
Variables
- int doca_dpi_sig_info::action [inherited]
The action as provided in the signature
- uint32_t doca_dpi_sig_info::sig_id [inherited]
Signature ID as provided in the signature
[ Deep packet inspection Remote deep packet inspection (grpc) ]
Public Variables
- uint32_t nb_http_parser_based
-
- uint32_t nb_matches
-
- uint32_t nb_other_l4
-
- uint32_t nb_other_l7
-
- uint32_t nb_scanned_pkts
-
- uint32_t nb_ssl_parser_based
-
- uint32_t nb_tcp_based
-
- uint32_t nb_udp_based
-
Variables
- uint32_t doca_dpi_stat_info::nb_http_parser_based [inherited]
Total number of http signature matches
- uint32_t doca_dpi_stat_info::nb_matches [inherited]
Total number of signature matches
- uint32_t doca_dpi_stat_info::nb_other_l4 [inherited]
Total number of other l4 signature matches
- uint32_t doca_dpi_stat_info::nb_other_l7 [inherited]
Total number of other l7 signature matches
- uint32_t doca_dpi_stat_info::nb_scanned_pkts [inherited]
Total number of scanned packets
- uint32_t doca_dpi_stat_info::nb_ssl_parser_based [inherited]
Total number of ssl signature matches
- uint32_t doca_dpi_stat_info::nb_tcp_based [inherited]
Total number of tcp signature matches
- uint32_t doca_dpi_stat_info::nb_udp_based [inherited]
Total number of udp signature matches
[ DOCA Context ]
Event structure defines activity completion of: 1. Completion event of submitted job. 2. CTX received event as a result of some external activity.
Public Variables
Variables
- doca_data doca_event::result [inherited]
Event result defined per action type arguments. If the result is as small as 64 bit (E.g., status or similar), it can be accessed as result.u64. Otherwise the data is pointed to by result.ptr, where the size is fixed for each action type.
- int doca_event::type [inherited]
The type of the event originating activity.
- doca_data doca_event::user_data [inherited]
Defines the origin of the given event. For events originating from submitted jobs, this will hold the same user_data provided as part of the job. For events originating from external activity, refer to the documentation of the specific event type.
[ Flow ]
Public Variables
Variables
- enumdoca_flow_action_typedoca_flow_action_desc::type [inherited]
type
[ Flow ]
Public Variables
- struct doca_flow_action_descs_packet inner
-
- struct doca_flow_action_desc meta
-
- struct doca_flow_action_descs_packet outer
-
- struct doca_flow_action_desc tunnel
-
Variables
- struct doca_flow_action_descs_packetdoca_flow_action_descs::inner [inherited]
action descriptions of outer packet.
- struct doca_flow_action_descdoca_flow_action_descs::meta [inherited]
action description of meta data.
- struct doca_flow_action_descs_packetdoca_flow_action_descs::outer [inherited]
action descriptions of outer packet.
- struct doca_flow_action_descdoca_flow_action_descs::tunnel [inherited]
action description of tunnel.
[ Flow ]
Public Variables
- struct doca_flow_action_desc dst_ip
-
- struct doca_flow_action_desc dst_mac
-
- struct doca_flow_action_desc dst_port
-
- struct doca_flow_action_desc eth_type
-
- struct doca_flow_action_desc src_ip
-
- struct doca_flow_action_desc src_mac
-
- struct doca_flow_action_desc src_port
-
- struct doca_flow_action_desc ttl
-
- struct doca_flow_action_desc vlan
-
Variables
- struct doca_flow_action_descdoca_flow_action_descs_packet::dst_ip [inherited]
action description of destination IP.
- struct doca_flow_action_descdoca_flow_action_descs_packet::dst_mac [inherited]
action description of destination MAC.
- struct doca_flow_action_descdoca_flow_action_descs_packet::dst_port [inherited]
action description of destination L4 port.
- struct doca_flow_action_descdoca_flow_action_descs_packet::eth_type [inherited]
action description of ether type.
- struct doca_flow_action_descdoca_flow_action_descs_packet::src_ip [inherited]
action description of source IP.
- struct doca_flow_action_descdoca_flow_action_descs_packet::src_mac [inherited]
action description of source MAC.
- struct doca_flow_action_descdoca_flow_action_descs_packet::src_port [inherited]
action description of source L4 port.
- struct doca_flow_action_descdoca_flow_action_descs_packet::ttl [inherited]
action description of IPv4 TTL.
- struct doca_flow_action_descdoca_flow_action_descs_packet::vlan [inherited]
action description of VLAN.
[ Flow ]
Public Variables
Variables
- void * doca_flow_action_field::address [inherited]
Field address of pipe match to decide field type and byte offset.
- uint32_t doca_flow_action_field::offset [inherited]
Target bit in field from the address.
[ Flow ]
Public Variables
- bool dec_ttl
-
- bool decap
-
- struct doca_flow_encap_action encap
-
- uint32_t flags
-
- bool has_encap
-
- doca_flow_meta meta
-
- struct doca_flow_ip_addr mod_dst_ip
-
- uint8_t mod_dst_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN]
-
- doca_be16_t mod_dst_port
-
- struct doca_flow_ip_addr mod_src_ip
-
- uint8_t mod_src_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN]
-
- doca_be16_t mod_src_port
-
Variables
- bool doca_flow_actions::dec_ttl [inherited]
decrease TTL value
- bool doca_flow_actions::decap [inherited]
when true, will do decap
- struct doca_flow_encap_actiondoca_flow_actions::encap [inherited]
encap data information
- uint32_t doca_flow_actions::flags [inherited]
action flags
- bool doca_flow_actions::has_encap [inherited]
when true, will do encap
- doca_flow_meta doca_flow_actions::meta [inherited]
modify meta data, pipe action as mask
- struct doca_flow_ip_addrdoca_flow_actions::mod_dst_ip [inherited]
modify destination ip address
- uint8_t doca_flow_actions::mod_dst_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN] [inherited]
modify destination mac address
- doca_be16_tdoca_flow_actions::mod_dst_port [inherited]
modify layer 4 destination port
- struct doca_flow_ip_addrdoca_flow_actions::mod_src_ip [inherited]
modify source ip address
- uint8_t doca_flow_actions::mod_src_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN] [inherited]
modify source mac address
- doca_be16_tdoca_flow_actions::mod_src_port [inherited]
modify layer 4 source port
[ Flow ]
Public Variables
- uint64_t user_data
-
Variables
- uint64_t doca_flow_aged_query::user_data [inherited]
The user input context, otherwish the doca_flow_pipe_entry pointer
[ Flow ]
Public Variables
- bool aging
-
- doca_flow_entry_process_cb cb
-
- const char * mode_args
-
- uint32_t nr_shared_resources[DOCA_FLOW_SHARED_RESOURCE_MAX]
-
- uint32_t queue_depth
-
- uint16_t queues
-
- struct doca_flow_resources resource
-
Variables
- bool doca_flow_cfg::aging [inherited]
when true, aging is handled by doca
- doca_flow_entry_process_cbdoca_flow_cfg::cb [inherited]
callback for entry create/destroy
- const char * doca_flow_cfg::mode_args [inherited]
set doca flow architecture mode switch, vnf
- uint32_t doca_flow_cfg::nr_shared_resources[DOCA_FLOW_SHARED_RESOURCE_MAX] [inherited]
total shared resource per type
- uint32_t doca_flow_cfg::queue_depth [inherited]
Number of pre-configured queue_size, default to 128
- uint16_t doca_flow_cfg::queues [inherited]
queue id for each offload thread
- struct doca_flow_resourcesdoca_flow_cfg::resource [inherited]
resource quota
[ Flow ]
Public Variables
- struct doca_flow_ip_addr dst_ip
-
- uint8_t dst_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN]
-
- struct doca_flow_ip_addr src_ip
-
- uint8_t src_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN]
-
- struct doca_flow_tun tun
-
Variables
- struct doca_flow_ip_addrdoca_flow_encap_action::dst_ip [inherited]
destination ip address
- uint8_t doca_flow_encap_action::dst_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN] [inherited]
destination mac address
- struct doca_flow_ip_addrdoca_flow_encap_action::src_ip [inherited]
source ip address
- uint8_t doca_flow_encap_action::src_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN] [inherited]
source mac address
- struct doca_flow_tundoca_flow_encap_action::tun [inherited]
tunnel info
[ Flow ]
Public Variables
- const char * message
-
- enumdoca_flow_error_type type
-
Variables
- const char * doca_flow_error::message [inherited]
Human-readable error message
- enumdoca_flow_error_typedoca_flow_error::type [inherited]
Cause field and error types
[ Flow ]
Public Variables
- doca_flow_pipe * next_pipe
-
- int num_of_queues
-
- uint16_t port_id
-
- uint32_t rss_flags
-
- uint32_t rss_mark
-
- uint16_t * rss_queues
-
- enumdoca_flow_fwd_type type
-
Variables
- doca_flow_pipe * doca_flow_fwd::next_pipe [inherited]
next pipe pointer
- int doca_flow_fwd::num_of_queues [inherited]
number of queues
- uint16_t doca_flow_fwd::port_id [inherited]
destination port id
- uint32_t doca_flow_fwd::rss_flags [inherited]
rss offload types
- uint32_t doca_flow_fwd::rss_mark [inherited]
markid of each queues
- uint16_t * doca_flow_fwd::rss_queues [inherited]
rss queues array
- enumdoca_flow_fwd_typedoca_flow_fwd::type [inherited]
indicate the forwarding type
[ Flow (grpc) ]
Public Variables
- uint64_t pipe_id
-
- uint32_t port_id
-
- enumdoca_flow_grpc_bindable_obj_type type
-
Variables
- uint64_t doca_flow_grpc_bindable_obj::pipe_id [inherited]
pipe id if type is pipe
- uint32_t doca_flow_grpc_bindable_obj::port_id [inherited]
port id if type is port
- enumdoca_flow_grpc_bindable_obj_typedoca_flow_grpc_bindable_obj::type [inherited]
bindable object type
[ Flow (grpc) ]
Public Variables
- doca_flow_fwd * fwd
-
- uint64_t next_pipe_id
-
Variables
- doca_flow_fwd * doca_flow_grpc_fwd::fwd [inherited]
doca flow fwd struct
- uint64_t doca_flow_grpc_fwd::next_pipe_id [inherited]
next pipe id
[ Flow (grpc) ]
Public Variables
- doca_flow_pipe_cfg * cfg
-
- uint16_t port_id
-
Variables
- doca_flow_pipe_cfg * doca_flow_grpc_pipe_cfg::cfg [inherited]
doca_flow_pipe_cfg struct
- uint16_t doca_flow_grpc_pipe_cfg::port_id [inherited]
port id
[ Flow (grpc) ]
Public Variables
- uint32_t aging_res
-
- uint64_t entry_id
-
- enumdoca_flow_entry_status entry_status
-
- struct doca_flow_error error
-
- uint64_t nb_entries_processed
-
- uint64_t pipe_id
-
- bool success
-
Variables
- uint32_t doca_flow_grpc_response::aging_res [inherited]
return value from handle aging
- uint64_t doca_flow_grpc_response::entry_id [inherited]
entry id
- enumdoca_flow_entry_statusdoca_flow_grpc_response::entry_status [inherited]
return value of entry get status
- struct doca_flow_errordoca_flow_grpc_response::error [inherited]
Otherwise, this field contains the error information
- uint64_t doca_flow_grpc_response::nb_entries_processed [inherited]
return value from entries process
- uint64_t doca_flow_grpc_response::pipe_id [inherited]
pipe id
- bool doca_flow_grpc_response::success [inherited]
in case of success should be true
[ Flow net ]
Public Variables
- doca_be32_t ipv4_addr
-
- doca_be32_t ipv6_addr[4]
-
- uint8_t type
-
Variables
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_ip_addr::ipv4_addr [inherited]
ipv4 address if type is ipv4
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_ip_addr::ipv6_addr[4] [inherited]
ipv6 address if type is ipv6
- uint8_t doca_flow_ip_addr::type [inherited]
ip address type
[ Flow ]
Public Variables
- uint32_t flags
-
- struct doca_flow_ip_addr in_dst_ip
-
- uint8_t in_dst_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN]
-
- doca_be16_t in_dst_port
-
- doca_be16_t in_eth_type
-
- uint8_t in_l4_type
-
- struct doca_flow_ip_addr in_src_ip
-
- uint8_t in_src_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN]
-
- doca_be16_t in_src_port
-
- uint8_t in_tcp_flags
-
- doca_be16_t in_vlan_id
-
- doca_flow_meta meta
-
- struct doca_flow_ip_addr out_dst_ip
-
- uint8_t out_dst_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN]
-
- doca_be16_t out_dst_port
-
- doca_be16_t out_eth_type
-
- uint8_t out_l4_type
-
- struct doca_flow_ip_addr out_src_ip
-
- uint8_t out_src_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN]
-
- doca_be16_t out_src_port
-
- uint8_t out_tcp_flags
-
- doca_be16_t out_vlan_id
-
- struct doca_flow_tun tun
-
Variables
- uint32_t doca_flow_match::flags [inherited]
match items which are no value
- struct doca_flow_ip_addrdoca_flow_match::in_dst_ip [inherited]
inner destination ip address if tunnel is used
- uint8_t doca_flow_match::in_dst_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN] [inherited]
inner destination mac address
- doca_be16_tdoca_flow_match::in_dst_port [inherited]
inner layer 4 destination port if tunnel is used
- doca_be16_tdoca_flow_match::in_eth_type [inherited]
inner Ethernet layer type
- uint8_t doca_flow_match::in_l4_type [inherited]
inner layer 4 protocol type if tunnel is used
- struct doca_flow_ip_addrdoca_flow_match::in_src_ip [inherited]
inner source ip address if tunnel is used
- uint8_t doca_flow_match::in_src_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN] [inherited]
inner source mac address
- doca_be16_tdoca_flow_match::in_src_port [inherited]
inner layer 4 source port if tunnel is used
- uint8_t doca_flow_match::in_tcp_flags [inherited]
inner tcp flags
- doca_be16_tdoca_flow_match::in_vlan_id [inherited]
inner vlan id
- doca_flow_meta doca_flow_match::meta [inherited]
Programmable meta data.
- struct doca_flow_ip_addrdoca_flow_match::out_dst_ip [inherited]
outer destination ip address
- uint8_t doca_flow_match::out_dst_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN] [inherited]
outer destination mac address
- doca_be16_tdoca_flow_match::out_dst_port [inherited]
outer layer 4 destination port
- doca_be16_tdoca_flow_match::out_eth_type [inherited]
outer Ethernet layer type
- uint8_t doca_flow_match::out_l4_type [inherited]
outer layer 4 protocol type
- struct doca_flow_ip_addrdoca_flow_match::out_src_ip [inherited]
outer source ip address
- uint8_t doca_flow_match::out_src_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN] [inherited]
outer source mac address
- doca_be16_tdoca_flow_match::out_src_port [inherited]
outer layer 4 source port
- uint8_t doca_flow_match::out_tcp_flags [inherited]
outer tcp flags
- doca_be16_tdoca_flow_match::out_vlan_id [inherited]
outer vlan id
- struct doca_flow_tundoca_flow_match::tun [inherited]
tunnel info
[ Flow ]
Public Variables
Variables
- uint32_t doca_flow_monitor::aging [inherited]
aging time in seconds.
- uint64_t doca_flow_monitor::cbs [inherited]
Committed Burst Size (bytes).
- uint64_t doca_flow_monitor::cir [inherited]
Committed Information Rate (bytes/second).
- uint8_t doca_flow_monitor::flags [inherited]
indicate which actions be included
- uint64_t doca_flow_monitor::user_data [inherited]
aging user data input.
[ Flow ]
Public Variables
- doca_flow_action_descs * action_descs
-
- doca_flow_actions * actions
-
- bool is_root
-
- doca_flow_match * match
-
- doca_flow_match * match_mask
-
- doca_flow_monitor * monitor
-
- const char * name
-
- uint32_t nb_flows
-
- doca_flow_port * port
-
- enumdoca_flow_pipe_type type
-
Variables
- doca_flow_action_descs * doca_flow_pipe_cfg::action_descs [inherited]
action descriptions
- doca_flow_actions * doca_flow_pipe_cfg::actions [inherited]
actions for the pipeline
- bool doca_flow_pipe_cfg::is_root [inherited]
pipeline is root or not
- doca_flow_match * doca_flow_pipe_cfg::match [inherited]
matcher for the pipeline
- doca_flow_match * doca_flow_pipe_cfg::match_mask [inherited]
match mask for the pipeline
- doca_flow_monitor * doca_flow_pipe_cfg::monitor [inherited]
monitor for the pipeline
- const char * doca_flow_pipe_cfg::name [inherited]
name for the pipeline
- uint32_t doca_flow_pipe_cfg::nb_flows [inherited]
Maximum number of flow rules, default is 8k if not set
- doca_flow_port * doca_flow_pipe_cfg::port [inherited]
port for the pipeline
- enumdoca_flow_pipe_typedoca_flow_pipe_cfg::type [inherited]
type of pipe. enum doca_flow_pipe_type
[ Flow ]
Public Variables
- const char * devargs
-
- uint16_t port_id
-
- uint16_t priv_data_size
-
- enumdoca_flow_port_type type
-
Variables
- const char * doca_flow_port_cfg::devargs [inherited]
specific per port type cfg
- uint16_t doca_flow_port_cfg::port_id [inherited]
dpdk port id
- uint16_t doca_flow_port_cfg::priv_data_size [inherited]
user private data
- enumdoca_flow_port_typedoca_flow_port_cfg::type [inherited]
mapping type of port
[ Flow ]
Public Variables
- uint64_t total_bytes
-
- uint64_t total_pkts
-
Variables
- uint64_t doca_flow_query::total_bytes [inherited]
total bytes hit this flow
- uint64_t doca_flow_query::total_pkts [inherited]
total packets hit this flow
[ Flow ]
Public Variables
Variables
- uint64_t doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg::cbs [inherited]
Committed Burst Size (bytes).
- uint64_t doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg::cir [inherited]
Committed Information Rate (bytes/second).
[ Flow ]
Public Variables
- uint32_t nb_counters
-
- uint32_t nb_meters
-
Variables
- uint32_t doca_flow_resources::nb_counters [inherited]
Number of counters to configure
- uint32_t doca_flow_resources::nb_meters [inherited]
Number of traffic meters to configure
[ Flow net ]
Public Variables
- doca_be32_t gre_key
-
- doca_be32_t gtp_teid
-
- doca_be16_t protocol
-
- enumdoca_flow_tun_type type
-
- doca_be32_t vxlan_tun_id
-
Variables
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_tun::gre_key [inherited]
gre key
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_tun::gtp_teid [inherited]
gtp teid
- doca_be16_tdoca_flow_tun::protocol [inherited]
next protocol
- enumdoca_flow_tun_typedoca_flow_tun::type [inherited]
tunnel type
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_tun::vxlan_tun_id [inherited]
vxlan vni(24) + reserved (8).
[ DOCA Context ]
A context of given type may serve one or more request types defined as action type (see definition of enum doca_action_type).
DOCA Job layout
SDK job --> +--------------------------+ | DOCA Job (base) | | type | | flags | | ctx | | user data | | | +------------+-------------+ <-- job arguments | | variable size | arguments | SDK specific | . | structure | . | | . | | . | | . | | . | | | +------------+-------------+
Public Variables
Variables
- doca_ctx * doca_job::ctx [inherited]
Doca CTX targeted by the job.
- int doca_job::flags [inherited]
Job submission flags (see `enum doca_job_flags`).
- int doca_job::type [inherited]
Defines the type of the job.
- doca_data doca_job::user_data [inherited]
Job identifier provided by user. Will be returned back on completion.
DOCA RegEx buffer supporting different payload types.
All methods of this API provide assurances similar to the strong exception guarantee in that:
A function will complete in its entirety or not at all. They will NEVER leave an argument or the operated upon object in an undetermined state.
In the case of failure the operated upon object and any arguments are not modified in any way and it is as if the function call was never executed.
A failed function call may have written to a log source. This is not considered a change in any objects state. A type to represent a buffer to be scanned by the regex engine.
Public Variables
Variables
- const void * doca_regex_buffer::address [inherited]
Pointer to job data, must remain valid until the response for this job is returned
- uint32_t doca_regex_buffer::has_mkey [inherited]
Is there an mkey associated with this memory. 1 = yes, 0 = no. All other values are invalid.
- uint32_t doca_regex_buffer::length [inherited]
Number of bytes of data in this job.
- uint32_t doca_regex_buffer::mkey [inherited]
Mkey value. Only valid when has_mkey is set.
Structure describing the result of compilation of rules into a given regex devices preferred format.
Public Variables
- void * compiled_rules_data
-
- uint32_t compiled_rules_size
-
- uint32_t * failure_indices
-
- uint32_t num_failures
-
- uint32_t num_successful
-
Variables
- void * doca_regex_compiled_rules_result::compiled_rules_data [inherited]
Pointer to compiled binary rules data.
- uint32_t doca_regex_compiled_rules_result::compiled_rules_size [inherited]
size of compiled binary rules data.
- uint32_t * doca_regex_compiled_rules_result::failure_indices [inherited]
Array of rule IDs of rules that failed to compile. length == num_failures.
- uint32_t doca_regex_compiled_rules_result::num_failures [inherited]
Number of rules that failed to compile.
- uint32_t doca_regex_compiled_rules_result::num_successful [inherited]
Number of rules that successfully compiled.
Definition of an abstract implementation to be used by doca regex, Provides a separation between implementation of regex routines for the higher level functionality of the doca regex api. Structure describing the capabilities supported by a regex impl.
Public Variables
- uint8_t multi_client_supported
-
- uint8_t pmi_supported
-
Variables
- uint8_t doca_regex_dev_caps::multi_client_supported [inherited]
Device has multi-client support, 0 if not supported.
- uint8_t doca_regex_dev_caps::pmi_supported [inherited]
Device has PMI support, 0 if not supported.
Structure describing a regex impl.
Public Variables
- uint32_t max_job_size
-
- const char * name
-
- uint16_t version[3]
-
Variables
- uint32_t doca_regex_dev_info::max_job_size [inherited]
Maximum size of a job payload in bytes for a single job.
- const char * doca_regex_dev_info::name [inherited]
A name describing this device.
- uint16_t doca_regex_dev_info::version[3] [inherited]
version of the regex device [MAJOR][MINOR][PATCH].
Structure containing all the functionality required of a regex device by the DOCA regex.
Allows each DOCA regex instance to be supported by any regex_impl. Such as Hyperscan, DPDK regex, or any other regex library that can be adapted to this interface.
Public Variables
- int( ( *cleanup_fn )( doca_regex_device* inst )
- Cleanup all resources acquired by the regex_impl from either one time setup or during runtime operation.
- doca_regex_compiled_rules_result ( *compile_rules_fn )( doca_regex_device* inst, char const* const *raw_rules, uint32_t num_lines )
- Compile given raw rules.
- int( ( *configure_nb_qps_fn )( doca_regex_device* inst, uint32_t num_qps )
- Configure the number of QP's required by the regex lib from the device.
- void * cookie
-
- int( ( *dequeue_jobs_fn )( doca_regex_device* inst, uint16_t qpid, doca_regex_job_response* responses, uint8_t max_results, doca_regex_mempool* matches_mp )
- Fetch job responses from the regex_impl.
- void ( *destroy_fn )( doca_regex_device* inst )
- Function suitable to destroy this doca_regex_device.
- int( ( *enqueue_job_fn )( doca_regex_device* inst, uint16_t qpid, doca_regex_job_request const* job, uint64_t internal_job_id, bool allow_aggregation )
- Send a job to the regex engine to be processed.
- int( ( *init_fn )( doca_regex_device* inst, const char* dev_addr )
- Do any one time setup work that may be required before performing regex operations.
- void * mem_regs
-
- void * pd
-
- int( ( *program_compiled_rules_fn )( doca_regex_device* inst, void const* data, uint32_t data_len )
- Program regex device with the supplied compiled rules data.
- int( ( *query_dev_caps_fn )( doca_regex_device* inst, doca_regex_dev_caps* caps )
- Query capabilities of the regex device.
- int( ( *query_dev_info_fn )( doca_regex_device* inst, doca_regex_dev_info* info )
- Query information about the regex device.
Variables
- int( ( *doca_regex_device::cleanup_fn )( doca_regex_device* inst )
Cleanup all resources acquired by the regex_impl from either one time setup or during runtime operation.
Parameters
- inst
- Instance of the impl.
Returns
0 on success or a negative posix status code.
- doca_regex_compiled_rules_result ( *doca_regex_device::compile_rules_fn )( doca_regex_device* inst, char const* const *raw_rules, uint32_t num_lines )
Compile given raw rules.
Parameters
- inst
- Instance of the impl.
- const *raw_rules
- num_lines
- Number of lines of text to parse.
Returns
A doca_regex_compiled_rules_result describing the number of failed rules and outlining the index of each rule that failed. Caller assumes ownership of this object.
- int( ( *doca_regex_device::configure_nb_qps_fn )( doca_regex_device* inst, uint32_t num_qps )
Configure the number of QP's required by the regex lib from the device.
Parameters
- inst
- Instance of the impl.
- num_qps
- Required number of qps.
Returns
0 on success or a negative posix status code.
- void * doca_regex_device::cookie [inherited]
A place to bind any required extra data into the impl.
- int( ( *doca_regex_device::dequeue_jobs_fn )( doca_regex_device* inst, uint16_t qpid, doca_regex_job_response* responses, uint8_t max_results, doca_regex_mempool* matches_mp )
Fetch job responses from the regex_impl.
Parameters
- inst
- Instance of the impl.
- qpid
- responses
- A pointer to an array of responses. The regex engine will place each dequeued result into this array until either the maximum number of responses are returned or all available responses have been returned
- max_results
- matches_mp
- To get matches back from the regex search provide a non null memory pool which will return items which are least as big as a doca_regex_match. Provide A NULL pool to just get a summary of the number of matches detected.
Returns
[0..max_results] Number of jobs dequeued or a negative posix status code.
- void ( *doca_regex_device::destroy_fn )( doca_regex_device* inst )
Function suitable to destroy this doca_regex_device. Set this to NULL to indicate that the engine should not attempt to destroy this object when the engine is destroyed.
Parameters
- inst
- Instance of the impl.
- int( ( *doca_regex_device::enqueue_job_fn )( doca_regex_device* inst, uint16_t qpid, doca_regex_job_request const* job, uint64_t internal_job_id, bool allow_aggregation )
Send a job to the regex engine to be processed.
Parameters
- inst
- Instance of the impl.
- qpid
- ID of qp to use
- job
- Details of the job. Caller retains ownership of these objects;
- internal_job_id
- Internal job id - this value should be returned by the device when dequeuing the result for this piece. The job request id is the id of the overall job which may have been broken into multiple pieces.
- allow_aggregation
- Give permission to the device to hold the job to potentially improve throughput. If false then the device must immediately send the job.
Returns
[0..count] Number of jobs enqueued or a negative posix status code.
- int( ( *doca_regex_device::init_fn )( doca_regex_device* inst, const char* dev_addr )
Do any one time setup work that may be required before performing regex operations.
Parameters
- inst
- Instance of the impl.
- dev_addr
- PCIe address of regex device (NULL if not a HW device).
Returns
0 on success or a negative posix status code.
- void * doca_regex_device::mem_regs [inherited]
Memory regions associated with the device (only applicable to HW dev).
- void * doca_regex_device::pd [inherited]
Protection Domain assigned to device (only applicable to HW dev).
- int( ( *doca_regex_device::program_compiled_rules_fn )( doca_regex_device* inst, void const* data, uint32_t data_len )
Program regex device with the supplied compiled rules data.
Parameters
- inst
- Instance of the impl.
- data
- A blob of memory in the same format that would be produced by compile_rules_fn. However it may have been read from a pre-compiled input file and not necessarily compiled by this regex_impl. It will be the applications responsibility to ensure that when providing a path to a pre-compiled data within doca_regex_rules_cfg that the file contains data in a format suitable for the selected regex_impl.
- data_len
- Number of bytes in the blob pointed to by data.
Returns
0 on success or a negative posix status code.
- int( ( *doca_regex_device::query_dev_caps_fn )( doca_regex_device* inst, doca_regex_dev_caps* caps )
Query capabilities of the regex device.
Parameters
- inst
- Instance of the impl.
- caps
- Capabilities structure to populate. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
0 on success or a negative posix status code.
- int( ( *doca_regex_device::query_dev_info_fn )( doca_regex_device* inst, doca_regex_dev_info* info )
Query information about the regex device.
Parameters
- inst
- Instance of the impl.
- info
- Informational structure to populate. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
0 on success or a negative posix status code.
[ RegEx engine ]
Data required to dispatch a job to a RegEx engine.
Public Variables
- doca_regex_buffer * buffer
-
- uint64_t id
-
- uint16_t rule_group_ids[4]
-
Variables
- doca_regex_buffer * doca_regex_job_request::buffer [inherited]
Data for the job
- uint64_t doca_regex_job_request::id [inherited]
ID of the job, useful to correlate the response.
- uint16_t doca_regex_job_request::rule_group_ids[4] [inherited]
IDs which can be used to select which group of rules are used to process this job. Set each value to a non zero value to enable this feature or 0 to ignore it.
[ RegEx engine ]
Result of a RegEx search
Public Variables
- uint32_t detected_matches
-
- uint64_t id
-
- doca_regex_match * matches
-
- uint32_t num_matches
-
- uint64_t status_flags
-
Variables
- uint32_t doca_regex_job_response::detected_matches [inherited]
Total number of detected matches.
- uint64_t doca_regex_job_response::id [inherited]
ID of the enqueued job.
- doca_regex_match * doca_regex_job_response::matches [inherited]
Returned matches. Contains num_matches elements as a linked list
- uint32_t doca_regex_job_response::num_matches [inherited]
Total number of returned matches.
- uint64_t doca_regex_job_response::status_flags [inherited]
Response flags. A bit masked field for zero or more status flags. See doca_regex_status_flag
[ RegEx engine ]
Description of a RegEx match
Public Variables
- uint32_t length
-
- uint32_t match_start
-
- doca_regex_match * next
-
- uint32_t rule_id
-
Variables
- uint32_t doca_regex_match::length [inherited]
Length of matched value.
- uint32_t doca_regex_match::match_start [inherited]
Index relative to the start of the job / stream where the match begins
- doca_regex_match * doca_regex_match::next [inherited]
Allows matches to be linked together for easy management and iteration
- uint32_t doca_regex_match::rule_id [inherited]
ID of rule used to generate this match.
[ Telemetry Service Library ]
Use to set internal buffer_size. All DOCA sources will have buffers of the same size. The buffer is flushed once it is full, or upon invocation of doca_telemetry_source_flush(). The buffer size is set to 60,000 by default. data_root is the data folder for storing the data and data schema_{hash}.json files.
Public Variables
- uint64_t buffer_size
-
- char * data_root
-
Variables
- uint64_t doca_telemetry_buffer_attr_t::buffer_size [inherited]
Size of the internal buffer.
- char * doca_telemetry_buffer_attr_t::data_root [inherited]
Path to a folder where the data and schema will be stored.
[ Telemetry Service Library ]
Public Variables
- uint16_t array_length
-
- const char * description
-
- const char * field_name
-
- const char * type_name
-
Variables
- uint16_t doca_telemetry_field_info_t::array_length [inherited]
Array length for this field type. Set to: 1 to register single value or >1 to register array of values.
- const char * doca_telemetry_field_info_t::description [inherited]
Field descripion
- const char * doca_telemetry_field_info_t::field_name [inherited]
Name of field
- const char * doca_telemetry_field_info_t::type_name [inherited]
Name of type that is already in schema (including built-in types).
[ Telemetry Service Library ]
Use to enable/disable file write onto storage under data_root. File write is disabled by default.
Public Variables
Variables
- bool doca_telemetry_file_write_attr_t::file_write_enabled [inherited]
User defined switch for enabling/disabling local file write. Disabled by the default.
- doca_telemetry_timestamp_tdoca_telemetry_file_write_attr_t::max_file_age [inherited]
Maximum file age. Once current file is older than this threshold a new file will be created.
- size_t doca_telemetry_file_write_attr_t::max_file_size [inherited]
Maximum size of binary data file. Once this size is reached, a new binary file will be created.
[ Telemetry Service Library ]
Use to enable/disable ipc transport. Enabled by default. Default ipc_sockets_dir is '/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/ipc_sockets'
Public Variables
- bool ipc_enabled
-
- char * ipc_sockets_dir
-
Variables
- bool doca_telemetry_ipc_attr_t::ipc_enabled [inherited]
User defined switch for enabling/disabling IPC transport.
- char * doca_telemetry_ipc_attr_t::ipc_sockets_dir [inherited]
Path to a folder containing Telemetry Service sockets.
[ Telemetry Service Library ]
Used to overwrite default values of timeouts for attach/reattach attempts and IPC socket timeout.
Public Variables
- uint32_t ipc_max_reconnect_time_msec
-
- int ipc_max_reconnect_tries
-
- uint32_t ipc_socket_timeout_msec
-
Variables
- uint32_t doca_telemetry_ipc_timeout_attr_t::ipc_max_reconnect_time_msec [inherited]
Time limit for reconnect attempts. If the limit is reached, the client is considered disconnected. Default is 100 msec.
- int doca_telemetry_ipc_timeout_attr_t::ipc_max_reconnect_tries [inherited]
Number of reconnect attempts during reconnection period. Default is 3.
- uint32_t doca_telemetry_ipc_timeout_attr_t::ipc_socket_timeout_msec [inherited]
Timeout for IPC messaging socket. If timeout is reached during send_receive, client is considered disconnected. Default is 500 msec.
[ Telemetry Service Library ]
Public Variables
Variables
- uint16_t doca_telemetry_netflow_flowset_field::length [inherited]
field len in bytes (see link)
- uint16_t doca_telemetry_netflow_flowset_field::type [inherited]
field number id (see link)
[ Telemetry Service Library ]
Use to enable/disable netflow sending to a collector. Disabled by the defalt.
Public Variables
- char * netflow_collector_addr
-
- uint16_t netflow_collector_port
-
Variables
- char * doca_telemetry_netflow_send_attr_t::netflow_collector_addr [inherited]
User defined netflow collector's IP address
- uint16_t doca_telemetry_netflow_send_attr_t::netflow_collector_port [inherited]
User defined netflow collector's port
[ Telemetry Service Library ]
all fields are in network byte order.
Public Variables
Variables
- uint16_t doca_telemetry_netflow_template::field_count [inherited]
number of fields in 'fields' array
- doca_telemetry_netflow_flowset_field * doca_telemetry_netflow_template::fields [inherited]
array of field info
[ Telemetry Service Library ]
Use to enable/disable opaque events transport. Disabled by default.
Public Variables
Variables
- bool doca_telemetry_opaque_events_attr_t::opaque_events_enabled [inherited]
User defined switch for enabling/disabling Opaque Events sending.
[ Telemetry Service Library ]
ID and Tag are used to create proper folder structure. All the data collected from the same host is written to "source_id" folder under data root. Binary file will have {source_tag}_{timestamp}.bin name format.
Public Variables
- char * source_id
-
- char * source_tag
-
Variables
- char * doca_telemetry_source_name_attr_t::source_id [inherited]
Hostname or guid.
- char * doca_telemetry_source_name_attr_t::source_tag [inherited]
User defined datafile name prefix.