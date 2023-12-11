DOCA SDK v0.4
DOCA Overview
This document provides an overview of the structure of NVIDIA DOCA's documentation.
Release Notes
NVIDIA DOCA SDK release notes containing information on new features, bug fixes, and known issues.
EULA
NVIDIA DOCA SDK end-user license agreement.

Installation and Setup

Installation Guide
This document details the necessary steps to set up NVIDIA DOCA in your environment.
Developer Guide
This document details the recommended steps to set up an NVIDIA DOCA development environment.

API References

DOCA Libraries API
This document contains DOCA APIs.

Programming Guides

Programming Guides Overview
This document provides an overview of the programming guides for the DOCA libraries implemented on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
App Shield Programming Guide
This document provides instructions on using the DOCA App Shield API.
Arg Parser Programming Guide
This document provides an overview and configuration instructions for DOCA Arg Parser API.
Comm Channel Programming Guide
This document provides instructions on how to use the DOCA Comm Channel API.
DMA Programming Guide
This document provides developers with instructions on building and developing applications that require copying memory using direct memory access (DMA).
DOCA Core Programming Guide
This document provides instructions on how to deploy DOCA core objects.
DPI Programming Guide
The NVIDIA DOCA DPI Programming Guide provides developers instructions to deploy the DOCA DPI library.
Flow Programming Guide
This document provides developers with instructions for deploying the DOCA Flow library, and Flow API philosophy and usage.
RegEx Programming Guide
This document provides developers with instructions on building and developing applications that wish to use RegEx pattern matching.
Telemetry Programming Guide
This document provides an overview and configuration instructions for DOCA Telemetry API.
UCX Programming Guide
The document provides instructions for developing applications on top of the UCX library.

Samples

Samples Overview
This document provides an overview of the DOCA samples implemented on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
App Shield Samples
This document provides DOCA App Shield library sample implementations on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Comm Channel Samples
This document provides Comm Channel sample implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
DMA Samples
This document provides DMA sample implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
DPI Samples
This document provides DPI sample implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Flow Samples
This document provides DOCA Flow sample implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
RegEx Samples
This document provides RegEx sample implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Telemetry Samples
This document provides DOCA Telemetry sample implementations on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

Applications

Applications Overview
This document provides an overview of the example DOCA applications implemented on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Allreduce
This document provides a DOCA Allreduce collective operation implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU using UCX.
Application Recognition
This document provides application recognition implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
App Shield Agent
This document provides a process introspection system implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
DNS Filter
This document provides an example of a DNS filter implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
East-west Overlay Encryption
This document describes IPsec based strongSwan solution.
File Scan
This document provides a file scan implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Firewall
This document provides an example of firewall implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)
This document provides an intrusion prevention system (IPS) implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
L4 OVS Firewall
This document provides an L4 OVS firewall implementation example on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Secure Channel
This document provides a secure channel implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Simple Forward VNF
This document provides a Simple Forward implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
URL Filter
This document provides a URL filter implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

Tools

Tools Overview
This document describes the set of tools provided by DOCA and their purpose.
DPI Compiler
This document describes DPI compiler architecture, supported signatures format, compiler usage, etc.
RXP Compiler
RegEx compiler pattern syntax and RegEx writers' guide for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
RXPBench
RXPBench is a performance comparison tool for NVIDIA® BlueField® RXP.

DOCA Services

DOCA Services Overview
This document describes the set of services provided by DOCA and their purpose.
DOCA Flow Inspector Service
This document provides instructions on how to use the DOCA flow inspector service container on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
DOCA HBN Service
This document provides instructions on how to use the DOCA HBN Service container on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
DOCA Telemetry Service
This document provides instructions on how to use the DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS) container on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

Miscellaneous

Container Deployment
This document provides an overview and deployment configuration of DOCA containers for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Crypto Acceleration
This document ability of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU to accelerate crypto operations.
DPU CLI
This document provides quick access to a useful set of CLI commands and utilities on the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU environment.
Emulated Devices
This document describes the ability of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU to emulate and accelerate physical and virtual host functions.
gRPC Infrastructure
This document provides an overview and configuration instructions for gRPC-supported DOCA infrastructure, applications, and services for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Modes of Operation
This document describes the modes of operation available for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Scalable Function (SFs)
This document provides an overview and configuration of scalable functions (sub-functions, or SFs) for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Troubleshooting Guide
This document provides troubleshooting information for common issues and misconfigurations encountered when using DOCA for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Virtual Functions
This document provides an overview and configuration of virtual functions for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU and demonstrates a use case for running the DOCA Applications over x86 host.
vSwitch and Representors Model
This document provides information on the control of the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU embedded switch and representation of the host network functions.

Archives

Documentation Archives
This archives document provides access to previously released DOCA documentation versions.
