Secure Channel
NVIDIA DOCA Secure Channel Application Guide
This document provides a secure channel implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
DOCA Comm Channel is a secure, network independent communication channel between the host and the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Comm channel allows the host to control services on the DPU, activate certain offloads, or exchange messages using client-server framework. Communication is based on RDMA queue-pairs (QPs). Each packet that is sent by the QPs consists of two parts: Header and data. The header is a 32-bit structure that holds metadata on the msg to allow the use of a handshake protocol, credit incremental over data packets, and error handling.
The client (host) side is able to communicate only with one server at a time while the server side is able to communicate with multiple clients.
The API allows communication between any PF/VF/SF on the host to the service on the Arm.
Secure channel on the DPU side implements an "Echo" server. Therefore, all received messages are sent back to the client side.
The secure channel application runs on top of the DOCA Comm Channel API. Full connection flow between the client and the server is illustrated in the following:
- Both sides initiate
create().
- Server listens and waits for new connections.
- Client executes
connect()to server and starts connection initialization.
- Server initiates
recvfrom()to indicate it is ready to exchange messages.
- Client sends first message to server.
- Server sends the same message it received as a response.
This application leverages the DOCA Comm Channel library.
- Parse application argument.
doca_argp_init();
- Initialize the arg parser resources.
- Register DOCA general flags.
register_secure_channel_params();
- Register secure channel application flags.
doca_argp_start();
- Parse application flags.
- Set queue-pair attributes.
configure_ep_qp_attributes();
- Set maximum message size of 1KB.
- Set maximum messages allowed on queue-pair.
- Set flag attribute to synchronize mode (block until complete).
- Create secure channel endpoint.
create_secure_channel_ep();
- Create secure channel endpoint for client/server.
- Run client/server main logic.
secure_channel_client/server();
- For the server side:
- Start listening for new connections.
- After connection is established, wait until a new message arrives.
- Print message received.
- Send the same message to client.
- For the client side:
- Connect to server.
- Send the message according to the set number of messages (
-nflag).
- Block until a response from server is received.
- Print response.
- For the server side:
- Disconnect from server.
doca_comm_channel_ep_disconnect();
- Disconnect from current session with server.
- Destroy current endpoint.
doca_comm_channel_ep_destroy();
- Free all end-point resources
- Refer to the following documents:
- NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for details on how to install BlueField-related software.
- NVIDIA DOCA Troubleshooting Guide for any issue you may encounter with the installation, compilation, or execution of DOCA applications.
- The URL filtering example binary is located under
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/secure_channel/bin/doca_secure_channel. To build all the applications together, run:
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ meson build ninja -C build
- To build the secure channel application only:
- Edit the following flags in
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/meson_option.txt:
- Set
enable_all_applicationsto
false
- Set
enable_secure_channelto
true
- Set
- Run the commands in step 2.
Note:
doca_secure_channelis created under
./build/secure_channel/src/.
Application usage:
Usage: doca_secure_channel [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags] DOCA Flags: -h, --help Print a help synopsis -v, --version Print program version information -l, --log-level Set the log level for the program <CRITICAL=0, DEBUG=4> Program Flags: -c, --client Runs secure channel end-point on client mode -s, --server Runs secure channel end-point on server mode -m, --message Message to send by the client -n, --num-msgs Number of messages to send by the clientNote:
For additional information on the app, use
-h:
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/secure_channel/bin/doca_secure_channel -h
- Edit the following flags in
- CLI example for running the app on BlueField:
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/secure_channel/bin/doca_secure_channel -s
- CLI example for running the app on the host:
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/secure_channel/bin/doca_secure_channel -c -m runningFromHost -n 1Note:
Refer to section "Running DOCA Application on Host" in NVIDIA DOCA Virtual Functions User Guide.
- To run
doca_secure_channelusing a JSON file:
doca_secure_channel --json [json_file]
For example:
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/secure_channel/bin ./doca_secure_channel –-json sc_server_params.json
Refer to NVIDIA DOCA Arg Parser User Guide for more information.
|Flag Type
|Short Flag
|Long Flag/JSON Key
|Description
|JSON Content
|General Flags
|l
|log-level
|Sets the log level for the application:
|
|v
|version
|Print program version information
|N/A
|h
|help
|Print a help synopsis
|N/A
|Program Flags
|c
|client
|Enable secure channel on client mode
|
|s
|server
|Enable secure channel on server mode
|
|m
|message
|Message for client to send to server side. Mandatory flag on client mode.
|
|n
|num-msgs
|Number of messages to send on client mode. Mandatory flag on client mode.
|
