1. Change Log
This chapter list changes in API that were introduced to the library.
1.3.0
- Field Groups, GPU Groups, and field watches created with a handle returned from dcgmConnect() are now cleaned up upon disconnect. dcgmConnect_v2() can be used to get the old behavior of objects persisting after disconnect.
- dcgmConnect_v2() was added as a method for specifying additional connection options when connecting to the host engine.
- dcgmUnwatchFields() was added as a method of unwatching fields that were previously watched with dcgmWatchFields()
- dcgmActionValidate_v2() was added to be able to pass more parameters to the DCGM GPU Diagnostic.
- dcgmDiagResponse_t was increased from v2 to v3. See dcgmDiagResponse_v3 for details
1.2.3
- No API changes in this version.
1.1.1
- dcgmGetAllSupportedDevices() was added as a method to get DCGM-supported GPU Ids. dcgmGetAllDevices() can still be used to get all GPU Ids in the system.
1.0.0
- Initial Release.