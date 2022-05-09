Troubleshooting Guide
NVIDIA DOCA Troubleshooting Guide
This document provides troubleshooting information for common issues and misconfigurations encountered when using DOCA for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
This chapter deals with troubleshooting issues related to compiling DOCA libraries (e.g., missing dependencies).
1.1. Meson Complains About Missing Dependencies
As part of DOCA's installation, a basic set of environment variables are defined so that projects (such as DOCA applications) could easily compile against the DOCA SDK, and to allow users easy access to the various DOCA tools. In addition, the set of DOCA applications sometimes rely on various 3rd party dependencies, some of which require specific environment variables so to be correctly found by the compilation environment (meson).
1.2. Error
There are multiple forms this error may appear in, such as:
- DOCA libraries are missing:
Dependency doca-argp found: NO (tried pkgconfig and cmake) meson.build:13:1: ERROR: Dependency "doca-argp" not found, tried pkgconfig and cmake
- DPDK definitions are missing:
Dependency libdpdk found: NO (tried pkgconfig and cmake) meson.build:41:1: ERROR: Dependency "libdpdk" not found, tried pkgconfig and cmake
- gRPC definitions are missing (when gRPC support is activated):
Dependency protobuf found: NO (tried pkgconfig and cmake) meson.build:47:1 ERROR: Dependency "protobuf" not found, tried pkgconfig and cmake
- gRPC compiler definitions are missing (when gRPC support is activated):
Dependency protobuf found: YES 3.15.8.0 Dependency grpc++ found: YES 1.39.0 Program protoc found: NO meson.build:50:1: ERROR: Program(s) ['protoc'] not found or not executable
1.3. Solution
All the dependencies mentioned above are installed as part of DOCA's installation, and yet it is recommended to check that the packages themselves were installed correctly. The packages that install each dependency define the environment variables needed by it and may require a restart to the user session (logon and logoff) after installation.
All the following examples use the required environment variables for the DPU. For the host, the values should be adjusted accordingly (
aarch64 is for the DPU and
x86 is for the host):
aarch64-linux-gnu → x86_64-linux-gnu
DOCA Libraries & Tools:
- For Ubuntu:
export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=${PKG_CONFIG_PATH}:/opt/mellanox/doca/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/pkgconfig export PATH=${PATH}:/opt/mellanox/doca/tools
- For CentOS:
export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=${PKG_CONFIG_PATH}:/opt/mellanox/doca/lib64/pkgconfig export PATH=${PATH}:/opt/mellanox/doca/tools
DPDK:
- For Ubuntu:
export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=${PKG_CONFIG_PATH}:/opt/mellanox/dpdk/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/pkgconfig
- For CentOS:
export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=${PKG_CONFIG_PATH}:/opt/mellanox/dpdk/lib64/pkgconfig
gRPC:
- For Ubuntu:
export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=${PKG_CONFIG_PATH}:/opt/mellanox/grpc/lib/pkgconfig export PATH=${PATH}:/opt/mellanox/grpc/bin
- For CentOS:
export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=${PKG_CONFIG_PATH}:/opt/mellanox/grpc/lib/pkgconfig:/opt/mellanox/grpc/lib64/pkgconfig export PATH=${PATH}:/opt/mellanox/grpc/bin
This chapter deals with troubleshooting issues related to infrastructure required for using DOCA, like setting up PFs, VFs and SFs, configuring OVS bridges and more.
Even though PFs, VFs, SFs, OVS bridges, etc. are used with DOCA applications, this section does not cover such use cases. For DOCA applications issues, refer to DOCA Applications.
2.1. Tmfifo_net0/RShim is Missing
The
tmfifo_net0 and
rshim interfaces are missing.
2.1.1. Error
The
tmfifo_net0 interface is not listed when running
ifconfig.
2.1.2. Solution
Restart the
rshim service:
systemctl restart rshim
ip addr add dev tmfifo_net0 192.168.100.1/24
ip link set dev tmfifo_net0 up
If
tmfifo_net0 is still missing:
- Make sure RShim is installed on the host server (
systemctl status rshim)
- Check if RShim is disabled using the following commands executed on the Arm side:
mlxprivhost -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 q
If this command comes back as
disabled, try enabling it using the following command:
mlxprivhost -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 p
- Send a
SW_RESETto the DPU
2.2. Trouble with Connection between Host and DPU
When trying to send packets (e.g., ping) from the host to the DPU using the PF and PF representor, the ping does not work.
2.2.1. Error
There are several possible manifestations for this error. A very common scenario is if there are two DPUs (back-to-back or on the same switch) trying to communicate with each other using the OVS bridge.
For example, assuming the OVS bridge on both DPUs includes
p0 and
pf0hpf:
Bridge br0
Port p0
Interface p0
Port pf0hpf
Interface pf0hpf
Port br0
Interface br0
type: internal
ovs_version: "2.15.1"
Trying to ping the PF0 representor on one of the hosts from the other host results in 100% packet loss:
host> ping -c1 1.1.1.1
PING 1.1.1.1 (1.1.1.1) 56(84) bytes of data.
--- 1.1.1.1 ping statistics ---
1 packets transmitted, 0 received, 100% packet loss, time 0ms
2.2.2. Solution
Most likely, one (or more) of the ports are down (on the host or on the DPU).
For the host, using
ibdev2netdev, make sure the port you are using (0 or 1) is up:
host> ibdev2netdev
mlx5_0 port 1 ==> ens7f0 (Down)
mlx5_1 port 1 ==> ens7f1 (Down)
Here you see that both ports are down.
If using
ibdev2netdev did not display the ports like the example shows, then use this command:
host> /etc/init.d/openibd restart
To solve that, bring the port you are using up and (optionally) give it an IP address:
host> ifconfig ens7f0 1.1.1.1/24 up
For the DPU, using
ifconfig, make sure the ports you are using are up (in the example they are p0 and pf0hpf):
dpu> ifconfig
If the ports do not appear, then you should bring them up and (optionally) give them an IP address like you did for the host's ports.
2.3. DPU Name is localhost
When connecting to the DPU, the name of the DPU setup would be
root@localhost and not the name of the DPU (e.g.
ldev-doca-40-BlueField).
2.3.1. Error
The issue here is that the OOB interface is not working. This means that there is no IP address for the
oob_net0. You can verify this by running
ifconfig on the DPU.
2.3.2. Solution
The solution is to give
oob_net0 an IP address in the DPU. For example, on the DPU you can run:
ifconfig oob_net0 10.237.53.61/24 up
This chapter deals with troubleshooting issues related to DOCA applications.
3.1. SFT Error
An SFT error appears when running an application that requires SFs.
3.1.1. Error
This error may appear in many applications. For example, when running URL filter, the error you get is as follows:
Forward to SFT IPV4-UDP failed, error=SFT was not initialized
The error here is because the SFs you are using are not set as trusted.
3.1.2. Solution
Delete the SFs and create them again as trusted. See section "SF Configuration" in Scalable Function Setup Guide.
3.2. Mlx-regex Error
When running an application that depends on a RegEx device, a RegEx device error may appear.
3.2.1. Error
This error may appear in many applications that use a RegEx device. The error is:
mlx5_regex: Rules program failed 22 mlx5_regex: Failed to program rxp rules.
The error here is
mlx-regex is not running.
3.2.2. Solution
- Make sure that mlx-regex is running. On the DPU, run:
DPU> systemctl status mlx-regex
- You will probably see the Active line as
Failedor inactive. To fix this, on the DPU, run:
DPU> systemctl restart mlx-regex
- Make sure that the RegEx device is active. Run:
DPU> systemctl status mlx-regex
You should see the Active line as
active (running).
- If the Active line is still
Failed, you probably need to restart the InfiniBand (RDMA) driver. On the DPU, run:
DPU> /etc/init.d/openibd restart
- Restart the RegEx device again. Run:
DPU> systemctl restart mlx-regex
- This should fix the issue. Verify that the RegEx device is active again. Run:
DPU> systemctl status mlx-regex
3.3. EAL Initialization Failure
EAL initialization failure is a common error that may appear while running applications like URL Filter, Application Recognition, or others.
3.3.1. Error
The error looks like this:
[DOCA][ERR][ARGP]: EAL initialization failed
There may be many causes for this error. Some of them are as follows:
- The application requires a
.cdofile and you gave a wrong path to the file or you did not create the file
- The application requires huge pages, and you did not allocate huge pages
- The application requires root privileges to run, and you did not run it as root
3.3.2. Solution
The following solutions are respective to the possible causes listed above:
- Check that the
.cdofile exists and that the path that you provided is correct. If the
.cdopath does not exist, create one using
doca-dpi-compiler. Refer to NVIDIA DOCA DPI Compiler for more information.
- Allocate huge pages. For example, run (on the host or the DPU, depending on where you are running the application):
echo 2048 > /sys/kernel/mm/hugepages/hugepages-2048kB/nr_hugepages
- Run the application using sudo (or as root):
sudo <run_command>
3.4. DOCA Apps using DPDK in Parallel Issue
When running two DOCA apps in parallel that use DPDK, the first app runs but the second one fails.
3.4.1. Error
In this example, the first application is Application Recognition, and the second is URL Filter. The following error is received:
Failed to start URL Filter with output: EAL: Detected 16 lcore(s)
EAL: Detected 1 NUMA nodes
EAL: RTE Version: 'MLNX_DPDK 20.11.4.0.3'
EAL: Detected shared linkage of DPDK
EAL: Cannot create lock on '/var/run/dpdk/rte/config'. Is another primary process running?
EAL: FATAL: Cannot init config
EAL: Cannot init config
[15:01:57:246339][DOCA][E][ARGP]: EAL initialization failed
The cause of the error is that the second application is using
/var/run/dpdk/rte/config when the first application is already using it.
3.4.2. Solution
To run two applications in parallel, the second application needs to be run with DPDK EAL option
--file-prefix <name>.
In this example, after running Application Recognition (without adding the eal option), to run URL Filter, the EAL option must be added. Run:
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/url_filter/bin/doca_url_filter --file-prefix second -a 0000:01:00.0,class=regex -a 0000:01:00.6,sft_en=1 -a 0000:01:00.7,sft_en=1 -v -c 0xff -- -p
This chapter deals with troubleshooting issues related to DOCA libraries.
4.1. DOCA Flow Error
When trying to add new entry to the pipe, an error is received.
4.1.1. Error
The error happens after trying to add new entry function. The error message would look similar to the following:
mlx5_common: Failed to create TIR using DevX
mlx5_net: Port 0 cannot create DevX TIR.
[10:26:39:622581][DOCA][ERR][dpdk_engine]: create pipe entry fail on index:1, error=Port 0 create flow fail, type 1 message: cannot get hash queue, type=8
The issue here seems to be caused by SF/ports configuration.
4.1.2. Solution
To fix the issue, apply the following commands on the DPU:
DPU> /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.0 mode legacy
DPU> /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.1 mode legacy
DPU> echo none > /sys/class/net/p0/compat/devlink/encap
DPU> echo none > /sys/class/net/p1/compat/devlink/encap
DPU> /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.0 mode switchdev
DPU> /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.1 mode switchdev
This chapter deals with troubleshooting issues related to DOCA-CUDA cross-compilation.
5.1. Application Build Error
When trying to build with meson, an architecture-related error is received.
5.1.1. Error
The error may happen when trying to build DOCA or DOCA-CUDA applications.
cc1: error: unknown value 'corei7' for -march
It indicates that some dependency (usually
libdpdk) is not taken from the host machine (i.e., the machine the executable file should be running on). This dependency should be taken from the Arm dependencies directories (the path is specified in the cross file) but is skipped if the host's
PKG_CONFIG_PATH environment variable is used instead.
5.1.2. Solution
Make sure that the cross file contains the following
PKG_CONFIG related definitions:
[built-in options]
pkg_config_path = ''
[properties]
pkg_config_libdir = … // Some content here
In addition, verify that
pkg_config_libdir properly points to all
pkgconfig-related directories under your cross-build root directory, and that the dependency reported in the error is not missing.
Notice
Trademarks
NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, and Mellanox are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Mellanox Technologies Ltd. and/or NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and in other countries. The registered trademark Linux® is used pursuant to a sublicense from the Linux Foundation, the exclusive licensee of Linus Torvalds, owner of the mark on a world¬wide basis. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.
Copyright
© 2022 NVIDIA Corporation & affiliates. All rights reserved.