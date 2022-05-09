DOCA SDK v0.4
2. Modules

Here is a list of all modules:

2.1. App Shield

DOCA App Shield library let you to monitor operation system that resides on the host. This is done with the DPU DMA capabilities and the regex engine. Please follow the programmer guide for system configurations.

Defines

#define doca_apsh_attst_info_get ( attestation, attr )
Get attribute value for a attestation.
#define doca_apsh_lib_info_get ( lib, attr )
Get attribute value for a lib.
#define doca_apsh_module_info_get ( module, attr )
Get attribute value for a module.
#define doca_apsh_proc_info_get ( process, attr )
Get attribute value for a process.
#define doca_apsh_thread_info_get ( thread, attr )
Get attribute value for a thread.
#define doca_apsh_vad_info_get ( vad, attr )
Get attribute value for a vad.

Enumerations

enum doca_apsh_system_layer
system supported layer types
enum doca_apsh_system_os
system os types

Functions

const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_attst_info_get ( doca_apsh_attestation* attestation, enum doca_apsh_attestation_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a attestation.
const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_lib_info_get ( doca_apsh_lib* lib, enum doca_apsh_lib_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a lib.
const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_module_info_get ( doca_apsh_module* module, enum doca_apsh_module_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a module.
const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_proc_info_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, enum doca_apsh_process_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a process.
const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_thread_info_get ( doca_apsh_thread* thread, enum doca_apsh_thread_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a thread.
const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_vad_info_get ( doca_apsh_vad* vad, enum doca_apsh_vad_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a vad.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_attestation_free ( doca_apsh_attestation** attestation )
Destroys a attestation context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_attestation_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, const char* exec_hash_map_path, doca_apsh_attestation*** attestation, int* attestation_size )
Get current process attestation.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_attst_refresh ( doca_apsh_attestation*** attestation, int* attestation_size )
refresh single attestation handler of a process with new snapshot
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_apsh_ctx* doca_apsh_create ( void )
Create a new apsh handler.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_destroy ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
Free the APSH memory and close connections.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_dma_dev_set ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dma_dev )
Set apsh dma device.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_libs_free ( doca_apsh_lib** libs )
Destroys a libs context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_libs_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_lib*** libs, int* libs_size )
Get array of current process loadable libraries.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_module_free ( doca_apsh_module** modules )
Destroys a modules array.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_modules_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_module*** modules, int* modules_size )
Get array of current modules installed on the system.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_processes_free ( doca_apsh_process** processes )
Destroys a process context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_processes_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_process*** processes, int* processes_size )
Get array of current processes running on the system.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_regex_dev_set ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx, const char* regex_dev_name )
Set apsh regex device.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_start ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
Start apsh handler.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_dev_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_dev_remote* dev )
Set system device.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_mem_region_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_mem_region_path )
Set system allowed memory regions.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_symbol_map_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_os_symbol_map_path )
Set system os symbol map.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_type_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_system_os os_type )
Set system os type.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_system_layer_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_system_layer layer_type )
Set system layer type.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_apsh_system* doca_apsh_system_create ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
Create a new system handler.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_system_destroy ( doca_apsh_system* system )
Destroy system handler.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_system_start ( doca_apsh_system* system )
Start system handler.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_threads_free ( doca_apsh_thread** threads )
Destroys a threads context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_threads_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_thread*** threads, int* threads_size )
Get array of current process threads.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_vads_free ( doca_apsh_vad** vads )
Destroys a vads context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_vads_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_vad*** vads, int* vads_size )
Get array of current process vads - virtual address descriptor.

Defines

#define doca_apsh_attst_info_get ( attestation, attr )

Get the requested info from attestation handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_attst_info_get(attestation, attr))

Parameters
attestation
single attestation handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_lib_info_get ( lib, attr )

Get the requested info from lib handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_lib_info_get(lib, attr))

Parameters
lib
single lib handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_module_info_get ( module, attr )

Get the requested info from module handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_module_info_get(module, attr))

Parameters
module
single module handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_proc_info_get ( process, attr )

Get the requested info from process handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_proc_info_get(process, attr))

Parameters
process
single process handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_thread_info_get ( thread, attr )

Get the requested info from thread handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)__doca_apsh_thread_info_get(thread, attr))

Parameters
thread
single thread handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_vad_info_get ( vad, attr )

Get the requested info from vad handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_vad_info_get(vad, attr))

Parameters
vad
single vad handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

Enumerations

enum doca_apsh_system_layer

Values
DOCA_APSH_LAYER_BARE_METAL
Bare metal system - no abstraction layer
DOCA_APSH_LAYER_VM
Virtual system
DOCA_APSH_LAYER_DOCKER_CONTAINER
Docker process

enum doca_apsh_system_os

Values
DOCA_APSH_SYSTEM_LINUX
linux
DOCA_APSH_SYSTEM_WINDOWS
windows

Functions

const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_attst_info_get ( doca_apsh_attestation* attestation, enum doca_apsh_attestation_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a attestation.
Parameters
attestation
single attestation handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the attestation

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommanded to use doca_apsh_attestation_info_get

const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_lib_info_get ( doca_apsh_lib* lib, enum doca_apsh_lib_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a lib.
Parameters
lib
single lib handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the lib

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommanded to use doca_apsh_lib_info_get

const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_module_info_get ( doca_apsh_module* module, enum doca_apsh_module_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a module.
Parameters
module
single module handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommanded to use doca_apsh_mod_info_get

const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_proc_info_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, enum doca_apsh_process_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a process.
Parameters
process
single process handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the process

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommanded to use doca_apsh_proc_info_get

const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_thread_info_get ( doca_apsh_thread* thread, enum doca_apsh_thread_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a thread.
Parameters
thread
single thread handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the thread

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommanded to use doca_apsh_thread_info_get

const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_vad_info_get ( doca_apsh_vad* vad, enum doca_apsh_vad_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a vad.
Parameters
vad
single vad handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the vad

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommanded to use doca_apsh_vad_info_get

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_attestation_free ( doca_apsh_attestation** attestation )
Destroys a attestation context.
Parameters
attestation
Attestation opaque pointer of the process to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_attestation_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, const char* exec_hash_map_path, doca_apsh_attestation*** attestation, int* attestation_size )
Get current process attestation.
Parameters
process
Process handler
exec_hash_map_path
path to file containing the hash calculations of the executable and dlls/libs of the process note that changing the process code or any libs can effect this. The file can be created by running the doca_exec_hash_build_map tool on the system.
attestation
Attestation opaque pointers of the process
attestation_size
Output param, will contain size of attestation array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if modules list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to modules array.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if process hasn't been found.
Description

This function is multithreaded compatible with diffrent system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return is snapshot, this is not dynamic, need to free it.

doca_error_t doca_apsh_attst_refresh ( doca_apsh_attestation*** attestation, int* attestation_size )
refresh single attestation handler of a process with new snapshot
Parameters
attestation
single attestation handler to refresh
attestation_size
Output param, will contain size of attestation array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if modules list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to modules array.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if process hasn't been found.
Description

This function is multithreaded compatible with diffrent system context, Refresh the snapshot of the handler. Recommended to query all wanted information before refreshing.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_apsh_ctx* doca_apsh_create ( void )
Create a new apsh handler.
Returns

apsh context required for creating system handler, NULL on failure

Description

Allocate memory and init the opaque struct for apsh handler. Before using the system handler use doca_apsh_start

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_destroy ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
Free the APSH memory and close connections.
Parameters
ctx
apsh context to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_dma_dev_set ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dma_dev )
Set apsh dma device.
Parameters
ctx
apsh handler
dma_dev
doca device with dma capabilities, please reffer to doca_dev.h

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new buffer for dma_dev_name.
Description

This is a Mandatory setter

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_libs_free ( doca_apsh_lib** libs )
Destroys a libs context.
Parameters
libs
Array of libs opaque pointers of the process to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_libs_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_lib*** libs, int* libs_size )
Get array of current process loadable libraries.
Parameters
process
Process handler
libs
Array of libs opaque pointers of the process
libs_size
Output param, will contain size of libs array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if libs list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to libs array.
Description

This function is multithreaded compatible with diffrent system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_module_free ( doca_apsh_module** modules )
Destroys a modules array.
Parameters
modules
Array of module opaque pointers of the systems to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_modules_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_module*** modules, int* modules_size )
Get array of current modules installed on the system.
Parameters
system
System handler
modules
Array of module opaque pointers of the systems
modules_size
Output param, will contain size of modules array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if modules list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to modules array.
Description

This function is multithreaded compatible with diffrent system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_processes_free ( doca_apsh_process** processes )
Destroys a process context.
Parameters
processes
Array of process opaque pointers of the systems to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_processes_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_process*** processes, int* processes_size )
Get array of current processes running on the system.
Parameters
system
System handler
processes
Array of process opaque pointers of the systems
processes_size
Output param, will contain size of processes array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if processes list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to processes array.
Description

This function is multithreaded compatible with diffrent system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

doca_error_t doca_apsh_regex_dev_set ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx, const char* regex_dev_name )
Set apsh regex device.
Parameters
ctx
apsh handler
regex_dev_name
device name with the capabilities of regex

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new buffer for regex_dev_name.
Description

This is a Mandatory setter

doca_error_t doca_apsh_start ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
Start apsh handler.
Parameters
ctx
App Shield handler

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

Start apsh handler and init connection to devices. Need to set apsh params with setter functions before starting the system. Mandatory setters: doca_apsh_dma_dev_set. Other setters can be query automatically but will take time.

doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_dev_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_dev_remote* dev )
Set system device.
Parameters
system
system handler
dev
the device that is connected to the system to be queried. for example a vf that is connected to a vm or pf that is connected to the baremetal. doca remote device from dma device configed in doca_apsh_dma_dev_set. to query the right device please refer to doca_dev.h for full options.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

This is a Mandatory setter

doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_mem_region_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_mem_region_path )
Set system allowed memory regions.
Parameters
system
system handler
system_mem_region_path
path to json file containing the memory regions of the devices The memory regions are uniq per system, would not change on reboot or between different devices of the same system. note that adding/removing device from the host can change the regions. The json can be created by running the doca_system_mem_region tool on the system.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new buffer for system_os_symbol_map_path.
Description

This is a Mandatory setter

doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_symbol_map_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_os_symbol_map_path )
Set system os symbol map.
Parameters
system
system handler
system_os_symbol_map_path
the os memory map data, uniq per os build please note that changing linux kernel (adding/removing modules) will change the map should be created by running the doca_system_os_symbol_map tool on the system os

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new buffer for system_os_symbol_map_path.
Description

This is a Mandatory setter

doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_type_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_system_os os_type )
Set system os type.
Parameters
system
system handler
os_type
system os type - windows/linux

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if unsupported OS type had been received.
Description

This is a must setter

doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_system_layer_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_system_layer layer_type )
Set system layer type.
Parameters
system
system handler
layer_type
system layer type - bare metal/vm ...

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

This is a optional setter

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_apsh_system* doca_apsh_system_create ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
Create a new system handler.
Parameters
ctx
apsh handler

Returns

returns system pointer, NULL on failure

Description

Allocate memory and init the opaque struct for system handler. Before using the system handler use doca_apsh_system_start

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_system_destroy ( doca_apsh_system* system )
Destroy system handler.
Parameters
system
system context to destroy

Description

This will not destroy process/module/libs ...

doca_error_t doca_apsh_system_start ( doca_apsh_system* system )
Start system handler.
Parameters
system
system handler

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if app-shield system initialization have failed.
Description

Start system handler and init connection to the system. Need to set system params with setter functions before starting the system. Mandatory setters: os_symbol_map, mem_region, dev. Other setters can be query automatically but will take time.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_threads_free ( doca_apsh_thread** threads )
Destroys a threads context.
Parameters
threads
Array of threads opaque pointers of the process to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_threads_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_thread*** threads, int* threads_size )
Get array of current process threads.
Parameters
process
Process handler
threads
Array of threads opaque pointers of the process
threads_size
Output param, will contain size of threads array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if threads list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to threads array.
Description

This function is multithreaded compatible with diffrent system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_vads_free ( doca_apsh_vad** vads )
Destroys a vads context.
Parameters
vads
Array of vads opaque pointers of the process to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_vads_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_vad*** vads, int* vads_size )
Get array of current process vads - virtual address descriptor.
Parameters
process
Process handler
vads
Array of vads opaque pointers of the process
vads_size
Output param, will contain size of vads array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if modules list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to modules array.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if process hasn't been found.
Description

This function is multithreaded compatible with diffrent system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

2.2. Arg Parser

DOCA Arg Parser library. For more details please refer to the user guide on DOCA devzone.

Classes

struct doca_argp_param
Program flag information.
struct doca_argp_program_general_config
DOCA general flags values as provided to the program.
struct doca_argp_program_type_config
Information about program configuration.

Defines

#define MAX_SERVER_ADDRESS 24
Maximum length for gRPC serever address string.

Typedefs

typedef void  ( *callback_func )( void* , void* )
Flag callback function type.

Enumerations

enum doca_argp_type
Flag input type.

Functions

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_destroy ( void )
ARG Parser destroy.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_init ( const char* program_name, doca_argp_program_type_config* type_config, void* program_config )
Initialize the parser interface.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_register_param ( doca_argp_param* input_param )
Register a program flag.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_register_validation_callback ( callback_func callback )
Register program validation callback function.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_register_version_callback ( callback_func callback )
Register an alternative version callback.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_start ( int  argc, char** argv, doca_argp_program_general_config** general_config )
Parse incoming arguments (cmd line/json).
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_usage ( void )
Print usage instructions and exit with failure.

Defines

#define MAX_SERVER_ADDRESS 24

Typedefs

void ( *callback_func )( void* , void* )

Flag callback function type.

Enumerations

enum doca_argp_type

Values
DOCA_ARGP_TYPE_STRING = 0
Input type is a string
DOCA_ARGP_TYPE_INT
Input type is an integer
DOCA_ARGP_TYPE_BOOLEAN
Input type is a boolean
DOCA_ARGP_TYPE_JSON_OBJ
DPDK Param input type is a json object, only for json mode

Functions

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_destroy ( void )
ARG Parser destroy.
Description

cleanup all resources include calling rte_eal_cleanup(), to release EAL resources that has allocated during rte_eal_init().

Note:

After this call, no DPDK function calls may be made.


__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_init ( const char* program_name, doca_argp_program_type_config* type_config, void* program_config )
Initialize the parser interface.
Parameters
program_name
Name of current program, using the name for usage print.
type_config
Announce if current program is based on DPDK/gRPC API.
program_config
Program configuration struct.

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_register_param ( doca_argp_param* input_param )
Register a program flag.
Parameters
input_param
Program flag details.

Description
Note:

Value of is_cli_only field may be changed in this function.


__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_register_validation_callback ( callback_func callback )
Register program validation callback function.
Parameters
callback
Program validation callback.

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_register_version_callback ( callback_func callback )
Register an alternative version callback.
Parameters
callback
Program-specific version callback.

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_start ( int  argc, char** argv, doca_argp_program_general_config** general_config )
Parse incoming arguments (cmd line/json).
Parameters
argc
Number of program command line arguments.
argv
Program command line arguments.
general_config
DOCA wide input arguments (log_level, ...).

Description
Note:

: if the program is DPDK app, doca_argp_start() will parses DPDK flags and calling rte_eal_init().


__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_usage ( void )
Print usage instructions and exit with failure.
Description

2.3. Core


Modules

 Buffer
 
 Buffer Inventory
 
 Compatibility Management
 
 DOCA Context
 
 DOCA Device
 
 DOCA Error
 
 Logging Management
 
 Memory Map
 
 Version Management
 

Buffer

Buffer Inventory

Compatibility Management

DOCA Context

DOCA Device

DOCA Error

Logging Management

Memory Map

Version Management

2.3.1. Buffer

[ Core ]

The DOCA Buffer is used for reference data. It holds the information on a memory region that belongs to a DOCA memory map, and its descriptor is allocated from DOCA Buffer Inventory. Among other functions, it can be used to perform DMA operations.

Functions
doca_error_t doca_buf_head_get ( doca_buf* buf, uint8_t** head )
Get the payload buffer pointed by the object.
doca_error_t doca_buf_len_get ( doca_buf* buf, size_t* len )
Get the length of the payload buffer pointed by the object.
doca_error_t doca_buf_refcount_add ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Increase the object reference count by 1.
doca_error_t doca_buf_refcount_get ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Get the reference count of the object.
doca_error_t doca_buf_refcount_rm ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Decrease the object reference count by 1, if 0 reached, return the element back to the inventory.
Functions
doca_error_t doca_buf_head_get ( doca_buf* buf, uint8_t** head )
Get the payload buffer pointed by the object.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element.
head
The address of the payload buffer.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_len_get ( doca_buf* buf, size_t* len )
Get the length of the payload buffer pointed by the object.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element.
len
The length of the payload buffer pointed to by buf.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_refcount_add ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Increase the object reference count by 1.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element.
refcount
The number of references to the object before this operation took place.

Returns
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED
Description
Note:

This function is not supported yet.


doca_error_t doca_buf_refcount_get ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Get the reference count of the object.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element.
refcount
The number of references to the object.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_refcount_rm ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Decrease the object reference count by 1, if 0 reached, return the element back to the inventory.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element.
refcount
The number of references to the object before this operation took place.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

When refcont 0 reached, all related resources should be released. For example if the element points into some mmap its state will be adjusted accordingly.

2.3.2. Buffer Inventory

[ Core ]

The DOCA buffer inventory manages a pool of doca_buf objects. Each buffer obtained from an inventory is a descriptor that points to a memory region from a doca_mmap memory range of the user's choice.

Functions
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_addr ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, char* addr, size_t len, doca_buf** buf )
Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `addr` & `len` arguments.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_dup ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, const doca_buf* src_buf, doca_buf** dst_buf )
Duplicates content of the `buf` argument into element allocated from buffer inventory. (I.e., deep copy).
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_create ( const char* name, size_t num_elements, uint32_t extensions, doca_buf_inventory** buf_inventory )
Allocates buffer inventory with default/unset attributes.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_destroy ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
Destroy buffer inventory structure.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_property_get ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_buf_inventory_property property, uint8_t* value, uint32_t size )
Get the value of a DOCA Inventory property.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_property_set ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_buf_inventory_property property, const uint8_t* value, uint32_t size )
Set the value of a DOCA Inventory property.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_start ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
Start element retrieval from inventory.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_stop ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
Stop element retrieval from inventory.
Functions
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_addr ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, char* addr, size_t len, doca_buf** buf )
Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `addr` & `len` arguments.
Parameters
inventory
The DOCA Buf inventory.
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.
addr
The start address of the payload.
len
The length in bytes of the payload.
buf
Doca buf allocated and initialized with args.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or if there is no suitable memory range for the given address and length.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if doca_mmap or doca_buf_inventory is un-started/stopped.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if doca_buf_inventory is empty.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_dup ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, const doca_buf* src_buf, doca_buf** dst_buf )
Duplicates content of the `buf` argument into element allocated from buffer inventory. (I.e., deep copy).
Parameters
inventory
Buffer inventory structure that will hold the new doca_buf.
src_buf
The DOCA buf to be duplicated.
dst_buf
A duplicate DOCA Buf.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if src_buf mmap or input inventory unstarted/stopped or src_buf inventory extensions and the input inventory extensions are incompatible.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new doca_buf from the given inventory.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_create ( const char* name, size_t num_elements, uint32_t extensions, doca_buf_inventory** buf_inventory )
Allocates buffer inventory with default/unset attributes.
Parameters
name
Name of created buffer inventory. The name of the buffer inventory must not exceed 31 characters.
num_elements
Initial number of elements in the inventory.
extensions
Bitmap of extensions enabled for the inventory described in doca_buf.h.
buf_inventory
Buffer inventory with default/unset attributes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_buf_inventory.
  • DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN - failed to set doca_buf_inventory name.
Description

The returned object can be manipulated with doca_buf_inventory_property_set() API. Once all required attributes are set, it should be reconfigured and adjusted to meet the setting with doca_buf_inventory_start(). See doca_buf_inventory_start for the rest of the details.

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_destroy ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
Destroy buffer inventory structure.
Parameters
inventory
Buffer inventory structure.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if not all allocated elements had been returned to the inventory.
Description

Before calling this function all allocated elements should be returned back to the inventory.

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_property_get ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_buf_inventory_property property, uint8_t* value, uint32_t size )
Get the value of a DOCA Inventory property.
Parameters
inventory
The DOCA Buf inventory.
property
The requested property to get. See enum doca_buf_inventory_property.
value
The value of the property.
size
The size of the property in bytes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_property_set ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_buf_inventory_property property, const uint8_t* value, uint32_t size )
Set the value of a DOCA Inventory property.
Parameters
inventory
The DOCA Buf inventory.
property
The requested property to set. See enum doca_buf_inventory_property. Note: once an inventory object has been first started this functionality will not be availble.
value
The new value of the property.
size
The size of the property in bytes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if function is called after initial start of the inventory.
Description
Note:

Read only properties can't be set.


doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_start ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
Start element retrieval from inventory.
Parameters
inventory
Buffer inventory structure.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

Un-started/stopped buffer inventory rejects all attempts to retrieve element. For example doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_addr() will fail on stopped inventory regardless the number of free elements. Once buffer inventory object started it can provide following functionality:

  • retrieval of free elements from the inventory. On first start verifies & finalizes the buffer inventory object configuration, the user can no longer set doca_buf_inventory properties.

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_stop ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
Stop element retrieval from inventory.
Parameters
inventory
Buffer inventory structure.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

No retrieval of elements with for stopped inventory. For example doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_addr() will fail on stopped inventory regardless the number of free elements.

2.3.3. Compatibility Management

[ Core ]

Lib to define compatibility with current version, define experimental Symbols.

To set a Symbol (or specifically a function) as experimental:

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int func_declare(int param1, int param2);

To remove warnings of experimental compile with "-D DOCA_ALLOW_EXPERIMENTAL_API"

Defines
#define __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL
To set a Symbol (or specifically a function) as experimental.
Defines
#define __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL

Value

__attribute__((deprecated("Symbol is defined as experimental"), section(".text.experimental"))) DOCA_EXPORTED

2.3.4. DOCA Context

[ Core ]

DOCA CTX is the base class of every data-path library in DOCA. It is a specific library/SDK instance object providing abstract data processing functionality. The library exposes events and/or jobs that manipulate data.

Classes
struct doca_event
Activity completion event.
struct doca_job
Job structure describes request arguments for service provided by context.
Defines
#define DOCA_ACTION_SDK_RANGE 16
Power 2 single SDK/context action type range.
#define DOCA_MAX_NUM_CTX 1024
Functions
doca_error_t doca_ctx_dev_add ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dev )
Add a device to a DOCA CTX.
doca_error_t doca_ctx_dev_rm ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dev )
Remove a device from a context.
doca_error_t doca_ctx_start ( doca_ctx* ctx )
Finalizes all configurations, and starts the DOCA CTX.
doca_error_t doca_ctx_stop ( doca_ctx* ctx )
Stops the context allowing reconfiguration.
doca_error_t doca_ctx_workq_add ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_workq* workq )
Add a workQ to a context.
doca_error_t doca_ctx_workq_rm ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_workq* workq )
Remove a DOCA WorkQ from a DOCA CTX.
doca_error_t doca_workq_create ( uint32_t depth, doca_workq** workq )
Creates empty DOCA WorkQ object with default attributes.
doca_error_t doca_workq_destroy ( doca_workq* workq )
Destroy a DOCA WorkQ.
doca_error_t doca_workq_progress_retrieve ( doca_workq* workq, doca_event* ev, int  flags )
Progress & retrieve single pending event.
doca_error_t doca_workq_property_get ( const doca_workq* workq, doca_workq_property property, uint8_t* value, uint32_t size )
Get the value of a DOCA WorkQ property.
doca_error_t doca_workq_property_set ( doca_workq* workq, doca_workq_property property, const uint8_t* value, uint32_t size )
Set the value of a DOCA WorkQ property.
doca_error_t doca_workq_submit ( doca_workq* workq, doca_job* job )
Submit a job to a DOCA WorkQ.
Defines
#define DOCA_ACTION_SDK_RANGE 16

#define DOCA_MAX_NUM_CTX 1024

Maximum number of doca_ctx allowed within an application.

Functions
doca_error_t doca_ctx_dev_add ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dev )
Add a device to a DOCA CTX.
Parameters
ctx
The CTX to add the device to.
dev
The device to add.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - On failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - CTX is started.
Description

doca_error_t doca_ctx_dev_rm ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dev )
Remove a device from a context.
Parameters
ctx
The CTX to remove the device from. Must already hold the device.
dev
The device to remove.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - On failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - CTX is started.
Description

doca_error_t doca_ctx_start ( doca_ctx* ctx )
Finalizes all configurations, and starts the DOCA CTX.
Parameters
ctx
The DOCA context to start.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - In case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

After starting the CTX, it can't be configured any further. Use doca_ctx_stop in order to reconfigure the CTX.

doca_error_t doca_ctx_stop ( doca_ctx* ctx )
Stops the context allowing reconfiguration.
Parameters
ctx
The DOCA context to stop.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - In case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

Once a context has started, it can't be configured any further. This method should be called in case the context needs to be configured after starting.

doca_error_t doca_ctx_workq_add ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_workq* workq )
Add a workQ to a context.
Parameters
ctx
The library instance that will handle the jobs.
workq
The WorkQ where you want to receive job completions.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - on failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - CTX is not started.
  • DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN - received corrupted CTX.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - same WorkQ already added.
Description

This method adds a WorkQ to a context. Once a WorkQ has been added it will start accepting jobs defined by the CTX & retrieve events from the CTX. The jobs can be progressed using doca_workq_progress_retrieve().

doca_error_t doca_ctx_workq_rm ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_workq* workq )
Remove a DOCA WorkQ from a DOCA CTX.
Parameters
ctx
The library instance containing the WorkQ.
workq
The WorkQ to remove.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - on failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN - received corrupted CTX.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - CTX is not started.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - WorkQ does not exist within CTX.
Description

In order to remove the WorkQ from the CTX, the CTX must be stopped.

doca_error_t doca_workq_create ( uint32_t depth, doca_workq** workq )
Creates empty DOCA WorkQ object with default attributes.
Parameters
depth
The maximum number of inflight jobs.
workq
The newly created WorkQ.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate WorkQ.
Description

The returned WorkQ needs to be added to at least one DOCA CTX. Then the WorkQ can be used to progress jobs and to poll events exposed by the associated CTX.

doca_error_t doca_workq_destroy ( doca_workq* workq )
Destroy a DOCA WorkQ.
Parameters
workq
The WorkQ to destroy.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - WorkQ not removed from one of the doca_ctx.
Description

In order to destroy a WorkQ, at first needs to be removed from all DOCA CTXs using it.

doca_error_t doca_workq_progress_retrieve ( doca_workq* workq, doca_event* ev, int  flags )
Progress & retrieve single pending event.
Parameters
workq
The WorkQ object to poll for events.
ev
Event structure to be filled in case an event was received.
flags
Flags for progress/retrival operations. A combination of enum doca_workq_retrieve_flags.

Returns
  • DOCA_SUCCESS - on successful event retrieval. ev output argument is set.
  • DOCA_ERROR_AGAIN - no event available (ev output argument not set), try again to make more progress.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - the retrieved event is a failure event. The specific error is reported per action type.
  • DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN - internal WorkQ error (ev output argument not set).
Description

Polling method for progress of submitted jobs and retrieval of events.

NOTE: for V1 retrieve supported for single event only.

doca_error_t doca_workq_property_get ( const doca_workq* workq, doca_workq_property property, uint8_t* value, uint32_t size )
Get the value of a DOCA WorkQ property.
Parameters
workq
The DOCA WorkQ.
property
The requested property to get. See enum doca_workq_property.
value
Where to write the current property value.
size
The size of the property in bytes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

doca_error_t doca_workq_property_set ( doca_workq* workq, doca_workq_property property, const uint8_t* value, uint32_t size )
Set the value of a DOCA WorkQ property.
Parameters
workq
The DOCA WorkQ.
property
The requested property to set. See enum doca_workq_property.
value
The new value of the property.
size
The size of the property in bytes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

doca_error_t doca_workq_submit ( doca_workq* workq, doca_job* job )
Submit a job to a DOCA WorkQ.
Parameters
workq
The DOCA WorkQ used for progress and retrieval of jobs.
job
The job to submit, the job must be compatible with the WorkQ.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case the job was submitted successfully, doca_workq_progress_retrieve() can be called next. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - in case the queue is full. See WorkQ depth.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - in case job->ctx is stopped.
Description

This method is used to submit a job to the WorkQ. The WorkQ should be added to the job->ctx via doca_ctx_workq_add() before job submission. Once a job has been submitted, it can be progressed using doca_workq_progress_retrieve() until the result is ready and retrieved.

2.3.5. DOCA Device

[ Core ]

DOCA Device library. For more details please refer to the user guide on DOCA devzone. The DOCA device represents an available processing unit backed by the HW or SW implementation.

Enumerations
enum doca_dev_remote_filter
Functions
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_devinfo* doca_dev_as_devinfo ( doca_dev* dev )
Get local device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
doca_error_t doca_dev_close ( doca_dev* dev )
Destroy allocated local device instance.
doca_error_t doca_dev_open ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_dev** dev )
Initialize local device for use.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_devinfo_remote* doca_dev_remote_as_devinfo ( doca_dev_remote* dev_remote )
Get remote device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
doca_error_t doca_dev_remote_close ( doca_dev_remote* dev )
Destroy allocated remote device instance.
doca_error_t doca_dev_remote_open ( doca_devinfo_remote* devinfo, doca_dev_remote** dev_remote )
Initialize remote device for use.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_list_create ( doca_devinfo*** dev_list, uint32_t* nb_devs )
Creates list of all available local devices.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_list_destroy ( doca_devinfo** dev_list )
Destroy list of local device info structures.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_property_get ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_devinfo_property property, uint8_t* value, uint32_t size )
Get the value of a DOCA devinfo property.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_remote_list_create ( doca_dev* dev, int  filter, doca_devinfo_remote*** dev_list_remote, uint32_t* nb_devs_remote )
Create list of available remote devices accessible by dev.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_remote_list_destroy ( doca_devinfo_remote** dev_list_remote )
Destroy list of remote device info structures.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_remote_property_get ( const doca_devinfo_remote* devinfo_remote, doca_devinfo_remote_property property, uint8_t* value, uint32_t size )
Get the value of a DOCA remote devinfo property.
Enumerations
enum doca_dev_remote_filter

Remote device filter by flavor

Multiple options possible but some are mutually exclusive.

Values
DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_ALL = 0
DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_NET = 1<<1

Functions
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_devinfo* doca_dev_as_devinfo ( doca_dev* dev )
Get local device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
Parameters
dev
The doca device instance.

Returns

The matching doca_devinfo instance in case of success, NULL in case dev is invalid.

Description

doca_error_t doca_dev_close ( doca_dev* dev )
Destroy allocated local device instance.
Parameters
dev
The local doca device instance.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success.

  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - failed to deallocate device resources.
Description

doca_error_t doca_dev_open ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_dev** dev )
Initialize local device for use.
Parameters
devinfo
The devinfo structure of the requested device.
dev
Initialized local doca device instance on success. Valid on success only.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN - received corrupted devinfo. Or missing RDMA driver.
Description
Note:

In case the same device was previously opened, then the same doca_dev instance is returned.


__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_devinfo_remote* doca_dev_remote_as_devinfo ( doca_dev_remote* dev_remote )
Get remote device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
Parameters
dev_remote
The remote doca device instance.

Returns

The matching doca_devinfo_remote instance in case of success, NULL in case dev_remote is invalid.

Description

doca_error_t doca_dev_remote_close ( doca_dev_remote* dev )
Destroy allocated remote device instance.
Parameters
dev
The remote doca device instance.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - failed to deallocate device resources.
Description

doca_error_t doca_dev_remote_open ( doca_devinfo_remote* devinfo, doca_dev_remote** dev_remote )
Initialize remote device for use.
Parameters
devinfo
The devinfo structure of the requested device.
dev_remote
Initialized remote doca device instance on success. Valid on success only.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate memory for device.
Description

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_list_create ( doca_devinfo*** dev_list, uint32_t* nb_devs )
Creates list of all available local devices.
Parameters
dev_list
Pointer to array of pointers. Output can then be accessed as follows (*dev_list)[idx].
nb_devs
Number of available local devices.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN - failed to fetch device list. Maybe RDMA driver is missing?
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate enough space.
Description

Lists information about available devices, to start using the device you first have to call doca_dev_open(), while passing an element of this list. List elements become invalid once it has been destroyed.

Note:

Returned list must be destroyed using doca_devinfo_list_destroy()


doca_error_t doca_devinfo_list_destroy ( doca_devinfo** dev_list )
Destroy list of local device info structures.
Parameters
dev_list
List to be destroyed.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - at least one device in the list is in a corrupted state.
Description

Destroys the list of device information, once the list has been destroyed, all elements become invalid.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_property_get ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_devinfo_property property, uint8_t* value, uint32_t size )
Get the value of a DOCA devinfo property.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
property
The requested property to get. See enum doca_devinfo_property.
value
Where to write the current property value.
size
The size of the property in bytes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input, or size does not match the property size. See enum doca_devinfo_property.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support this property.
  • DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN - unknown error occured.
Description

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_remote_list_create ( doca_dev* dev, int  filter, doca_devinfo_remote*** dev_list_remote, uint32_t* nb_devs_remote )
Create list of available remote devices accessible by dev.
Parameters
dev
Local device with access to representors.
filter
Bitmap filter of representor types. See enum doca_dev_remote_filter for more details.
dev_list_remote
Pointer to array of pointers. Output can then be accessed as follows (*dev_list_remote)[idx].
nb_devs_remote
Number of available remote devices.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN - failed to fetch device list. Maybe RDMA driver is missing?
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate memory for list.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose remote devices.
Description

Returns all representors managed by the provided device. The provided device must be a local device. The representor may represent a network function attached to the host, or it can represent an emulated function attached to the host.

Note:

Returned list must be destroyed using doca_devinfo_remote_list_destroy()


doca_error_t doca_devinfo_remote_list_destroy ( doca_devinfo_remote** dev_list_remote )
Destroy list of remote device info structures.
Parameters
dev_list_remote
List to be destroyed.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - the doca_dev that created the list is in a corrupted state.
Description

Destroy list of remote device information, once the list has been destroyed, all elements of the list are considered invalid.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_remote_property_get ( const doca_devinfo_remote* devinfo_remote, doca_devinfo_remote_property property, uint8_t* value, uint32_t size )
Get the value of a DOCA remote devinfo property.
Parameters
devinfo_remote
The device to query.
property
The requested property to get. See enum doca_devinfo_remote_property.
value
Where to write the current property value.
size
The size of the property in bytes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input, or size does not match the property size. See enum doca_devinfo_remote_property.
  • DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN - unknown error occured.
Description

2.3.6. DOCA Error

[ Core ]

DOCA Error library. For more details please refer to the user guide on DOCA devzone.

Functions
const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_get_error_name ( doca_error_t error )
Returns the string representation of an error code name.
const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_get_error_string ( doca_error_t error )
Returns the description string of an error code.
Functions
const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_get_error_name ( doca_error_t error )
Returns the string representation of an error code name.
Parameters
error
- Error code to convert to string.

Returns

char* pointer to a NULL-terminated string.

Description

Returns a string containing the name of an error code in the enum. If the error code is not recognized, "unrecognized error code" is returned.

const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_get_error_string ( doca_error_t error )
Returns the description string of an error code.
Parameters
error
- Error code to convert to description string.

Returns

char* pointer to a NULL-terminated string.

Description

This function returns the description string of an error code. If the error code is not recognized, "unrecognized error code" is returned.

2.3.7. Logging Management

[ Core ]

Define functions for internal and external logging management

To add DOCA internal logging compile with "-D DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG"

Defines
#define DOCA_DLOG ( level, format... ) do { \ } while (0)
Generates a development log message.
#define DOCA_DLOG_CRIT ( format... ) DOCA_DLOG(CRIT, format)
Generates a CRITICAL development log message.
#define DOCA_DLOG_DBG ( format... ) DOCA_DLOG(DEBUG, format)
Generates a DEBUG development log message.
#define DOCA_DLOG_ERR ( format... ) DOCA_DLOG(ERROR, format)
Generates an ERROR development log message.
#define DOCA_DLOG_INFO ( format... ) DOCA_DLOG(INFO, format)
Generates an INFO development log message.
#define DOCA_DLOG_WARN ( format... )
Generates a WARNING development log message.
#define DOCA_LOG ( level, format... )
Generates a log message.
#define DOCA_LOG_CRIT ( format... ) DOCA_LOG(CRIT, format)
Generates a CRITICAL log message.
#define DOCA_LOG_DBG ( format... ) DOCA_LOG(DEBUG, format)
Generates a DEBUG log message.
#define DOCA_LOG_ERR ( format... ) DOCA_LOG(ERROR, format)
Generates an ERROR log message.
#define DOCA_LOG_INFO ( format... ) DOCA_LOG(INFO, format)
Generates an INFO log message.
#define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT ( level, format... )
Generates a log message with rate limit.
#define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT_CRIT ( format... )
Generates a CRITICAL rate limited log message.
#define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT_DBG ( format... )
Generates a DEBUG rate limited log message.
#define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT_ERR ( format... )
Generates an ERROR rate limited log message.
#define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT_INFO ( format... )
Generates an INFO rate limited log message.
#define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT_WARN ( format... )
Generates a WARNING rate limited log message.
#define DOCA_LOG_REGISTER ( SOURCE )
Registers log source on program start.
#define DOCA_LOG_WARN ( format... )
Generates a WARNING log message.
Typedefs
typedef void  ( *log_flush_callback )( char*  buffer )
logging backend flush() handler
Enumerations
enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL
log levels
Functions
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log ( uint32_t level, uint32_t source, int  line, const char* format, ... )
Generates a log message.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log_backend_level_set ( doca_logger_backend* logger, uint32_t level )
Set the log level of a specific logger backend.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_logger_backend* doca_log_create_buffer_backend ( char* buffer, size_t capacity, log_flush_callback handler )
Create a logging backend with a char buffer stream.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_logger_backend* doca_log_create_fd_backend ( int  fd )
Create a logging backend with an fd stream.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_logger_backend* doca_log_create_file_backend ( FILE* fptr )
Create a logging backend with a FILE* stream.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_logger_backend* doca_log_create_syslog_backend ( const char* name )
Create a logging backend with a syslog output.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log_developer ( uint32_t level, uint32_t source, int  line, const char* format, ... )
Generates a log message for DLOG operations.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint16_t doca_log_get_bucket_time ( void )
Get the timespan of the rate-limit bucket.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint16_t doca_log_get_quantity ( void )
Get the quantity of the rate-limit bucket.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t doca_log_global_level_get ( void )
Get the log level of the default logger backend.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log_global_level_set ( uint32_t level )
Set the log level of the default logger backend.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_log_rate_bucket_register ( uint32_t source )
Register a new rate bucket.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log_rate_limit ( uint32_t level, uint32_t source, int  line, uint32_t bucket_id, const char* format, ... )
Generates a log message with rate limit.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log_set_bucket_time ( const uint16_t bucket_time )
Set the timespan of the rate-limit bucket.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log_set_quantity ( const uint16_t quantity )
Set the quantity of the rate-limit bucket.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_log_source_register ( const char* source_name )
Register a log source.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_log_stream_redirect ( FILE* stream )
Redirect the logger to a different stream.
Defines
#define DOCA_DLOG ( level, format... ) do { \ } while (0)

The DOCA_DLOG() is the main log function for development purposes logging. To show the logs, define DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG in the compilation variables. This will not effect performance if compiled without DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG, as it will be removed by the compiler. Consider using the specific level DOCA_LOG for better code readability (i.e. DOCA_DLOG_ERR).

Parameters
level
Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL.
format...

#define DOCA_DLOG_CRIT ( format... ) DOCA_DLOG(CRIT, format)

Will generate critical log for development purposes. To show the logs define DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG in the compilation variables. This will not effect performance if compiled without DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG, as it will be removed by the compiler.

#define DOCA_DLOG_DBG ( format... ) DOCA_DLOG(DEBUG, format)

Will generate debug log for development purposes. To show the logs define DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG in the compilation variables. This will not effect performance if compiled without DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG, as it will be removed by the compiler.

#define DOCA_DLOG_ERR ( format... ) DOCA_DLOG(ERROR, format)

Will generate error log for development purposes. To show the logs define DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG in the compilation variables. This will not effect performance if compiled without DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG, as it will be removed by the compiler.

#define DOCA_DLOG_INFO ( format... ) DOCA_DLOG(INFO, format)

Will generate info log for development purposes. To show the logs define DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG in the compilation variables. This will not effect performance if compiled without DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG, as it will be removed by the compiler.

#define DOCA_DLOG_WARN ( format... )

Will generate warning log for development purposes. To show the logs define DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG in the compilation variables. This will not effect performance if compiled without DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG, as it will be removed by the compiler.

Value

DOCA_DLOG(WARNING, format)

#define DOCA_LOG ( level, format... )

The DOCA_LOG() is the main log function for logging. This call affects the performance. Consider using DOCA_DLOG for the option to remove it on the final compilation. Consider using the specific level DOCA_LOG for better code readability (i.e. DOCA_LOG_ERR).

Value

doca_log(DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_##level, log_id, __LINE__, format)

Parameters
level
Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL (just ERROR, WARNING...).
format...

#define DOCA_LOG_CRIT ( format... ) DOCA_LOG(CRIT, format)

Will generate critical log. This call affects the performance. Consider using DOCA_DLOG for the option to remove it on the final compilation.

#define DOCA_LOG_DBG ( format... ) DOCA_LOG(DEBUG, format)

Will generate debug log. This call affects the performace. Consider using DOCA_DLOG for the option to remove it on the final compilation.

#define DOCA_LOG_ERR ( format... ) DOCA_LOG(ERROR, format)

Will generate error log. This call affects the performance. Consider using DOCA_DLOG for the option to remove it on the final compilation.

#define DOCA_LOG_INFO ( format... ) DOCA_LOG(INFO, format)

Will generate info log. This call affects the performance. Consider using DOCA_DLOG for the option to remove it on the final compilation.

#define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT ( level, format... )

The DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT calls DOCA_LOG with some rate limit. Implied to be used on hot paths.

Value

do { \ static int bucket_id = -1; \ if (bucket_id == -1) { \ bucket_id = doca_log_rate_bucket_register(log_id); \ } \ doca_log_rate_limit(DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_##level, log_id, __LINE__, bucket_id, format); \ } while (0)

Parameters
level
Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL (just ERROR, WARNING...).
format...

#define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT_CRIT ( format... )

Value

DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT(CRIT, format)

#define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT_DBG ( format... )

Value

DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT(DEBUG, format)

#define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT_ERR ( format... )

Value

DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT(ERROR, format)

#define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT_INFO ( format... )

Value

DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT(INFO, format)

#define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT_WARN ( format... )

Value

DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT(WARNING, format)

#define DOCA_LOG_REGISTER ( SOURCE )

Should be used to register the log source. For example

DOCA_LOG_REGISTER( dpi)

void foo { DOCA_LOG_INFO("Message"); }

Value

static int log_id; \ /* Use the highest priority so other Ctors will be able to use the log */\ static void __attribute__((constructor(101), used)) __##__LINE__(void) \ { \ log_id = doca_log_source_register(#SOURCE); \ }

Parameters
SOURCE
A string representing the source name.

#define DOCA_LOG_WARN ( format... )

Will generate warning log. This call affects the performace. Consider using DOCA_DLOG for the option to remove it on the final compilation.

Value

DOCA_LOG(WARNING, format)

Typedefs
void ( *log_flush_callback )( char*  buffer )

logging backend flush() handler

Enumerations
enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL

Values
DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_CRIT
Critical log level
DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_ERROR
Error log level
DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_WARNING
Warning log level
DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_INFO
Info log level
DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_DEBUG
Debug log level

Functions
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log ( uint32_t level, uint32_t source, int  line, const char* format, ... )
Generates a log message.
Parameters
level
Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL.
source
The log source identifier defined by doca_log_source_register.
line
The line number this log originated from.
format
printf(3) arguments, format and variables.

Description

The log will be shown in the doca_log_stream_redirect (see default). This should not be used, please prefer using DOCA_LOG...

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log_backend_level_set ( doca_logger_backend* logger, uint32_t level )
Set the log level of a specific logger backend.
Parameters
logger
Logger backend to update.
level
Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL.

Description

Dynamically change the log level of the given logger backend, any log under this level will be shown.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_logger_backend* doca_log_create_buffer_backend ( char* buffer, size_t capacity, log_flush_callback handler )
Create a logging backend with a char buffer stream.
Parameters
buffer
The char buffer (char *) for the logger's stream.
capacity
Maximal amount of chars that could be written to the stream.
handler
Handler to be called when the log record should be flushed from the stream.

Returns

struct doca_logger_backend * on success, NULL otherwise.

Description

Creates a new logging backend that will be added on top of the default logger. The logger will write each log record at the beginning of this buffer.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_logger_backend* doca_log_create_fd_backend ( int  fd )
Create a logging backend with an fd stream.
Parameters
fd
The file descriptor (int) for the logger's backend.

Returns

struct doca_logger_backend * on success, NULL otherwise.

Description

Creates a new logging backend that will be added on top of the default logger.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_logger_backend* doca_log_create_file_backend ( FILE* fptr )
Create a logging backend with a FILE* stream.
Parameters
fptr
The FILE * for the logger's stream.

Returns

struct doca_logger_backend * on success, NULL otherwise.

Description

Creates a new logging backend that will be added on top of the default logger.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_logger_backend* doca_log_create_syslog_backend ( const char* name )
Create a logging backend with a syslog output.
Parameters
name
The syslog name for the logger's backend.

Returns

struct doca_logger_backend * on success, NULL otherwise.

Description

Creates a new logging backend that will be added on top of the default logger.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log_developer ( uint32_t level, uint32_t source, int  line, const char* format, ... )
Generates a log message for DLOG operations.
Parameters
level
Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL.
source
The log source identifier defined by doca_log_source_register.
line
The line number this log originated from.
format
printf(3) arguments, format and variables.

Description

The log will be shown in the doca_log_stream_redirect (see default).

Note:

This function is thread safe.


__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint16_t doca_log_get_bucket_time ( void )
Get the timespan of the rate-limit bucket.
Returns

Time (in seconds) of the rate-limit bucket.

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint16_t doca_log_get_quantity ( void )
Get the quantity of the rate-limit bucket.
Returns

Maximal number of log events for a rate-limit bucket.

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t doca_log_global_level_get ( void )
Get the log level of the default logger backend.
Returns

Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL.

Description

Dynamically query for the log level of the default logger backend, any log under this level will be shown.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log_global_level_set ( uint32_t level )
Set the log level of the default logger backend.
Parameters
level
Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL.

Description

Dynamically change the log level of the default logger backend, any log under this level will be shown.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_log_rate_bucket_register ( uint32_t source )
Register a new rate bucket.
Parameters
source
The log source identifier defined by doca_log_source_register.

Returns

The bucket identifier. Negative for err.

Description

Will return the ID associated with the new bucket.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log_rate_limit ( uint32_t level, uint32_t source, int  line, uint32_t bucket_id, const char* format, ... )
Generates a log message with rate limit.
Parameters
level
Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL.
source
The log source identifier defined by doca_log_source_register.
line
The line number this log originated from.
bucket_id
The bucket identifier defined by doca_log_rate_bucket_register.
format
printf(3) arguments, format and variables.

Description

The log will be shown in the doca_log_stream_redirect (see default). This should not be used, please prefer using DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT...

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log_set_bucket_time ( const uint16_t bucket_time )
Set the timespan of the rate-limit bucket.
Parameters
bucket_time
Time (in seconds) for the rate-limit bucket.

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log_set_quantity ( const uint16_t quantity )
Set the quantity of the rate-limit bucket.
Parameters
quantity
Maximal number of log events for a rate-limit bucket.

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_log_source_register ( const char* source_name )
Register a log source.
Parameters
source_name
The string identifying the log source. Should be in an heirarchic form (i.e. DPI::Parser).

Returns

The log source identifier. Negative for err.

Description

Will return the ID associated with the log source. Log source name will be shown in the logs.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_log_stream_redirect ( FILE* stream )
Redirect the logger to a different stream.
Parameters
stream
Pointer to the stream.

Returns

0 on success, error code otherwise.

Description

Dynamically change the logger stream of the default logger backend. The default stream is stderr.

2.3.8. Memory Map

[ Core ]

The DOCA memory map provides a centralized repository and orchestration of several memory ranges registration for each device attached to the memory map.

Typedefs
typedef void(  doca_mmap_memrange_free_cb_t
Function to be called for each populated memory range on memory map destroy.
Functions
doca_error_t doca_mmap_create ( const char* name, doca_mmap** mmap )
Allocates zero size memory map object with default/unset attributes.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_create_from_export ( const char* name, const uint8_t* export_desc, size_t export_desc_len, doca_dev* dev, doca_mmap** mmap )
Creates a memory map object representing memory ranges in remote system memory space.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_destroy ( doca_mmap* mmap )
Destroy DOCA Memory Map structure.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_dev_add ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_dev* dev )
Register DOCA memory map on a given device.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_dev_rm ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_dev* dev )
Deregister given device from DOCA memory map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_export ( doca_mmap* mmap, const doca_dev* dev, uint8_t** export_desc, size_t* export_desc_len )
Compose memory map representation for later import with doca_mmap_create_from_export() for one of the devices previously added to the memory map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_populate ( doca_mmap* mmap, char* addr, size_t len, size_t pg_sz, doca_mmap_memrange_free_cb_t* free_cb, void* opaque )
Add memory range to DOCA memory map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_property_get ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_mmap_property property, uint8_t* value, uint32_t size )
Get the value of a DOCA Memory Map property.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_property_set ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_mmap_property property, const uint8_t* value, uint32_t size )
Set the value of a DOCA Memory Map property. Note: once a memory map object has been first started this functionality will not be available.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_start ( doca_mmap* mmap )
Start DOCA Memory Map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_stop ( doca_mmap* mmap )
Stop DOCA Memory Map.
Typedefs
typedef void( doca_mmap_memrange_free_cb_t

Function to be called for each populated memory range on memory map destroy.

Functions
doca_error_t doca_mmap_create ( const char* name, doca_mmap** mmap )
Allocates zero size memory map object with default/unset attributes.
Parameters
name
Name of newly created doca_mmap. The name of the mmap must not exceed 31 characters.
mmap
DOCA memory map structure with default/unset attributes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_mmap.
  • DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN - failed to set doca_mmap name.
Description

The returned memory map object can be manipulated with doca_mmap_property_set() API.

Once all required mmap attributes set it should be reconfigured and adjusted to meet object size setting with doca_mmap_start() See doca_mmap_start for the rest of the details.

doca_error_t doca_mmap_create_from_export ( const char* name, const uint8_t* export_desc, size_t export_desc_len, doca_dev* dev, doca_mmap** mmap )
Creates a memory map object representing memory ranges in remote system memory space.
Parameters
name
Name of newly created DOCA memory map.
export_desc
An export descriptor generated by doca_mmap_export.
export_desc_len
Length in bytes of the export_desc.
dev
A local device connected to the device that resides in the exported mmap.
mmap
DOCA memory map granting access to remote memory.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or internal error. The following errors are internal and will occur if failed to produce new mmap from export descriptor:
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if internal memory allocation failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED
  • DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN
Description

Once this function called on the object it considered as from_export.

Note:

: The created object not backed by local memory.

Limitation: Can only support mmap consisting of a single chunk.

doca_error_t doca_mmap_destroy ( doca_mmap* mmap )
Destroy DOCA Memory Map structure.
Parameters
mmap
The DOCA memory map structure.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if there is a memory region pointed by one or more `struct doca_buf`, or if memory deregistration failed.
Description

Before calling this function all allocated buffers should be returned back to the mmap.

doca_error_t doca_mmap_dev_add ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_dev* dev )
Register DOCA memory map on a given device.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.
dev
DOCA Dev instance with appropriate capability.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if doca_mmap status is invalid for this operation or memory registration failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if reached to DOCA_MMAP_MAX_NUM_DEVICES.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - if doca_dev already exists in doca_mmap.
Description

Should not be called on:

  • un-started/stopped memory map object.

  • exported/from_export memory map object.

doca_error_t doca_mmap_dev_rm ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_dev* dev )
Deregister given device from DOCA memory map.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.
dev
DOCA Dev instance that was previously added.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or doca_dev doesn't exists in doca_mmap.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if doca_mmap status is invalid for this operation or memory deregistration failed.
Description

Should not be called on:

  • un-started/stopped memory map object.

  • exported/from_export memory map object.

doca_error_t doca_mmap_export ( doca_mmap* mmap, const doca_dev* dev, uint8_t** export_desc, size_t* export_desc_len )
Compose memory map representation for later import with doca_mmap_create_from_export() for one of the devices previously added to the memory map.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.
dev
Device previously added to the memory map via doca_mmap_dev_add().
export_desc
On successful return should have a pointer to the allocated blob containing serialized representation of the memory map object for the device provided as `dev`.
export_desc_len
Length in bytes of the export_desc.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or device does not exists in mmap.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if doca_mmap status is invalid for this operation. The following errors will occur if failed to produce export descriptor:
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if failed to alloc memory for export_desc.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED
  • DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN
Description

Once this function called on the object it considered as exported.

Freeing memory buffer pointed by `*export_desc` is the caller responsibility.

Should not be called on:

  • un-started/stopped memory map object.

  • exported/from_export memory map object.

Limitation: Can only support mmap consisting of a single chunk.

doca_error_t doca_mmap_populate ( doca_mmap* mmap, char* addr, size_t len, size_t pg_sz, doca_mmap_memrange_free_cb_t* free_cb, void* opaque )
Add memory range to DOCA memory map.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.
addr
Start address of the memory range to be populated.
len
The size of the memory range in bytes.
pg_sz
Page size alignment of the provided memory range.
free_cb
Callback function to free the populated memory range on memory map destroy.
opaque
Opaque value to be passed to free_cb once called.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if doca_mmap status is invalid for this operation or device registration failed or addr and len intersect with an existing chunk.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if reached to DOCA_MMAP_MAX_NUM_CHUNKS, or memory allocation failed.
Description

Should not be called on:

  • un-started/stopped memory map object.

  • exported/from_export memory map object.

doca_error_t doca_mmap_property_get ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_mmap_property property, uint8_t* value, uint32_t size )
Get the value of a DOCA Memory Map property.
Parameters
mmap
The DOCA memory map structure.
property
The requested property to set. See enum doca_mmap_property.
value
The current value of the property.
size
The size of the property in bytes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_mmap_property_set ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_mmap_property property, const uint8_t* value, uint32_t size )
Set the value of a DOCA Memory Map property. Note: once a memory map object has been first started this functionality will not be available.
Parameters
mmap
The DOCA memory map structure.
property
The requested property to set. See enum doca_mmap_property.
value
The new value of the property.
size
The size of the property in bytes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if trying to set properties after first start of the mmap.
Description

doca_error_t doca_mmap_start ( doca_mmap* mmap )
Start DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if memory allocation failed.
Description

Un-started/stopped memory map object rejects all attempts to map doca_buf structures to its memory ranges. Once memory map object started it can provide following functionality:

doca_error_t doca_mmap_stop ( doca_mmap* mmap )
Stop DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

Un-started/stopped memory map object rejects all attempts to map doca_buf structures to its memory ranges. For details see doca_mmap_start().

2.3.9. Version Management

[ Core ]

Define functions to get the DOCA version, and compare against it.

Defines
#define DOCA_CURRENT_VERSION_NUM
Macro of current version number for comparisons.
#define DOCA_VERSION_EQ_CURRENT ( major, minor, patch )
Check if the version specified is equal to current.
#define DOCA_VERSION_LTE_CURRENT ( major, minor, patch )
Check if the version specified is less then or equal to current.
#define DOCA_VERSION_NUM ( major, minor, patch )
Macro of version number for comparisons.
#define DOCA_VER_MAJOR 1
Major version number 0-255.
#define DOCA_VER_MINOR 3
Minor version number 0-255.
#define DOCA_VER_PATCH 12
Patch version number 0-9999.
#define DOCA_VER_STRING "1.3.0012"
DOCA Version String.
Functions
const char* doca_version ( void )
Function returning DOCA's (SDK) version string.
const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_version_runtime ( void )
Function returning DOCA's (runtime) version string.
Defines
#define DOCA_CURRENT_VERSION_NUM

Value

DOCA_VERSION_NUM(DOCA_VER_MAJOR, DOCA_VER_MINOR, DOCA_VER_PATCH)

#define DOCA_VERSION_EQ_CURRENT ( major, minor, patch )

Value

(DOCA_VERSION_NUM(major, minor, patch) == DOCA_CURRENT_VERSION_NUM)

#define DOCA_VERSION_LTE_CURRENT ( major, minor, patch )

Value

(DOCA_VERSION_NUM(major, minor, patch) <= DOCA_CURRENT_VERSION_NUM)

#define DOCA_VERSION_NUM ( major, minor, patch )

Value

((size_t)((major) << 24 | (minor) << 16 | (patch)))

#define DOCA_VER_MAJOR 1

#define DOCA_VER_MINOR 3

#define DOCA_VER_PATCH 12

#define DOCA_VER_STRING "1.3.0012"

Functions
const char* doca_version ( void ) [inline]
Function returning DOCA's (SDK) version string.
Returns

version string, using the format major.minor.patch.

Description
Note:

Represents the SDK version a project was compiled with.


const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_version_runtime ( void )
Function returning DOCA's (runtime) version string.
Returns

version string, using the format major.minor.patch.

Description
Note:

Represents the runtime version a project is linked against.


The requested property to get. See enum doca_devinfo_property.
value
Where to write the current property value.
size
The size of the property in bytes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input, or size does not match the property size. See enum doca_devinfo_property.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support this property.
  • DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN - unknown error occured.
Description

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_remote_list_create ( doca_dev* dev, int  filter, doca_devinfo_remote*** dev_list_remote, uint32_t* nb_devs_remote )
Create list of available remote devices accessible by dev.
Parameters
dev
Local device with access to representors.
filter
Bitmap filter of representor types. See enum doca_dev_remote_filter for more details.
dev_list_remote
Pointer to array of pointers. Output can then be accessed as follows (*dev_list_remote)[idx].
nb_devs_remote
Number of available remote devices.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN - failed to fetch device list. Maybe RDMA driver is missing?
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate memory for list.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose remote devices.
Description

Returns all representors managed by the provided device. The provided device must be a local device. The representor may represent a network function attached to the host, or it can represent an emulated function attached to the host.

Note:

Returned list must be destroyed using doca_devinfo_remote_list_destroy()


doca_error_t doca_devinfo_remote_list_destroy ( doca_devinfo_remote** dev_list_remote )
Destroy list of remote device info structures.
Parameters
dev_list_remote
List to be destroyed.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - the doca_dev that created the list is in a corrupted state.
Description

Destroy list of remote device information, once the list has been destroyed, all elements of the list are considered invalid.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_remote_property_get ( const doca_devinfo_remote* devinfo_remote, doca_devinfo_remote_property property, uint8_t* value, uint32_t size )
Get the value of a DOCA remote devinfo property.
Parameters
devinfo_remote
The device to query.
property
The requested property to get. See enum doca_devinfo_remote_property.
value
Where to write the current property value.
size
The size of the property in bytes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input, or size does not match the property size. See enum doca_devinfo_remote_property.
  • DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN - unknown error occured.
Description

2.3.6. DOCA Error

[ Core ]

DOCA Error library. For more details please refer to the user guide on DOCA devzone.

Functions
const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_get_error_name ( doca_error_t error )
Returns the string representation of an error code name.
const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_get_error_string ( doca_error_t error )
Returns the description string of an error code.
Functions
const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_get_error_name ( doca_error_t error )
Returns the string representation of an error code name.
Parameters
error
- Error code to convert to string.

Returns

char* pointer to a NULL-terminated string.

Description

Returns a string containing the name of an error code in the enum. If the error code is not recognized, "unrecognized error code" is returned.

const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_get_error_string ( doca_error_t error )
Returns the description string of an error code.
Parameters
error
- Error code to convert to description string.

Returns

char* pointer to a NULL-terminated string.

Description

This function returns the description string of an error code. If the error code is not recognized, "unrecognized error code" is returned.

2.3.7. Logging Management

[ Core ]

Define functions for internal and external logging management

To add DOCA internal logging compile with "-D DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG"

Defines
#define DOCA_DLOG ( level, format... ) do { \ } while (0)
Generates a development log message.
#define DOCA_DLOG_CRIT ( format... ) DOCA_DLOG(CRIT, format)
Generates a CRITICAL development log message.
#define DOCA_DLOG_DBG ( format... ) DOCA_DLOG(DEBUG, format)
Generates a DEBUG development log message.
#define DOCA_DLOG_ERR ( format... ) DOCA_DLOG(ERROR, format)
Generates an ERROR development log message.
#define DOCA_DLOG_INFO ( format... ) DOCA_DLOG(INFO, format)
Generates an INFO development log message.
#define DOCA_DLOG_WARN ( format... )
Generates a WARNING development log message.
#define DOCA_LOG ( level, format... )
Generates a log message.
#define DOCA_LOG_CRIT ( format... ) DOCA_LOG(CRIT, format)
Generates a CRITICAL log message.
#define DOCA_LOG_DBG ( format... ) DOCA_LOG(DEBUG, format)
Generates a DEBUG log message.
#define DOCA_LOG_ERR ( format... ) DOCA_LOG(ERROR, format)
Generates an ERROR log message.
#define DOCA_LOG_INFO ( format... ) DOCA_LOG(INFO, format)
Generates an INFO log message.
#define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT ( level, format... )
Generates a log message with rate limit.
#define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT_CRIT ( format... )
Generates a CRITICAL rate limited log message.
#define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT_DBG ( format... )
Generates a DEBUG rate limited log message.
#define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT_ERR ( format... )
Generates an ERROR rate limited log message.
#define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT_INFO ( format... )
Generates an INFO rate limited log message.
#define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT_WARN ( format... )
Generates a WARNING rate limited log message.
#define DOCA_LOG_REGISTER ( SOURCE )
Registers log source on program start.
#define DOCA_LOG_WARN ( format... )
Generates a WARNING log message.
Typedefs
typedef void  ( *log_flush_callback )( char*  buffer )
logging backend flush() handler
Enumerations
enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL
log levels
Functions
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log ( uint32_t level, uint32_t source, int  line, const char* format, ... )
Generates a log message.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log_backend_level_set ( doca_logger_backend* logger, uint32_t level )
Set the log level of a specific logger backend.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_logger_backend* doca_log_create_buffer_backend ( char* buffer, size_t capacity, log_flush_callback handler )
Create a logging backend with a char buffer stream.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_logger_backend* doca_log_create_fd_backend ( int  fd )
Create a logging backend with an fd stream.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_logger_backend* doca_log_create_file_backend ( FILE* fptr )
Create a logging backend with a FILE* stream.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_logger_backend* doca_log_create_syslog_backend ( const char* name )
Create a logging backend with a syslog output.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log_developer ( uint32_t level, uint32_t source, int  line, const char* format, ... )
Generates a log message for DLOG operations.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint16_t doca_log_get_bucket_time ( void )
Get the timespan of the rate-limit bucket.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint16_t doca_log_get_quantity ( void )
Get the quantity of the rate-limit bucket.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t doca_log_global_level_get ( void )
Get the log level of the default logger backend.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log_global_level_set ( uint32_t level )
Set the log level of the default logger backend.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_log_rate_bucket_register ( uint32_t source )
Register a new rate bucket.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log_rate_limit ( uint32_t level, uint32_t source, int  line, uint32_t bucket_id, const char* format, ... )
Generates a log message with rate limit.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log_set_bucket_time ( const uint16_t bucket_time )
Set the timespan of the rate-limit bucket.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log_set_quantity ( const uint16_t quantity )
Set the quantity of the rate-limit bucket.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_log_source_register ( const char* source_name )
Register a log source.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_log_stream_redirect ( FILE* stream )
Redirect the logger to a different stream.
Defines
#define DOCA_DLOG ( level, format... ) do { \ } while (0)

The DOCA_DLOG() is the main log function for development purposes logging. To show the logs, define DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG in the compilation variables. This will not effect performance if compiled without DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG, as it will be removed by the compiler. Consider using the specific level DOCA_LOG for better code readability (i.e. DOCA_DLOG_ERR).

Parameters
level
Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL.
format...

#define DOCA_DLOG_CRIT ( format... ) DOCA_DLOG(CRIT, format)

Will generate critical log for development purposes. To show the logs define DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG in the compilation variables. This will not effect performance if compiled without DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG, as it will be removed by the compiler.

#define DOCA_DLOG_DBG ( format... ) DOCA_DLOG(DEBUG, format)

Will generate debug log for development purposes. To show the logs define DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG in the compilation variables. This will not effect performance if compiled without DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG, as it will be removed by the compiler.

#define DOCA_DLOG_ERR ( format... ) DOCA_DLOG(ERROR, format)

Will generate error log for development purposes. To show the logs define DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG in the compilation variables. This will not effect performance if compiled without DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG, as it will be removed by the compiler.

#define DOCA_DLOG_INFO ( format... ) DOCA_DLOG(INFO, format)

Will generate info log for development purposes. To show the logs define DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG in the compilation variables. This will not effect performance if compiled without DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG, as it will be removed by the compiler.

#define DOCA_DLOG_WARN ( format... )

Will generate warning log for development purposes. To show the logs define DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG in the compilation variables. This will not effect performance if compiled without DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG, as it will be removed by the compiler.

Value

DOCA_DLOG(WARNING, format)

#define DOCA_LOG ( level, format... )

The DOCA_LOG() is the main log function for logging. This call affects the performance. Consider using DOCA_DLOG for the option to remove it on the final compilation. Consider using the specific level DOCA_LOG for better code readability (i.e. DOCA_LOG_ERR).

Value

doca_log(DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_##level, log_id, __LINE__, format)

Parameters
level
Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL (just ERROR, WARNING...).
format...

#define DOCA_LOG_CRIT ( format... ) DOCA_LOG(CRIT, format)

Will generate critical log. This call affects the performance. Consider using DOCA_DLOG for the option to remove it on the final compilation.

#define DOCA_LOG_DBG ( format... ) DOCA_LOG(DEBUG, format)

Will generate debug log. This call affects the performace. Consider using DOCA_DLOG for the option to remove it on the final compilation.

#define DOCA_LOG_ERR ( format... ) DOCA_LOG(ERROR, format)

Will generate error log. This call affects the performance. Consider using DOCA_DLOG for the option to remove it on the final compilation.

#define DOCA_LOG_INFO ( format... ) DOCA_LOG(INFO, format)

Will generate info log. This call affects the performance. Consider using DOCA_DLOG for the option to remove it on the final compilation.

#define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT ( level, format... )

The DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT calls DOCA_LOG with some rate limit. Implied to be used on hot paths.

Value

do { \ static int bucket_id = -1; \ if (bucket_id == -1) { \ bucket_id = doca_log_rate_bucket_register(log_id); \ } \ doca_log_rate_limit(DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_##level, log_id, __LINE__, bucket_id, format); \ } while (0)

Parameters
level
Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL (just ERROR, WARNING...).
format...

#define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT_CRIT ( format... )

Value

DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT(CRIT, format)

#define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT_DBG ( format... )

Value

DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT(DEBUG, format)

#define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT_ERR ( format... )

Value

DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT(ERROR, format)

#define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT_INFO ( format... )

Value

DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT(INFO, format)

#define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT_WARN ( format... )

Value

DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT(WARNING, format)

#define DOCA_LOG_REGISTER ( SOURCE )

Should be used to register the log source. For example

DOCA_LOG_REGISTER( dpi)

void foo { DOCA_LOG_INFO("Message"); }

Value

static int log_id; \ /* Use the highest priority so other Ctors will be able to use the log */\ static void __attribute__((constructor(101), used)) __##__LINE__(void) \ { \ log_id = doca_log_source_register(#SOURCE); \ }

Parameters
SOURCE
A string representing the source name.

#define DOCA_LOG_WARN ( format... )

Will generate warning log. This call affects the performace. Consider using DOCA_DLOG for the option to remove it on the final compilation.

Value

DOCA_LOG(WARNING, format)

Typedefs
void ( *log_flush_callback )( char*  buffer )

logging backend flush() handler

Enumerations
enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL

Values
DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_CRIT
Critical log level
DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_ERROR
Error log level
DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_WARNING
Warning log level
DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_INFO
Info log level
DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_DEBUG
Debug log level

Functions
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log ( uint32_t level, uint32_t source, int  line, const char* format, ... )
Generates a log message.
Parameters
level
Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL.
source
The log source identifier defined by doca_log_source_register.
line
The line number this log originated from.
format
printf(3) arguments, format and variables.

Description

The log will be shown in the doca_log_stream_redirect (see default). This should not be used, please prefer using DOCA_LOG...

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log_backend_level_set ( doca_logger_backend* logger, uint32_t level )
Set the log level of a specific logger backend.
Parameters
logger
Logger backend to update.
level
Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL.

Description

Dynamically change the log level of the given logger backend, any log under this level will be shown.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_logger_backend* doca_log_create_buffer_backend ( char* buffer, size_t capacity, log_flush_callback handler )
Create a logging backend with a char buffer stream.
Parameters
buffer
The char buffer (char *) for the logger's stream.
capacity
Maximal amount of chars that could be written to the stream.
handler
Handler to be called when the log record should be flushed from the stream.

Returns

struct doca_logger_backend * on success, NULL otherwise.

Description

Creates a new logging backend that will be added on top of the default logger. The logger will write each log record at the beginning of this buffer.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_logger_backend* doca_log_create_fd_backend ( int  fd )
Create a logging backend with an fd stream.
Parameters
fd
The file descriptor (int) for the logger's backend.

Returns

struct doca_logger_backend * on success, NULL otherwise.

Description

Creates a new logging backend that will be added on top of the default logger.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_logger_backend* doca_log_create_file_backend ( FILE* fptr )
Create a logging backend with a FILE* stream.
Parameters
fptr
The FILE * for the logger's stream.

Returns

struct doca_logger_backend * on success, NULL otherwise.

Description

Creates a new logging backend that will be added on top of the default logger.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_logger_backend* doca_log_create_syslog_backend ( const char* name )
Create a logging backend with a syslog output.
Parameters
name
The syslog name for the logger's backend.

Returns

struct doca_logger_backend * on success, NULL otherwise.

Description

Creates a new logging backend that will be added on top of the default logger.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log_developer ( uint32_t level, uint32_t source, int  line, const char* format, ... )
Generates a log message for DLOG operations.
Parameters
level
Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL.
source
The log source identifier defined by doca_log_source_register.
line
The line number this log originated from.
format
printf(3) arguments, format and variables.

Description

The log will be shown in the doca_log_stream_redirect (see default).

Note:

This function is thread safe.


__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint16_t doca_log_get_bucket_time ( void )
Get the timespan of the rate-limit bucket.
Returns

Time (in seconds) of the rate-limit bucket.

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint16_t doca_log_get_quantity ( void )
Get the quantity of the rate-limit bucket.
Returns

Maximal number of log events for a rate-limit bucket.

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t doca_log_global_level_get ( void )
Get the log level of the default logger backend.
Returns

Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL.

Description

Dynamically query for the log level of the default logger backend, any log under this level will be shown.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log_global_level_set ( uint32_t level )
Set the log level of the default logger backend.
Parameters
level
Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL.

Description

Dynamically change the log level of the default logger backend, any log under this level will be shown.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_log_rate_bucket_register ( uint32_t source )
Register a new rate bucket.
Parameters
source
The log source identifier defined by doca_log_source_register.

Returns

The bucket identifier. Negative for err.

Description

Will return the ID associated with the new bucket.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log_rate_limit ( uint32_t level, uint32_t source, int  line, uint32_t bucket_id, const char* format, ... )
Generates a log message with rate limit.
Parameters
level
Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL.
source
The log source identifier defined by doca_log_source_register.
line
The line number this log originated from.
bucket_id
The bucket identifier defined by doca_log_rate_bucket_register.
format
printf(3) arguments, format and variables.

Description

The log will be shown in the doca_log_stream_redirect (see default). This should not be used, please prefer using DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT...

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log_set_bucket_time ( const uint16_t bucket_time )
Set the timespan of the rate-limit bucket.
Parameters
bucket_time
Time (in seconds) for the rate-limit bucket.

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log_set_quantity ( const uint16_t quantity )
Set the quantity of the rate-limit bucket.
Parameters
quantity
Maximal number of log events for a rate-limit bucket.

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_log_source_register ( const char* source_name )
Register a log source.
Parameters
source_name
The string identifying the log source. Should be in an heirarchic form (i.e. DPI::Parser).

Returns

The log source identifier. Negative for err.

Description

Will return the ID associated with the log source. Log source name will be shown in the logs.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_log_stream_redirect ( FILE* stream )
Redirect the logger to a different stream.
Parameters
stream
Pointer to the stream.

Returns

0 on success, error code otherwise.

Description

Dynamically change the logger stream of the default logger backend. The default stream is stderr.

2.3.8. Memory Map

[ Core ]

The DOCA memory map provides a centralized repository and orchestration of several memory ranges registration for each device attached to the memory map.

Typedefs
typedef void(  doca_mmap_memrange_free_cb_t
Function to be called for each populated memory range on memory map destroy.
Functions
doca_error_t doca_mmap_create ( const char* name, doca_mmap** mmap )
Allocates zero size memory map object with default/unset attributes.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_create_from_export ( const char* name, const uint8_t* export_desc, size_t export_desc_len, doca_dev* dev, doca_mmap** mmap )
Creates a memory map object representing memory ranges in remote system memory space.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_destroy ( doca_mmap* mmap )
Destroy DOCA Memory Map structure.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_dev_add ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_dev* dev )
Register DOCA memory map on a given device.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_dev_rm ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_dev* dev )
Deregister given device from DOCA memory map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_export ( doca_mmap* mmap, const doca_dev* dev, uint8_t** export_desc, size_t* export_desc_len )
Compose memory map representation for later import with doca_mmap_create_from_export() for one of the devices previously added to the memory map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_populate ( doca_mmap* mmap, char* addr, size_t len, size_t pg_sz, doca_mmap_memrange_free_cb_t* free_cb, void* opaque )
Add memory range to DOCA memory map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_property_get ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_mmap_property property, uint8_t* value, uint32_t size )
Get the value of a DOCA Memory Map property.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_property_set ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_mmap_property property, const uint8_t* value, uint32_t size )
Set the value of a DOCA Memory Map property. Note: once a memory map object has been first started this functionality will not be available.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_start ( doca_mmap* mmap )
Start DOCA Memory Map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_stop ( doca_mmap* mmap )
Stop DOCA Memory Map.
Typedefs
typedef void( doca_mmap_memrange_free_cb_t

Function to be called for each populated memory range on memory map destroy.

Functions
doca_error_t doca_mmap_create ( const char* name, doca_mmap** mmap )
Allocates zero size memory map object with default/unset attributes.
Parameters
name
Name of newly created doca_mmap. The name of the mmap must not exceed 31 characters.
mmap
DOCA memory map structure with default/unset attributes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_mmap.
  • DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN - failed to set doca_mmap name.
Description

The returned memory map object can be manipulated with doca_mmap_property_set() API.

Once all required mmap attributes set it should be reconfigured and adjusted to meet object size setting with doca_mmap_start() See doca_mmap_start for the rest of the details.

doca_error_t doca_mmap_create_from_export ( const char* name, const uint8_t* export_desc, size_t export_desc_len, doca_dev* dev, doca_mmap** mmap )
Creates a memory map object representing memory ranges in remote system memory space.
Parameters
name
Name of newly created DOCA memory map.
export_desc
An export descriptor generated by doca_mmap_export.
export_desc_len
Length in bytes of the export_desc.
dev
A local device connected to the device that resides in the exported mmap.
mmap
DOCA memory map granting access to remote memory.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or internal error. The following errors are internal and will occur if failed to produce new mmap from export descriptor:
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if internal memory allocation failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED
  • DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN
Description

Once this function called on the object it considered as from_export.

Note:

: The created object not backed by local memory.

Limitation: Can only support mmap consisting of a single chunk.

doca_error_t doca_mmap_destroy ( doca_mmap* mmap )
Destroy DOCA Memory Map structure.
Parameters
mmap
The DOCA memory map structure.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if there is a memory region pointed by one or more `struct doca_buf`, or if memory deregistration failed.
Description

Before calling this function all allocated buffers should be returned back to the mmap.

doca_error_t doca_mmap_dev_add ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_dev* dev )
Register DOCA memory map on a given device.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.
dev
DOCA Dev instance with appropriate capability.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if doca_mmap status is invalid for this operation or memory registration failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if reached to DOCA_MMAP_MAX_NUM_DEVICES.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - if doca_dev already exists in doca_mmap.
Description

Should not be called on:

  • un-started/stopped memory map object.

  • exported/from_export memory map object.

doca_error_t doca_mmap_dev_rm ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_dev* dev )
Deregister given device from DOCA memory map.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.
dev
DOCA Dev instance that was previously added.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or doca_dev doesn't exists in doca_mmap.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if doca_mmap status is invalid for this operation or memory deregistration failed.
Description

Should not be called on:

  • un-started/stopped memory map object.

  • exported/from_export memory map object.

doca_error_t doca_mmap_export ( doca_mmap* mmap, const doca_dev* dev, uint8_t** export_desc, size_t* export_desc_len )
Compose memory map representation for later import with doca_mmap_create_from_export() for one of the devices previously added to the memory map.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.
dev
Device previously added to the memory map via doca_mmap_dev_add().
export_desc
On successful return should have a pointer to the allocated blob containing serialized representation of the memory map object for the device provided as `dev`.
export_desc_len
Length in bytes of the export_desc.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or device does not exists in mmap.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if doca_mmap status is invalid for this operation. The following errors will occur if failed to produce export descriptor:
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if failed to alloc memory for export_desc.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED
  • DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN
Description

Once this function called on the object it considered as exported.

Freeing memory buffer pointed by `*export_desc` is the caller responsibility.

Should not be called on:

  • un-started/stopped memory map object.

  • exported/from_export memory map object.

Limitation: Can only support mmap consisting of a single chunk.

doca_error_t doca_mmap_populate ( doca_mmap* mmap, char* addr, size_t len, size_t pg_sz, doca_mmap_memrange_free_cb_t* free_cb, void* opaque )
Add memory range to DOCA memory map.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.
addr
Start address of the memory range to be populated.
len
The size of the memory range in bytes.
pg_sz
Page size alignment of the provided memory range.
free_cb
Callback function to free the populated memory range on memory map destroy.
opaque
Opaque value to be passed to free_cb once called.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if doca_mmap status is invalid for this operation or device registration failed or addr and len intersect with an existing chunk.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if reached to DOCA_MMAP_MAX_NUM_CHUNKS, or memory allocation failed.
Description

Should not be called on:

  • un-started/stopped memory map object.

  • exported/from_export memory map object.

doca_error_t doca_mmap_property_get ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_mmap_property property, uint8_t* value, uint32_t size )
Get the value of a DOCA Memory Map property.
Parameters
mmap
The DOCA memory map structure.
property
The requested property to set. See enum doca_mmap_property.
value
The current value of the property.
size
The size of the property in bytes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_mmap_property_set ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_mmap_property property, const uint8_t* value, uint32_t size )
Set the value of a DOCA Memory Map property. Note: once a memory map object has been first started this functionality will not be available.
Parameters
mmap
The DOCA memory map structure.
property
The requested property to set. See enum doca_mmap_property.
value
The new value of the property.
size
The size of the property in bytes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if trying to set properties after first start of the mmap.
Description

doca_error_t doca_mmap_start ( doca_mmap* mmap )
Start DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if memory allocation failed.
Description

Un-started/stopped memory map object rejects all attempts to map doca_buf structures to its memory ranges. Once memory map object started it can provide following functionality:

doca_error_t doca_mmap_stop ( doca_mmap* mmap )
Stop DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

Un-started/stopped memory map object rejects all attempts to map doca_buf structures to its memory ranges. For details see doca_mmap_start().

2.3.9. Version Management

[ Core ]

Define functions to get the DOCA version, and compare against it.

Defines
#define DOCA_CURRENT_VERSION_NUM
Macro of current version number for comparisons.
#define DOCA_VERSION_EQ_CURRENT ( major, minor, patch )
Check if the version specified is equal to current.
#define DOCA_VERSION_LTE_CURRENT ( major, minor, patch )
Check if the version specified is less then or equal to current.
#define DOCA_VERSION_NUM ( major, minor, patch )
Macro of version number for comparisons.
#define DOCA_VER_MAJOR 1
Major version number 0-255.
#define DOCA_VER_MINOR 3
Minor version number 0-255.
#define DOCA_VER_PATCH 12
Patch version number 0-9999.
#define DOCA_VER_STRING "1.3.0012"
DOCA Version String.
Functions
const char* doca_version ( void )
Function returning DOCA's (SDK) version string.
const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_version_runtime ( void )
Function returning DOCA's (runtime) version string.
Defines
#define DOCA_CURRENT_VERSION_NUM

Value

DOCA_VERSION_NUM(DOCA_VER_MAJOR, DOCA_VER_MINOR, DOCA_VER_PATCH)

#define DOCA_VERSION_EQ_CURRENT ( major, minor, patch )

Value

(DOCA_VERSION_NUM(major, minor, patch) == DOCA_CURRENT_VERSION_NUM)

#define DOCA_VERSION_LTE_CURRENT ( major, minor, patch )

Value

(DOCA_VERSION_NUM(major, minor, patch) <= DOCA_CURRENT_VERSION_NUM)

#define DOCA_VERSION_NUM ( major, minor, patch )

Value

((size_t)((major) << 24 | (minor) << 16 | (patch)))

#define DOCA_VER_MAJOR 1

#define DOCA_VER_MINOR 3

#define DOCA_VER_PATCH 12

#define DOCA_VER_STRING "1.3.0012"

Functions
const char* doca_version ( void ) [inline]
Function returning DOCA's (SDK) version string.
Returns

version string, using the format major.minor.patch.

Description
Note:

Represents the SDK version a project was compiled with.


const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_version_runtime ( void )
Function returning DOCA's (runtime) version string.
Returns

version string, using the format major.minor.patch.

Description
Note:

Represents the runtime version a project is linked against.


2.4. Comm Channel

DOCA Communication Channel library let you set a direct communication channel between the host and the DPU. The channel is run over RoCE/IB protocol and is not part of the TCP/IP stack. Please follow the programmer guide for usage instructions.

Classes

struct doca_comm_channel_init_attr
Configuration attributes for endpoint initialization.

Defines

#define SERVICE_NAME_MAX 120
Service name length includes the terminating null byte ('').

Typedefs

typedef HANDLE  doca_event_channel_t
endpoint notification file descriptor for blocking with epoll for recv ready event

Functions

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_connect ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep, const char* name, doca_comm_channel_addr_t** peer_addr )
Client side Connect.
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_create ( doca_comm_channel_init_attr* attr, doca_comm_channel_ep_t** ep )
Create local endpoint The endpoint handle represents all the configuration needed for the channel to run. The user need to hold one endpoint for all actions with the CommChannel on his side.
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_destroy ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* ep )
Release endpoint handle.
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_disconnect ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep, doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr )
Disconnect the endpoint from the remote peer. block until all resources related to peer address are freed new connection could be created on the endpoint.
doca_event_channel_t doca_comm_channel_ep_event_channel_get ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep )
Extract the event_channel handle for user's use When the user send/receive packets with non-blocking mode, this handle can be used to get interrupt when a new event happened, using epoll or similar function. The event channel is owned by the endpoint and release when calling doca_comm_channel_ep_destroy().
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_listen ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep, const char* name )
Service side listen on all interafces.
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_recvfrom ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep, void* msg, size_t* len, int  flags, doca_comm_channel_addr_t** peer_addr )
Receive message from connected client/service.
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_sendto ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep, const void* msg, size_t len, int  flags, doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr )
Send message to peer address. The connection to the wanted peer_address need to be established before sending the message.
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_user_data_get ( doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr, uint64_t* user_data )
Extract 'user_context' from peer_addr handle. By default, the 'user_context' is set to 0 and can be change using doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_user_data_set().
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_user_data_set ( doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr, uint64_t user_context )
Save 'user_context' in peer_addr handle.

Defines

#define SERVICE_NAME_MAX 120

Typedefs

typedef HANDLE doca_event_channel_t

endpoint notification file descriptor for blocking with epoll for recv ready event < Windows

Functions

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_connect ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep, const char* name, doca_comm_channel_addr_t** peer_addr )
Client side Connect.
Parameters
local_ep
handle for the endpoint created beforehand with doca_comm_channel_ep_create().
name
identifies the service, as a SERVICE_NAME_MAX bytes size string.
peer_addr
Output, handle to use for sending packets and recognize source of messages.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS on success. Errors: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if no ep object, name or peer_address pointer given. DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED if the function was called on the service or the endpoint is already connected. DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY if memory allocation failed. DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION if initialization of ep connection failed. DOCA_ERROR_CONNECTION_ABORTED if connection failed for any reason (connections rejected or failed). DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN if an unknown error occured.

Description

This function available only for client side use. As part of the connection process, the client preforms a handshake with the service.

If the connect function is being called before the service perform listen with the same name the connection will fail.

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_create ( doca_comm_channel_init_attr* attr, doca_comm_channel_ep_t** ep )
Create local endpoint The endpoint handle represents all the configuration needed for the channel to run. The user need to hold one endpoint for all actions with the CommChannel on his side.
Parameters
attr
Attributes to use when initializing the endpoint resources and QPs.
ep
Output, handle to the newely created endpoint object.

Returns

If the creation is successfull, ep will point to the newly created endpoint and DOCA_SUCCESS will be returned. Errors: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if no ep pointer or no attribute object was given. DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED if the given msgsize is bigger than supported max size. DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY if memory allocation failed during ep creation. DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION if initialization of ep failed. DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN if an unknown error occured.

Description

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_destroy ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* ep )
Release endpoint handle.
Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS on success. Errors: DOCA_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED if ep does not exist.

Description

Blocking until all queued messages are sent The function close the event_channel and release all internal resources. The doca_comm_channel_ep_disconnect() is included as part of the destroy process.

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_disconnect ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep, doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr )
Disconnect the endpoint from the remote peer. block until all resources related to peer address are freed new connection could be created on the endpoint.
Parameters
local_ep
handle for the endpoint created beforehand with doca_comm_channel_ep_create().
peer_addr
peer address to be disconnect from.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS on success. Errors: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if no ep was provided. DOCA_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED if there is no connection.

Description

doca_event_channel_t doca_comm_channel_ep_event_channel_get ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep )
Extract the event_channel handle for user's use When the user send/receive packets with non-blocking mode, this handle can be used to get interrupt when a new event happened, using epoll or similar function. The event channel is owned by the endpoint and release when calling doca_comm_channel_ep_destroy().
Parameters
local_ep
handle for the endpoint created beforehand with doca_comm_channel_ep_create().

Description

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_listen ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep, const char* name )
Service side listen on all interafces.
Parameters
local_ep
handle for the endpoint created beforehand with doca_comm_channel_ep_create().
name
identifies the service, as a SERVICE_NAME_MAX bytes size string.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS on success Errors: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if no ep object or no name was given. DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED if the function was called on the client side. DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY if memory allocation failed. DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION if initialization of service failed. DOCA_ERROR_CONNECTION_ABORTED if registration of service failed. DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN if an unknown error occured.

Description

The function opens new QP for each vhca_id it exposes to and wait for new connections. After calling this function the user should call doca_comm_channel_ep_recvfrom() in order to get new peers to communicate with.

This function available only for service side use.

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_recvfrom ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep, void* msg, size_t* len, int  flags, doca_comm_channel_addr_t** peer_addr )
Receive message from connected client/service.
Parameters
local_ep
handle for the endpoint created beforehand with doca_comm_channel_ep_create().
msg
pointer to the buffer where the message should be stored.
len
input - maximum len of bytes in the msg buffer, output - len of actual received message.
flags
DOCA_CC_MSG_FLAG_DONTWAIT to return on any case or 0 to block when waiting on empty queue.
peer_addr
output, recieved message source address handle

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS on successful receive. If a message was received, the value pointed by len will be updated with the number of bytes received. Errors: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if any of the parameters is NULL. DOCA_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED if endpoint is service and listen was not called. DOCA_ERROR_AGAIN if the command or the endpoint is set to non-blocking mode and no message was received. DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN if an unknown error occured.

Description

On service side, doca_comm_channel_ep_recvfrom() also used for accepting new connection from clients.

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_sendto ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep, const void* msg, size_t len, int  flags, doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr )
Send message to peer address. The connection to the wanted peer_address need to be established before sending the message.
Parameters
local_ep
handle for the endpoint created beforehand with doca_comm_channel_ep_create().
msg
pointer to the message to be sent.
len
length in bytes of msg.
flags
DOCA_CC_MSG_FLAG_DONTWAIT to return on any case or 0 to block when waiting for receiver to be ready.
peer_addr
destination address handle of the send operation.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS on success. Errors: DOCA_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED if no peer_address was supplied or no connection was found. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if the supplied len was larger than the msgsize given at ep creation or any of the input variables are null. DOCA_ERROR_AGAIN if the command or the endpoint is set to non-blocking mode and the receiver queue is full. DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN if an unknown error occured.

Description

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_user_data_get ( doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr, uint64_t* user_data )
Extract 'user_context' from peer_addr handle. By default, the 'user_context' is set to 0 and can be change using doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_user_data_set().
Parameters
peer_addr
Pointer to peer_addr to extract user_context from.
user_data
Output param, will contain the extracted data.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if peer_address or user_data is NULL.

Description

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_user_data_set ( doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr, uint64_t user_context )
Save 'user_context' in peer_addr handle.
Parameters
peer_addr
Pointer to peer_addr to set user_context to.
user_context
Data to set for peer_addr.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if peer_address is NULL.

Description

Can be use by the user to identify the peer address got from doca_comm_channel_ep_recvfrom(). The user_context for new peers is initialized to 0.

2.5. DOCA DMA engine

DOCA DMA library. For more details please refer to the user guide on DOCA devzone.

Classes

struct doca_dma_job_memcpy
struct doca_dma_memcpy_result

Enumerations

enum doca_dma_devinfo_caps
enum doca_dma_job_types

Functions

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_ctx* doca_dma_as_ctx ( doca_dma* dma )
doca_error_t doca_dma_create ( doca_dma** dma )
doca_error_t doca_dma_destroy ( doca_dma* dma )
doca_error_t doca_dma_devinfo_caps_get ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* caps )

Enumerations

enum doca_dma_devinfo_caps

Possible DMA device capabilities.

Values
DOCA_DMA_CAP_NONE = 0
DOCA_DMA_CAP_HW_OFFLOAD = 1U<<0
DMA HW offload is supported

enum doca_dma_job_types

Available jobs for DMA.

Values
DOCA_DMA_JOB_MEMCPY = DOCA_ACTION_DMA_FIRST+1

Functions

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_ctx* doca_dma_as_ctx ( doca_dma* dma )

Parameters
dma
DMA instance. This must remain valid until after the context is no longer required.

Returns

Non NULL upon success, NULL otherwise.

Description

Convert doca_dma instance into a generalised context for use with doca core objects.

doca_error_t doca_dma_create ( doca_dma** dma )

Parameters
dma
Pointer to pointer to be set to point to the created doca_dma instance.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - dma argument is a NULL pointer.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_dma.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - failed to initialise a mutex.
Description

Create a DOCA DMA instance.

doca_error_t doca_dma_destroy ( doca_dma* dma )

Parameters
dma
Pointer to instance to be destroyed.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_dma.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - Unable to gain exclusive access to the dma instance.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - One or more work queues are still attached. These must be detached first.
Description

doca_error_t doca_dma_devinfo_caps_get ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* caps )

Parameters
devinfo
The DOCA device information
caps
DMA capabilities available through this device. see enum doca_dma_devinfo_caps.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case at least one capability is supported. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN - failed to query device capability. Maybe old FW?
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support any DMA capability.
Description

Check if given device is DMA capable.

2.6. Deep packet inspection

DOCA Deep packet inspection library. For more details please refer to the user guide on DOCA devzone.

Classes

struct doca_dpi_config_t
DPI init configuration.
struct doca_dpi_parsing_info
L2-L4 flow information.
struct doca_dpi_result
Dequeue result.
struct doca_dpi_sig_data
Extra signature data.
struct doca_dpi_sig_info
Signature info.
struct doca_dpi_stat_info
DPI statistics.

Enumerations

enum doca_dpi_dequeue_status_t
Status of dequeue operation.
enum doca_dpi_enqueue_status_t
Status of enqueue operation.
enum doca_dpi_flow_status_t
Status of enqueued entry.
enum doca_dpi_sig_action_t
Signature action. Some signatures may come with an action.

Functions

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_dequeue ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint16_t dpi_q, doca_dpi_result* result )
Dequeues packets after processing.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_destroy ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx )
Free the DPI memory and releases the regex engine.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_enqueue ( doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx, rte_mbuf* pkt, bool  initiator, uint32_t payload_offset, void* user_data )
Enqueue a new DPI job for processing.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_dpi_flow_ctx* doca_dpi_flow_create ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint16_t dpi_q, const doca_dpi_parsing_info* parsing_info, int* error, doca_dpi_result* result )
Creates a new flow on a queue.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_flow_destroy ( doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx )
Destroys a flow on a queue.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_flow_match_get ( const doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx, doca_dpi_result* result )
Query a flow's match.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_dpi_ctx* doca_dpi_init ( const doca_dpi_config_t* config, int* error )
Initialize the DPI library.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_load_signatures ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, const char* cdo_file )
Loads the cdo file.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_signature_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint32_t sig_id, doca_dpi_sig_data* sig_data )
Returns a specific sig info.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_signatures_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, doca_dpi_sig_data** sig_data )
Returns all signatures.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_stat_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, bool  clear, doca_dpi_stat_info* stats )
Returns DPI statistics.

Enumerations

enum doca_dpi_dequeue_status_t

Values
DOCA_DPI_DEQ_NA
No DPI enqueued jobs done, or no packets to dequeue
DOCA_DPI_DEQ_READY
DPI Job and result is valid
DOCA_DPI_DEQ_NA
No DPI enqueued jobs done, or no packets to dequeue
DOCA_DPI_DEQ_READY
DPI Job and result is valid

enum doca_dpi_enqueue_status_t

Values
DOCA_DPI_ENQ_PROCESSING
Packet enqueued for processing
DOCA_DPI_ENQ_PACKET_EMPTY
No payload, packet was not queued
DOCA_DPI_ENQ_BUSY
Packet cannot be enqueued, queue is full
DOCA_DPI_ENQ_INVALID_DB
load_signatures failed, or was never called
DOCA_DPI_ENQ_INTERNAL_ERR
Other system errors possible
DOCA_DPI_ENQ_PROCESSING
Packet enqueued for processing
DOCA_DPI_ENQ_PACKET_EMPTY
No payload, packet was not queued
DOCA_DPI_ENQ_BUSY
Packet cannot be enqueued, queue is full
DOCA_DPI_ENQ_INVALID_DB
load_signatures failed, or was never called
DOCA_DPI_ENQ_INTERNAL_ERR
Other system errors possible

enum doca_dpi_flow_status_t

Values
DOCA_DPI_STATUS_LAST_PACKET = 1<<1
Indicates there are no more packets in queue from this flow.
DOCA_DPI_STATUS_DESTROYED = 1<<2
Indicates flow was destroyed while being processed
DOCA_DPI_STATUS_NEW_MATCH = 1<<3
Indicates flow was matched on current dequeue
DOCA_DPI_STATUS_LAST_PACKET = 1<<1
Indicates there are no more packets in queue from this flow.
DOCA_DPI_STATUS_DESTROYED = 1<<2
Indicates flow was destroyed while being processed
DOCA_DPI_STATUS_NEW_MATCH = 1<<3
Indicates flow was matched on current dequeue

enum doca_dpi_sig_action_t

Values
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_NA
Action not available for signature
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_ALERT
Alert
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_PASS
Signature indicates that the flow is allowed
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_DROP
Signature indicates that the flow should be dropped
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_REJECT
Send RST/ICMP unreach error to the sender of the matching packet
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_REJECTSRC
Send RST/ICMP unreach error to the sender of the matching packet
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_REJECTDST
Send RST/ICMP error packet to receiver of the matching packet
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_REJECTBOTH
Send RST/ICMP error packets to both sides of the conversation
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_NA
Action not available for signature
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_ALERT
Alert
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_PASS
Signature indicates that the flow is allowed
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_DROP
Signature indicates that the flow should be dropped
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_REJECT
Send RST/ICMP unreach error to the sender of the matching packet
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_REJECTSRC
Send RST/ICMP unreach error to the sender of the matching packet
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_REJECTDST
Send RST/ICMP error packet to receiver of the matching packet
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_REJECTBOTH
Send RST/ICMP error packets to both sides of the conversation

Functions

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_dequeue ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint16_t dpi_q, doca_dpi_result* result )
Dequeues packets after processing.
Parameters
ctx
The DPI context.
dpi_q
The DPI queue from which to dequeue the flows' packets.
result
Output, matching result.

Returns

doca_dpi_dequeue_status_t if successful, error code otherwise

Description

Only packets enqueued for processing will be returned by this API. Packets will return in the order they were enqueued.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_destroy ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx )
Free the DPI memory and releases the regex engine.
Parameters
ctx
DPI context to destroy.

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_enqueue ( doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx, rte_mbuf* pkt, bool  initiator, uint32_t payload_offset, void* user_data )
Enqueue a new DPI job for processing.
Parameters
flow_ctx
The flow context handler.
pkt
The mbuf to be processed.
initiator
Indicates to which direction the packet belongs. 1 - if the packet arrives from client to server. 0 - if the packet arrives from server to client. Typically, the first packet will arrive from the initiator (client).
payload_offset
Indicates where the packet's payload begins.
user_data
Private user data to b returned when the DPI job is dequeued.

Returns

doca_dpi_enqueue_status_t or other error code.

Description

This function is thread-safe per queue. For best performance it should always be called from the same thread/queue on which the flow was created. See Multithreading section of the DPI Programming Guide for more details.

Once a packet is enqueued, user must not change, reuse or free the mbuf while it is being processed. See "Packet Ownership" section of the DPI Programming Guide for more details.

The injected packet has to be stripped of FCS. A packet will not be enqueued if:

  • Payload length = 0

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_dpi_flow_ctx* doca_dpi_flow_create ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint16_t dpi_q, const doca_dpi_parsing_info* parsing_info, int* error, doca_dpi_result* result )
Creates a new flow on a queue.
Parameters
ctx
The DPI context.
dpi_q
The DPI queue on which to create the flows
parsing_info
L3/L4 information.
error
Output, Negative if error occurred.
result
Output, If flow was matched based on the parsing info, result->matched will be true.

Returns

NULL on error.

Description

Must be called before enqueuing any new packet. A flow must not be created on 2 different queues.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_flow_destroy ( doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx )
Destroys a flow on a queue.
Parameters
flow_ctx
The flow context to destroy.

Description

Should be called when a flow is terminated or times out

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_flow_match_get ( const doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx, doca_dpi_result* result )
Query a flow's match.
Parameters
flow_ctx
The flow context of the flow to be queried.
result
Output, latest match on this flow. Only "matched" and "info" fields in the result parameter are valid.

Returns

0 on success, error code otherwise.

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_dpi_ctx* doca_dpi_init ( const doca_dpi_config_t* config, int* error )
Initialize the DPI library.
Parameters
config
See doca_dpi_config_t for details.
error
Output error, negative value indicates an error.

Returns

doca_dpi_ctx - dpi opaque context, NULL on error.

Description

This function must be invoked first before any function in the API. It should be invoked once per process. This call will probe the first regex device it finds (0).

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_load_signatures ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, const char* cdo_file )
Loads the cdo file.
Parameters
ctx
The DPI context.
cdo_file
CDO file created by the DPI compiler.

Returns

0 on success, error code otherwise.

Description

The cdo file contains signature information. The cdo file must be loaded before any enqueue call.

Database update: When a new signatures database is available, the user may call this function again. The newly loaded CDO must contain the signatures of the previously loaded CDO or result will be undefined.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_signature_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint32_t sig_id, doca_dpi_sig_data* sig_data )
Returns a specific sig info.
Parameters
ctx
The DPI context.
sig_id
The signature ID.
sig_data
Output of the sig metadata.

Returns

0 on success, error code otherwise.

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_signatures_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, doca_dpi_sig_data** sig_data )
Returns all signatures.
Parameters
ctx
The DPI context.
sig_data
Output of the sig data.

Returns

Number of signatures on success, error code otherwise.

Description

It is the responsibility of the user to free the array. Because this function copies all the sig info, it is highly recommended to call this function only once after loading the database, and not during packet processing.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_stat_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, bool  clear, doca_dpi_stat_info* stats )
Returns DPI statistics.
Parameters
ctx
The DPI context.
clear
Clear the statistics after fetching them.
stats
Output struct containing the statistics.

Description

2.7. Remote deep packet inspection (grpc)

DOCA gRPC API for on-host clients to remote use of deep packet inspection library. For more details please refer to the user guide on DOCA devzone.

Classes

struct doca_dpi_grpc_generic_packet
Generic packet that holds payload or a whole packet as segment.
struct doca_dpi_grpc_result
Dequeue result.
struct doca_dpi_parsing_info
L2-L4 flow information.
struct doca_dpi_sig_data
Extra signature data.
struct doca_dpi_sig_info
Signature info.
struct doca_dpi_stat_info
DPI statistics.

Defines

#define GENERAL_ERRORCODE -1
Unclassified error code for a general error which information is printed to the log.
#define IPV6_ADDER_LEN 16
Length of IPv6 address.

Enumerations

enum doca_dpi_dequeue_status_t
Status of dequeue operation.
enum doca_dpi_enqueue_status_t
Status of enqueue operation.
enum doca_dpi_flow_status_t
Status of enqueued entry.
enum doca_dpi_sig_action_t
Signature action. Some signatures may come with an action.

Functions

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_grpc_dequeue ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint16_t dpi_queue, doca_dpi_grpc_result* result )
Dequeues packets after processing.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_grpc_destroy ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx )
Close the connection to the DPI service and free the connection memory. This call doesn't free created flow contexts, make sure to destroy them beforehand.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_grpc_enqueue ( doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx, doca_dpi_grpc_generic_packet* pkt, bool  initiator, uint32_t payload_offset, void* user_data, size_t user_data_len )
Enqueue a new DPI job for processing.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_dpi_flow_ctx* doca_dpi_grpc_flow_create ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint16_t dpi_q, const doca_dpi_parsing_info* parsing_info, int* error, doca_dpi_grpc_result* result )
Creates a new flow on a queue.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_grpc_flow_destroy ( doca_dpi_flow_ctx* ctx )
Destroys a flow on a queue.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_grpc_flow_match_get ( const doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx, doca_dpi_grpc_result* result )
Query a flow's match.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_dpi_ctx* doca_dpi_grpc_init ( const char* server_address, int* error )
Initialize a connection to the DPI gRPC service.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_grpc_load_signatures ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, const char* path_to_cdo )
Loads the cdo file.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_grpc_signature_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint32_t sig_id, doca_dpi_sig_data* sig_data )
Returns a specific sig info.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_grpc_signatures_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, doca_dpi_sig_data** sig_data )
Returns all signatures.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_grpc_stat_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, bool  clear, doca_dpi_stat_info* stats )
Returns DPI statistics.

Defines

#define GENERAL_ERRORCODE -1

#define IPV6_ADDER_LEN 16

Enumerations

enum doca_dpi_dequeue_status_t

Values
DOCA_DPI_DEQ_NA
No DPI enqueued jobs done, or no packets to dequeue
DOCA_DPI_DEQ_READY
DPI Job and result is valid
DOCA_DPI_DEQ_NA
No DPI enqueued jobs done, or no packets to dequeue
DOCA_DPI_DEQ_READY
DPI Job and result is valid

enum doca_dpi_enqueue_status_t

Values
DOCA_DPI_ENQ_PROCESSING
Packet enqueued for processing
DOCA_DPI_ENQ_PACKET_EMPTY
No payload, packet was not queued
DOCA_DPI_ENQ_BUSY
Packet cannot be enqueued, queue is full
DOCA_DPI_ENQ_INVALID_DB
load_signatures failed, or was never called
DOCA_DPI_ENQ_INTERNAL_ERR
Other system errors possible
DOCA_DPI_ENQ_PROCESSING
Packet enqueued for processing
DOCA_DPI_ENQ_PACKET_EMPTY
No payload, packet was not queued
DOCA_DPI_ENQ_BUSY
Packet cannot be enqueued, queue is full
DOCA_DPI_ENQ_INVALID_DB
load_signatures failed, or was never called
DOCA_DPI_ENQ_INTERNAL_ERR
Other system errors possible

enum doca_dpi_flow_status_t

Values
DOCA_DPI_STATUS_LAST_PACKET = 1<<1
Indicates there are no more packets in queue from this flow.
DOCA_DPI_STATUS_DESTROYED = 1<<2
Indicates flow was destroyed while being processed
DOCA_DPI_STATUS_NEW_MATCH = 1<<3
Indicates flow was matched on current dequeue
DOCA_DPI_STATUS_LAST_PACKET = 1<<1
Indicates there are no more packets in queue from this flow.
DOCA_DPI_STATUS_DESTROYED = 1<<2
Indicates flow was destroyed while being processed
DOCA_DPI_STATUS_NEW_MATCH = 1<<3
Indicates flow was matched on current dequeue

enum doca_dpi_sig_action_t

Values
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_NA
Action not available for signature
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_ALERT
Alert
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_PASS
Signature indicates that the flow is allowed
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_DROP
Signature indicates that the flow should be dropped
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_REJECT
Send RST/ICMP unreach error to the sender of the matching packet
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_REJECTSRC
Send RST/ICMP unreach error to the sender of the matching packet
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_REJECTDST
Send RST/ICMP error packet to receiver of the matching packet
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_REJECTBOTH
Send RST/ICMP error packets to both sides of the conversation
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_NA
Action not available for signature
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_ALERT
Alert
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_PASS
Signature indicates that the flow is allowed
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_DROP
Signature indicates that the flow should be dropped
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_REJECT
Send RST/ICMP unreach error to the sender of the matching packet
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_REJECTSRC
Send RST/ICMP unreach error to the sender of the matching packet
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_REJECTDST
Send RST/ICMP error packet to receiver of the matching packet
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_REJECTBOTH
Send RST/ICMP error packets to both sides of the conversation

Functions

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_grpc_dequeue ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint16_t dpi_queue, doca_dpi_grpc_result* result )
Dequeues packets after processing.
Parameters
ctx
The DPI context.
dpi_queue
The DPI queue from which to dequeue the flows' packets.
result
Output, matching result.

Returns

doca_dpi_dequeue_status_t if successful, error code otherwise.

Description

Only packets enqueued for processing will be returned by this API. Packets will return in the order they were enqueued.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_grpc_destroy ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx )
Close the connection to the DPI service and free the connection memory. This call doesn't free created flow contexts, make sure to destroy them beforehand.
Parameters
ctx
The DPI context.

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_grpc_enqueue ( doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx, doca_dpi_grpc_generic_packet* pkt, bool  initiator, uint32_t payload_offset, void* user_data, size_t user_data_len )
Enqueue a new DPI job for processing.
Parameters
flow_ctx
The flow context handler.
pkt
The packet as binary buffer to be processed.
initiator
Indicates to which direction the packet belongs. 1 - if the packet arrives from client to server. 0 - if the packet arrives from server to client. Typically, the first packet will arrive from the initiator (client).
payload_offset
Indicates where the packet's payload begins.
user_data
Private user data to be returned when the DPI job is dequeued.
user_data_len
The length of the user_data param.

Returns

doca_dpi_enqueue_status_t or other negative error code.

Description

This function is thread-safe per queue. See Multithreading section of the DPI Programming Guide for more details.

See "Packet Ownership" section of the DPI Programming Guide for more details.

The injected packet has to be stripped of FCS. A packet will not be enqueued if:

  • Payload length = 0

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_dpi_flow_ctx* doca_dpi_grpc_flow_create ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint16_t dpi_q, const doca_dpi_parsing_info* parsing_info, int* error, doca_dpi_grpc_result* result )
Creates a new flow on a queue.
Parameters
ctx
The DPI context.
dpi_q
The DPI queue on which to create the flows
parsing_info
L3/L4 information.
error
Output, Negative if error occurred.
result
Output, If flow was matched based on the parsing info, result->matched will be true.

Returns

NULL on error.

Description

Must be called before enqueuing any new packet. A flow must not be created on 2 different queues.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_grpc_flow_destroy ( doca_dpi_flow_ctx* ctx )
Destroys a flow on a queue.
Parameters
ctx
The flow context to destroy.

Description

Should be called when a flow is terminated or times out

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_grpc_flow_match_get ( const doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx, doca_dpi_grpc_result* result )
Query a flow's match.
Parameters
flow_ctx
The flow context of the flow to be queried.
result
Output, latest match on this flow. Only "matched" and "info" fields in the result parameter are valid.

Returns

0 on success, error code otherwise.

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_dpi_ctx* doca_dpi_grpc_init ( const char* server_address, int* error )
Initialize a connection to the DPI gRPC service.
Parameters
server_address
String representing the service ip, i.e. "127.0.0.1" or "192.168.100.3:5050". If no port is provided, it will use the service default port.
error
Output error, negative value indicates an error.

Returns

doca_dpi_ctx - dpi opaque context, NULL on error.

Description

This function must be invoked first before any function in the API. It should be invoked once per process.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_grpc_load_signatures ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, const char* path_to_cdo )
Loads the cdo file.
Parameters
ctx
The DPI context.
path_to_cdo
Path on the DPU to the CDO file created by the DPI compiler.

Returns

0 on success, error code otherwise.

Description

The cdo file contains signature information. The cdo file must be loaded before any enqueue call.

Database update: When a new signatures database is available, the user may call this function again. The newly loaded CDO must contain the signatures of the previously loaded CDO or result will be undefined.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_grpc_signature_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint32_t sig_id, doca_dpi_sig_data* sig_data )
Returns a specific sig info.
Parameters
ctx
The DPI context.
sig_id
The signature ID.
sig_data
Output of the sig metadata.

Returns

0 on success, error code otherwise.

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_grpc_signatures_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, doca_dpi_sig_data** sig_data )
Returns all signatures.
Parameters
ctx
The DPI context.
sig_data
Output of the sig data.

Returns

Number of signatures on success, error code otherwise.

Description

It is the responsibility of the user to free the array. Because this function copies all the sig info, it is highly recommended to call this function only once after loading the database, and not during packet processing.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_grpc_stat_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, bool  clear, doca_dpi_stat_info* stats )
Returns DPI statistics.
Parameters
ctx
The DPI context.
clear
Clear the statistics after fetching them.
stats
Output struct containing the statistics.

Description

2.8. Flow

DOCA HW offload flow library. For more details please refer to the user guide on DOCA devzone.

Classes

struct doca_flow_action_desc
action description
struct doca_flow_action_descs
action descriptions
struct doca_flow_action_descs_packet
packet action descriptions
struct doca_flow_action_field
extended modification action
struct doca_flow_actions
doca flow actions information
struct doca_flow_aged_query
aged flow query callback context
struct doca_flow_cfg
doca flow global configuration
struct doca_flow_encap_action
doca flow encap data information
struct doca_flow_error
doca flow error message struct
struct doca_flow_fwd
forwarding configuration
struct doca_flow_match
doca flow matcher information
struct doca_flow_monitor
doca monitor action configuration
struct doca_flow_pipe_cfg
pipeline configuration
struct doca_flow_port_cfg
doca flow port configuration
struct doca_flow_query
flow query result
struct doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg
doca flow meter resource configuration
struct doca_flow_resources
doca flow resource quota
struct doca_flow_shared_resource_cfg
doca flow shared resource configuration

Defines

#define DOCA_FLOW_META_MAX 20

Typedefs

typedef void  ( *doca_flow_entry_process_cb )( doca_flow_pipe_entry*  entry,  enum doca_flow_entry_status status,  enum doca_flow_entry_op op, void*  user_ctx )
doca flow entry process callback

Enumerations

enum doca_flow_action_type
action type enumeration
enum doca_flow_entry_op
doca flow entry operation
enum doca_flow_entry_status
doca flow entry status
enum doca_flow_error_type
doca flow error type define
enum doca_flow_flags_type
doca flow flags type
enum doca_flow_fwd_type
forwarding action type
enum doca_flow_match_tcp_flags
doca flow match flags
enum doca_flow_pipe_type
doca flow pipe type
enum doca_flow_port_type
doca flow port type
enum doca_flow_shared_resource_type
Shared resource supported types.
enum doca_rss_type
rss offload types

Functions

struct __attribute__ ( (__packed__) )
doca flow meta data
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_pipe_entry* doca_flow_control_pipe_add_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, uint8_t priority, doca_flow_pipe* pipe, const doca_flow_match* match, const doca_flow_match* match_mask, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd, doca_flow_error* error )
Add one new entry to a control pipe.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_pipe* doca_flow_create_pipe ( const doca_flow_pipe_cfg* cfg, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd_miss, doca_flow_error* error )
Create one new pipe.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_destroy ( void )
Destroy the doca flow.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_destroy_pipe ( uint16_t port_id, doca_flow_pipe* pipe )
Destroy one pipe.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_destroy_port ( uint16_t port_id )
Destroy a doca port.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_entries_process ( doca_flow_port* port, uint16_t pipe_queue, uint64_t timeout, uint32_t max_processed_entries )
Process entries in queue.
doca_flow_entry_status doca_flow_entry_get_status ( doca_flow_pipe_entry* entry )
Get entry's status.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_handle_aging ( doca_flow_port* port, uint16_t queue, uint64_t quota, doca_flow_aged_query* entries, int  len )
Handle aging of flows in queue.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_init ( const doca_flow_cfg* cfg, doca_flow_error* error )
Initialize the doca flow.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_pipe_entry* doca_flow_pipe_add_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, doca_flow_pipe* pipe, const doca_flow_match* match, const doca_flow_actions* actions, const doca_flow_monitor* monitor, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd, uint32_t flags, void* usr_ctx, doca_flow_error* error )
Add one new entry to a pipe.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_pipe_rm_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, void* usr_ctx, doca_flow_pipe_entry* entry )
Free one pipe entry.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_port_pair ( doca_flow_port* port, doca_flow_port* pair_port )
pair two doca flow ports.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_port_pipes_dump ( uint16_t port_id, FILE* f )
Dump pipe of one port.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_port_pipes_flush ( uint16_t port_id )
Flush pipes of one port.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint8_t* doca_flow_port_priv_data ( doca_flow_port* port )
Get pointer of user private data.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_port* doca_flow_port_start ( const doca_flow_port_cfg* cfg, doca_flow_error* error )
Start a doca port.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_port_stop ( doca_flow_port* port )
Stop a doca port.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_query ( doca_flow_pipe_entry* entry, doca_flow_query* query_stats )
Extract information about specific entry.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_shared_resource_cfg ( doca_flow_shared_resource_type type, uint32_t id, doca_flow_shared_resource_cfg* cfg, doca_flow_error* error )
Configure a single shared resource.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_shared_resources_bind ( doca_flow_shared_resource_type type, uint32_t* res_array, uint32_t res_array_len, void* bindable_obj, doca_flow_error* error )
Binds a bulk of shared resources to a bindable object.

Defines

#define DOCA_FLOW_META_MAX 20

Max meta data size in bytes.

Typedefs

void ( *doca_flow_entry_process_cb )( doca_flow_pipe_entry*  entry,  enum doca_flow_entry_status status,  enum doca_flow_entry_op op, void*  user_ctx )

doca flow entry process callback

Enumerations

enum doca_flow_action_type

Values
DOCA_FLOW_ACTION_AUTO = 0
DOCA_FLOW_ACTION_CONSTANT
DOCA_FLOW_ACTION_SET
DOCA_FLOW_ACTION_ADD
DOCA_FLOW_ACTION_COPY
DOCA_FLOW_ACTION_MAX

enum doca_flow_entry_op

Values
DOCA_FLOW_ENTRY_OP_ADD
Add entry
DOCA_FLOW_ENTRY_OP_DEL
Delete entry

enum doca_flow_entry_status

Values
DOCA_FLOW_ENTRY_STATUS_IN_PROCESS
DOCA_FLOW_ENTRY_STATUS_SUCCESS
DOCA_FLOW_ENTRY_STATUS_ERROR

enum doca_flow_error_type

Values
DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN
Unknown error
DOCA_ERROR_UNSUPPORTED
Operation unsupported
DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_PARAM
Invalid parameter
DOCA_ERROR_PIPE_BUILD_ITEM
Build pipe match items error
DOCA_ERROR_PIPE_MODIFY_ITEM
Modify pipe match items error
DOCA_ERROR_PIPE_BUILD_ACTION
Build pipe actions error
DOCA_ERROR_PIPE_MODIFY_ACTION
Modify pipe actions error
DOCA_ERROR_PIPE_BUILD_FWD
Build pipe fwd error
DOCA_ERROR_FLOW_CREATE
Flow creation error
DOCA_ERROR_FLOW_DESTROY
Flow destroy error
DOCA_ERROR_OOM
Out of memory
DOCA_ERROR_PORT
Port error
DOCA_ERROR_VERIFY_CONFIG
Verification error

enum doca_flow_flags_type

Values
DOCA_FLOW_NO_WAIT = 0
entry will not be buffered
DOCA_FLOW_WAIT_FOR_BATCH = (1<<0)
entry will be buffered

enum doca_flow_fwd_type

Values
DOCA_FLOW_FWD_NONE = 0
No forward action be set
DOCA_FLOW_FWD_RSS
Forwards packets to rss
DOCA_FLOW_FWD_PORT
Forwards packets to one port
DOCA_FLOW_FWD_PIPE
Forwards packets to another pipe
DOCA_FLOW_FWD_DROP
Drops packets

enum doca_flow_match_tcp_flags

Values
DOCA_FLOW_MATCH_TCP_FLAG_FIN = (1<<0)
match tcp packet with Fin flag
DOCA_FLOW_MATCH_TCP_FLAG_SYN = (1<<1)
match tcp packet with Syn flag
DOCA_FLOW_MATCH_TCP_FLAG_RST = (1<<2)
match tcp packet with Rst flag
DOCA_FLOW_MATCH_TCP_FLAG_PSH = (1<<3)
match tcp packet with Psh flag
DOCA_FLOW_MATCH_TCP_FLAG_ACK = (1<<4)
match tcp packet with Ack flag
DOCA_FLOW_MATCH_TCP_FLAG_URG = (1<<5)
match tcp packet with Urg flag
DOCA_FLOW_MATCH_TCP_FLAG_ECE = (1<<6)
match tcp packet with Urg flag
DOCA_FLOW_MATCH_TCP_FLAG_CWR = (1<<7)
match tcp packet with Urg flag

enum doca_flow_pipe_type

Values
DOCA_FLOW_PIPE_BASIC
Flow pipe
DOCA_FLOW_PIPE_CONTROL
Control pipe

enum doca_flow_port_type

Values
DOCA_FLOW_PORT_DPDK_BY_ID
dpdk port by mapping id

enum doca_flow_shared_resource_type

Values
DOCA_FLOW_SHARED_RESOURCE_METER
Shared meter type
DOCA_FLOW_SHARED_RESOURCE_COUNT
Shared counter type
DOCA_FLOW_SHARED_RESOURCE_MAX
Shared max supported types

enum doca_rss_type

Values
DOCA_FLOW_RSS_IP = (1<<0)
rss by ip head
DOCA_FLOW_RSS_UDP = (1<<1)
rss by udp head
DOCA_FLOW_RSS_TCP = (1<<2)
rss by tcp head

Functions

struct __attribute__ ( (__packed__) )
doca flow meta data
Description

Meta data known as scratch data can be used to match or modify within pipes. Meta data can be set with value in previous pipes and match in later pipes. User can customize meta data structure as long as overall size doens't exceed limit. To match meta data, mask must be specified when creating pipe. Struct must be aligned to 32 bits. No initial value for Meta data, must match after setting value.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_pipe_entry* doca_flow_control_pipe_add_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, uint8_t priority, doca_flow_pipe* pipe, const doca_flow_match* match, const doca_flow_match* match_mask, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd, doca_flow_error* error )
Add one new entry to a control pipe.
Parameters
pipe_queue
Queue identifier.
priority
Priority value.
pipe
Pointer to pipe.
match
Pointer to match, indicate specific packet match information.
match_mask
Pointer to match mask information.
fwd
Pointer to fwd actions.
error
Output error, set doca_flow_error for details.

Returns

Pipe entry handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set.

Description

Refer to doca_flow_pipe_add_entry.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_pipe* doca_flow_create_pipe ( const doca_flow_pipe_cfg* cfg, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd_miss, doca_flow_error* error )
Create one new pipe.
Parameters
cfg
Pipe configuration.
fwd
Fwd configuration for the pipe.
fwd_miss
Fwd_miss configuration for the pipe. NULL for no fwd_miss. When creating a pipe if there is a miss and fwd_miss configured, packet steering should jump to it.
error
Output error, set doca_flow_error for details.

Returns

Pipe handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set.

Description

Create new pipeline to match and offload specific packets, the pipe configuration includes the following components:

match: Match one packet by inner or outer fields. match_mask: The mask for the matched items. actions: Includes the modify specific packets fields, Encap and Decap actions. monitor: Includes Count, Age, and Meter actions. fwd: The destination of the matched action, include RSS, Hairpin, Port, and Drop actions.

This API will create the pipe, but would not start the HW offload.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_destroy ( void )
Destroy the doca flow.
Description

Release all the resources used by doca flow.

Must be invoked at the end of the application, before it exits.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_destroy_pipe ( uint16_t port_id, doca_flow_pipe* pipe )
Destroy one pipe.
Parameters
port_id
Port_id of the port.
pipe
Pointer to pipe.

Description

Destroy the pipe, and the pipe entries that match this pipe.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_destroy_port ( uint16_t port_id )
Destroy a doca port.
Parameters
port_id
Port id of the port.

Description

Destroy the doca port, free all resources of the port.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_entries_process ( doca_flow_port* port, uint16_t pipe_queue, uint64_t timeout, uint32_t max_processed_entries )
Process entries in queue.
Parameters
port
Port
pipe_queue
Queue identifier.
timeout
Max time in micro seconds for this function to process entries. Process once if timeout is 0
max_processed_entries
Flow entries number to process If it is 0, it will proceed until timeout.

Returns

> 0: the number of entries processed 0: no entries are processed negative value: failure

Description

The application must invoke this function in order to complete the flow rule offloading and to receive the flow rule operation status.

doca_flow_entry_status doca_flow_entry_get_status ( doca_flow_pipe_entry* entry )
Get entry's status.
Parameters
entry
pipe entry

Returns

entry's status

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_handle_aging ( doca_flow_port* port, uint16_t queue, uint64_t quota, doca_flow_aged_query* entries, int  len )
Handle aging of flows in queue.
Parameters
port
Port to handle aging
queue
Queue identifier.
quota
Max time quota in micro seconds for this function to handle aging.
entries
User input entries array for the aged flows.
len
User input length of entries array.

Returns

> 0 the number of aged flows filled in entries array. 0 no aged entries in current call. -1 full cycle done.

Description

Go over all flows and release aged flows from being tracked. The entries array will be filled with aged flows.

Since the number of flows can be very large, it can take a significant amount of time to go over all flows so this function is limited by time quota, which means it might return without handling all flows which requires the user to call it again. Once a full cycle is done this function will return -1.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_init ( const doca_flow_cfg* cfg, doca_flow_error* error )
Initialize the doca flow.
Parameters
cfg
Port configuration, see doca_flow_cfg for details.
error
Output error, set doca_flow_error for details.

Returns

0 on success, a negative errno value otherwise and error is set.

Description

This is the global initialization function for doca flow. It initializes all resources used by doca flow.

Must be invoked first before any other function in this API. this is a one time call, used for doca flow initialization and global configurations.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_pipe_entry* doca_flow_pipe_add_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, doca_flow_pipe* pipe, const doca_flow_match* match, const doca_flow_actions* actions, const doca_flow_monitor* monitor, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd, uint32_t flags, void* usr_ctx, doca_flow_error* error )
Add one new entry to a pipe.
Parameters
pipe_queue
Queue identifier.
pipe
Pointer to pipe.
match
Pointer to match, indicate specific packet match information.
actions
Pointer to modify actions, indicate specific modify information.
monitor
Pointer to monitor actions.
fwd
Pointer to fwd actions.
flags
Flow entry will be pushed to hw immediately or not. enum doca_flow_flags_type.
usr_ctx
Pointer to user context.
error
Output error, set doca_flow_error for details.

Returns

Pipe entry handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set.

Description

When a packet matches a single pipe, will start HW offload. The pipe only defines which fields to match. When offloading, we need detailed information from packets, or we need to set some specific actions that the pipe did not define. The parameters include:

match: The packet detail fields according to the pipe definition. actions: The real actions according to the pipe definition. monitor: Defines the monitor actions if the pipe did not define it. fwd: Define the forward action if the pipe did not define it.

This API will do the actual HW offload, with the information from the fields of the input packets.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_pipe_rm_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, void* usr_ctx, doca_flow_pipe_entry* entry )
Free one pipe entry.
Parameters
pipe_queue
Queue identifier.
usr_ctx
The pointer to user context.
entry
The pipe entry to be removed.

Returns

0 on success, negative on failure.

Description

This API will free the pipe entry and cancel HW offload. The Application receives the entry pointer upon creation and if can call this function when there is no more need for this offload. For example, if the entry aged, use this API to free it.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_port_pair ( doca_flow_port* port, doca_flow_port* pair_port )
pair two doca flow ports.
Parameters
port
Pointer to doca flow port.
pair_port
Pointer to the pair port.

Returns

0 on success, negative on failure.

Description

This API should be used to pair two doca ports. This pair should be the same as the actual physical layer paired information. Those two pair ports have no order, a port cannot be paired with itself.

In this API, default behavior will be handled according to each modes. In VNF mode, pair information will be translated to queue action to redirect packets to it's pair port. In SWITCH and REMOTE_VNF mode, default rules will be created to redirect packets between 2 pair ports.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_port_pipes_dump ( uint16_t port_id, FILE* f )
Dump pipe of one port.
Parameters
port_id
Port id of the port.
f
The output file of the pipe information.

Description

Dump all pipes information belong to this port.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_port_pipes_flush ( uint16_t port_id )
Flush pipes of one port.
Parameters
port_id
Port id of the port.

Description

Destroy all pipes and all pipe entries belonging to the port.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint8_t* doca_flow_port_priv_data ( doca_flow_port* port )
Get pointer of user private data.
Parameters
port
Port struct.

Returns

Private data head pointer.

Description

User can manage specific data structure in port structure. The size of the data structure is given on port configuration. See doca_flow_cfg for more details.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_port* doca_flow_port_start ( const doca_flow_port_cfg* cfg, doca_flow_error* error )
Start a doca port.
Parameters
cfg
Port configuration, see doca_flow_cfg for details.
error
Output error, set doca_flow_error for details.

Returns

Port handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set.

Description

Start a port with the given configuration. Will create one port in the doca flow layer, allocate all resources used by this port, and create the default offload flows including jump and default RSS for traffic.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_port_stop ( doca_flow_port* port )
Stop a doca port.
Parameters
port
Port struct.

Returns

0 on success, negative on failure.

Description

Stop the port, disable the traffic.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_query ( doca_flow_pipe_entry* entry, doca_flow_query* query_stats )
Extract information about specific entry.
Parameters
entry
The pipe entry toe query.
query_stats
Data retrieved by the query.

Returns

0 on success, negative on failure.

Description

Query the packet statistics about specific pipe entry

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_shared_resource_cfg ( doca_flow_shared_resource_type type, uint32_t id, doca_flow_shared_resource_cfg* cfg, doca_flow_error* error )
Configure a single shared resource.
Parameters
type
Shared resource type.
id
Shared resource id.
cfg
Pointer to a shared resource configuration.
error
Output error, set doca_flow_error for details.

Returns

0 on success, negative on failure.

Description

This API can be used by bounded and unbounded resources.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_shared_resources_bind ( doca_flow_shared_resource_type type, uint32_t* res_array, uint32_t res_array_len, void* bindable_obj, doca_flow_error* error )
Binds a bulk of shared resources to a bindable object.
Parameters
type
Shared resource type.
res_array
Array of shared resource IDs.
res_array_len
Shared resource IDs array length.
bindable_obj
Pointer to an allowed bindable object, use NULL to bind globally.
error
Output error, set doca_flow_error for details.

Returns

0 on success, negative on failure.

Description

Binds a bulk of shared resources from the same type to a bindable object. Currently the bindable objects are ports and pipes.

2.9. Flow (grpc)

DOCA flow grpc API to run remote HW offload with flow library. For more details please refer to the user guide on DOCA devzone.

Classes

struct doca_flow_grpc_bindable_obj
bindable object configuration
struct doca_flow_grpc_fwd
forwarding configuration wrapper
struct doca_flow_grpc_pipe_cfg
pipeline configuration wrapper
struct doca_flow_grpc_response
General DOCA Flow response struct.

Enumerations

enum doca_flow_grpc_bindable_obj_type
doca flow grpc bindable object types

Functions

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_grpc_client_create ( char* grpc_address )
Initialize a channel to DOCA flow grpc server.
doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_control_pipe_add_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, uint8_t priority, uint64_t pipe_id, doca_flow_match* match, doca_flow_match* match_mask, doca_flow_grpc_fwd* client_fwd )
RPC call for doca_flow_control_pipe_add_entry().
doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_create_pipe ( doca_flow_grpc_pipe_cfg* cfg, doca_flow_grpc_fwd* fwd, doca_flow_grpc_fwd* fwd_miss )
RPC call for doca_flow_create_pipe().
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_grpc_destroy ( void )
RPC call for doca_flow_destroy().
doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_destroy_pipe ( uint16_t port_id, uint64_t pipe_id )
RPC call for doca_flow_destroy_pipe().
doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_destroy_port ( uint16_t port_id )
RPC call for doca_flow_destroy_port().
doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_entries_process ( uint16_t port_id, uint16_t pipe_queue, uint64_t timeout, uint32_t max_processed_entries )
RPC call for doca_flow_grpc_entries_process().
doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_entry_get_status ( uint64_t entry_id )
RPC call for doca_flow_entry_get_status().
doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_env_destroy ( void )
Invoked dpdk destroy.
doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_env_init ( application_dpdk_config* dpdk_config )
Invoked dpdk initializations.
doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_handle_aging ( uint16_t port_id, uint16_t queue, uint64_t quota, uint64_t* entries_id, int  len )
RPC call for doca_flow_grpc_handle_aging().
doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_init ( doca_flow_cfg* cfg )
RPC call for doca_flow_init().
doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_pipe_add_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, uint64_t pipe_id, doca_flow_match* match, doca_flow_actions* actions, doca_flow_monitor* monitor, doca_flow_grpc_fwd* client_fwd, uint32_t flags )
RPC call for doca_flow_pipe_add_entry().
doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_pipe_rm_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, uint64_t entry_id )
RPC call for doca_flow_control_pipe_add_entry().
doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_port_pair ( uint16_t port_id, uint16_t pair_port_id )
RPC call for doca_flow_port_pair().
doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_port_pipes_dump ( uint16_t port_id, FILE* f )
RPC call for doca_flow_port_pipes_dump().
doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_port_pipes_flush ( uint16_t port_id )
RPC call for doca_flow_port_pipes_flush().
doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_port_start ( doca_flow_port_cfg* cfg )
RPC call for doca_flow_port_start().
doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_port_stop ( uint16_t port_id )
RPC call for doca_flow_port_stop().
doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_query ( uint64_t entry_id, doca_flow_query* query_stats )
RPC call for doca_flow_query().
doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_shared_resource_cfg ( doca_flow_shared_resource_type type, uint32_t id, doca_flow_shared_resource_cfg* cfg )
RPC call for doca_flow_shared_resource_cfg().
doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_shared_resources_bind ( doca_flow_shared_resource_type type, uint32_t* res_array, uint32_t res_array_len, doca_flow_grpc_bindable_obj* bindable_obj_id )
RPC call for doca_flow_shared_resources_bind().

Enumerations

enum doca_flow_grpc_bindable_obj_type

Values
DOCA_FLOW_GRPC_BIND_TYPE_PIPE
bind resource to a pipe
DOCA_FLOW_GRPC_BIND_TYPE_PORT
bind resource to a port
DOCA_FLOW_GRPC_BIND_TYPE_NULL
bind resource globally

Functions

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_grpc_client_create ( char* grpc_address )
Initialize a channel to DOCA flow grpc server.
Parameters
grpc_address
String representing the service ip, i.e. "127.0.0.1" or "192.168.100.3:5050". If no port is provided, it will use the service default port.

Description

Must be invoked first before any other function in this API. this is a one time call, used for grpc channel initialization.

doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_control_pipe_add_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, uint8_t priority, uint64_t pipe_id, doca_flow_match* match, doca_flow_match* match_mask, doca_flow_grpc_fwd* client_fwd )
RPC call for doca_flow_control_pipe_add_entry().
Parameters
pipe_queue
Queue identifier.
priority
Priority value..
pipe_id
Pipe ID.
match
Pointer to match, indicate specific packet match information.
match_mask
Pointer to match mask information.
client_fwd
Pointer to fwd actions.

Returns

doca_flow_grpc_response.

Description

doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_create_pipe ( doca_flow_grpc_pipe_cfg* cfg, doca_flow_grpc_fwd* fwd, doca_flow_grpc_fwd* fwd_miss )
RPC call for doca_flow_create_pipe().
Parameters
cfg
Pipe configuration, see doca_flow_grpc_pipe_cfg for details.
fwd
Fwd configuration for the pipe.
fwd_miss
Fwd_miss configuration for the pipe. NULL for no fwd_miss. When creating a pipe if there is a miss and fwd_miss configured, packet steering should jump to it.

Returns

doca_flow_grpc_response.

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_grpc_destroy ( void )
RPC call for doca_flow_destroy().
Description

doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_destroy_pipe ( uint16_t port_id, uint64_t pipe_id )
RPC call for doca_flow_destroy_pipe().
Parameters
port_id
Port ID.
pipe_id
Pipe ID.

Returns

doca_flow_grpc_response.

Description

doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_destroy_port ( uint16_t port_id )
RPC call for doca_flow_destroy_port().
Parameters
port_id
Port ID.

Returns

doca_flow_grpc_response.

Description

doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_entries_process ( uint16_t port_id, uint16_t pipe_queue, uint64_t timeout, uint32_t max_processed_entries )
RPC call for doca_flow_grpc_entries_process().
Parameters
port_id
Port ID
pipe_queue
Queue identifier.
timeout
Max time in micro seconds for this function to process entries. Process once if timeout is 0
max_processed_entries
Flow entries number to process If it is 0, it will proceed until timeout.

Returns

doca_flow_grpc_response

Description

doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_entry_get_status ( uint64_t entry_id )
RPC call for doca_flow_entry_get_status().
Parameters
entry_id
pipe entry ID

Returns

doca_flow_grpc_response

Description

doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_env_destroy ( void )
Invoked dpdk destroy.
Returns

doca_flow_grpc_response.

Description

doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_env_init ( application_dpdk_config* dpdk_config )
Invoked dpdk initializations.
Parameters
dpdk_config
pointer to application_dpdk_config, hold some initialization configuration info.

Returns

doca_flow_grpc_response.

Description

Must be invoked before DOCA Flow client API. Initialize DPDK ports, including mempool allocation. Initialize hairpin queues if needed. Binds hairpin queues of each port to its peer port.

doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_handle_aging ( uint16_t port_id, uint16_t queue, uint64_t quota, uint64_t* entries_id, int  len )
RPC call for doca_flow_grpc_handle_aging().
Parameters
port_id
Port id to handle aging
queue
Queue identifier.
quota
Max time quota in micro seconds for this function to handle aging.
entries_id
User input entries array for the aged flows.
len
User input length of entries array.

Returns

doca_flow_grpc_response.

Description

doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_init ( doca_flow_cfg* cfg )
RPC call for doca_flow_init().
Parameters
cfg
Program configuration, see doca_flow_cfg for details.

Returns

doca_flow_grpc_response.

Description

doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_pipe_add_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, uint64_t pipe_id, doca_flow_match* match, doca_flow_actions* actions, doca_flow_monitor* monitor, doca_flow_grpc_fwd* client_fwd, uint32_t flags )
RPC call for doca_flow_pipe_add_entry().
Parameters
pipe_queue
Queue identifier.
pipe_id
Pipe ID.
match
Pointer to match, indicate specific packet match information.
actions
Pointer to modify actions, indicate specific modify information.
monitor
Pointer to monitor actions.
client_fwd
Pointer to fwd actions.
flags
Flow entry will be pushed to hw immediately or not. enum doca_flow_flags_type.

Returns

doca_flow_grpc_response.

Description

doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_pipe_rm_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, uint64_t entry_id )
RPC call for doca_flow_control_pipe_add_entry().
Parameters
pipe_queue
Queue identifier.
entry_id
The entry ID to be removed.

Returns

doca_flow_grpc_response.

Description

doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_port_pair ( uint16_t port_id, uint16_t pair_port_id )
RPC call for doca_flow_port_pair().
Parameters
port_id
port ID.
pair_port_id
pair port ID.

Returns

doca_flow_grpc_response.

Description

doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_port_pipes_dump ( uint16_t port_id, FILE* f )
RPC call for doca_flow_port_pipes_dump().
Parameters
port_id
Port ID.
f
The output file of the pipe information.

Returns

doca_flow_grpc_response.

Description

doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_port_pipes_flush ( uint16_t port_id )
RPC call for doca_flow_port_pipes_flush().
Parameters
port_id
Port ID.

Returns

doca_flow_grpc_response.

Description

doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_port_start ( doca_flow_port_cfg* cfg )
RPC call for doca_flow_port_start().
Parameters
cfg
Port configuration, see doca_flow_port_cfg for details.

Returns

doca_flow_grpc_response.

Description

doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_port_stop ( uint16_t port_id )
RPC call for doca_flow_port_stop().
Parameters
port_id
Port ID.

Returns

doca_flow_grpc_response.

Description

doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_query ( uint64_t entry_id, doca_flow_query* query_stats )
RPC call for doca_flow_query().
Parameters
entry_id
The pipe entry ID to query.
query_stats
Data retrieved by the query.

Returns

doca_flow_grpc_response.

Description

doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_shared_resource_cfg ( doca_flow_shared_resource_type type, uint32_t id, doca_flow_shared_resource_cfg* cfg )
RPC call for doca_flow_shared_resource_cfg().
Parameters
type
Shared resource type.
id
Shared resource id.
cfg
Pointer to a shared resource configuration.

Returns

doca_flow_grpc_response.

Description

doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_shared_resources_bind ( doca_flow_shared_resource_type type, uint32_t* res_array, uint32_t res_array_len, doca_flow_grpc_bindable_obj* bindable_obj_id )
RPC call for doca_flow_shared_resources_bind().
Parameters
type
Shared resource type.
res_array
Array of shared resource IDs.
res_array_len
Shared resource IDs array length.
bindable_obj_id
Pointer to a bindable object ID.

Returns

doca_flow_grpc_response.

Description

2.10. Flow net

DOCA HW offload flow net structure define. For more details please refer to the user guide on DOCA devzone.

Classes

struct doca_flow_ip_addr
doca flow ip address
struct doca_flow_tun
doca flow tunnel information

Defines

#define DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN (6)
#define DOCA_ETHER_TYPE_IPV4 (0x0800)
#define DOCA_ETHER_TYPE_IPV6 (0x86DD)
#define DOCA_ETHER_TYPE_TEB (0x6558)
#define DOCA_GTPU_PORT (2152)
#define DOCA_PROTO_GRE (47)
#define DOCA_PROTO_TCP (6)
#define DOCA_PROTO_UDP (17)
#define DOCA_VXLAN_DEFAULT_PORT (4789)

Typedefs

typedef uint16_t  doca_be16_t
typedef uint32_t  doca_be32_t
typedef uint64_t  doca_be64_t

Enumerations

enum doca_flow_ip_type
doca flow ip address type
enum doca_flow_tun_type
doca flow tunnel type

Defines

#define DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN (6)

length of ether add length.

#define DOCA_ETHER_TYPE_IPV4 (0x0800)

IPv4 Protocol.

#define DOCA_ETHER_TYPE_IPV6 (0x86DD)

IPv6 Protocol.

#define DOCA_ETHER_TYPE_TEB (0x6558)

Transparent Ethernet Bridging.

#define DOCA_GTPU_PORT (2152)

gtpu upd port id.

#define DOCA_PROTO_GRE (47)

Cisco GRE tunnels (rfc 1701,1702).

#define DOCA_PROTO_TCP (6)

Transmission Control Protocol.

#define DOCA_PROTO_UDP (17)

User Datagram Protocol.

#define DOCA_VXLAN_DEFAULT_PORT (4789)

default vxlan port id.

Typedefs

typedef uint16_t doca_be16_t

16-bit big-endian value.

typedef uint32_t doca_be32_t

32-bit big-endian value.

typedef uint64_t doca_be64_t

64-bit big-endian value.

Enumerations

enum doca_flow_ip_type

Values
DOCA_FLOW_ADDR_NONE = 0
ip address is not set
DOCA_FLOW_IP4_ADDR = 4
ip address is ipv4
DOCA_FLOW_IP6_ADDR = 6
ip address is ipv6

enum doca_flow_tun_type

Values
DOCA_FLOW_TUN_NONE = 0
tunnel is not set
DOCA_FLOW_TUN_VXLAN
tunnel is vxlan type
DOCA_FLOW_TUN_GTPU
tunnel is gtpu type
DOCA_FLOW_TUN_GRE
tunnel is gre type

2.11. RegEx engine

DOCA RegEx library. For more details please refer to the user guide on DOCA devzone.

Classes

struct doca_regex_job_request
struct doca_regex_job_response
struct doca_regex_match

Enumerations

enum doca_regex_status_flag

Functions

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_regex* doca_regex_create ( void )
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_dequeue ( doca_regex* regex, uint16_t qid, doca_regex_job_response* responses, uint8_t max_results )
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_regex_destroy ( doca_regex* regex )
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_enqueue ( doca_regex* regex, uint16_t qid, doca_regex_job_request* job, bool  allow_aggregation )
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_hw_device_set ( doca_regex* regex, doca_regex_device* device )
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_num_qps_set ( doca_regex* regex, uint16_t num_qps )
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_overlap_size_set ( doca_regex* regex, uint16_t nb_overlap_bytes )
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_program_compiled_rules ( doca_regex* regex, const char* hw_compiled_rules_bin, size_t hw_compiled_rules_size, const char* sw_compiled_rules_bin, size_t sw_compiled_rules_size )
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_program_compiled_rules_file ( doca_regex* regex, const char* hw_compiled_rules_path, const char* sw_compiled_rules_path )
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_qp_mempool_set ( doca_regex* regex, doca_regex_mempool* mp, uint16_t qid )
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_small_job_sw_offload_threshold_set ( doca_regex* regex, uint16_t threshold )
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_start ( doca_regex* regex )
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_stop ( doca_regex* regex )
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_sw_device_set ( doca_regex* regex, doca_regex_device* device )
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_sw_fallback_enabled_set ( doca_regex* regex, bool  enabled )

Enumerations

enum doca_regex_status_flag

Response status flags

Values
DOCA_REGEX_STATUS_SEARCH_FAILED = 1

Functions

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_regex* doca_regex_create ( void )

Returns

Non NULL doca_regex object on success, NULL otherwise.

Description

Create a DOCA RegEx instance.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_dequeue ( doca_regex* regex, uint16_t qid, doca_regex_job_response* responses, uint8_t max_results )

Parameters
regex
The RegEx engine to dequeue data from.
qid
ID of queue to read results from.
responses
A pointer to an array of responses. The RegEx engine will place each dequeued result into this array until either the maximum number of responses are returned or all available responses have been returned. Caller assumes ownership of each response returned this way. The engine takes no care to clear any un-populated element of this array, it is the caller responsibility to ensure they only read as many responses as was indicated in the functions return value.
max_results
Maximum number of results to return. the responses array MUST have capacity for at least this many elements.

Returns

[0..max_results] The number of responses dequeued or a negative posix status code.

Description

Dequeue responses from the RegEx engine.

Note:

This function is thread safe when each queue is read by only one thread. If there is a chance that more than one thread could read from to the same queue then external synchronisation must be provided by the application to prevent that circumstance.


__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_regex_destroy ( doca_regex* regex )

Parameters
regex
Instance to be destroyed, MUST NOT BE NULL.

Description

Destroy DOCA RegEx instance.

Note:

The application must call doca_regex_stop() before destroying a running instance.


__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_enqueue ( doca_regex* regex, uint16_t qid, doca_regex_job_request* job, bool  allow_aggregation )

Parameters
regex
The RegEx engine instance to use.
qid
ID of queue to enqueue the job into.
job
The job to enqueue. Caller retains ownership of the job
allow_aggregation
When set the RegEx engine may choose to not begin processing this job immediately in an attempt to maximise overall efficiency and throughput. When not set the RegEx engine must begin processing immediately, potentially reducing latency. This allows an application to favour either throughput or latency. If in doubt it is recommended to favour throughput.

Returns

[0..1] Number of jobs enqueued or a negative posix status code.

Description

Enqueue a job.

Note:

This function is thread safe when each queue is written to by only one thread. If there is a chance that more than one thread could write to the same queue then external synchronisation must be provided by the application to prevent that circumstance.


__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_hw_device_set ( doca_regex* regex, doca_regex_device* device )

Parameters
regex
The RegEx engine instance to use.
device
Provide a non NULL value to register a device to use for hardware accelerated searches. The application retains ownership of the device object. The Application shall ensure the lifetime of the device is maintained until the device is either de-registered or the doca_regex instance is destroyed. Pass a NULL value to this function to de-register a registered device.

Returns

0 on success or a negative status code on failure.

Description

Set the device to be used for hardware accelerated searches

Note:

  • this function shall only be called when the doca_regex instance is not running. see doca_regex_start, doca_regex_stop

  • this function is not thread safe. Application must ensure that this is only called from a single thread.


__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_num_qps_set ( doca_regex* regex, uint16_t num_qps )

Parameters
regex
The RegEx engine instance to use.
num_qps
Number of QP's that can be used. Must be at least 1.

Returns

0 on success or a negative status code on failure.

Description

Specify how many qp's are available for use

Note:

  • this function shall only be called when the doca_regex instance is not running. see doca_regex_start, doca_regex_stop

  • this function is not thread safe. Application must ensure that this is only called from a single thread.


__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_overlap_size_set ( doca_regex* regex, uint16_t nb_overlap_bytes )

Parameters
regex
The RegEx engine instance to use.
nb_overlap_bytes
Number of bytes of overlap to use.

Returns

0 on success or a negative status code on failure.

Description

Set the size of overlap to use when a job exceeds a devices maximum search size.

When a submitted job is larger than the receiving device can support it must be fragmented. This can cause issues if a match exists but is split across two fragments. To remedy this an overlap size can be set so that these matches may be detected. The overlap defined by this function specifies how many bytes of the previous search fragment will be resent as part of the next search fragment. So for example if a 100 byte job is submitted and a device supported a 32 byte maximum job length then the jobs sent would look as follows:

Overlap size First job Second Job Third Job Fourth job Fifth Job Sixth Job 0 [0-31] [32-63] [64-95] [96-99] --- --- 8 [0-31] [24-55] [42-79] [72-99] --- --- 16 [0-31] [16-47] [32-63] [48-79] [64-95] [80-99]

This allows the user to select an overlap value which provides enough overlap to detect any match they must find for the lowest cost.

Note:

The maximum overlap size is the smallest of the registered devices maximum job length minus one. This is validated during doca_regex_start.

Note:

  • this function shall only be called when the doca_regex instance is not running. see doca_regex_start, doca_regex_stop

  • this function is not thread safe. Application must ensure that this is only called from a single thread.


__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_program_compiled_rules ( doca_regex* regex, const char* hw_compiled_rules_bin, size_t hw_compiled_rules_size, const char* sw_compiled_rules_bin, size_t sw_compiled_rules_size )

Parameters
regex
The RegEx instance to program.
hw_compiled_rules_bin
Buffer of pre-compiled binary rules data suitable for use by the selected hw impl.
hw_compiled_rules_size
Number of bytes of data in the buffer pointed to by hw_compiled_rules_bin.
sw_compiled_rules_bin
Buffer of pre-compiled binary rules data suitable for use by the selected sw impl.
sw_compiled_rules_size
Number of bytes of data in the buffer pointed to by sw_compiled_rules_bin.

Returns

0 on success of writing each rule to at least one regex_impl, or a negative posix status code.

Description

Program the given rules buffer(s) into the DOCA RegEx engine.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_program_compiled_rules_file ( doca_regex* regex, const char* hw_compiled_rules_path, const char* sw_compiled_rules_path )

Parameters
regex
The RegEx instance to program.
hw_compiled_rules_path
Path to a pre-compiled binary rules data suitable for use by the selected hw impl.
sw_compiled_rules_path
Path to a pre-compiled binary rules data suitable for use by the selected sw impl.

Returns

0 on success of writing each rule to at least one regex_impl, or a negative posix status code.

Description

Program the given rules file(s) into the DOCA RegEx engine.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_qp_mempool_set ( doca_regex* regex, doca_regex_mempool* mp, uint16_t qid )

Parameters
regex
The RegEx engine instance.
mp
Provide a non NULL value to register a memory pool. Provide NULL to de-register it.
qid
ID of the queue to associate this mempool with

Returns

0 on success or a negative status code on failure.

Description

Register a memory pool to the engine so it can acquire doca_regex_match objects without requiring memory allocations. If an application does not desire to get match details from a search then this can be left out. The application retains ownership of the memory pool and must ensure the memory pool remains available until either the doca regex engine is destroyed or it can be de-registered while the engine is stopped.

Note:

  • This mempool will be used to allocate all matches for all jobs on the registered queue so it must be sized sufficiently large.

  • The application must return the matches in each doca_regex_job_response to the mempool once they no longer needed. See doca_regex_mempool_obj_put.

Note:

  • this function shall only be called when the doca_regex instance is not running. see doca_regex_start, doca_regex_stop

  • this function is not thread safe. Application must ensure that this is only called from a single thread.


__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_small_job_sw_offload_threshold_set ( doca_regex* regex, uint16_t threshold )

Parameters
regex
The RegEx engine instance to use.
threshold
Number of bytes, when a job has less bytes then threshold the engine will prefer to send the job to the software RegEx device.

Returns

0 on success or a negative status code on failure.

Description

Define a threshold for "small jobs" where it is preferable to scan them using a software RegEx device instead of the hardware RegEx device. This can be useful in cases where a particular hardware device incurs more overhead in the process of sending the job to and from hardware. The value that should be set here will vary depending on the capability of the hardware device in use.

Note:

  • Defaults to 256.

  • This value is only considered when both software and hardware RegEx devices are configured.

Note:

  • this function shall only be called when the doca_regex instance is not running. see doca_regex_start, doca_regex_stop

  • this function is not thread safe. Application must ensure that this is only called from a single thread.


__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_start ( doca_regex* regex )

Parameters
regex
The DOCA RegEx instance to start, MUST NOT be NULL..

Returns

0 on success or a negative posix status code.

Description

Make the RegEx Engine ready for processing jobs.

After calling this functions the engine will not accept any further configuration but will start accepting jobs. If further configuration is required the engine should be stopped first to allow this configuration to be performed.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_stop ( doca_regex* regex )

Parameters
regex
The DOCA RegEx instance to stop, MUST NOT be NULL.

Returns

0 on success or a negative posix status code.

Description

Stop the RegEx engine.

Disable processing of jobs and return the engine to an idle state. The engine will then be ready to accept new configuration or be ready to be destroyed. Any in flight jobs when this function is called will be terminated and will not return any results.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_sw_device_set ( doca_regex* regex, doca_regex_device* device )

Parameters
regex
The RegEx engine instance to use.
device
Provide a non NULL value to register a device to use for software based searches. The application retains ownership of the device object. The Application shall ensure the lifetime of the device is maintained until the device is either de-registered or the doca_regex instance is destroyed. Pass a NULL value to this function to de-register a registered device.

Returns

0 on success or a negative status code on failure.

Description

Set the device to be used for software based searches

Note:

  • this function shall only be called when the doca_regex instance is not running. see doca_regex_start, doca_regex_stop

  • this function is not thread safe. Application must ensure that this is only called from a single thread.


__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_sw_fallback_enabled_set ( doca_regex* regex, bool  enabled )

Parameters
regex
The RegEx engine instance to use.
enabled
Feature is enabled: true = enabled, false = disabled

Returns

0 on success or a negative status code on failure.

Description

Enable or disable software fallback. When a job is unable to be executed on a hardware RegEx device the engine can automatically re-execute the job on the software device.

Note:

  • Defaults to false (off).

  • This value is only considered when both software and hardware RegEx devices are configured.

Note:

  • this function shall only be called when the doca_regex instance is not running. see doca_regex_start, doca_regex_stop

  • this function is not thread safe. Application must ensure that this is only called from a single thread.


2.12. RegEx engine memory pool

Define functions to allow easy creation and use of memory pools.

Functions

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_regex_mempool* doca_regex_mempool_create ( size_t elem_size, size_t nb_elems )
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_regex_mempool_destroy ( doca_regex_mempool* pool )
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* doca_regex_mempool_get_nth_element ( doca_regex_mempool* pool, size_t n )
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_mempool_index_of ( doca_regex_mempool* pool, const void* obj )
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* doca_regex_mempool_obj_get ( doca_regex_mempool* pool )
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_regex_mempool_obj_put ( doca_regex_mempool* pool, void* obj )

Functions

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_regex_mempool* doca_regex_mempool_create ( size_t elem_size, size_t nb_elems )

Parameters
elem_size
Size of an element to be stored in the memory pool.
nb_elems
Number of element stored in the memory pool.

Returns

Pointer to the memory pool on success or NULL on failure.

Description

Create a memory pool.

Note:

Supports single producer and single consumer only.


__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_regex_mempool_destroy ( doca_regex_mempool* pool )

Parameters
pool
Memory pool to be destroyed. Must not be NULL.

Description

Destroy a memory pool and all objects it owned.

Note:

all pointers to elements in this pool must be cleared before this call. Failure to do socmay result in undefined behaviour.


__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* doca_regex_mempool_get_nth_element ( doca_regex_mempool* pool, size_t n )

Parameters
pool
Memory pool to fetch an object from.
n
Index of the object to be retrieved

Returns

Pointer to located object when n is a valid index or NULL

Description

Directly access an object in the mempool by index.

Note:

  • this function does not care if the object is in use or free.

  • Supports single producer and single consumer only.


__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_mempool_index_of ( doca_regex_mempool* pool, const void* obj )

Parameters
pool
Memory pool owning the object.
obj
Object owned by pool for which an index is to be obtained.

Returns

0 based index of element or a negative error code.

Description

Determine the index of a particular element to allow for index based access to the pool.

Note:

Supports single producer and single consumer only.


__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* doca_regex_mempool_obj_get ( doca_regex_mempool* pool )

Parameters
pool
Pool from which to get a free object.

Returns

Pointer to an object or NULL if the pool is exhausted.

Description

Get an object from the memory pool.

Note:

Supports single producer and single consumer only.


__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_regex_mempool_obj_put ( doca_regex_mempool* pool, void* obj )

Parameters
pool
Pool which created obj.
obj
Object created by pool which is being returned to the free state.

Description

Put an object back into the memory pool.

Note:

Supports single producer and single consumer only.


2.13. Telemetry Service Library

DOCA lib for exporting events to the telemetry service.

DOCA lib for exporting a netflow packet to a netflow collector through the telemetry service.

This lib simplifies and centralizes the formatting and exporting of netflow packets. Netflow is a protocol for exporting information about the device network flows to a netflow collector that will aggregate and analyze the data. After creating conf file and invoke init function, the lib send function can be called with netflow struct to send a netflow packet with the format to the collector of choice specified in the conf file. The lib uses the netflow protocol specified by cisco.

See also:

https://netflow.caligare.com/netflow_v9.htm

Limitations:

The lib supports the netflow V9 format. The lib is not thread safe.

Classes

struct doca_telemetry_buffer_attr_t
DOCA schema buffer attribute. Applied to all DOCA sources.
struct doca_telemetry_field_info_t
DOCA schema field.
struct doca_telemetry_file_write_attr_t
DOCA schema file write attribute. Applied to all DOCA sources.
struct doca_telemetry_ipc_attr_t
DOCA schema file write attribute. Applied to all DOCA sources.
struct doca_telemetry_ipc_timeout_attr_t
DOCA schema IPC attribute. Applied to all DOCA sources.
struct doca_telemetry_netflow_flowset_field
One field in netflow template, please look at doca_telemetry_netflow_types for type macros.
struct doca_telemetry_netflow_send_attr_t
DOCA netflow sending attribute. Applied to all DOCA sources.
struct doca_telemetry_netflow_template
Template for the records. struct record_example { uint32_t src_addr_V4; uint32_t dst_addr_V4; } struct doca_telemetry_netflow_flowset_field fields[] = { {.type = DOCA_NETFLOW_IPV4_SRC_ADDR, .length = DOCA_NETFLOW_IPV4_SRC_ADDR_DEFAULT_LENGTH}, {.type = DOCA_NETFLOW_IPV4_DST_ADDR, .length = DOCA_NETFLOW_IPV4_DST_ADDR_DEFAULT_LENGTH} }; struct doca_telemetry_netflow_template netflow_template = { .field_count = 2; .fields = fields; };.
struct doca_telemetry_opaque_events_attr_t
DOCA schema opaque events attribute. Applied to all DOCA sources.
struct doca_telemetry_source_name_attr_t
DOCA telemetry source attributes: id and tag.

Defines

#define DOCA_GUID_SIZE 16
DOCA GUID size.
#define DOCA_NETFLOW_APP_ID
NetFlow Application ID.
#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_BUFFER_SIZE 60000
Default buffer size for the DOCA sources.
#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_CONFIG_ROOT
Default config root folder.
#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_DATA_ROOT
Default data root folder.
#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_FILE_AGE 60 * 60 * 1000000L
Default maximal file age.
#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_FILE_SIZE 1 * 1024 * 1024
Default maximal file size.
#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_IPC_RECONNECT_RETRIES 3
Default number of IPC reconnection attempts.
#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_IPC_RECONNECT_TIME 100
Default IPC reconnection time.
#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_IPC_SOCKET_DIR
Default IPC socket directory.
#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_IPC_SOCKET_TIMEOUT 3000
Default IPC socket timeout.
#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_BOOL "bool"
DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_{} are data types that are used to create doca_telemetry_field_info_t;.
#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_CHAR "char"
DOCA telemtry char type.
#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_DOUBLE "double"
DOCA telemtry double type.
#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_FLOAT "float"
DOCA telemtry float type.
#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_IN "int"
DOCA telemtry in type.
#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_INT16 "int16_t"
DOCA telemtry int16 type.
#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_INT32 "int32_t"
DOCA telemtry int32 type.
#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_INT64 "int64_t"
DOCA telemtry int64 type.
#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_INT8 "int8_t"
DOCA telemtry int8 type.
#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_LONG "long"
DOCA telemtry long type.
#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_LONGLONG "long long"
DOCA telemtry longlong type.
#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_SHORT "short"
DOCA telemtry short type.
#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_TIMESTAMP
DOCA telemtry timestamp type.
#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_UCHAR "unsigned char"
DOCA telemtry uchar type.
#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_UINT "unsigned int"
DOCA telemtry uint type.
#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_UINT16 "uint16_t"
DOCA telemtry uint16 type.
#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_UINT32 "uint32_t"
DOCA telemtry uint32 type.
#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_UINT64 "uint64_t"
DOCA telemtry uint64 type.
#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_UINT8 "uint8_t"
DOCA telemtry uint8 type.
#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_ULONG "unsigned long"
DOCA telemtry ulong type.
#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_ULONGLONG "long long"
DOCA telemtry ulonglong type.
#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_USHORT "unsigned short"
DOCA telemtry ushort type.
#define NUM_OF_DOCA_FIELDS ( type )
NUM_OF_DOCA_FIELDS is macro for fast counting number of fields in user-defined fields array.

Typedefs

typedef uint8_t  doca_guid_t
DOCA GUID type.
typedef uint64_t  doca_telemetry_timestamp_t
DOCA schema type index type.
typedef uint8_t  doca_telemetry_type_index_t
DOCA schema field type index.

Enumerations

enum telemetry_status
DOCA telemtry status.

Functions

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_check_ipc_status ( void* doca_source )
Return status of IPC transport.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_netflow_buffer_attr_set ( doca_telemetry_buffer_attr_t* buffer_attr )
Set buffer attributes to DOCA netflow.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_netflow_destroy ( void )
Free the exporter memory and close the connection.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_netflow_file_write_attr_set ( doca_telemetry_file_write_attr_t* file_attr )
Set file write attributes to DOCA netflow.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_netflow_flush ( void )
Immediately flush the data of the DOCA internal Netflow source.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_netflow_init ( uint16_t source_id )
Init exporter memory, set configs and open connection.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_netflow_ipc_attr_set ( doca_telemetry_ipc_attr_t* ipc_attr )
Set IPC tarnsport attributes to DOCA netflow.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_netflow_send ( const doca_telemetry_netflow_template* netflow_template, const void** records, size_t nof_records, size_t* nof_records_sent )
Sending netflow records. Need to init first.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_netflow_send_attr_set ( doca_telemetry_netflow_send_attr_t* netflow_send_attr )
Set send attributes to DOCA netflow.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_netflow_start ( doca_telemetry_source_name_attr_t* source_attr )
Finalizes netflow setup.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_schema_add_type ( void* doca_schema, const char* new_type_name, doca_telemetry_field_info_t* fields, int  num_fields, doca_telemetry_type_index_t* type_index )
Add user-defined fields to create new type in DOCA schema.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_schema_buffer_attr_set ( void* doca_schema, doca_telemetry_buffer_attr_t* buffer_attr )
Set buffer attributes to DOCA schema.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_schema_destroy ( void* doca_schema )
Destructor for DOCA schema.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_schema_file_write_attr_set ( void* doca_schema, doca_telemetry_file_write_attr_t* file_attr )
Set file write attributes to DOCA schema.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* doca_telemetry_schema_init ( const char* schema_name )
Initialize DOCA schema to prepare it for setting attributes and adding types. DOCA schema is used to initialize DOCA sources that will collect the data according to the same schema.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_schema_ipc_attr_set ( void* doca_schema, doca_telemetry_ipc_attr_t* ipc_attr )
Set IPC tarnsport attributes to DOCA schema.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_schema_ipc_timeouts_attr_set ( void* doca_schema, doca_telemetry_ipc_timeout_attr_t* ipc_timeout_attr )
Set ipc timeout attributes to DOCA schema.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_schema_opaque_events_attr_set ( void* doca_schema, doca_telemetry_opaque_events_attr_t* opaque_events_attr )
Set Opaque events attributes to DOCA shcema.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_schema_start ( void* doca_schema )
Finalizes schema setup to start creating Doca Sources from the schema.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* doca_telemetry_source_create ( void* doca_schema )
Creates a single DOCA source from schema.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_source_destroy ( void* doca_source )
Destructor for DOCA source.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_source_flush ( void* doca_source )
Immediately flush the data of the DOCA source. This function is not thread-safe and should not be called from different threads without proper access control.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_source_name_attr_set ( void* doca_source, doca_telemetry_source_name_attr_t* source_attr )
Set source attributes to DOCA.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_source_opaque_report ( void* doca_source, const doca_guid_t app_id, uint64_t user_defined1, uint64_t user_defined2, const void* data, uint32_t data_size )
Report opaque event data via DOCA source.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t doca_telemetry_source_opaque_report_max_data_size ( void* doca_source )
Get max data size for opaque report.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_source_report ( void* doca_source, doca_telemetry_type_index_t index, void* data, int  count )
Report events data of the same type via DOCA source.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_source_start ( void* doca_source )
Applies source attribute and starts DOCA source.
doca_telemetry_timestamp_t doca_telemetry_timestamp_get ( void )
Get timestamp in the proper format.

Defines

#define DOCA_GUID_SIZE 16

#define DOCA_NETFLOW_APP_ID
Note:

This GUID cannot change


Value

{ \ 0x99, 0x10, 0xc1, 0x28, 0x39, 0x61, 0x47, 0xe6,\ 0xbe, 0x6c, 0x71, 0x5a, 0x0f, 0x03, 0xad, 0xd6 \ }

#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_BUFFER_SIZE 60000

#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_CONFIG_ROOT

Value

"/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/config"

#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_DATA_ROOT

Value

"/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/data/"

#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_FILE_AGE 60 * 60 * 1000000L

#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_FILE_SIZE 1 * 1024 * 1024

#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_IPC_RECONNECT_RETRIES 3

#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_IPC_RECONNECT_TIME 100

#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_IPC_SOCKET_DIR

Value

"/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/ipc_sockets"

#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_IPC_SOCKET_TIMEOUT 3000

#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_BOOL "bool"

DOCA telemtry bool type

#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_CHAR "char"

#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_DOUBLE "double"

#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_FLOAT "float"

#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_IN "int"

#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_INT16 "int16_t"

#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_INT32 "int32_t"

#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_INT64 "int64_t"

#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_INT8 "int8_t"

#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_LONG "long"

#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_LONGLONG "long long"

#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_SHORT "short"

#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_TIMESTAMP

Value

DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_UINT64

#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_UCHAR "unsigned char"

#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_UINT "unsigned int"

#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_UINT16 "uint16_t"

#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_UINT32 "uint32_t"

#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_UINT64 "uint64_t"

#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_UINT8 "uint8_t"

#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_ULONG "unsigned long"

#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_ULONGLONG "long long"

#define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_USHORT "unsigned short"

#define NUM_OF_DOCA_FIELDS ( type )

Value

(sizeof(type)/sizeof(doca_telemetry_field_info_t))

Typedefs

typedef uint8_t doca_guid_t

DOCA GUID type.

typedef uint64_t doca_telemetry_timestamp_t

DOCA schema type index type.

typedef uint8_t doca_telemetry_type_index_t

DOCA schema field type index.

Enumerations

enum telemetry_status

Values
DOCA_TELEMETRY_OK = 0
ok status
DOCA_TELEMETRY_ERROR = 1
general error
DOCA_TELEMETRY_ALLOC_ERROR
memory allocation error
DOCA_TELEMETRY_CLX_CONTEXT_INIT_ERROR
context init error
DOCA_TELEMETRY_CLX_CONTEXT_CLONE_ERROR
context clone error
DOCA_TELEMETRY_SOURCE_ATTR_NOT_SET
attribute not set error
DOCA_TELEMETRY_INTERNAL_BUFFER_ERROR
buffer internal error
DOCA_TELEMETRY_BAD_STATE_ERROR
general bad state error
DOCA_TELEMETRY_BAD_PARAM_ERROR
general bad parameter error

Functions

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_check_ipc_status ( void* doca_source )
Return status of IPC transport.
Parameters
doca_source
Input doca source.

Returns

1 if IPC is disabled from config. 0 (DOCA_TELEMETRY_OK) if IPC is connected. negative telemetry_status if IPC is not connected. This status occurs after data send_receive

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_netflow_buffer_attr_set ( doca_telemetry_buffer_attr_t* buffer_attr )
Set buffer attributes to DOCA netflow.
Parameters
buffer_attr
Attributes to set.

Returns

0 on success, a negative telemetry_status on error.

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_netflow_destroy ( void )
Free the exporter memory and close the connection.
Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_netflow_file_write_attr_set ( doca_telemetry_file_write_attr_t* file_attr )
Set file write attributes to DOCA netflow.
Parameters
file_attr
Attributes to set.

Returns

0 on success, a negative telemetry_status on error.

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_netflow_flush ( void )
Immediately flush the data of the DOCA internal Netflow source.
Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_netflow_init ( uint16_t source_id )
Init exporter memory, set configs and open connection.
Parameters
source_id
Unique source ID.

Returns

0 on success, a negative telemetry_status on error.

Description

The Source ID field is a 32-bit value that is used to guarantee uniqueness for all flows exported from a particular device (see link).

This function can be called again only after doca_telemetry_netflow_destroy was called.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_netflow_ipc_attr_set ( doca_telemetry_ipc_attr_t* ipc_attr )
Set IPC tarnsport attributes to DOCA netflow.
Parameters
ipc_attr
Attribute to set.

Returns

0 on success, a negative telemetry_status on error.

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_netflow_send ( const doca_telemetry_netflow_template* netflow_template, const void** records, size_t nof_records, size_t* nof_records_sent )
Sending netflow records. Need to init first.
Parameters
netflow_template
Template pointer of how the records are structured. For more info reffer to doca_telemetry_netflow_template.
records
Array of pointers to the flows structs to send, must be packed. Strings must be an array in the struct, not a pointer.
nof_records
Records array size.
nof_records_sent
If not NULL, it will be filled with amount of records sent.

Returns

0 on success, a negative telemetry_status on error.

Description
Note:

When sending more then 30 records the lib splits the records to multiple packets because each packet can only send up to 30 records (Netflow protocol limit)


__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_netflow_send_attr_set ( doca_telemetry_netflow_send_attr_t* netflow_send_attr )
Set send attributes to DOCA netflow.
Parameters
netflow_send_attr
Attribute to set.

Returns

0 on success, a negative telemetry_status on error.

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_netflow_start ( doca_telemetry_source_name_attr_t* source_attr )
Finalizes netflow setup.
Parameters
source_attr
Source attributes.

Returns

0 on success, a negative telemetry_status on error.

Description

Do NOT set attributes after this call.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_schema_add_type ( void* doca_schema, const char* new_type_name, doca_telemetry_field_info_t* fields, int  num_fields, doca_telemetry_type_index_t* type_index )
Add user-defined fields to create new type in DOCA schema.
Parameters
doca_schema
Schema to create type in.
new_type_name
Name for new type.
fields
User-defined fields.
num_fields
Number of user defined fields.
type_index
Type index for the created type is written to this variable.

Returns

0 on success, a negative telemetry_status on error

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_schema_buffer_attr_set ( void* doca_schema, doca_telemetry_buffer_attr_t* buffer_attr )
Set buffer attributes to DOCA schema.
Parameters
doca_schema
Input schema.
buffer_attr
Attribute to set.

Returns

0 on success, a negative telemetry_status on error

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_schema_destroy ( void* doca_schema )
Destructor for DOCA schema.
Parameters
doca_schema
Schema to destroy.

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_schema_file_write_attr_set ( void* doca_schema, doca_telemetry_file_write_attr_t* file_attr )
Set file write attributes to DOCA schema.
Parameters
doca_schema
Input schema.
file_attr
Attribute to set.

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* doca_telemetry_schema_init ( const char* schema_name )
Initialize DOCA schema to prepare it for setting attributes and adding types. DOCA schema is used to initialize DOCA sources that will collect the data according to the same schema.
Parameters
schema_name
Name of the schema.

Returns

Pointer to DOCA schema, NULL on error.

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_schema_ipc_attr_set ( void* doca_schema, doca_telemetry_ipc_attr_t* ipc_attr )
Set IPC tarnsport attributes to DOCA schema.
Parameters
doca_schema
Input schema.
ipc_attr
Attribute to set.

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_schema_ipc_timeouts_attr_set ( void* doca_schema, doca_telemetry_ipc_timeout_attr_t* ipc_timeout_attr )
Set ipc timeout attributes to DOCA schema.
Parameters
doca_schema
Input schema.
ipc_timeout_attr
Attribute to set.

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_schema_opaque_events_attr_set ( void* doca_schema, doca_telemetry_opaque_events_attr_t* opaque_events_attr )
Set Opaque events attributes to DOCA shcema.
Parameters
doca_schema
Input schema.
opaque_events_attr
Attribute to set.

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_schema_start ( void* doca_schema )
Finalizes schema setup to start creating Doca Sources from the schema.
Parameters
doca_schema
Input schema to start.

Returns

0 on success, a negative telemetry_status on error

Description

Do NOT add new types after this function was called.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* doca_telemetry_source_create ( void* doca_schema )
Creates a single DOCA source from schema.
Parameters
doca_schema
Schema from which source will be created.

Returns

pointer to DOCA source, or NULL on error.

Description

To create a DOCA source, first call doca_telemetry_schema_start() to prepare the DOCA schema.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_source_destroy ( void* doca_source )
Destructor for DOCA source.
Parameters
doca_source
Source to destroy.

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_source_flush ( void* doca_source )
Immediately flush the data of the DOCA source. This function is not thread-safe and should not be called from different threads without proper access control.
Parameters
doca_source
DOCA source to flush.

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_source_name_attr_set ( void* doca_source, doca_telemetry_source_name_attr_t* source_attr )
Set source attributes to DOCA.
Parameters
doca_source
Source to update.
source_attr
Source attribute to set.

Description

source_tag is set on schema basis while source_id is set on source basis.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_source_opaque_report ( void* doca_source, const doca_guid_t app_id, uint64_t user_defined1, uint64_t user_defined2, const void* data, uint32_t data_size )
Report opaque event data via DOCA source.
Parameters
doca_source
Source to report.
app_id
User defined application ID.
user_defined1
User defined parameter 1.
user_defined2
User defined parameter 2.
data
Data buffer.
data_size
Size of the data in the data buffer.

Returns

0 on success, a negative telemetry_status on error.

Description

Data is flushed from internal buffer when the buffer is full. Flushing the data immediately can be done by invoking doca_telemetry_source_flush().

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t doca_telemetry_source_opaque_report_max_data_size ( void* doca_source )
Get max data size for opaque report.
Parameters
doca_source
Source to report.

Returns

Maximal data size

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_source_report ( void* doca_source, doca_telemetry_type_index_t index, void* data, int  count )
Report events data of the same type via DOCA source.
Parameters
doca_source
Source to report.
index
Type index in the DOCA schema.
data
Data buffer.
count
Number of events written to the data buffer.

Returns

0 on success, a negative telemetry_status on error

Description

Data is flushed from internal buffer when the buffer is full. Flushing the data immediately can be done by invoking doca_telemetry_source_flush(). This function is not thread-safe and should not be called from different threads without proper access control.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_source_start ( void* doca_source )
Applies source attribute and starts DOCA source.
Parameters
doca_source
DOCA source to start.

Returns

0 on success, a negative telemetry_status on error

Description

Call this function to start reporting.

doca_telemetry_timestamp_t doca_telemetry_timestamp_get ( void )
Get timestamp in the proper format.
Returns

Timestamp value.

Description
