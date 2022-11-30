Applications Overview





This application is a collective operation that allows data from many processing units to be collected and merged into a global result before being delivered to all processing units using an operator. The application is implemented using the UCX communication framework, which leverages the DPU's low-latency and high-bandwidth utilization of its network engine.

This application identifies applications that are in use on a monitored networking node. The application is based on the deep packet inspection (DPI) library, which leverages DPU capabilities such as regular expression (RXP) acceleration engine, hardware-based connection tracking, and more.

This application describes how to build secure process monitoring and is based on the DOCA APSH library, which leverages DPU capabilities such as regular expression (RXP) acceleration engine, hardware-based DMA, and more.

This application describes how to transfer files between the DPU and the host. The application is based on the direct memory access (DMA) library, which leverages hardware acceleration for data copy for both local and remote memory.

This application offloads DNS requests from the host to the DPU's Arm cores which allows reducing CPU overhead as they allow further DNS processing (e.g., allow/deny list) to be done. The application is based on the DOCA Flow and RegEx libraries which leverage DPU capabilities such as regular expression (RXP) acceleration engine, building generic execution pipes in HW, and more.

This application, IPsec, sets up encrypted connections between different devices and works by encrypting IP packets and authenticating the packets' originator. It is based on a strongSwan solution which is an open-source IPsec-based VPN solution.

This application shows how to compress and decompress data using hardware acceleration and to send and receive it. The application is based on the DOCA Compress and DOCA Comm-Channel libraries.

This application shows how to send and receive files in a secure way using the hardware Crypto engine. It is based on the DOCA SHA and DOCA Comm Channel libraries.

This application describes how to scan a file using the hardware RegEx engine to find whether there are matches according to the compiled regular expressions. It is based on the DOCA RegEx library which leverages the DPU's regular expression (RXP) acceleration engine.

This application applies network security based on DOCA Flow gRPC and is used for remote programming of the DPU hardware. It leverages DPU capabilities such as building generic execution pipes in hardware, monitoring incoming and outgoing network traffic, and more.

This application monitors a network for malicious activities or policy violations and is based on a deep packet inspection (DPI) library, which leverages DPU capabilities such as the regular expression (RXP) acceleration engine, hardware-based connection tracking, and more.

This application uses the data path accelerator (DPA) engine to intercept network traffic and swap the source and destination MAC addresses of each packet. It is based on the FlexIO API which leverages DPU capabilities such as high-speed DPA.

This application performs basic access control list (ACLs) operations. It allows the identification of different flows based on L3/L4 headers and executes different actions using Open vSwitch (OVS) commands.

This application, network address translation, switches packets with local IP addresses to global ones and vise versa. It is based on the DOCA Flow library which leverages DPU hardware capabilities such as building generic execution pipes in the hardware, executing specific actions on the traffic, and more.

This application is used to establish a secure, network-independent communication channel between the host and the DPU based on the DOCA Comm Channel library.

This application is a forwarding application that takes VXLAN traffic from a single RX port and transmits it on a single TX port. It is based on the DOCA Flow library which leverages DPU capabilities such as building generic execution pipes in the hardware, and more.

This application is used to establish internal switching between representor ports on the DPU. It is based on the the DOCA Flow library which leverages DPU capabilities such as building generic execution pipes in the hardware, and more.

This application limits access by comparing web traffic against a database to prevent users from different threats (e.g., malware, harmful sites, phishing). It is based on a deep packet inspection (DPI) library, which leverages DPU capabilities such as the regular expression (RXP) acceleration engine, hardware-based connection tracking, and more.