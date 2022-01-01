DOCA Documentation v1.5.1 (2022 LTS U1)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Documentation v1.5.1 (2022 LTS U1)  2. Modules
Download PDF

2. Modules

Here is a list of all modules:

2.1. App Shield

DOCA App Shield library let you to monitor operation system that resides on the host. This is done with the DPU DMA capabilities and the regex engine. Please follow the programmer guide for system configurations.

Defines

#define doca_apsh_attst_info_get ( attestation, attr )
Get attribute value for a attestation.
#define doca_apsh_envar_info_get ( envar, attr )
Get attribute value for an environment variable.
#define doca_apsh_handle_info_get ( handle, attr )
Get attribute value for a handle.
#define doca_apsh_ldrmodule_info_get ( ldrmodule, attr )
Get attribute value for a ldrmodule.
#define doca_apsh_lib_info_get ( lib, attr )
Get attribute value for a lib.
#define doca_apsh_module_info_get ( module, attr )
Get attribute value for a module.
#define doca_apsh_privilege_info_get ( privilege, attr )
Get attribute value for a privilege.
#define doca_apsh_process_info_get ( process, attr )
Get attribute value for a process.
#define doca_apsh_sys_config ( system, attr, value )
configure attribute value for a system, such as: hashtest limit, symbols map ...
#define doca_apsh_thread_info_get ( thread, attr )
Get attribute value for a thread.
#define doca_apsh_vad_info_get ( vad, attr )
Get attribute value for a vad.

Functions

const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_attst_info_get ( doca_apsh_attestation* attestation, doca_apsh_attestation_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a attestation.
const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_envar_info_get ( doca_apsh_envar* envar, doca_apsh_envar_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for an environment variable.
const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_handle_info_get ( doca_apsh_handle* handle, doca_apsh_handle_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a handle.
const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_ldrmodule_info_get ( doca_apsh_ldrmodule* ldrmodule, doca_apsh_ldrmodule_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a modules.
const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_lib_info_get ( doca_apsh_lib* lib, doca_apsh_lib_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a lib.
const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_module_info_get ( doca_apsh_module* module, doca_apsh_module_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a module.
const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_privilege_info_get ( doca_apsh_privilege* privilege, doca_apsh_privilege_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a privilege.
const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_process_info_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_process_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a process.
doca_error_t __doca_apsh_sys_config ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_system_config_attr attr, void* value )
Shadow function - configure attribute value for a system.
const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_thread_info_get ( doca_apsh_thread* thread, doca_apsh_thread_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a thread.
const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_vad_info_get ( doca_apsh_vad* vad, doca_apsh_vad_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a vad.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_attestation_free ( doca_apsh_attestation** attestation )
Destroys a attestation context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_attestation_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, const char* exec_hash_map_path, doca_apsh_attestation*** attestation, int* attestation_size )
Get current process attestation.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_attst_refresh ( doca_apsh_attestation*** attestation, int* attestation_size )
refresh single attestation handler of a process with new snapshot
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_apsh_ctx* doca_apsh_create ( void )
Create a new apsh handler.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_destroy ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
Free the APSH memory and close connections.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_dma_dev_set ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dma_dev )
Set apsh dma device.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_envars_free ( doca_apsh_envar** envars )
Destroys a envars context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_envars_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_envar*** envars, int* envars_size )
Get array of current process environment variables.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_handles_free ( doca_apsh_handle** handles )
Destroys a handles context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_handles_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_handle*** handles, int* handles_size )
Get array of current process handles.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_ldrmodules_free ( doca_apsh_ldrmodule** ldrmodules )
Destroys a ldrmodules context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_ldrmodules_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_ldrmodule*** ldrmodules, int* ldrmodules_size )
Get array of current process modules.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_libs_free ( doca_apsh_lib** libs )
Destroys a libs context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_libs_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_lib*** libs, int* libs_size )
Get array of current process loadable libraries.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_module_free ( doca_apsh_module** modules )
Destroys a modules array.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_modules_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_module*** modules, int* modules_size )
Get array of current modules installed on the system.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_privileges_free ( doca_apsh_privilege** privileges )
Destroys a privileges context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_privileges_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_privilege*** privileges, int* privileges_size )
Get array of current process privileges.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_processes_free ( doca_apsh_process** processes )
Destroys a process context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_processes_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_process*** processes, int* processes_size )
Get array of current processes running on the system.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_regex_dev_set ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* regex_dev )
Set apsh regex device.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_start ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
Start apsh handler.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_dev_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_dev_rep* dev )
Set system device.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_kpgd_file_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_kpgd_file_path )
Set system kpgd file.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_mem_region_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_mem_region_path )
Set system allowed memory regions.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_symbol_map_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_os_symbol_map_path )
Set system os symbol map.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_type_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_system_os os_type )
Set system os type.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_apsh_system* doca_apsh_system_create ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
Create a new system handler.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_system_destroy ( doca_apsh_system* system )
Destroy system handler.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_system_start ( doca_apsh_system* system )
Start system handler.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_threads_free ( doca_apsh_thread** threads )
Destroys a threads context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_threads_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_thread*** threads, int* threads_size )
Get array of current process threads.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_vads_free ( doca_apsh_vad** vads )
Destroys a vads context.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_vads_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_vad*** vads, int* vads_size )
Get array of current process vads - virtual address descriptor.

Defines

#define doca_apsh_attst_info_get ( attestation, attr )

Get the requested info from attestation handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_attst_info_get(attestation, attr))

Parameters
attestation
single attestation handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_envar_info_get ( envar, attr )

Get the requested info from envar handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)__doca_apsh_envar_info_get(envar, attr))

Parameters
envar
single envar handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_handle_info_get ( handle, attr )

Get the requested info from handle handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)__doca_apsh_handle_info_get(handle, attr))

Parameters
handle
single handle handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_ldrmodule_info_get ( ldrmodule, attr )

Get the requested info from ldrmodule handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)__doca_apsh_ldrmodule_info_get(ldrmodule, attr))

Parameters
ldrmodule
single ldrmodule handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_lib_info_get ( lib, attr )

Get the requested info from lib handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_lib_info_get(lib, attr))

Parameters
lib
single lib handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_module_info_get ( module, attr )

Get the requested info from module handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_module_info_get(module, attr))

Parameters
module
single module handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_privilege_info_get ( privilege, attr )

Get the requested info from privilege handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)__doca_apsh_privilege_info_get(privilege, attr))

Parameters
privilege
single privilege handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_process_info_get ( process, attr )

Get the requested info from process handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_process_info_get(process, attr))

Parameters
process
single process handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_sys_config ( system, attr, value )

Value

(__doca_apsh_sys_config(system, attr, (void *)((uintptr_t)value)))

Parameters
system
system handler
attr
Attribute to set in the system
value
the value to set

#define doca_apsh_thread_info_get ( thread, attr )

Get the requested info from thread handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)__doca_apsh_thread_info_get(thread, attr))

Parameters
thread
single thread handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

#define doca_apsh_vad_info_get ( vad, attr )

Get the requested info from vad handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Value

((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_vad_info_get(vad, attr))

Parameters
vad
single vad handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

Functions

const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_attst_info_get ( doca_apsh_attestation* attestation, doca_apsh_attestation_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a attestation.
Parameters
attestation
single attestation handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the attestation

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_attestation_info_get

const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_envar_info_get ( doca_apsh_envar* envar, doca_apsh_envar_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for an environment variable.
Parameters
envar
single envar handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the envar

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_envar_info_get

const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_handle_info_get ( doca_apsh_handle* handle, doca_apsh_handle_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a handle.
Parameters
handle
single handle handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the handle

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_handle_info_get

const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_ldrmodule_info_get ( doca_apsh_ldrmodule* ldrmodule, doca_apsh_ldrmodule_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a modules.
Parameters
ldrmodule
single ldrmodule handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_ldrmodule_info_get

const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_lib_info_get ( doca_apsh_lib* lib, doca_apsh_lib_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a lib.
Parameters
lib
single lib handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the lib

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_lib_info_get

const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_module_info_get ( doca_apsh_module* module, doca_apsh_module_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a module.
Parameters
module
single module handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the module

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_mod_info_get

const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_privilege_info_get ( doca_apsh_privilege* privilege, doca_apsh_privilege_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a privilege.
Parameters
privilege
single privilege handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the privilege

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_privilege_info_get

const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_process_info_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_process_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a process.
Parameters
process
single process handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the process

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_process_info_get

doca_error_t __doca_apsh_sys_config ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_system_config_attr attr, void* value )
Shadow function - configure attribute value for a system.
Parameters
system
system handler
attr
Attribute to set in the system
value
the value to set

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if attr was OS type and an unsupported OS type had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if memory allocation failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system is already started.
Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_sys_config

const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_thread_info_get ( doca_apsh_thread* thread, doca_apsh_thread_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a thread.
Parameters
thread
single thread handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the thread

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_thread_info_get

const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_vad_info_get ( doca_apsh_vad* vad, doca_apsh_vad_attr attr )
Shadow function - get attribute value for a vad.
Parameters
vad
single vad handler
attr
Attribute to get the info on the vad

Returns

return the info requested, need to cast

Description

Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_vad_info_get

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_attestation_free ( doca_apsh_attestation** attestation )
Destroys a attestation context.
Parameters
attestation
Attestation opaque pointer of the process to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_attestation_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, const char* exec_hash_map_path, doca_apsh_attestation*** attestation, int* attestation_size )
Get current process attestation.
Parameters
process
Process handler
exec_hash_map_path
path to file containing the hash calculations of the executable and dlls/libs of the process note that changing the process code or any libs can effect this. The file can be created by running the doca_exec_hash_build_map tool on the system.
attestation
Attestation opaque pointers of the process
attestation_size
Output param, will contain size of attestation array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if modules list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to modules array.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if process hasn't been found.
Description

This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return is snapshot, this is not dynamic, need to free it.

doca_error_t doca_apsh_attst_refresh ( doca_apsh_attestation*** attestation, int* attestation_size )
refresh single attestation handler of a process with new snapshot
Parameters
attestation
single attestation handler to refresh
attestation_size
Output param, will contain size of attestation array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if modules list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to modules array.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if process hasn't been found.
Description

This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, Refresh the snapshot of the handler. Recommended to query all wanted information before refreshing.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_apsh_ctx* doca_apsh_create ( void )
Create a new apsh handler.
Returns

apsh context required for creating system handler, NULL on failure

Description

Allocate memory and init the opaque struct for apsh handler. Before using the system handler use doca_apsh_start

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_destroy ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
Free the APSH memory and close connections.
Parameters
ctx
apsh context to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_dma_dev_set ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dma_dev )
Set apsh dma device.
Parameters
ctx
apsh handler
dma_dev
doca device with dma capabilities, please refer to doca_dev.h

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new buffer for dma_dev_name.
Description

This is a Mandatory setter

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_envars_free ( doca_apsh_envar** envars )
Destroys a envars context.
Parameters
envars
Array of envars opaque pointers of the process to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_envars_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_envar*** envars, int* envars_size )
Get array of current process environment variables.
Parameters
process
Process handler
envars
Array of environment variables opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any envars, will return NULL.
envars_size
Output param, will contain size of envars array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case envars_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if envars list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to envars array.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os.
Description

This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, the function allocates this array, use doca_apsh_envars_free to free it.

Note:

currently supported only for windows systems.


__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_handles_free ( doca_apsh_handle** handles )
Destroys a handles context.
Parameters
handles
Array of handles opaque pointers of the process to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_handles_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_handle*** handles, int* handles_size )
Get array of current process handles.
Parameters
process
Process handler
handles
Array of handles opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any handles, will return NULL.
handles_size
Output param, will contain size of handles array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case handles_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if handles list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to handles array.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os.
Description

This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

Note:

currently supported only for windows systems.


__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_ldrmodules_free ( doca_apsh_ldrmodule** ldrmodules )
Destroys a ldrmodules context.
Parameters
ldrmodules
Array of ldrmodules opaque pointers of the process to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_ldrmodules_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_ldrmodule*** ldrmodules, int* ldrmodules_size )
Get array of current process modules.
Parameters
process
Process handler
ldrmodules
Array of ldrmodules opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any modules, will return NULL.
ldrmodules_size
Output param, will contain size of ldrmodules array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case ldrmodules_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if ldrmodules list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to ldrmodules array.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os.
Description

This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

Note:

currently supported only for windows systems.


__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_libs_free ( doca_apsh_lib** libs )
Destroys a libs context.
Parameters
libs
Array of libs opaque pointers of the process to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_libs_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_lib*** libs, int* libs_size )
Get array of current process loadable libraries.
Parameters
process
Process handler
libs
Array of libs opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't point to any libs, will return NULL.
libs_size
Output param, will contain size of libs array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case libs_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if libs list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to libs array.
Description

This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_module_free ( doca_apsh_module** modules )
Destroys a modules array.
Parameters
modules
Array of module opaque pointers of the systems to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_modules_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_module*** modules, int* modules_size )
Get array of current modules installed on the system.
Parameters
system
System handler
modules
Array of module opaque pointers of the systems
modules_size
Output param, will contain size of modules array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if modules list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to modules array.
Description

This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_privileges_free ( doca_apsh_privilege** privileges )
Destroys a privileges context.
Parameters
privileges
Array of privileges opaque pointers of the process to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_privileges_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_privilege*** privileges, int* privileges_size )
Get array of current process privileges.
Parameters
process
Process handler
privileges
Array of privileges opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any privileges, will return NULL.
privileges_size
Output param, will contain size of privileges array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case privileges_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if privileges list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to privileges array.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os.
Description

This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

Note:

currently supported only for windows systems.


__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_processes_free ( doca_apsh_process** processes )
Destroys a process context.
Parameters
processes
Array of process opaque pointers of the systems to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_processes_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_process*** processes, int* processes_size )
Get array of current processes running on the system.
Parameters
system
System handler
processes
Array of process opaque pointers of the systems
processes_size
Output param, will contain size of processes array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if processes list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to processes array.
Description

This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

doca_error_t doca_apsh_regex_dev_set ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* regex_dev )
Set apsh regex device.
Parameters
ctx
apsh handler
regex_dev
doca device with the capabilities of regex

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

This is not a Mandatory setter

Note:

currently supported only for windows systems.


doca_error_t doca_apsh_start ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
Start apsh handler.
Parameters
ctx
App Shield handler

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

Start apsh handler and init connection to devices. Need to set apsh params with setter functions before starting the system. Mandatory setters: doca_apsh_dma_dev_set. Other setters can be query automatically but will take time.

doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_dev_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_dev_rep* dev )
Set system device.
Parameters
system
system handler
dev
the device that is connected to the system to be queried. for example a vf that is connected to a vm or pf that is connected to the bare-metal. doca representor device from dma device configured in doca_apsh_dma_dev_set. to query the right device please refer to doca_dev.h for full options.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system was already started.
Description

This is a Mandatory setter

doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_kpgd_file_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_kpgd_file_path )
Set system kpgd file.
Parameters
system
system handler
system_kpgd_file_path

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if unsupported OS type had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system was already started.
Description

This is not a must setter

doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_mem_region_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_mem_region_path )
Set system allowed memory regions.
Parameters
system
system handler
system_mem_region_path
path to json file containing the memory regions of the devices The memory regions are unique per system, would not change on reboot or between different devices of the same system. note that adding/removing device from the host can change the regions. The json can be created by running the doca_system_mem_region tool on the system.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new buffer for system_os_symbol_map_path.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system was already started.
Description

This is a Mandatory setter

doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_symbol_map_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_os_symbol_map_path )
Set system os symbol map.
Parameters
system
system handler
system_os_symbol_map_path
the os memory map data, unique per os build please note that changing linux kernel (adding/removing modules) will change the map should be created by running the doca_system_os_symbol_map tool on the system os

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new buffer for system_os_symbol_map_path.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system was already started.
Description

This is a Mandatory setter

doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_type_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_system_os os_type )
Set system os type.
Parameters
system
system handler
os_type
system os type - windows/linux

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if unsupported OS type had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system was already started.
Description

This is a must setter

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_apsh_system* doca_apsh_system_create ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
Create a new system handler.
Parameters
ctx
apsh handler

Returns

returns system pointer, NULL on failure

Description

Allocate memory and init the opaque struct for system handler. Before using the system handler use doca_apsh_system_start

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_system_destroy ( doca_apsh_system* system )
Destroy system handler.
Parameters
system
system context to destroy

Description

This will not destroy process/module/libs ...

doca_error_t doca_apsh_system_start ( doca_apsh_system* system )
Start system handler.
Parameters
system
system handler

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if app-shield system initialization has failed.
Description

Start system handler and init connection to the system. Need to set system params with setter functions before starting the system. Mandatory setters: os_symbol_map, mem_region, dev. Other setters can be query automatically but will take time.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_threads_free ( doca_apsh_thread** threads )
Destroys a threads context.
Parameters
threads
Array of threads opaque pointers of the process to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_threads_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_thread*** threads, int* threads_size )
Get array of current process threads.
Parameters
process
Process handler
threads
Array of threads opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any threads, will return NULL.
threads_size
Output param, will contain size of threads array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case threads_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if threads list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to threads array.
Description

This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_vads_free ( doca_apsh_vad** vads )
Destroys a vads context.
Parameters
vads
Array of vads opaque pointers of the process to destroy

Description

doca_error_t doca_apsh_vads_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_vad*** vads, int* vads_size )
Get array of current process vads - virtual address descriptor.
Parameters
process
Process handler
vads
Array of vads opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't point to any vads, will return NULL.
vads_size
Output param, will contain size of vads array on success.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case vads_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if modules list initialization failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to modules array.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if process hasn't been found.
Description

This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

2.2. App Shield Attributes

DOCA App Shield attributes to query with get functions, see doca_apsh.h

Typedefs

typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_COMM_TYPE
attestation comm type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_END_ADDRESS_TYPE
attestation end address type
typedef bool  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_HASH_DATA_IS_PRESENT_TYPE
attestation hash data is present type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_MATCHING_HASHES_TYPE
attestation matching hashes type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PAGES_NUMBER_TYPE
attestation pages number type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PAGES_PRESENT_TYPE
attestation pages present type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PATH_OF_MEMORY_AREA_TYPE
attestation path of memory area type
typedef unsigned int  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PID_TYPE
attestation pid type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PROTECTION_TYPE
attestation protection type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_START_ADDRESS_TYPE
attestation start address type
typedef doca_dev *  DOCA_APSH_DMA_DEV_TYPE
dma dev name
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_COMM_TYPE
envars comm type
typedef unsigned int  DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_PID_TYPE
envars pid type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_VALUE_TYPE
envars value type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_VARIABLE_TYPE
envars variable type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_WINDOWS_BLOCK_TYPE
envars windows block address type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_ACCESS_TYPE
handle access type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_COMM_TYPE
handle comm type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_NAME_TYPE
handle name type
typedef unsigned int  DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_PID_TYPE
handle pid type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_TABLE_ENTRY_TYPE
handle table entry type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_TYPE_TYPE
handle type type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_VALUE_TYPE
handle value type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_HASHTEST_LIMIT_TYPE
limit of vm areas to attest
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_KPGD_FILE_TYPE
kpgd file path
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_BASE_ADDRESS_TYPE
ldrmodule base adress type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_COMM_TYPE
ldrmodule comm type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_LIBRARY_PATH_TYPE
ldrmodule library path type
typedef unsigned int  DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_PID_TYPE
ldrmodule pid type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_BASE_DLL_NAME_TYPE
ldrmodule windows BASE dll name type
typedef bool  DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_ININIT_TYPE
ldrmodule ininit type
typedef bool  DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_INLOAD_TYPE
ldrmodule inload type
typedef bool  DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_INMEM_TYPE
ldrmodule inmem type
typedef unsignedlong  DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_SIZE_OF_IMAGE_TYPE
ldrmodule size of image type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_LIBS_LIMIT_TYPE
limit of libs number
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_LIB_COMM_TYPE
lib comm type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_LIB_LIBRARY_PATH_TYPE
lib loaded library path type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_LIB_LINUX_LOAD_ADRESS_TYPE
lib load adress type
typedef unsigned int  DOCA_APSH_LIB_PID_TYPE
lib pid type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_LIB_WINDOWS_FULL_DLL_NAME_TYPE
lib full dll name type
typedef unsignedlong  DOCA_APSH_LIB_WINDOWS_SIZE_OFIMAGE_TYPE
lib size ofimage type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_MEM_REGION_TYPE
memory region path
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_MODULES_LIMIT_TYPE
llimit of modules number
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_MODULES_NAME_TYPE
module name type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_MODULES_OFFSET_TYPE
module offset type
typedef uint32_t  DOCA_APSH_MODULES_SIZE_TYPE
module size type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_OS_SYMBOL_MAP_TYPE
os symbol map path
typedef enumdoca_apsh_system_os DOCA_APSH_OS_TYPE_TYPE
os type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_COMM_TYPE
privilege process name
typedef bool  DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_IS_ON_TYPE
privilege is on type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_NAME_TYPE
privilege name type
typedef unsigned int  DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_PID_TYPE
privilege process pid
typedef bool  DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_DEFAULT_TYPE
privilege windows enabled by default type
typedef bool  DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_ENABLED_TYPE
privilege windows enabled type
typedef bool  DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_PRESENT_TYPE
privilege windows present type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_COMM_TYPE
process comm type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_CPU_TIME_TYPE
process cpu time type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LIMIT_TYPE
limit of processes number
typedef unsigned int  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_GID_TYPE
process gid type
typedef unsigned int  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_UID_TYPE
process uid type
typedef unsigned int  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PID_TYPE
process pid type
typedef unsigned int  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PPID_TYPE
process pid type
typedef long  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_STATE_TYPE
process state type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_WINDOWS_OFFSET_TYPE
process offset type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_WINDOWS_THREADS_TYPE
process threads type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_REGEX_DEV_TYPE
regex dev name
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_STRING_LIMIT_TYPE
length limit of apsh_read_str
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_THREADS_LIMIT_TYPE
limit of threads number
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_THREAD_LINUX_PROC_NAME_TYPE
thread proc name type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_THREAD_LINUX_THREAD_NAME_TYPE
thread thread name type
typedef unsigned int  DOCA_APSH_THREAD_PID_TYPE
thread pid type
typedef long  DOCA_APSH_THREAD_STATE_TYPE
thread state type
typedef unsigned int  DOCA_APSH_THREAD_TID_TYPE
thread tid type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_OFFSET_TYPE
thread offset type
typedef unsigned char  DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_WAIT_REASON_TYPE
thread wait reason type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_VADS_LIMIT_TYPE
limit of vads number
typedef doca_dev_rep *  DOCA_APSH_VHCA_ID_TYPE
vhca id
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_VMA_FILE_PATH_TYPE
vma file path type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_VMA_OFFSET_TYPE
vma offset type
typedef unsigned int  DOCA_APSH_VMA_PID_TYPE
vma pid type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_VMA_PROCESS_NAME_TYPE
vma file path type
typedef char *  DOCA_APSH_VMA_PROTECTION_TYPE
vma protection type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_VMA_VM_END_TYPE
vma vm end type
typedef uint64_t  DOCA_APSH_VMA_VM_START_TYPE
vma vm start type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_COMMIT_CHARGE_TYPE
vma commit charge type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_PRIVATE_MEMORY_TYPE
vma private memory type
typedef int  DOCA_APSH_WINDOWS_ENVARS_LIMIT_TYPE
length limit of envars for windows

Enumerations

enum doca_apsh_attestation_attr
doca app shield attestation attributes
enum doca_apsh_envar_attr
doca app shield envars attributes
enum doca_apsh_handle_attr
doca app shield handle attributes
enum doca_apsh_ldrmodule_attr
doca app shield LDR-Modules attributes
enum doca_apsh_lib_attr
doca app shield lib attributes
enum doca_apsh_module_attr
doca app shield module attributes
enum doca_apsh_privilege_attr
doca app shield privileges attributes windows privilege list can be found on: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/win32/secauthz/privilege-constants
enum doca_apsh_process_attr
doca app shield process attributes
enum doca_apsh_system_config_attr
doca app shield configuration attributes
enum doca_apsh_system_os
system os types
enum doca_apsh_thread_attr
doca app shield thread attributes
enum doca_apsh_vad_attr
doca app shield virtual address descriptor attributes

Typedefs

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_COMM_TYPE

attestation comm type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_END_ADDRESS_TYPE

attestation end address type

typedef bool DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_HASH_DATA_IS_PRESENT_TYPE

attestation hash data is present type

typedef int DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_MATCHING_HASHES_TYPE

attestation matching hashes type

typedef int DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PAGES_NUMBER_TYPE

attestation pages number type

typedef int DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PAGES_PRESENT_TYPE

attestation pages present type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PATH_OF_MEMORY_AREA_TYPE

attestation path of memory area type

typedef unsigned int DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PID_TYPE

attestation pid type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PROTECTION_TYPE

attestation protection type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_START_ADDRESS_TYPE

attestation start address type

typedef doca_dev * DOCA_APSH_DMA_DEV_TYPE

dma dev name

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_COMM_TYPE

envars comm type

typedef unsigned int DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_PID_TYPE

envars pid type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_VALUE_TYPE

envars value type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_VARIABLE_TYPE

envars variable type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_WINDOWS_BLOCK_TYPE

envars windows block address type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_ACCESS_TYPE

handle access type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_COMM_TYPE

handle comm type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_NAME_TYPE

handle name type

typedef unsigned int DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_PID_TYPE

handle pid type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_TABLE_ENTRY_TYPE

handle table entry type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_TYPE_TYPE

handle type type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_VALUE_TYPE

handle value type

typedef int DOCA_APSH_HASHTEST_LIMIT_TYPE

limit of vm areas to attest

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_KPGD_FILE_TYPE

kpgd file path

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_BASE_ADDRESS_TYPE

ldrmodule base adress type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_COMM_TYPE

ldrmodule comm type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_LIBRARY_PATH_TYPE

ldrmodule library path type

typedef unsigned int DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_PID_TYPE

ldrmodule pid type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_BASE_DLL_NAME_TYPE

ldrmodule windows BASE dll name type

typedef bool DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_ININIT_TYPE

ldrmodule ininit type

typedef bool DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_INLOAD_TYPE

ldrmodule inload type

typedef bool DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_INMEM_TYPE

ldrmodule inmem type

typedef unsignedlong DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_SIZE_OF_IMAGE_TYPE

ldrmodule size of image type

typedef int DOCA_APSH_LIBS_LIMIT_TYPE

limit of libs number

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_LIB_COMM_TYPE

lib comm type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_LIB_LIBRARY_PATH_TYPE

lib loaded library path type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_LIB_LINUX_LOAD_ADRESS_TYPE

lib load adress type

typedef unsigned int DOCA_APSH_LIB_PID_TYPE

lib pid type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_LIB_WINDOWS_FULL_DLL_NAME_TYPE

lib full dll name type

typedef unsignedlong DOCA_APSH_LIB_WINDOWS_SIZE_OFIMAGE_TYPE

lib size ofimage type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_MEM_REGION_TYPE

memory region path

typedef int DOCA_APSH_MODULES_LIMIT_TYPE

llimit of modules number

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_MODULES_NAME_TYPE

module name type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_MODULES_OFFSET_TYPE

module offset type

typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_MODULES_SIZE_TYPE

module size type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_OS_SYMBOL_MAP_TYPE

os symbol map path

typedef enumdoca_apsh_system_os DOCA_APSH_OS_TYPE_TYPE

os type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_COMM_TYPE

privilege process name

typedef bool DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_IS_ON_TYPE

privilege is on type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_NAME_TYPE

privilege name type

typedef unsigned int DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_PID_TYPE

privilege process pid

typedef bool DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_DEFAULT_TYPE

privilege windows enabled by default type

typedef bool DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_ENABLED_TYPE

privilege windows enabled type

typedef bool DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_PRESENT_TYPE

privilege windows present type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_COMM_TYPE

process comm type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_CPU_TIME_TYPE

process cpu time type

typedef int DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LIMIT_TYPE

limit of processes number

typedef unsigned int DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_GID_TYPE

process gid type

typedef unsigned int DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_UID_TYPE

process uid type

typedef unsigned int DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PID_TYPE

process pid type

typedef unsigned int DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PPID_TYPE

process pid type

typedef long DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_STATE_TYPE

process state type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_WINDOWS_OFFSET_TYPE

process offset type

typedef int DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_WINDOWS_THREADS_TYPE

process threads type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_REGEX_DEV_TYPE

regex dev name

typedef int DOCA_APSH_STRING_LIMIT_TYPE

length limit of apsh_read_str

typedef int DOCA_APSH_THREADS_LIMIT_TYPE

limit of threads number

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_THREAD_LINUX_PROC_NAME_TYPE

thread proc name type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_THREAD_LINUX_THREAD_NAME_TYPE

thread thread name type

typedef unsigned int DOCA_APSH_THREAD_PID_TYPE

thread pid type

typedef long DOCA_APSH_THREAD_STATE_TYPE

thread state type

typedef unsigned int DOCA_APSH_THREAD_TID_TYPE

thread tid type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_OFFSET_TYPE

thread offset type

typedef unsigned char DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_WAIT_REASON_TYPE

thread wait reason type

typedef int DOCA_APSH_VADS_LIMIT_TYPE

limit of vads number

typedef doca_dev_rep * DOCA_APSH_VHCA_ID_TYPE

vhca id

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_VMA_FILE_PATH_TYPE

vma file path type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_VMA_OFFSET_TYPE

vma offset type

typedef unsigned int DOCA_APSH_VMA_PID_TYPE

vma pid type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_VMA_PROCESS_NAME_TYPE

vma file path type

typedef char * DOCA_APSH_VMA_PROTECTION_TYPE

vma protection type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_VMA_VM_END_TYPE

vma vm end type

typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_VMA_VM_START_TYPE

vma vm start type

typedef int DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_COMMIT_CHARGE_TYPE

vma commit charge type

typedef int DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_PRIVATE_MEMORY_TYPE

vma private memory type

typedef int DOCA_APSH_WINDOWS_ENVARS_LIMIT_TYPE

length limit of envars for windows

Enumerations

enum doca_apsh_attestation_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PID
attestation process id
DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_COMM
attestation process name
DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PATH_OF_MEMORY_AREA
attestation path of memory area
DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PROTECTION
attestation protection
DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_START_ADDRESS
attestation start address
DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_END_ADDRESS
attestation end address
DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PAGES_NUMBER
attestation process pages count in binary file
DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PAGES_PRESENT
attestation pages present in memory
DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_MATCHING_HASHES
attestation pages hash match count from pages in memory
DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_HASH_DATA_IS_PRESENT
attestation hash data is present

enum doca_apsh_envar_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_PID
envars pid
DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_COMM
envars process name
DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_VARIABLE
envars variable
DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_VALUE
envars value
DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_WINDOWS_BLOCK = 1000
envars windows environment block address

enum doca_apsh_handle_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_PID
handle process id
DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_COMM
handle process name
DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_VALUE
handle value
DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_TABLE_ENTRY
handle table entry
DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_TYPE
handle type
DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_ACCESS
handle access
DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_NAME
handle name

enum doca_apsh_ldrmodule_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_PID
ldrmodule process pid
DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_COMM
ldrmodule process name
DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_BASE_ADDRESS
ldrmodule base address
DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_LIBRARY_PATH
ldrmodule loaded library path
DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_BASE_DLL_NAME = 1000
ldrmodule full dll name
DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_SIZE_OF_IMAGE
ldrmodule size of image
DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_INLOAD
ldrmodule appear in inload list
DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_INMEM
ldrmodule appear in inmem list
DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_ININIT
ldrmodule appear in ininit list

enum doca_apsh_lib_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_LIB_PID
lib pid
DOCA_APSH_LIB_COMM
lib name
DOCA_APSH_LIB_LIBRARY_PATH
lib loaded library path
DOCA_APSH_LIB_WINDOWS_FULL_DLL_NAME = 1000
lib full dll name
DOCA_APSH_LIB_WINDOWS_SIZE_OFIMAGE
lib size of image
DOCA_APSH_LIB_LINUX_LOAD_ADRESS = 2000
lib load address

enum doca_apsh_module_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_MODULES_OFFSET
module offset
DOCA_APSH_MODULES_NAME
module name
DOCA_APSH_MODULES_SIZE
module size

enum doca_apsh_privilege_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_PID
privilege process pid
DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_COMM
privilege process name
DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_NAME
privilege name, for example: SeTcbPrivilege
DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_IS_ON
is the privilege turned on or off. For Windows this is the outcome of get(PRESENT) && (get(ENABLED) || get(DEFAULT))
DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_PRESENT = 1000
privilege present flag
DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_ENABLED
privilege enabled flag
DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_DEFAULT
privilege enabledbydefault flag

enum doca_apsh_process_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PID
process id
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PPID
process parent id
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_COMM
process executable name
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_STATE
process state
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_CPU_TIME
process cpu time [ps]
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_WINDOWS_OFFSET = 1000
process offset
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_WINDOWS_THREADS
process thread count
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_GID = 2000
process group id
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_UID
process user id

enum doca_apsh_system_config_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_OS_SYMBOL_MAP
os symbol map path
DOCA_APSH_MEM_REGION
memory region path
DOCA_APSH_KPGD_FILE
kpgd file path
DOCA_APSH_VHCA_ID
vhca id
DOCA_APSH_OS_TYPE
os type
DOCA_APSH_HASHTEST_LIMIT
limit of vm areas to attest
DOCA_APSH_MODULES_LIMIT
limit of modules number
DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LIMIT
limit of processes number
DOCA_APSH_THREADS_LIMIT
limit of threads number
DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULES_LIMIT
limit of ldrmodules number on windows
DOCA_APSH_LIBS_LIMIT
limit of libs number
DOCA_APSH_VADS_LIMIT
limit of vads number
DOCA_APSH_WINDOWS_ENVARS_LIMIT
length limit of envars for windows
DOCA_APSH_HANDLES_LIMIT
limit of handles number on windows
DOCA_APSH_STRING_LIMIT
length limit of apsh_read_str

enum doca_apsh_system_os

Values
DOCA_APSH_SYSTEM_LINUX
linux
DOCA_APSH_SYSTEM_WINDOWS
windows

enum doca_apsh_thread_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_THREAD_PID
thread process id
DOCA_APSH_THREAD_TID
thread id
DOCA_APSH_THREAD_STATE
thread state
DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_WAIT_REASON = 1000
thread wait reason
DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_OFFSET
thread offset
DOCA_APSH_THREAD_LINUX_PROC_NAME = 2000
thread process name
DOCA_APSH_THREAD_LINUX_THREAD_NAME
thread name

enum doca_apsh_vad_attr

Values
DOCA_APSH_VMA_PID
vma process id
DOCA_APSH_VMA_OFFSET
vma offset
DOCA_APSH_VMA_PROTECTION
vma protection
DOCA_APSH_VMA_VM_START
vma vm start
DOCA_APSH_VMA_VM_END
vma vm end
DOCA_APSH_VMA_PROCESS_NAME
vma process name
DOCA_APSH_VMA_FILE_PATH
vma file path
DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_COMMIT_CHARGE = 1000
vma commit charge
DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_PRIVATE_MEMORY
vma private memory

2.4. Core


Modules

 DOCA Buffer
 
 DOCA Buffer Inventory
 
 DOCA Context
 
 DOCA DPDK
 
 DOCA Device
 
 DOCA Error
 
 DOCA Hotplug
 
 DOCA Memory Map
 
 DOCA RDMA
 
 DOCA Types
 

DOCA Buffer

DOCA Buffer Inventory

DOCA Context

DOCA Device

DOCA DPDK

DOCA Error

DOCA Hotplug

DOCA Memory Map

DOCA RDMA

DOCA Types

2.4.1. DOCA Buffer

[ Core ]

The DOCA Buffer is used for reference data. It holds the information on a memory region that belongs to a DOCA memory map, and its descriptor is allocated from DOCA Buffer Inventory.

Functions
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_data ( doca_buf* buf, void** data )
Get the buffer's data.
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_data_len ( doca_buf* buf, size_t* data_len )
Get buffer's data length.
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_head ( doca_buf* buf, void** head )
Get the buffer's head.
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_len ( doca_buf* buf, size_t* len )
Get the buffer's length.
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_lkey ( const doca_buf* buf, doca_dev* dev, uint32_t doca_access_flags, uint32_t* lkey )
Get lkey with doca_access_flags access for a DOCA buffer of a DOCA device.
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_refcount ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Get the reference count of the object.
doca_error_t doca_buf_list_chain ( doca_buf* list1, doca_buf* list2 )
Append list2 to list1.
doca_error_t doca_buf_list_is_first ( const doca_buf* buf, bool* is_first )
Check if provided DOCA Buf is the first element in a linked list.
doca_error_t doca_buf_list_is_last ( const doca_buf* buf, bool* is_last )
Check if provided DOCA Buf is the last element in a linked list.
doca_error_t doca_buf_list_last ( doca_buf* buf, doca_buf** last_buf )
Get last DOCA Buf in linked list.
doca_error_t doca_buf_list_next ( doca_buf* buf, doca_buf** next_buf )
Get next DOCA Buf in linked list.
doca_error_t doca_buf_list_num_elements ( const doca_buf* buf, uint32_t* num_elements )
Get the number of the elements in list.
doca_error_t doca_buf_list_unchain ( doca_buf* list1, doca_buf* list2 )
Separate list2 from list1.
doca_error_t doca_buf_refcount_add ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Increase the object reference count by 1.
doca_error_t doca_buf_refcount_rm ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Decrease the object reference count by 1, if 0 reached, return the element back to the inventory.
doca_error_t doca_buf_set_data ( doca_buf* buf, void* data, size_t data_len )
Functions
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_data ( doca_buf* buf, void** data )
Get the buffer's data.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element.
data
The data of the buffer.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_get_data_len ( doca_buf* buf, size_t* data_len )
Get buffer's data length.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element.
data_len
The data length of the buffer.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_get_head ( doca_buf* buf, void** head )
Get the buffer's head.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element.
head
The head of the buffer.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_get_len ( doca_buf* buf, size_t* len )
Get the buffer's length.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element.
len
The length of the buffer.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_get_lkey ( const doca_buf* buf, doca_dev* dev, uint32_t doca_access_flags, uint32_t* lkey )
Get lkey with doca_access_flags access for a DOCA buffer of a DOCA device.
Parameters
buf
The DOCA buffer to get lkey for.
dev
The DOCA device to get lkey for.
doca_access_flags
LKey access flags (see enum doca_access_flags).
lkey
The returned LKey.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or if cannot find mkey by the given device.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if the given access flags is not supported
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_get_refcount ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Get the reference count of the object.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element.
refcount
The number of references to the object.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_list_chain ( doca_buf* list1, doca_buf* list2 )
Append list2 to list1.
Parameters
list1
DOCA Buf representing list1. Buf must be the head of the list and have the linked list extension.
list2
DOCA Buf representing list2. Buf must be the head of the list and have the linked list extension.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if one of the buffers is not a head of a list or the 'Linked List' extension of one of the buffers is disabled.
Description

Before: +----+ +----+ +----+ list1 -> |1 |->|2 |->|3 | +----+ +----+ +----+

+----+ +----+ list2 -> |4 |->|5 | +----+ +----+

After:

+----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ list1 -> |1 |->|2 |->|3 |->|4 |->|5 | +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ / list2

doca_error_t doca_buf_list_is_first ( const doca_buf* buf, bool* is_first )
Check if provided DOCA Buf is the first element in a linked list.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. Buf must have the linked list extension.
is_first
If 'Linked List' extension is enabled: true if buf is the first element, false if it is not If 'Linked List' extension is disabled: true

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_list_is_last ( const doca_buf* buf, bool* is_last )
Check if provided DOCA Buf is the last element in a linked list.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. Buf must have the linked list extension.
is_last
If 'Linked List' extension is enabled: true if buf is the last element, false if it is not If 'Linked List' extension is disabled: true

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_list_last ( doca_buf* buf, doca_buf** last_buf )
Get last DOCA Buf in linked list.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. Buf must have the linked list extension.
last_buf
The last DOCA Buf in the linked list, which may be buf, or buf if the 'Linked List' extension of the buffer is disabled.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_list_next ( doca_buf* buf, doca_buf** next_buf )
Get next DOCA Buf in linked list.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. Buf must have the linked list extension.
next_buf
The next DOCA Buf or null if the 'Linked List' extension of the buffer is disabled.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_list_num_elements ( const doca_buf* buf, uint32_t* num_elements )
Get the number of the elements in list.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. Buf must be a head of a list and have the linked list extension.
num_elements
If 'Linked List' extension is enabled: Number of elements in list If 'Linked List' extension is disabled: 1

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if the buffer is not a head of a list.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_list_unchain ( doca_buf* list1, doca_buf* list2 )
Separate list2 from list1.
Parameters
list1
DOCA Buf representing list1. Must have the linked list extension.
list2
DOCA Buf representing list2, list2 should be contained in list1. list2 must be different from list1 and must have the linked list extension.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if the 'Linked List' extension of one of the buffers is disabled.
Description

Before: +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ list1 -> |1 |->|2 |->|3 |->|4 |->|5 | +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ / list2

After: +----+ +----+ +----+ list1 -> |1 |->|2 |->|3 | +----+ +----+ +----+

+----+ +----+ list2 -> |4 |->|5 | +----+ +----+

doca_error_t doca_buf_refcount_add ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Increase the object reference count by 1.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element.
refcount
The number of references to the object before this operation took place.

Returns
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED
Description
Note:

This function is not supported yet.


doca_error_t doca_buf_refcount_rm ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Decrease the object reference count by 1, if 0 reached, return the element back to the inventory.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element.
refcount
The number of references to the object before this operation took place.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

When refcont 0 reached, all related resources should be released. For example if the element points into some mmap its state will be adjusted accordingly. If DOCA_BUF_EXTENSION_LINKED_LIST is selected the buf must be the head of a list

doca_error_t doca_buf_set_data ( doca_buf* buf, void* data, size_t data_len )

Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element.
data
Data address.
data_len
Data length.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or if data address and length are outside buffer's limits.
Description

Set data pointer and data length

+-----------+-----+-----------------+ Before | |data | | +-----------+-----+-----------------+

__data_len__ / \ +-----+--------------+--------------+ After | |data | | +-----+--------------+--------------+ / data

2.4.2. DOCA Buffer Inventory

[ Core ]

The DOCA buffer inventory manages a pool of doca_buf objects. Each buffer obtained from an inventory is a descriptor that points to a memory region from a doca_mmap memory range of the user's choice.

Functions
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_addr ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len, doca_buf** buf )
Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `addr` & `len` arguments.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_args ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len, void* data, size_t data_len, doca_buf** buf )
Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `addr`, `len`, `data` and `data_len` arguments.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_data ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* data, size_t data_len, doca_buf** buf )
Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `data` & `data_len` arguments.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_dup ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, const doca_buf* src_buf, doca_buf** dst_buf )
Duplicates content of the `buf` argument into element allocated from buffer inventory. (I.e., deep copy).
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_create ( const doca_data* user_data, size_t num_elements, uint32_t extensions, doca_buf_inventory** buf_inventory )
Allocates buffer inventory with default/unset attributes.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_destroy ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
Destroy buffer inventory structure.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_list_supported ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint8_t* list_supported )
Check if DOCA buffer inventory supports list of DOCA buffers.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_num_elements ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint32_t* num_of_elements )
Read the total number of elements in a DOCA Inventory.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_num_free_elements ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint32_t* num_of_free_elements )
Get the total number of free elements in a DOCA Inventory.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_user_data ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_data* user_data )
Get the user_data of a DOCA Inventory.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_start ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
Start element retrieval from inventory.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_stop ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
Stop element retrieval from inventory.
Functions
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_addr ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len, doca_buf** buf ) [inline]
Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `addr` & `len` arguments.
Parameters
inventory
The DOCA Buf inventory.
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.
addr
The start address of the payload.
len
The length in bytes of the payload.
buf
Doca buf allocated and initialized with args.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or if there is no suitable memory range for the given address and length.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if doca_mmap or doca_buf_inventory is un-started/stopped.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if doca_buf_inventory is empty.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_args ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len, void* data, size_t data_len, doca_buf** buf )
Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `addr`, `len`, `data` and `data_len` arguments.
Parameters
inventory
The DOCA Buf inventory.
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.
addr
The start address of the buffer.
len
The length in bytes of the buffer.
data
The start address of the data inside the buffer.
data_len
The length in bytes of the data.
buf
Doca buf allocated and initialized with args.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or if there is no suitable memory range for the given address and length or if data address and length are outside buffer's limits.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if doca_mmap or doca_buf_inventory is un-started/stopped.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if doca_buf_inventory is empty.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_data ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* data, size_t data_len, doca_buf** buf ) [inline]
Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `data` & `data_len` arguments.
Parameters
inventory
The DOCA Buf inventory.
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.
data
The start address of the data inside the buffer.
data_len
The length in bytes of the data.
buf
Doca buf allocated and initialized with args.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or if there is no suitable memory range for the given address and length.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if doca_mmap or doca_buf_inventory is un-started/stopped.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if doca_buf_inventory is empty.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_dup ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, const doca_buf* src_buf, doca_buf** dst_buf )
Duplicates content of the `buf` argument into element allocated from buffer inventory. (I.e., deep copy).
Parameters
inventory
Buffer inventory structure that will hold the new doca_buf.
src_buf
The DOCA buf to be duplicated.
dst_buf
A duplicate DOCA Buf.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if src_buf mmap or input inventory unstarted/stopped or src_buf inventory extensions and the input inventory extensions are incompatible.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new doca_buf from the given inventory.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_create ( const doca_data* user_data, size_t num_elements, uint32_t extensions, doca_buf_inventory** buf_inventory )
Allocates buffer inventory with default/unset attributes.
Parameters
user_data
num_elements
Initial number of elements in the inventory.
extensions
Bitmap of extensions enabled for the inventory described in doca_buf.h.
buf_inventory
Buffer inventory with default/unset attributes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_buf_inventory.
Description

The returned object can be manipulated with doca_buf_inventory_property_set() API. Once all required attributes are set, it should be reconfigured and adjusted to meet the setting with doca_buf_inventory_start(). See doca_buf_inventory_start for the rest of the details.

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_destroy ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
Destroy buffer inventory structure.
Parameters
inventory
Buffer inventory structure.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if not all allocated elements had been returned to the inventory.
Description

Before calling this function all allocated elements should be returned back to the inventory.

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_list_supported ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint8_t* list_supported )
Check if DOCA buffer inventory supports list of DOCA buffers.
Parameters
inventory
A given DOCA buffer inventory.
list_supported
Indicating whether DOCA list buffer is supported (1 means supported, 0 means not supported).

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - on failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

see enum doca_buf_extension for more details.

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_num_elements ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint32_t* num_of_elements )
Read the total number of elements in a DOCA Inventory.
Parameters
inventory
The DOCA Buf inventory.
num_of_elements
The total number of elements in inventory.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

The total number of elements type: uint32_t.

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_num_free_elements ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint32_t* num_of_free_elements )
Get the total number of free elements in a DOCA Inventory.
Parameters
inventory
The DOCA Buf inventory.
num_of_free_elements
The total number of free elements in inventory.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

The total number of free elements type: uint32_t.

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_user_data ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_data* user_data )
Get the user_data of a DOCA Inventory.
Parameters
inventory
The DOCA Buf inventory.
user_data
The user_data of inventory.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

The user_data that was provided to the inventory upon its creation.

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_start ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
Start element retrieval from inventory.
Parameters
inventory
Buffer inventory structure.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

Un-started/stopped buffer inventory rejects all attempts to retrieve element. On first start verifies & finalizes the buffer inventory object configuration.

The following become possible only after start:

The following are NOT possible after the first time start is called:

  • Setting the properties of the inventory using doca_buf_inventory_property_set().

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_stop ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
Stop element retrieval from inventory.
Parameters
inventory
Buffer inventory structure.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

No retrieval of elements with for stopped inventory. For details see doca_buf_inventory_start().

2.4.3. DOCA Context

[ Core ]

DOCA CTX is the base class of every data-path library in DOCA. It is a specific library/SDK instance object providing abstract data processing functionality. The library exposes events and/or jobs that manipulate data.

Classes
struct doca_event
Activity completion event.
struct doca_job
Job structure describes request arguments for service provided by context.
Defines
#define DOCA_ACTION_SDK_RANGE 16
Power 2 single SDK/context action type range.
Functions
doca_error_t doca_ctx_dev_add ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dev )
Add a device to a DOCA CTX.
doca_error_t doca_ctx_dev_rm ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dev )
Remove a device from a context.
doca_error_t doca_ctx_get_event_driven_supported ( doca_ctx* ctx, uint8_t* event_supported )
Check if CTX supports event driven mode.
doca_error_t doca_ctx_get_max_num_ctx ( uint32_t* max_num_ctx )
Get the ctx maximum number of contexts allowed within an application.
doca_error_t doca_ctx_start ( doca_ctx* ctx )
Finalizes all configurations, and starts the DOCA CTX.
doca_error_t doca_ctx_stop ( doca_ctx* ctx )
Stops the context allowing reconfiguration.
doca_error_t doca_ctx_workq_add ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_workq* workq )
Add a workQ to a context.
doca_error_t doca_ctx_workq_rm ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_workq* workq )
Remove a DOCA WorkQ from a DOCA CTX.
doca_error_t doca_workq_create ( uint32_t depth, doca_workq** workq )
Creates empty DOCA WorkQ object with default attributes.
doca_error_t doca_workq_destroy ( doca_workq* workq )
Destroy a DOCA WorkQ.
doca_error_t doca_workq_event_handle_arm ( doca_workq* workq )
Arm the WorkQ to receive next completion event.
doca_error_t doca_workq_event_handle_clear ( doca_workq* workq, doca_event_handle_t handle )
Clear triggered events.
doca_error_t doca_workq_get_depth ( const doca_workq* workq, uint32_t* depth )
Get the maximum number of inflight jobs allowed for a DOCA workq.
doca_error_t doca_workq_get_event_driven_enable ( doca_workq* workq, uint8_t* enabled )
Check if WorkQ event-driven mode is enabled.
doca_error_t doca_workq_get_event_handle ( doca_workq* workq, doca_event_handle_t* handle )
Get the event handle for waiting on events.
doca_error_t doca_workq_progress_retrieve ( doca_workq* workq, doca_event* ev, int  flags )
Progress & retrieve single pending event.
doca_error_t doca_workq_set_depth ( doca_workq* workq, uint32_t depth )
Set the maximum number of inflight jobs allowed for a DOCA WorkQ to a given value.
doca_error_t doca_workq_set_event_driven_enable ( doca_workq* workq, uint8_t enable )
Enable WorkQ event-driven mode.
doca_error_t doca_workq_submit ( doca_workq* workq, doca_job* job )
Submit a job to a DOCA WorkQ.
Defines
#define DOCA_ACTION_SDK_RANGE 16

Functions
doca_error_t doca_ctx_dev_add ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dev )
Add a device to a DOCA CTX.
Parameters
ctx
The CTX to add the device to.
dev
The device to add.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - On failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - CTX is started.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - the device was already added.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - the provided device is not supported by CTX, I.e., the device is not useful for any job, or missing the capabilities.
Description

doca_error_t doca_ctx_dev_rm ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dev )
Remove a device from a context.
Parameters
ctx
The CTX to remove the device from. Must already hold the device.
dev
The device to remove.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - On failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - CTX is started.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - the provided device was never added to the ctx or was already removed.
Description

doca_error_t doca_ctx_get_event_driven_supported ( doca_ctx* ctx, uint8_t* event_supported )
Check if CTX supports event driven mode.
Parameters
ctx
The library instance containing the WorkQ.
event_supported
Boolean indicating whether event driven mode is supported.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - on failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

In case the support exists, then this CTX can be added to WorkQ operating in event driven mode.

doca_error_t doca_ctx_get_max_num_ctx ( uint32_t* max_num_ctx )
Get the ctx maximum number of contexts allowed within an application.
Parameters
max_num_ctx
The ctx max number of contexts allowed within an application.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case max_num_ctx received the required value properly. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - max_num_ctx is NULL.
Description

doca_error_t doca_ctx_start ( doca_ctx* ctx )
Finalizes all configurations, and starts the DOCA CTX.
Parameters
ctx
The DOCA context to start.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - In case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - either an invalid input was received or no devices were added to the CTX.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - one of the provided devices is not supported by CTX.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - resource initialization failed (could be due to allocation failure), or the device is in a bad state or another reason caused initialization to fail.
Description

After starting the CTX, it can't be configured any further. Use doca_ctx_stop in order to reconfigure the CTX.

The following become possible only after start:

The following are NOT possible after start and become possible again after calling doca_ctx_stop:

doca_error_t doca_ctx_stop ( doca_ctx* ctx )
Stops the context allowing reconfiguration.
Parameters
ctx
The DOCA context to stop.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - In case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - either some jobs are still pending or not all WorkQs have been removed.
Description

Once a context has started, it can't be configured any further. This method should be called in case the context needs to be configured after starting. For more details see doca_ctx_start().

doca_error_t doca_ctx_workq_add ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_workq* workq )
Add a workQ to a context.
Parameters
ctx
The library instance that will handle the jobs.
workq
The WorkQ where you want to receive job completions.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - on failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - CTX is not started.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - same WorkQ already added.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - memory allocation failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - initialization of WorkQ failed.
Description

This method adds a WorkQ to a context. Once a WorkQ has been added it will start accepting jobs defined by the CTX & retrieve events from the CTX. The jobs can be progressed using doca_workq_progress_retrieve().

doca_error_t doca_ctx_workq_rm ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_workq* workq )
Remove a DOCA WorkQ from a DOCA CTX.
Parameters
ctx
The library instance containing the WorkQ.
workq
The WorkQ to remove.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - on failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - CTX is not started.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - some jobs are still pending completion.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - WorkQ does not exist within CTX
Description

This function can only be used after CTX is started (doca_ctx_start()).

doca_error_t doca_workq_create ( uint32_t depth, doca_workq** workq )
Creates empty DOCA WorkQ object with default attributes.
Parameters
depth
The maximum number of inflight jobs.
workq
The newly created WorkQ.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate WorkQ.
Description

The returned WorkQ needs to be added to at least one DOCA CTX. Then the WorkQ can be used to progress jobs and to poll events exposed by the associated CTX.

doca_error_t doca_workq_destroy ( doca_workq* workq )
Destroy a DOCA WorkQ.
Parameters
workq
The WorkQ to destroy.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - WorkQ not removed from one of the doca_ctx.
Description

In order to destroy a WorkQ, at first needs to be removed from all DOCA CTXs using it.

doca_error_t doca_workq_event_handle_arm ( doca_workq* workq )
Arm the WorkQ to receive next completion event.
Parameters
workq
The WorkQ object to arm.

Returns
  • DOCA_SUCCESS - workq has been successfully armed, event handle can be used to wait on events.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - event driven mode is not enabled. Try doca_workq_set_event_driven_enable().
Description

This method should be used before waiting on the event handle. The expected flow is as follows: 1. Enable event driven mode using doca_workq_set_event_driven_enable(). 2. Get event handle using doca_workq_get_event_handle(). 3. Arm the workq. 4. Wait for an event using the event handle. E.g., using epoll_wait(). 5. Once the thread wakes up, call doca_workq_event_handle_clear(). 6. Call doca_workq_progress_retrieve() until an event is retrieved. 7. Repeat 3.

doca_error_t doca_workq_event_handle_clear ( doca_workq* workq, doca_event_handle_t handle )
Clear triggered events.
Parameters
workq
The WorkQ object that received the events.
handle
workq event handle.

Returns
  • DOCA_SUCCESS - on successfuly clearing triggered events.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - event driven mode is not enabled. Try doca_workq_set_event_driven_enable().
  • DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - a system call has failed.
Description

Method used for clearing of events, this method should be called after an event has been received using the event handle. After this is called, the events will no longer be triggered, and the handle can be armed again. See doca_workq_event_handle_arm() for entire flow.

doca_error_t doca_workq_get_depth ( const doca_workq* workq, uint32_t* depth )
Get the maximum number of inflight jobs allowed for a DOCA workq.
Parameters
workq
The DOCA WorkQ.
depth
The maximum number of inflight jobs allowed for workq.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

doca_error_t doca_workq_get_event_driven_enable ( doca_workq* workq, uint8_t* enabled )
Check if WorkQ event-driven mode is enabled.
Parameters
workq
The WorkQ to query.
enabled
0 or 1 indicating if event-driven mode is enabled.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

Event-driven mode is not enabled by default. It is possible to enable it by setting this porperty to 1. Using doca_workq_set_event_driven_enable()

doca_error_t doca_workq_get_event_handle ( doca_workq* workq, doca_event_handle_t* handle )
Get the event handle for waiting on events.
Parameters
workq
The WorkQ to query.
handle
The event handle of the WorkQ.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

Description

Calling this for the first time will enable event-driven mode for the WorkQ. Retrieves the event handle of the WorkQ, the handle does not change throughout the lifecycle of the WorkQ.

doca_error_t doca_workq_progress_retrieve ( doca_workq* workq, doca_event* ev, int  flags )
Progress & retrieve single pending event.
Parameters
workq
The WorkQ object to poll for events.
ev
Event structure to be filled in case an event was received.
flags
Flags for progress/retrival operations. A combination of enum doca_workq_retrieve_flags.

Returns
  • DOCA_SUCCESS - on successful event retrieval. ev output argument is set.
  • DOCA_ERROR_AGAIN - no event available (ev output argument not set), try again to make more progress.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IO_FAILED - the retrieved event is a failure event. The specific error is reported per action type.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

Polling method for progress of submitted jobs and retrieval of events.

NOTE: for V1 retrieve supported for single event only.

doca_error_t doca_workq_set_depth ( doca_workq* workq, uint32_t depth )
Set the maximum number of inflight jobs allowed for a DOCA WorkQ to a given value.
Parameters
workq
The DOCA WorkQ.
depth
The new maximum number of inflight jobs allowed for workq.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

doca_error_t doca_workq_set_event_driven_enable ( doca_workq* workq, uint8_t enable )
Enable WorkQ event-driven mode.
Parameters
workq
The WorkQ to query.
enable
0 or 1 indicating whether to enable event-driven mode or not.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case event driven mode has been set, or is already set to same value. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - workq is still added to at least 1 CTX.
  • DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - a system call has failed.
Description

Event-driven mode is not enabled by default. Once enabled, the doca_workq_handle_* APIs can be used in order to wait on events. This mode can only be enabled before adding the WorkQ to any CTX.

doca_error_t doca_workq_submit ( doca_workq* workq, doca_job* job )
Submit a job to a DOCA WorkQ.
Parameters
workq
The DOCA WorkQ used for progress and retrieval of jobs.
job
The job to submit, the job must be compatible with the WorkQ.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case the job was submitted successfully, doca_workq_progress_retrieve() can be called next. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - in case job->ctx is stopped.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - in case the queue is full. See WorkQ depth.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - in case the ctx is not associated to the workQ.
Description

This method is used to submit a job to the WorkQ. The WorkQ should be added to the job->ctx via doca_ctx_workq_add() before job submission. Once a job has been submitted, it can be progressed using doca_workq_progress_retrieve() until the result is ready and retrieved.

2.4.4. DOCA Device

[ Core ]

The DOCA device represents an available processing unit backed by the HW or SW implementation.

Enumerations
enum doca_dev_rep_filter
Functions
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_devinfo* doca_dev_as_devinfo ( const doca_dev* dev )
Get local device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
doca_error_t doca_dev_close ( doca_dev* dev )
Destroy allocated local device instance.
doca_error_t doca_dev_open ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_dev** dev )
Initialize local device for use.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_devinfo_rep* doca_dev_rep_as_devinfo ( doca_dev_rep* dev_rep )
Get representor device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_close ( doca_dev_rep* dev )
Destroy allocated representor device instance.
doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_open ( doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo, doca_dev_rep** dev_rep )
Initialize representor device for use.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ibdev_name ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* ibdev_name, uint32_t size )
Get the name of the IB device represented by a DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_iface_name ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* iface_name, uint32_t size )
Get the name of the ethernet interface of a DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ipv4_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* ipv4_addr, uint32_t size )
Get the IPv4 address of a DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ipv6_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* ipv6_addr, uint32_t size )
Get the IPv6 address of a DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_is_hotplug_manager_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* is_hotplug_manager )
Get the hotplug manager capability of a DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_is_mmap_export_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* mmap_export )
Get the mmap export capability of the device.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_is_mmap_from_export_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* from_export )
Get the mmap create from export capability of the device.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_pci_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_pci_bdf* pci_addr )
Get the PCI address of a DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_list_create ( doca_devinfo*** dev_list, uint32_t* nb_devs )
Creates list of all available local devices.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_list_destroy ( doca_devinfo** dev_list )
Destroy list of local device info structures.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_all_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* all_supported )
Get the representor devices discovery capability of the device.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_net_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* net_supported )
Get the remote net discovery capability of the device.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_nvme_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* nvme_supported )
Get the remote nvme discovery capability of the device.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_virtio_blk_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* virtio_blk_supported )
Get the remote virtio blk discovery capability of the device.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_virtio_fs_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* virtio_fs_supported )
Get the remote virtio fs discovery capability of the device.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_virtio_net_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* virtio_net_supported )
Get the remote virtio net discovery capability of the device.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_pci_addr ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, doca_pci_bdf* pci_addr )
Get the PCI address of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_pci_func_type ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, doca_pci_func_type ** pci_func_type )
Get the PCI function type of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_vuid ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, char* rep_vuid, uint32_t size )
Get the Vendor Unique ID of a representor DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_list_create ( doca_dev* dev, int  filter, doca_devinfo_rep*** dev_list_rep, uint32_t* nb_devs_rep )
Create list of available representor devices accessible by dev.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_list_destroy ( doca_devinfo_rep** dev_list_rep )
Destroy list of representor device info structures.
Enumerations
enum doca_dev_rep_filter

Representor device filter by flavor

Multiple options possible but some are mutually exclusive.

Values
DOCA_DEV_REP_FILTER_ALL = 0
DOCA_DEV_REP_FILTER_NET = 1<<1
DOCA_DEV_REP_FILTER_VIRTIO_FS = 1<<2
DOCA_DEV_REP_FILTER_VIRTIO_NET = 1<<3
DOCA_DEV_REP_FILTER_VIRTIO_BLK = 1<<4
DOCA_DEV_REP_FILTER_NVME = 1<<5

Functions
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_devinfo* doca_dev_as_devinfo ( const doca_dev* dev )
Get local device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
Parameters
dev
The doca device instance.

Returns

The matching doca_devinfo instance in case of success, NULL in case dev is invalid.

Description

doca_error_t doca_dev_close ( doca_dev* dev )
Destroy allocated local device instance.
Parameters
dev
The local doca device instance.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success.

  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - failed to deallocate device resources.
Description

doca_error_t doca_dev_open ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_dev** dev )
Initialize local device for use.
Parameters
devinfo
The devinfo structure of the requested device.
dev
Initialized local doca device instance on success. Valid on success only.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate protection domain for device.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED - failed to open device.
Description
Note:

In case the same device was previously opened, then the same doca_dev instance is returned.


__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_devinfo_rep* doca_dev_rep_as_devinfo ( doca_dev_rep* dev_rep )
Get representor device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
Parameters
dev_rep
The representor doca device instance.

Returns

The matching doca_devinfo_rep instance in case of success, NULL in case dev_rep is invalid.

Description

doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_close ( doca_dev_rep* dev )
Destroy allocated representor device instance.
Parameters
dev
The representor doca device instance.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - failed to deallocate device resources.
Description

doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_open ( doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo, doca_dev_rep** dev_rep )
Initialize representor device for use.
Parameters
devinfo
The devinfo structure of the requested device.
dev_rep
Initialized representor doca device instance on success. Valid on success only.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate memory for device.
Description

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ibdev_name ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* ibdev_name, uint32_t size )
Get the name of the IB device represented by a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
ibdev_name
The name of the IB device represented by devinfo.
size
The size of the input ibdev_name buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_IBDEV_NAME_SIZE which includes the null terminating byte.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - no memory (exception thrown).
Description

The name of the IB device type: char[DOCA_DEVINFO_IBDEV_NAME_SIZE].

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_iface_name ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* iface_name, uint32_t size )
Get the name of the ethernet interface of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
iface_name
The name of the ethernet interface of devinfo.
size
The size of the input iface_name buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_IFACE_NAME_SIZE which includes the null terminating byte.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the interface name from the OS
Description

The name of the ethernet interface is the same as it's name in ifconfig. The name of the ethernet interface type: char[DOCA_DEVINFO_IFACE_NAME_SIZE].

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ipv4_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* ipv4_addr, uint32_t size )
Get the IPv4 address of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
ipv4_addr
The IPv4 address of devinfo.
size
The size of the input ipv4_addr buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV4_ADDR_SIZE

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the IPv4 address from the OS
Description

The IPv4 address type: uint8_t[DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV4_ADDR_SIZE].

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ipv6_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* ipv6_addr, uint32_t size )
Get the IPv6 address of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
ipv6_addr
The IPv6 address of devinfo.
size
The size of the input ipv6_addr buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV6_ADDR_SIZE

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the IPv6 address from the OS
Description

The IPv6 address type: uint8_t[DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV6_ADDR_SIZE].

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_is_hotplug_manager_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* is_hotplug_manager )
Get the hotplug manager capability of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
is_hotplug_manager
1 if the hotplug manager capability is supported, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description

The hotplug manager property type: uint8_t*.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_is_mmap_export_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* mmap_export )
Get the mmap export capability of the device.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
mmap_export

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description

Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to export an mmap. See doca_mmap_export() in doca_mmap.h true - device can be used with the mmap export API. false - export API is guaranteed to faile with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_is_mmap_from_export_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* from_export )
Get the mmap create from export capability of the device.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
from_export
1 if the mmap from export capability is supported, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description

Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create an mmap from an exported mmap. See doca_mmap_create_from_export() in doca_mmap.h true - device can be used with the mmap create from export API. false - create from export API is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_pci_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_pci_bdf* pci_addr )
Get the PCI address of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
pci_addr
The PCI address of devinfo.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED - provided devinfo does not support this property.
  • DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the PCI address from the OS
Description

The BDF of the device - same as the address in lspci. The PCI address type: struct doca_pci_bdf.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_list_create ( doca_devinfo*** dev_list, uint32_t* nb_devs )
Creates list of all available local devices.
Parameters
dev_list
Pointer to array of pointers. Output can then be accessed as follows (*dev_list)[idx].
nb_devs
Number of available local devices.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate enough space.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - failed to get RDMA devices list
Description

Lists information about available devices, to start using the device you first have to call doca_dev_open(), while passing an element of this list. List elements become invalid once it has been destroyed.

Note:

Returned list must be destroyed using doca_devinfo_list_destroy()


doca_error_t doca_devinfo_list_destroy ( doca_devinfo** dev_list )
Destroy list of local device info structures.
Parameters
dev_list
List to be destroyed.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - at least one device in the list is in a corrupted state.
Description

Destroys the list of device information, once the list has been destroyed, all elements become invalid.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_all_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* all_supported )
Get the representor devices discovery capability of the device.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
all_supported
1 if the rep list all capability is supported, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description

Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create list of representor devices. In case true is returned, then this device supports at least one representor type. See doca_devinfo_rep_list_create(). true - device can be used with the remote list create API with filter DOCA_DEV_REP_FILTER_ALL. false - providing DOCA_DEV_REP_FILTER_ALL is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_net_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* net_supported )
Get the remote net discovery capability of the device.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
net_supported
1 if the rep list net capability is supported, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description

Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create list of net remote devices. See doca_devinfo_remote_list_create(). true - device can be used with the remote list create API with filter DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_NET. false - providing DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_NET is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_nvme_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* nvme_supported )
Get the remote nvme discovery capability of the device.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
nvme_supported
1 if the list nvme capability is supported, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description

Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create list of nvme remote devices. See doca_devinfo_remote_list_create(). true - device can be used with the remote list create API with filter DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_NVME. false - providing DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_NVME is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_virtio_blk_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* virtio_blk_supported )
Get the remote virtio blk discovery capability of the device.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
virtio_blk_supported
1 if the list virtio blk capability is supported, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description

Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create list of virtio blk remote devices. See doca_devinfo_remote_list_create(). true - device can be used with the remote list create API with filter DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_VIRTIO_BLK. false - providing DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_VIRTIO_BLK is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_virtio_fs_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* virtio_fs_supported )
Get the remote virtio fs discovery capability of the device.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
virtio_fs_supported
1 if the list virtio fs capability is supported, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description

Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create list of virtio fs remote devices. See doca_devinfo_remote_list_create(). true - device can be used with the remote list create API with filter DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_VIRTIO_FS. false - providing DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_VIRTIO_FS is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_virtio_net_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* virtio_net_supported )
Get the remote virtio net discovery capability of the device.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
virtio_net_supported
1 if the list virtio net capability is supported, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description

Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create list of virtio net remote devices. See doca_devinfo_remote_list_create(). true - device can be used with the remote list create API with filter DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_VIRTIO_NET. false - providing DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_VIRTIO_NET is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_pci_addr ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, doca_pci_bdf* pci_addr )
Get the PCI address of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
Parameters
devinfo_rep
The representor of device to query.
pci_addr
The PCI address of the devinfo_rep.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

The PCI address type: struct doca_pci_bdf.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_pci_func_type ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, doca_pci_func_type ** pci_func_type )
Get the PCI function type of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
Parameters
devinfo_rep
The representor of device to query.
pci_func_type
The PCI function type of the devinfo_rep.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

The pci function type: enum doca_pci_func_type.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_vuid ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, char* rep_vuid, uint32_t size )
Get the Vendor Unique ID of a representor DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo_rep
The representor device to query.
rep_vuid
The Vendor Unique ID of devinfo_rep.
size
The size of the vuid buffer, including the terminating null byte ('').

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

The Vendor Unique ID is used as stable ID of a VF/PF. The Vendor Unique ID type: char[DOCA_DEVINFO_VUID_SIZE].

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_list_create ( doca_dev* dev, int  filter, doca_devinfo_rep*** dev_list_rep, uint32_t* nb_devs_rep )
Create list of available representor devices accessible by dev.
Parameters
dev
Local device with access to representors.
filter
Bitmap filter of representor types. See enum doca_dev_rep_filter for more details.
dev_list_rep
Pointer to array of pointers. Output can then be accessed as follows (*dev_list_rep)[idx].
nb_devs_rep
Number of available representor devices.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate memory for list.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices.
Description

Returns all representors managed by the provided device. The provided device must be a local device. The representor may represent a network function attached to the host, or it can represent an emulated function attached to the host.

Note:

Returned list must be destroyed using doca_devinfo_rep_list_destroy()


doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_list_destroy ( doca_devinfo_rep** dev_list_rep )
Destroy list of representor device info structures.
Parameters
dev_list_rep
List to be destroyed.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - the doca_dev that created the list is in a corrupted state.
Description

Destroy list of representor device information, once the list has been destroyed, all elements of the list are considered invalid.

2.4.5. DOCA DPDK

[ Core ]

DOCA API for integration with DPDK.

Functions
doca_error_t doca_dpdk_port_as_dev ( uint16_t port_id, doca_dev** dev )
Return the DOCA device associated with a DPDK port.
doca_error_t doca_dpdk_port_probe ( doca_dev* dev, const char* devargs )
Attach a DPDK port specified by DOCA device.
Functions
doca_error_t doca_dpdk_port_as_dev ( uint16_t port_id, doca_dev** dev )
Return the DOCA device associated with a DPDK port.
Parameters
port_id
The DPDK port identifier to get the associated DOCA device for.
dev
The DPDK DOCA device associated with the given DPDK port identifier.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - in case there is no such DPDK port associated with a DOCA device.
Description

doca_error_t doca_dpdk_port_probe ( doca_dev* dev, const char* devargs )
Attach a DPDK port specified by DOCA device.
Parameters
dev
DOCA device to attach PDK port for.
devargs
DPDK devargs style - must NOT contains the device's PCI address ([domain:]bus:devid.func).

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - in case of DPDK error during DPDK port attach.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - in case of memory allocation failure. TODO: complete error documentation
Description

Thread unsafe API.

It's the user responsibility to set the DPDK EAL initialization to skip probing the PCI device associated with the given DOCA device to prevent EAL from using it.

No initialization is done for the probed PDPK port and the port is not started.

2.4.6. DOCA Error

[ Core ]

DOCA Error provides information regarding different errors caused while using the DOCA libraries.

Defines
#define DOCA_ERROR_PROPAGATE ( r, t )
Save the first encountered doca_error_t.
Functions
const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_get_error_name ( doca_error_t error )
Returns the string representation of an error code name.
const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_get_error_string ( doca_error_t error )
Returns the description string of an error code.
Defines
#define DOCA_ERROR_PROPAGATE ( r, t )

Updates the return value variable r to hold the first error that we encountered.

Value

do { \ if (r == DOCA_SUCCESS) \ r = t; \ } while(0);

Functions
const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_get_error_name ( doca_error_t error )
Returns the string representation of an error code name.
Parameters
error
- Error code to convert to string.

Returns

char* pointer to a NULL-terminated string.

Description

Returns a string containing the name of an error code in the enum. If the error code is not recognized, "unrecognized error code" is returned.

const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_get_error_string ( doca_error_t error )
Returns the description string of an error code.
Parameters
error
- Error code to convert to description string.

Returns

char* pointer to a NULL-terminated string.

Description

This function returns the description string of an error code. If the error code is not recognized, "unrecognized error code" is returned.

2.4.7. DOCA Hotplug

[ Core ]

DOCA API for hot plug/un-plug devices.

Functions
doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_hotplug ( const doca_dev_hotplug_attr* attr, doca_dev_rep** dev_rep )
Hotplug and initialize representor device for use.
doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_hotunplug ( doca_dev_rep* rep_dev )
Destroy and unplug representor device instance.
Functions
doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_hotplug ( const doca_dev_hotplug_attr* attr, doca_dev_rep** dev_rep )
Hotplug and initialize representor device for use.
Parameters
attr
DOCA hotplug attr with designated characteristics.
dev_rep
Initialized representor doca device instance on success. Valid on success only.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input. DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of one of non hotplug manager device or unsupported emulated device type. DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - in case the hotplugged device was exposed to the host PCI but its representor on the DPU couldn't be found.

Description

doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_hotunplug ( doca_dev_rep* rep_dev )
Destroy and unplug representor device instance.
Parameters
rep_dev
The previously hotplugged representor doca device instance.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input. DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of static emulated representor device.

Description
Note:

For virtio representor devices it's recommended (due to a bug in Linux virtio drivers) to destroy a controller with a special preparation for hotunplug operation prior calling this function. See DOCA virtio documentation for more details.


2.4.8. DOCA Memory Map

[ Core ]

The DOCA memory map provides a centralized repository and orchestration of several memory ranges registration for each device attached to the memory map.

Typedefs
typedef void(  doca_mmap_memrange_free_cb_t
Function to be called for each populated memory range on memory map destroy.
Functions
doca_error_t doca_mmap_create ( const doca_data* user_data, doca_mmap** mmap )
Allocates zero size memory map object with default/unset attributes.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_create_from_export ( const doca_data* user_data, const void* export_desc, size_t export_desc_len, doca_dev* dev, doca_mmap** mmap )
Creates a memory map object representing memory ranges in remote system memory space.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_destroy ( doca_mmap* mmap )
Destroy DOCA Memory Map structure.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_dev_add ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_dev* dev )
Register DOCA memory map on a given device.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_dev_rm ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_dev* dev )
Deregister given device from DOCA memory map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_export ( doca_mmap* mmap, const doca_dev* dev, void** export_desc, size_t* export_desc_len )
Compose memory map representation for later import with doca_mmap_create_from_export() for one of the devices previously added to the memory map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_exported ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint8_t* exported )
Get the flag indicating if a DOCA Memory Map had been exported.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_from_export ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint8_t* from_export )
Get the flag indicating if a DOCA Memory Map had been created from an export.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_max_num_chunks ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* max_num_chunks )
Get the max number of chunks to populate in a DOCA Memory Map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_max_num_devices ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* max_num_devices )
Get the max number of devices to add to a DOCA Memory Map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_num_bufs ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* num_bufs )
Get the Total number of `struct doca_buf` objects pointing to the memory in a DOCA Memory Map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_user_data ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_data* user_data )
Get the user_data of a DOCA Memory Map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_populate ( doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len, size_t pg_sz, doca_mmap_memrange_free_cb_t* free_cb, void* opaque )
Add memory range to DOCA memory map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_set_max_num_chunks ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t max_num_chunks )
Set a new max number of chunks to populate in a DOCA Memory Map. Note: once a memory map object has been first started this functionality will not be available.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_set_max_num_devices ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t max_num_devices )
Set a new max number of devices to add to a DOCA Memory Map. Note: once a memory map object has been first started this functionality will not be available.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_start ( doca_mmap* mmap )
Start DOCA Memory Map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_stop ( doca_mmap* mmap )
Stop DOCA Memory Map.
Typedefs
typedef void( doca_mmap_memrange_free_cb_t

Function to be called for each populated memory range on memory map destroy.

Functions
doca_error_t doca_mmap_create ( const doca_data* user_data, doca_mmap** mmap )
Allocates zero size memory map object with default/unset attributes.
Parameters
user_data
mmap
DOCA memory map structure with default/unset attributes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_mmap.
Description

The returned memory map object can be manipulated with doca_mmap_property_set() API.

Once all required mmap attributes set it should be reconfigured and adjusted to meet object size setting with doca_mmap_start() See doca_mmap_start for the rest of the details.

doca_error_t doca_mmap_create_from_export ( const doca_data* user_data, const void* export_desc, size_t export_desc_len, doca_dev* dev, doca_mmap** mmap )
Creates a memory map object representing memory ranges in remote system memory space.
Parameters
user_data
export_desc
An export descriptor generated by doca_mmap_export.
export_desc_len
Length in bytes of the export_desc.
dev
A local device connected to the device that resides in the exported mmap. Device must have from export capability. See doca_devinfo_get_is_mmap_from_export_supported() in doca_dev.h
mmap
DOCA memory map granting access to remote memory.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or internal error. The following errors are internal and will occur if failed to produce new mmap from export descriptor:
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if internal memory allocation failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - device missing create from export capability.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER
Description

Once this function called on the object it considered as from_export.

The following are NOT possible for the mmap created from export:

Note:

: The created object not backed by local memory.

Limitation: Can only support mmap consisting of a single chunk.

doca_error_t doca_mmap_destroy ( doca_mmap* mmap )
Destroy DOCA Memory Map structure.
Parameters
mmap
The DOCA memory map structure.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if there is a memory region pointed by one or more `struct doca_buf`, or if memory deregistration failed.
Description

Before calling this function all allocated buffers should be returned back to the mmap.

doca_error_t doca_mmap_dev_add ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_dev* dev )
Register DOCA memory map on a given device.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.
dev
DOCA Dev instance with appropriate capability.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if memory deregistration failed or the operation is not premitted for the given mmap (see details in this function description).
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if reached to DOCA_MMAP_MAX_NUM_DEVICES.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - if doca_dev already exists in doca_mmap.
Description

This operation is not permitted for:

  • un-started/stopped memory map object.

  • memory map object that have been exported or created from export.

doca_error_t doca_mmap_dev_rm ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_dev* dev )
Deregister given device from DOCA memory map.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.
dev
DOCA Dev instance that was previously added.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or doca_dev doesn't exists in doca_mmap.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if memory deregistration failed or the operation is not premitted for the given mmap (see details in this function description).
Description

This operation is not permitted for:

  • un-started/stopped memory map object.

  • memory map object that have been exported or created from export.

doca_error_t doca_mmap_export ( doca_mmap* mmap, const doca_dev* dev, void** export_desc, size_t* export_desc_len )
Compose memory map representation for later import with doca_mmap_create_from_export() for one of the devices previously added to the memory map.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.
dev
Device previously added to the memory map via doca_mmap_dev_add(). Device must have export capability. See doca_devinfo_get_is_mmap_export_supported() in doca_dev.h
export_desc
On successful return should have a pointer to the allocated blob containing serialized representation of the memory map object for the device provided as `dev`.
export_desc_len
Length in bytes of the export_desc.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or device does not exists in mmap.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - the operation is not premitted for the given mmap, see details in this function description. The following errors will occur if failed to produce export descriptor:
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if failed to alloc memory for export_desc.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - device missing export capability.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER
Description

Once this function called on the object it considered as exported.

Freeing memory buffer pointed by `*export_desc` is the caller responsibility.

This operation is not permitted for:

  • un-started/stopped memory map object.

  • memory map object that have been exported or created from export.

The following are NOT possible after export:

doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_exported ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint8_t* exported )
Get the flag indicating if a DOCA Memory Map had been exported.
Parameters
mmap
The DOCA memory map structure.
exported
1 if mmap had been exported, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_from_export ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint8_t* from_export )
Get the flag indicating if a DOCA Memory Map had been created from an export.
Parameters
mmap
The DOCA memory map structure.
from_export
1 if mmap had been created from export, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_max_num_chunks ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* max_num_chunks )
Get the max number of chunks to populate in a DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
mmap
The DOCA memory map structure.
max_num_chunks
The max number of chunks to populate in mmap.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_max_num_devices ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* max_num_devices )
Get the max number of devices to add to a DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
mmap
The DOCA memory map structure.
max_num_devices
The max number of devices that can be added add to mmap.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_num_bufs ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* num_bufs )
Get the Total number of `struct doca_buf` objects pointing to the memory in a DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
mmap
The DOCA memory map structure.
num_bufs
The total number of `struct doca_buf` objects pointing to the memory in mmap.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_user_data ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_data* user_data )
Get the user_data of a DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
mmap
The DOCA memory map structure.
user_data
The user_data of mmap.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
Note:

The user_data that was provided to the mmap upon its creation.


doca_error_t doca_mmap_populate ( doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len, size_t pg_sz, doca_mmap_memrange_free_cb_t* free_cb, void* opaque )
Add memory range to DOCA memory map.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.
addr
Start address of the memory range to be populated.
len
The size of the memory range in bytes.
pg_sz
Page size alignment of the provided memory range. Must be >= 4096 and a power of 2.
free_cb
Callback function to free the populated memory range on memory map destroy.
opaque
Opaque value to be passed to free_cb once called.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if doca_mmap status is invalid for this operation or device registration failed or addr and len intersect with an existing chunk.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if reached to DOCA_MMAP_MAX_NUM_CHUNKS, or memory allocation failed.
Description

This operation is not permitted for:

  • un-started/stopped memory map object.

  • memory map object that have been exported or created from export.

doca_error_t doca_mmap_set_max_num_chunks ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t max_num_chunks )
Set a new max number of chunks to populate in a DOCA Memory Map. Note: once a memory map object has been first started this functionality will not be available.
Parameters
mmap
The DOCA memory map structure.
max_num_chunks
The new max number of chunks to populate in mmap.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if trying to set the max number of chunks after first start of the mmap.
Description

doca_error_t doca_mmap_set_max_num_devices ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t max_num_devices )
Set a new max number of devices to add to a DOCA Memory Map. Note: once a memory map object has been first started this functionality will not be available.
Parameters
mmap
The DOCA memory map structure.
max_num_devices
The new max number of devices that can be added add to mmap.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if trying to set the max number of devices after first start of the mmap.
Description

doca_error_t doca_mmap_start ( doca_mmap* mmap )
Start DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if memory allocation failed.
Description

Allows execution of different operations on the mmap, detailed below. On first start verifies & finalizes the mmap object configuration.

The following become possible only after start:

The following are NOT possible after the first time start is called:

  • Setting the properties of the mmap using doca_mmap_property_set().

doca_error_t doca_mmap_stop ( doca_mmap* mmap )
Stop DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

Prevents execution of different operations on the mmap. For details see doca_mmap_start().

2.4.9. DOCA RDMA

[ Core ]

DOCA RDMA bridge.

Functions
doca_error_t doca_dev_get_pd ( const doca_dev* dev, ibv_pd** pd )
Get the protection domain associated with a DOCA device.
Functions
doca_error_t doca_dev_get_pd ( const doca_dev* dev, ibv_pd** pd )
Get the protection domain associated with a DOCA device.
Parameters
dev
DOCA device to get the pd from.
pd
The protection-domain associated with the given DOCA device.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - in case the device's pd is not valid (bad state)
Description

2.4.10. DOCA Types

[ Core ]

DOCA Types introduces types that are common for many libraries.

Classes
struct doca_pci_bdf
The PCI address of a device - same as the address in lspci.
Enumerations
enum doca_access_flags
Specifies the permission level for DOCA buffer.
enum doca_pci_func_type
Specifies the PCI function type for DOCA representor device.
Enumerations
enum doca_access_flags

Values
DOCA_ACCESS_LOCAL_READ = 0
DOCA_ACCESS_LOCAL_WRITE = 1
DOCA_ACCESS_REMOTE_WRITE = (1<<1)
DOCA_ACCESS_REMOTE_READ = (1<<2)
DOCA_ACCESS_REMOTE_ATOMIC = (1<<3)

enum doca_pci_func_type

Values
DOCA_PCI_FUNC_PF = 0
DOCA_PCI_FUNC_VF
DOCA_PCI_FUNC_SF

DOCA Buffer

DOCA Buffer Inventory

DOCA Context

DOCA Device

DOCA DPDK

DOCA Error

DOCA Hotplug

DOCA Memory Map

DOCA RDMA

DOCA Types

2.4.1. DOCA Buffer

[ Core ]

The DOCA Buffer is used for reference data. It holds the information on a memory region that belongs to a DOCA memory map, and its descriptor is allocated from DOCA Buffer Inventory.

Functions
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_data ( doca_buf* buf, void** data )
Get the buffer's data.
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_data_len ( doca_buf* buf, size_t* data_len )
Get buffer's data length.
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_head ( doca_buf* buf, void** head )
Get the buffer's head.
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_len ( doca_buf* buf, size_t* len )
Get the buffer's length.
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_lkey ( const doca_buf* buf, doca_dev* dev, uint32_t doca_access_flags, uint32_t* lkey )
Get lkey with doca_access_flags access for a DOCA buffer of a DOCA device.
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_refcount ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Get the reference count of the object.
doca_error_t doca_buf_list_chain ( doca_buf* list1, doca_buf* list2 )
Append list2 to list1.
doca_error_t doca_buf_list_is_first ( const doca_buf* buf, bool* is_first )
Check if provided DOCA Buf is the first element in a linked list.
doca_error_t doca_buf_list_is_last ( const doca_buf* buf, bool* is_last )
Check if provided DOCA Buf is the last element in a linked list.
doca_error_t doca_buf_list_last ( doca_buf* buf, doca_buf** last_buf )
Get last DOCA Buf in linked list.
doca_error_t doca_buf_list_next ( doca_buf* buf, doca_buf** next_buf )
Get next DOCA Buf in linked list.
doca_error_t doca_buf_list_num_elements ( const doca_buf* buf, uint32_t* num_elements )
Get the number of the elements in list.
doca_error_t doca_buf_list_unchain ( doca_buf* list1, doca_buf* list2 )
Separate list2 from list1.
doca_error_t doca_buf_refcount_add ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Increase the object reference count by 1.
doca_error_t doca_buf_refcount_rm ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Decrease the object reference count by 1, if 0 reached, return the element back to the inventory.
doca_error_t doca_buf_set_data ( doca_buf* buf, void* data, size_t data_len )
Functions
doca_error_t doca_buf_get_data ( doca_buf* buf, void** data )
Get the buffer's data.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element.
data
The data of the buffer.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_get_data_len ( doca_buf* buf, size_t* data_len )
Get buffer's data length.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element.
data_len
The data length of the buffer.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_get_head ( doca_buf* buf, void** head )
Get the buffer's head.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element.
head
The head of the buffer.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_get_len ( doca_buf* buf, size_t* len )
Get the buffer's length.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element.
len
The length of the buffer.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_get_lkey ( const doca_buf* buf, doca_dev* dev, uint32_t doca_access_flags, uint32_t* lkey )
Get lkey with doca_access_flags access for a DOCA buffer of a DOCA device.
Parameters
buf
The DOCA buffer to get lkey for.
dev
The DOCA device to get lkey for.
doca_access_flags
LKey access flags (see enum doca_access_flags).
lkey
The returned LKey.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or if cannot find mkey by the given device.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if the given access flags is not supported
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_get_refcount ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Get the reference count of the object.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element.
refcount
The number of references to the object.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_list_chain ( doca_buf* list1, doca_buf* list2 )
Append list2 to list1.
Parameters
list1
DOCA Buf representing list1. Buf must be the head of the list and have the linked list extension.
list2
DOCA Buf representing list2. Buf must be the head of the list and have the linked list extension.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if one of the buffers is not a head of a list or the 'Linked List' extension of one of the buffers is disabled.
Description

Before: +----+ +----+ +----+ list1 -> |1 |->|2 |->|3 | +----+ +----+ +----+

+----+ +----+ list2 -> |4 |->|5 | +----+ +----+

After:

+----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ list1 -> |1 |->|2 |->|3 |->|4 |->|5 | +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ / list2

doca_error_t doca_buf_list_is_first ( const doca_buf* buf, bool* is_first )
Check if provided DOCA Buf is the first element in a linked list.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. Buf must have the linked list extension.
is_first
If 'Linked List' extension is enabled: true if buf is the first element, false if it is not If 'Linked List' extension is disabled: true

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_list_is_last ( const doca_buf* buf, bool* is_last )
Check if provided DOCA Buf is the last element in a linked list.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. Buf must have the linked list extension.
is_last
If 'Linked List' extension is enabled: true if buf is the last element, false if it is not If 'Linked List' extension is disabled: true

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_list_last ( doca_buf* buf, doca_buf** last_buf )
Get last DOCA Buf in linked list.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. Buf must have the linked list extension.
last_buf
The last DOCA Buf in the linked list, which may be buf, or buf if the 'Linked List' extension of the buffer is disabled.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_list_next ( doca_buf* buf, doca_buf** next_buf )
Get next DOCA Buf in linked list.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. Buf must have the linked list extension.
next_buf
The next DOCA Buf or null if the 'Linked List' extension of the buffer is disabled.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_list_num_elements ( const doca_buf* buf, uint32_t* num_elements )
Get the number of the elements in list.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element. Buf must be a head of a list and have the linked list extension.
num_elements
If 'Linked List' extension is enabled: Number of elements in list If 'Linked List' extension is disabled: 1

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if the buffer is not a head of a list.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_list_unchain ( doca_buf* list1, doca_buf* list2 )
Separate list2 from list1.
Parameters
list1
DOCA Buf representing list1. Must have the linked list extension.
list2
DOCA Buf representing list2, list2 should be contained in list1. list2 must be different from list1 and must have the linked list extension.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if the 'Linked List' extension of one of the buffers is disabled.
Description

Before: +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ list1 -> |1 |->|2 |->|3 |->|4 |->|5 | +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ / list2

After: +----+ +----+ +----+ list1 -> |1 |->|2 |->|3 | +----+ +----+ +----+

+----+ +----+ list2 -> |4 |->|5 | +----+ +----+

doca_error_t doca_buf_refcount_add ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Increase the object reference count by 1.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element.
refcount
The number of references to the object before this operation took place.

Returns
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED
Description
Note:

This function is not supported yet.


doca_error_t doca_buf_refcount_rm ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
Decrease the object reference count by 1, if 0 reached, return the element back to the inventory.
Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element.
refcount
The number of references to the object before this operation took place.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

When refcont 0 reached, all related resources should be released. For example if the element points into some mmap its state will be adjusted accordingly. If DOCA_BUF_EXTENSION_LINKED_LIST is selected the buf must be the head of a list

doca_error_t doca_buf_set_data ( doca_buf* buf, void* data, size_t data_len )

Parameters
buf
DOCA Buf element.
data
Data address.
data_len
Data length.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or if data address and length are outside buffer's limits.
Description

Set data pointer and data length

+-----------+-----+-----------------+ Before | |data | | +-----------+-----+-----------------+

__data_len__ / \ +-----+--------------+--------------+ After | |data | | +-----+--------------+--------------+ / data

2.4.2. DOCA Buffer Inventory

[ Core ]

The DOCA buffer inventory manages a pool of doca_buf objects. Each buffer obtained from an inventory is a descriptor that points to a memory region from a doca_mmap memory range of the user's choice.

Functions
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_addr ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len, doca_buf** buf )
Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `addr` & `len` arguments.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_args ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len, void* data, size_t data_len, doca_buf** buf )
Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `addr`, `len`, `data` and `data_len` arguments.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_data ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* data, size_t data_len, doca_buf** buf )
Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `data` & `data_len` arguments.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_dup ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, const doca_buf* src_buf, doca_buf** dst_buf )
Duplicates content of the `buf` argument into element allocated from buffer inventory. (I.e., deep copy).
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_create ( const doca_data* user_data, size_t num_elements, uint32_t extensions, doca_buf_inventory** buf_inventory )
Allocates buffer inventory with default/unset attributes.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_destroy ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
Destroy buffer inventory structure.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_list_supported ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint8_t* list_supported )
Check if DOCA buffer inventory supports list of DOCA buffers.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_num_elements ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint32_t* num_of_elements )
Read the total number of elements in a DOCA Inventory.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_num_free_elements ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint32_t* num_of_free_elements )
Get the total number of free elements in a DOCA Inventory.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_user_data ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_data* user_data )
Get the user_data of a DOCA Inventory.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_start ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
Start element retrieval from inventory.
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_stop ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
Stop element retrieval from inventory.
Functions
doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_addr ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len, doca_buf** buf ) [inline]
Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `addr` & `len` arguments.
Parameters
inventory
The DOCA Buf inventory.
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.
addr
The start address of the payload.
len
The length in bytes of the payload.
buf
Doca buf allocated and initialized with args.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or if there is no suitable memory range for the given address and length.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if doca_mmap or doca_buf_inventory is un-started/stopped.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if doca_buf_inventory is empty.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_args ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len, void* data, size_t data_len, doca_buf** buf )
Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `addr`, `len`, `data` and `data_len` arguments.
Parameters
inventory
The DOCA Buf inventory.
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.
addr
The start address of the buffer.
len
The length in bytes of the buffer.
data
The start address of the data inside the buffer.
data_len
The length in bytes of the data.
buf
Doca buf allocated and initialized with args.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or if there is no suitable memory range for the given address and length or if data address and length are outside buffer's limits.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if doca_mmap or doca_buf_inventory is un-started/stopped.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if doca_buf_inventory is empty.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_data ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* data, size_t data_len, doca_buf** buf ) [inline]
Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `data` & `data_len` arguments.
Parameters
inventory
The DOCA Buf inventory.
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.
data
The start address of the data inside the buffer.
data_len
The length in bytes of the data.
buf
Doca buf allocated and initialized with args.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or if there is no suitable memory range for the given address and length.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if doca_mmap or doca_buf_inventory is un-started/stopped.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if doca_buf_inventory is empty.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_dup ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, const doca_buf* src_buf, doca_buf** dst_buf )
Duplicates content of the `buf` argument into element allocated from buffer inventory. (I.e., deep copy).
Parameters
inventory
Buffer inventory structure that will hold the new doca_buf.
src_buf
The DOCA buf to be duplicated.
dst_buf
A duplicate DOCA Buf.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if src_buf mmap or input inventory unstarted/stopped or src_buf inventory extensions and the input inventory extensions are incompatible.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new doca_buf from the given inventory.
Description

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_create ( const doca_data* user_data, size_t num_elements, uint32_t extensions, doca_buf_inventory** buf_inventory )
Allocates buffer inventory with default/unset attributes.
Parameters
user_data
num_elements
Initial number of elements in the inventory.
extensions
Bitmap of extensions enabled for the inventory described in doca_buf.h.
buf_inventory
Buffer inventory with default/unset attributes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_buf_inventory.
Description

The returned object can be manipulated with doca_buf_inventory_property_set() API. Once all required attributes are set, it should be reconfigured and adjusted to meet the setting with doca_buf_inventory_start(). See doca_buf_inventory_start for the rest of the details.

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_destroy ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
Destroy buffer inventory structure.
Parameters
inventory
Buffer inventory structure.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if not all allocated elements had been returned to the inventory.
Description

Before calling this function all allocated elements should be returned back to the inventory.

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_list_supported ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint8_t* list_supported )
Check if DOCA buffer inventory supports list of DOCA buffers.
Parameters
inventory
A given DOCA buffer inventory.
list_supported
Indicating whether DOCA list buffer is supported (1 means supported, 0 means not supported).

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - on failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

see enum doca_buf_extension for more details.

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_num_elements ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint32_t* num_of_elements )
Read the total number of elements in a DOCA Inventory.
Parameters
inventory
The DOCA Buf inventory.
num_of_elements
The total number of elements in inventory.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

The total number of elements type: uint32_t.

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_num_free_elements ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint32_t* num_of_free_elements )
Get the total number of free elements in a DOCA Inventory.
Parameters
inventory
The DOCA Buf inventory.
num_of_free_elements
The total number of free elements in inventory.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

The total number of free elements type: uint32_t.

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_user_data ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_data* user_data )
Get the user_data of a DOCA Inventory.
Parameters
inventory
The DOCA Buf inventory.
user_data
The user_data of inventory.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

The user_data that was provided to the inventory upon its creation.

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_start ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
Start element retrieval from inventory.
Parameters
inventory
Buffer inventory structure.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

Un-started/stopped buffer inventory rejects all attempts to retrieve element. On first start verifies & finalizes the buffer inventory object configuration.

The following become possible only after start:

The following are NOT possible after the first time start is called:

  • Setting the properties of the inventory using doca_buf_inventory_property_set().

doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_stop ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
Stop element retrieval from inventory.
Parameters
inventory
Buffer inventory structure.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

No retrieval of elements with for stopped inventory. For details see doca_buf_inventory_start().

2.4.3. DOCA Context

[ Core ]

DOCA CTX is the base class of every data-path library in DOCA. It is a specific library/SDK instance object providing abstract data processing functionality. The library exposes events and/or jobs that manipulate data.

Classes
struct doca_event
Activity completion event.
struct doca_job
Job structure describes request arguments for service provided by context.
Defines
#define DOCA_ACTION_SDK_RANGE 16
Power 2 single SDK/context action type range.
Functions
doca_error_t doca_ctx_dev_add ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dev )
Add a device to a DOCA CTX.
doca_error_t doca_ctx_dev_rm ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dev )
Remove a device from a context.
doca_error_t doca_ctx_get_event_driven_supported ( doca_ctx* ctx, uint8_t* event_supported )
Check if CTX supports event driven mode.
doca_error_t doca_ctx_get_max_num_ctx ( uint32_t* max_num_ctx )
Get the ctx maximum number of contexts allowed within an application.
doca_error_t doca_ctx_start ( doca_ctx* ctx )
Finalizes all configurations, and starts the DOCA CTX.
doca_error_t doca_ctx_stop ( doca_ctx* ctx )
Stops the context allowing reconfiguration.
doca_error_t doca_ctx_workq_add ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_workq* workq )
Add a workQ to a context.
doca_error_t doca_ctx_workq_rm ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_workq* workq )
Remove a DOCA WorkQ from a DOCA CTX.
doca_error_t doca_workq_create ( uint32_t depth, doca_workq** workq )
Creates empty DOCA WorkQ object with default attributes.
doca_error_t doca_workq_destroy ( doca_workq* workq )
Destroy a DOCA WorkQ.
doca_error_t doca_workq_event_handle_arm ( doca_workq* workq )
Arm the WorkQ to receive next completion event.
doca_error_t doca_workq_event_handle_clear ( doca_workq* workq, doca_event_handle_t handle )
Clear triggered events.
doca_error_t doca_workq_get_depth ( const doca_workq* workq, uint32_t* depth )
Get the maximum number of inflight jobs allowed for a DOCA workq.
doca_error_t doca_workq_get_event_driven_enable ( doca_workq* workq, uint8_t* enabled )
Check if WorkQ event-driven mode is enabled.
doca_error_t doca_workq_get_event_handle ( doca_workq* workq, doca_event_handle_t* handle )
Get the event handle for waiting on events.
doca_error_t doca_workq_progress_retrieve ( doca_workq* workq, doca_event* ev, int  flags )
Progress & retrieve single pending event.
doca_error_t doca_workq_set_depth ( doca_workq* workq, uint32_t depth )
Set the maximum number of inflight jobs allowed for a DOCA WorkQ to a given value.
doca_error_t doca_workq_set_event_driven_enable ( doca_workq* workq, uint8_t enable )
Enable WorkQ event-driven mode.
doca_error_t doca_workq_submit ( doca_workq* workq, doca_job* job )
Submit a job to a DOCA WorkQ.
Defines
#define DOCA_ACTION_SDK_RANGE 16

Functions
doca_error_t doca_ctx_dev_add ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dev )
Add a device to a DOCA CTX.
Parameters
ctx
The CTX to add the device to.
dev
The device to add.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - On failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - CTX is started.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - the device was already added.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - the provided device is not supported by CTX, I.e., the device is not useful for any job, or missing the capabilities.
Description

doca_error_t doca_ctx_dev_rm ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dev )
Remove a device from a context.
Parameters
ctx
The CTX to remove the device from. Must already hold the device.
dev
The device to remove.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - On failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - CTX is started.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - the provided device was never added to the ctx or was already removed.
Description

doca_error_t doca_ctx_get_event_driven_supported ( doca_ctx* ctx, uint8_t* event_supported )
Check if CTX supports event driven mode.
Parameters
ctx
The library instance containing the WorkQ.
event_supported
Boolean indicating whether event driven mode is supported.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - on failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

In case the support exists, then this CTX can be added to WorkQ operating in event driven mode.

doca_error_t doca_ctx_get_max_num_ctx ( uint32_t* max_num_ctx )
Get the ctx maximum number of contexts allowed within an application.
Parameters
max_num_ctx
The ctx max number of contexts allowed within an application.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case max_num_ctx received the required value properly. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - max_num_ctx is NULL.
Description

doca_error_t doca_ctx_start ( doca_ctx* ctx )
Finalizes all configurations, and starts the DOCA CTX.
Parameters
ctx
The DOCA context to start.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - In case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - either an invalid input was received or no devices were added to the CTX.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - one of the provided devices is not supported by CTX.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - resource initialization failed (could be due to allocation failure), or the device is in a bad state or another reason caused initialization to fail.
Description

After starting the CTX, it can't be configured any further. Use doca_ctx_stop in order to reconfigure the CTX.

The following become possible only after start:

The following are NOT possible after start and become possible again after calling doca_ctx_stop:

doca_error_t doca_ctx_stop ( doca_ctx* ctx )
Stops the context allowing reconfiguration.
Parameters
ctx
The DOCA context to stop.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - In case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - either some jobs are still pending or not all WorkQs have been removed.
Description

Once a context has started, it can't be configured any further. This method should be called in case the context needs to be configured after starting. For more details see doca_ctx_start().

doca_error_t doca_ctx_workq_add ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_workq* workq )
Add a workQ to a context.
Parameters
ctx
The library instance that will handle the jobs.
workq
The WorkQ where you want to receive job completions.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - on failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - CTX is not started.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - same WorkQ already added.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - memory allocation failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - initialization of WorkQ failed.
Description

This method adds a WorkQ to a context. Once a WorkQ has been added it will start accepting jobs defined by the CTX & retrieve events from the CTX. The jobs can be progressed using doca_workq_progress_retrieve().

doca_error_t doca_ctx_workq_rm ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_workq* workq )
Remove a DOCA WorkQ from a DOCA CTX.
Parameters
ctx
The library instance containing the WorkQ.
workq
The WorkQ to remove.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - on failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - CTX is not started.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - some jobs are still pending completion.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - WorkQ does not exist within CTX
Description

This function can only be used after CTX is started (doca_ctx_start()).

doca_error_t doca_workq_create ( uint32_t depth, doca_workq** workq )
Creates empty DOCA WorkQ object with default attributes.
Parameters
depth
The maximum number of inflight jobs.
workq
The newly created WorkQ.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate WorkQ.
Description

The returned WorkQ needs to be added to at least one DOCA CTX. Then the WorkQ can be used to progress jobs and to poll events exposed by the associated CTX.

doca_error_t doca_workq_destroy ( doca_workq* workq )
Destroy a DOCA WorkQ.
Parameters
workq
The WorkQ to destroy.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - WorkQ not removed from one of the doca_ctx.
Description

In order to destroy a WorkQ, at first needs to be removed from all DOCA CTXs using it.

doca_error_t doca_workq_event_handle_arm ( doca_workq* workq )
Arm the WorkQ to receive next completion event.
Parameters
workq
The WorkQ object to arm.

Returns
  • DOCA_SUCCESS - workq has been successfully armed, event handle can be used to wait on events.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - event driven mode is not enabled. Try doca_workq_set_event_driven_enable().
Description

This method should be used before waiting on the event handle. The expected flow is as follows: 1. Enable event driven mode using doca_workq_set_event_driven_enable(). 2. Get event handle using doca_workq_get_event_handle(). 3. Arm the workq. 4. Wait for an event using the event handle. E.g., using epoll_wait(). 5. Once the thread wakes up, call doca_workq_event_handle_clear(). 6. Call doca_workq_progress_retrieve() until an event is retrieved. 7. Repeat 3.

doca_error_t doca_workq_event_handle_clear ( doca_workq* workq, doca_event_handle_t handle )
Clear triggered events.
Parameters
workq
The WorkQ object that received the events.
handle
workq event handle.

Returns
  • DOCA_SUCCESS - on successfuly clearing triggered events.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - event driven mode is not enabled. Try doca_workq_set_event_driven_enable().
  • DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - a system call has failed.
Description

Method used for clearing of events, this method should be called after an event has been received using the event handle. After this is called, the events will no longer be triggered, and the handle can be armed again. See doca_workq_event_handle_arm() for entire flow.

doca_error_t doca_workq_get_depth ( const doca_workq* workq, uint32_t* depth )
Get the maximum number of inflight jobs allowed for a DOCA workq.
Parameters
workq
The DOCA WorkQ.
depth
The maximum number of inflight jobs allowed for workq.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

doca_error_t doca_workq_get_event_driven_enable ( doca_workq* workq, uint8_t* enabled )
Check if WorkQ event-driven mode is enabled.
Parameters
workq
The WorkQ to query.
enabled
0 or 1 indicating if event-driven mode is enabled.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

Event-driven mode is not enabled by default. It is possible to enable it by setting this porperty to 1. Using doca_workq_set_event_driven_enable()

doca_error_t doca_workq_get_event_handle ( doca_workq* workq, doca_event_handle_t* handle )
Get the event handle for waiting on events.
Parameters
workq
The WorkQ to query.
handle
The event handle of the WorkQ.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

Description

Calling this for the first time will enable event-driven mode for the WorkQ. Retrieves the event handle of the WorkQ, the handle does not change throughout the lifecycle of the WorkQ.

doca_error_t doca_workq_progress_retrieve ( doca_workq* workq, doca_event* ev, int  flags )
Progress & retrieve single pending event.
Parameters
workq
The WorkQ object to poll for events.
ev
Event structure to be filled in case an event was received.
flags
Flags for progress/retrival operations. A combination of enum doca_workq_retrieve_flags.

Returns
  • DOCA_SUCCESS - on successful event retrieval. ev output argument is set.
  • DOCA_ERROR_AGAIN - no event available (ev output argument not set), try again to make more progress.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IO_FAILED - the retrieved event is a failure event. The specific error is reported per action type.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

Polling method for progress of submitted jobs and retrieval of events.

NOTE: for V1 retrieve supported for single event only.

doca_error_t doca_workq_set_depth ( doca_workq* workq, uint32_t depth )
Set the maximum number of inflight jobs allowed for a DOCA WorkQ to a given value.
Parameters
workq
The DOCA WorkQ.
depth
The new maximum number of inflight jobs allowed for workq.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

doca_error_t doca_workq_set_event_driven_enable ( doca_workq* workq, uint8_t enable )
Enable WorkQ event-driven mode.
Parameters
workq
The WorkQ to query.
enable
0 or 1 indicating whether to enable event-driven mode or not.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case event driven mode has been set, or is already set to same value. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - workq is still added to at least 1 CTX.
  • DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - a system call has failed.
Description

Event-driven mode is not enabled by default. Once enabled, the doca_workq_handle_* APIs can be used in order to wait on events. This mode can only be enabled before adding the WorkQ to any CTX.

doca_error_t doca_workq_submit ( doca_workq* workq, doca_job* job )
Submit a job to a DOCA WorkQ.
Parameters
workq
The DOCA WorkQ used for progress and retrieval of jobs.
job
The job to submit, the job must be compatible with the WorkQ.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case the job was submitted successfully, doca_workq_progress_retrieve() can be called next. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - in case job->ctx is stopped.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - in case the queue is full. See WorkQ depth.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - in case the ctx is not associated to the workQ.
Description

This method is used to submit a job to the WorkQ. The WorkQ should be added to the job->ctx via doca_ctx_workq_add() before job submission. Once a job has been submitted, it can be progressed using doca_workq_progress_retrieve() until the result is ready and retrieved.

2.4.4. DOCA Device

[ Core ]

The DOCA device represents an available processing unit backed by the HW or SW implementation.

Enumerations
enum doca_dev_rep_filter
Functions
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_devinfo* doca_dev_as_devinfo ( const doca_dev* dev )
Get local device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
doca_error_t doca_dev_close ( doca_dev* dev )
Destroy allocated local device instance.
doca_error_t doca_dev_open ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_dev** dev )
Initialize local device for use.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_devinfo_rep* doca_dev_rep_as_devinfo ( doca_dev_rep* dev_rep )
Get representor device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_close ( doca_dev_rep* dev )
Destroy allocated representor device instance.
doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_open ( doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo, doca_dev_rep** dev_rep )
Initialize representor device for use.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ibdev_name ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* ibdev_name, uint32_t size )
Get the name of the IB device represented by a DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_iface_name ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* iface_name, uint32_t size )
Get the name of the ethernet interface of a DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ipv4_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* ipv4_addr, uint32_t size )
Get the IPv4 address of a DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ipv6_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* ipv6_addr, uint32_t size )
Get the IPv6 address of a DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_is_hotplug_manager_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* is_hotplug_manager )
Get the hotplug manager capability of a DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_is_mmap_export_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* mmap_export )
Get the mmap export capability of the device.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_is_mmap_from_export_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* from_export )
Get the mmap create from export capability of the device.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_pci_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_pci_bdf* pci_addr )
Get the PCI address of a DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_list_create ( doca_devinfo*** dev_list, uint32_t* nb_devs )
Creates list of all available local devices.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_list_destroy ( doca_devinfo** dev_list )
Destroy list of local device info structures.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_all_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* all_supported )
Get the representor devices discovery capability of the device.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_net_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* net_supported )
Get the remote net discovery capability of the device.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_nvme_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* nvme_supported )
Get the remote nvme discovery capability of the device.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_virtio_blk_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* virtio_blk_supported )
Get the remote virtio blk discovery capability of the device.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_virtio_fs_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* virtio_fs_supported )
Get the remote virtio fs discovery capability of the device.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_virtio_net_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* virtio_net_supported )
Get the remote virtio net discovery capability of the device.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_pci_addr ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, doca_pci_bdf* pci_addr )
Get the PCI address of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_pci_func_type ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, doca_pci_func_type ** pci_func_type )
Get the PCI function type of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_vuid ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, char* rep_vuid, uint32_t size )
Get the Vendor Unique ID of a representor DOCA devinfo.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_list_create ( doca_dev* dev, int  filter, doca_devinfo_rep*** dev_list_rep, uint32_t* nb_devs_rep )
Create list of available representor devices accessible by dev.
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_list_destroy ( doca_devinfo_rep** dev_list_rep )
Destroy list of representor device info structures.
Enumerations
enum doca_dev_rep_filter

Representor device filter by flavor

Multiple options possible but some are mutually exclusive.

Values
DOCA_DEV_REP_FILTER_ALL = 0
DOCA_DEV_REP_FILTER_NET = 1<<1
DOCA_DEV_REP_FILTER_VIRTIO_FS = 1<<2
DOCA_DEV_REP_FILTER_VIRTIO_NET = 1<<3
DOCA_DEV_REP_FILTER_VIRTIO_BLK = 1<<4
DOCA_DEV_REP_FILTER_NVME = 1<<5

Functions
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_devinfo* doca_dev_as_devinfo ( const doca_dev* dev )
Get local device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
Parameters
dev
The doca device instance.

Returns

The matching doca_devinfo instance in case of success, NULL in case dev is invalid.

Description

doca_error_t doca_dev_close ( doca_dev* dev )
Destroy allocated local device instance.
Parameters
dev
The local doca device instance.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success.

  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - failed to deallocate device resources.
Description

doca_error_t doca_dev_open ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_dev** dev )
Initialize local device for use.
Parameters
devinfo
The devinfo structure of the requested device.
dev
Initialized local doca device instance on success. Valid on success only.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate protection domain for device.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED - failed to open device.
Description
Note:

In case the same device was previously opened, then the same doca_dev instance is returned.


__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_devinfo_rep* doca_dev_rep_as_devinfo ( doca_dev_rep* dev_rep )
Get representor device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
Parameters
dev_rep
The representor doca device instance.

Returns

The matching doca_devinfo_rep instance in case of success, NULL in case dev_rep is invalid.

Description

doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_close ( doca_dev_rep* dev )
Destroy allocated representor device instance.
Parameters
dev
The representor doca device instance.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - failed to deallocate device resources.
Description

doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_open ( doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo, doca_dev_rep** dev_rep )
Initialize representor device for use.
Parameters
devinfo
The devinfo structure of the requested device.
dev_rep
Initialized representor doca device instance on success. Valid on success only.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate memory for device.
Description

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ibdev_name ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* ibdev_name, uint32_t size )
Get the name of the IB device represented by a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
ibdev_name
The name of the IB device represented by devinfo.
size
The size of the input ibdev_name buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_IBDEV_NAME_SIZE which includes the null terminating byte.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - no memory (exception thrown).
Description

The name of the IB device type: char[DOCA_DEVINFO_IBDEV_NAME_SIZE].

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_iface_name ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* iface_name, uint32_t size )
Get the name of the ethernet interface of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
iface_name
The name of the ethernet interface of devinfo.
size
The size of the input iface_name buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_IFACE_NAME_SIZE which includes the null terminating byte.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the interface name from the OS
Description

The name of the ethernet interface is the same as it's name in ifconfig. The name of the ethernet interface type: char[DOCA_DEVINFO_IFACE_NAME_SIZE].

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ipv4_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* ipv4_addr, uint32_t size )
Get the IPv4 address of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
ipv4_addr
The IPv4 address of devinfo.
size
The size of the input ipv4_addr buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV4_ADDR_SIZE

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the IPv4 address from the OS
Description

The IPv4 address type: uint8_t[DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV4_ADDR_SIZE].

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ipv6_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* ipv6_addr, uint32_t size )
Get the IPv6 address of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
ipv6_addr
The IPv6 address of devinfo.
size
The size of the input ipv6_addr buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV6_ADDR_SIZE

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the IPv6 address from the OS
Description

The IPv6 address type: uint8_t[DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV6_ADDR_SIZE].

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_is_hotplug_manager_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* is_hotplug_manager )
Get the hotplug manager capability of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
is_hotplug_manager
1 if the hotplug manager capability is supported, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description

The hotplug manager property type: uint8_t*.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_is_mmap_export_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* mmap_export )
Get the mmap export capability of the device.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
mmap_export

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description

Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to export an mmap. See doca_mmap_export() in doca_mmap.h true - device can be used with the mmap export API. false - export API is guaranteed to faile with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_is_mmap_from_export_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* from_export )
Get the mmap create from export capability of the device.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
from_export
1 if the mmap from export capability is supported, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description

Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create an mmap from an exported mmap. See doca_mmap_create_from_export() in doca_mmap.h true - device can be used with the mmap create from export API. false - create from export API is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_pci_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_pci_bdf* pci_addr )
Get the PCI address of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
pci_addr
The PCI address of devinfo.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED - provided devinfo does not support this property.
  • DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the PCI address from the OS
Description

The BDF of the device - same as the address in lspci. The PCI address type: struct doca_pci_bdf.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_list_create ( doca_devinfo*** dev_list, uint32_t* nb_devs )
Creates list of all available local devices.
Parameters
dev_list
Pointer to array of pointers. Output can then be accessed as follows (*dev_list)[idx].
nb_devs
Number of available local devices.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate enough space.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - failed to get RDMA devices list
Description

Lists information about available devices, to start using the device you first have to call doca_dev_open(), while passing an element of this list. List elements become invalid once it has been destroyed.

Note:

Returned list must be destroyed using doca_devinfo_list_destroy()


doca_error_t doca_devinfo_list_destroy ( doca_devinfo** dev_list )
Destroy list of local device info structures.
Parameters
dev_list
List to be destroyed.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - at least one device in the list is in a corrupted state.
Description

Destroys the list of device information, once the list has been destroyed, all elements become invalid.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_all_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* all_supported )
Get the representor devices discovery capability of the device.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
all_supported
1 if the rep list all capability is supported, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description

Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create list of representor devices. In case true is returned, then this device supports at least one representor type. See doca_devinfo_rep_list_create(). true - device can be used with the remote list create API with filter DOCA_DEV_REP_FILTER_ALL. false - providing DOCA_DEV_REP_FILTER_ALL is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_net_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* net_supported )
Get the remote net discovery capability of the device.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
net_supported
1 if the rep list net capability is supported, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description

Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create list of net remote devices. See doca_devinfo_remote_list_create(). true - device can be used with the remote list create API with filter DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_NET. false - providing DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_NET is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_nvme_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* nvme_supported )
Get the remote nvme discovery capability of the device.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
nvme_supported
1 if the list nvme capability is supported, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description

Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create list of nvme remote devices. See doca_devinfo_remote_list_create(). true - device can be used with the remote list create API with filter DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_NVME. false - providing DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_NVME is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_virtio_blk_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* virtio_blk_supported )
Get the remote virtio blk discovery capability of the device.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
virtio_blk_supported
1 if the list virtio blk capability is supported, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description

Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create list of virtio blk remote devices. See doca_devinfo_remote_list_create(). true - device can be used with the remote list create API with filter DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_VIRTIO_BLK. false - providing DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_VIRTIO_BLK is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_virtio_fs_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* virtio_fs_supported )
Get the remote virtio fs discovery capability of the device.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
virtio_fs_supported
1 if the list virtio fs capability is supported, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description

Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create list of virtio fs remote devices. See doca_devinfo_remote_list_create(). true - device can be used with the remote list create API with filter DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_VIRTIO_FS. false - providing DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_VIRTIO_FS is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_virtio_net_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* virtio_net_supported )
Get the remote virtio net discovery capability of the device.
Parameters
devinfo
The device to query.
virtio_net_supported
1 if the list virtio net capability is supported, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description

Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create list of virtio net remote devices. See doca_devinfo_remote_list_create(). true - device can be used with the remote list create API with filter DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_VIRTIO_NET. false - providing DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_VIRTIO_NET is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_pci_addr ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, doca_pci_bdf* pci_addr )
Get the PCI address of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
Parameters
devinfo_rep
The representor of device to query.
pci_addr
The PCI address of the devinfo_rep.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

The PCI address type: struct doca_pci_bdf.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_pci_func_type ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, doca_pci_func_type ** pci_func_type )
Get the PCI function type of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
Parameters
devinfo_rep
The representor of device to query.
pci_func_type
The PCI function type of the devinfo_rep.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

The pci function type: enum doca_pci_func_type.

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_vuid ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, char* rep_vuid, uint32_t size )
Get the Vendor Unique ID of a representor DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
devinfo_rep
The representor device to query.
rep_vuid
The Vendor Unique ID of devinfo_rep.
size
The size of the vuid buffer, including the terminating null byte ('').

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description

The Vendor Unique ID is used as stable ID of a VF/PF. The Vendor Unique ID type: char[DOCA_DEVINFO_VUID_SIZE].

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_list_create ( doca_dev* dev, int  filter, doca_devinfo_rep*** dev_list_rep, uint32_t* nb_devs_rep )
Create list of available representor devices accessible by dev.
Parameters
dev
Local device with access to representors.
filter
Bitmap filter of representor types. See enum doca_dev_rep_filter for more details.
dev_list_rep
Pointer to array of pointers. Output can then be accessed as follows (*dev_list_rep)[idx].
nb_devs_rep
Number of available representor devices.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate memory for list.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices.
Description

Returns all representors managed by the provided device. The provided device must be a local device. The representor may represent a network function attached to the host, or it can represent an emulated function attached to the host.

Note:

Returned list must be destroyed using doca_devinfo_rep_list_destroy()


doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_list_destroy ( doca_devinfo_rep** dev_list_rep )
Destroy list of representor device info structures.
Parameters
dev_list_rep
List to be destroyed.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - the doca_dev that created the list is in a corrupted state.
Description

Destroy list of representor device information, once the list has been destroyed, all elements of the list are considered invalid.

2.4.5. DOCA DPDK

[ Core ]

DOCA API for integration with DPDK.

Functions
doca_error_t doca_dpdk_port_as_dev ( uint16_t port_id, doca_dev** dev )
Return the DOCA device associated with a DPDK port.
doca_error_t doca_dpdk_port_probe ( doca_dev* dev, const char* devargs )
Attach a DPDK port specified by DOCA device.
Functions
doca_error_t doca_dpdk_port_as_dev ( uint16_t port_id, doca_dev** dev )
Return the DOCA device associated with a DPDK port.
Parameters
port_id
The DPDK port identifier to get the associated DOCA device for.
dev
The DPDK DOCA device associated with the given DPDK port identifier.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - in case there is no such DPDK port associated with a DOCA device.
Description

doca_error_t doca_dpdk_port_probe ( doca_dev* dev, const char* devargs )
Attach a DPDK port specified by DOCA device.
Parameters
dev
DOCA device to attach PDK port for.
devargs
DPDK devargs style - must NOT contains the device's PCI address ([domain:]bus:devid.func).

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - in case of DPDK error during DPDK port attach.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - in case of memory allocation failure. TODO: complete error documentation
Description

Thread unsafe API.

It's the user responsibility to set the DPDK EAL initialization to skip probing the PCI device associated with the given DOCA device to prevent EAL from using it.

No initialization is done for the probed PDPK port and the port is not started.

2.4.6. DOCA Error

[ Core ]

DOCA Error provides information regarding different errors caused while using the DOCA libraries.

Defines
#define DOCA_ERROR_PROPAGATE ( r, t )
Save the first encountered doca_error_t.
Functions
const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_get_error_name ( doca_error_t error )
Returns the string representation of an error code name.
const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_get_error_string ( doca_error_t error )
Returns the description string of an error code.
Defines
#define DOCA_ERROR_PROPAGATE ( r, t )

Updates the return value variable r to hold the first error that we encountered.

Value

do { \ if (r == DOCA_SUCCESS) \ r = t; \ } while(0);

Functions
const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_get_error_name ( doca_error_t error )
Returns the string representation of an error code name.
Parameters
error
- Error code to convert to string.

Returns

char* pointer to a NULL-terminated string.

Description

Returns a string containing the name of an error code in the enum. If the error code is not recognized, "unrecognized error code" is returned.

const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_get_error_string ( doca_error_t error )
Returns the description string of an error code.
Parameters
error
- Error code to convert to description string.

Returns

char* pointer to a NULL-terminated string.

Description

This function returns the description string of an error code. If the error code is not recognized, "unrecognized error code" is returned.

2.4.7. DOCA Hotplug

[ Core ]

DOCA API for hot plug/un-plug devices.

Functions
doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_hotplug ( const doca_dev_hotplug_attr* attr, doca_dev_rep** dev_rep )
Hotplug and initialize representor device for use.
doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_hotunplug ( doca_dev_rep* rep_dev )
Destroy and unplug representor device instance.
Functions
doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_hotplug ( const doca_dev_hotplug_attr* attr, doca_dev_rep** dev_rep )
Hotplug and initialize representor device for use.
Parameters
attr
DOCA hotplug attr with designated characteristics.
dev_rep
Initialized representor doca device instance on success. Valid on success only.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input. DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of one of non hotplug manager device or unsupported emulated device type. DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - in case the hotplugged device was exposed to the host PCI but its representor on the DPU couldn't be found.

Description

doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_hotunplug ( doca_dev_rep* rep_dev )
Destroy and unplug representor device instance.
Parameters
rep_dev
The previously hotplugged representor doca device instance.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input. DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of static emulated representor device.

Description
Note:

For virtio representor devices it's recommended (due to a bug in Linux virtio drivers) to destroy a controller with a special preparation for hotunplug operation prior calling this function. See DOCA virtio documentation for more details.


2.4.8. DOCA Memory Map

[ Core ]

The DOCA memory map provides a centralized repository and orchestration of several memory ranges registration for each device attached to the memory map.

Typedefs
typedef void(  doca_mmap_memrange_free_cb_t
Function to be called for each populated memory range on memory map destroy.
Functions
doca_error_t doca_mmap_create ( const doca_data* user_data, doca_mmap** mmap )
Allocates zero size memory map object with default/unset attributes.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_create_from_export ( const doca_data* user_data, const void* export_desc, size_t export_desc_len, doca_dev* dev, doca_mmap** mmap )
Creates a memory map object representing memory ranges in remote system memory space.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_destroy ( doca_mmap* mmap )
Destroy DOCA Memory Map structure.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_dev_add ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_dev* dev )
Register DOCA memory map on a given device.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_dev_rm ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_dev* dev )
Deregister given device from DOCA memory map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_export ( doca_mmap* mmap, const doca_dev* dev, void** export_desc, size_t* export_desc_len )
Compose memory map representation for later import with doca_mmap_create_from_export() for one of the devices previously added to the memory map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_exported ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint8_t* exported )
Get the flag indicating if a DOCA Memory Map had been exported.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_from_export ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint8_t* from_export )
Get the flag indicating if a DOCA Memory Map had been created from an export.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_max_num_chunks ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* max_num_chunks )
Get the max number of chunks to populate in a DOCA Memory Map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_max_num_devices ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* max_num_devices )
Get the max number of devices to add to a DOCA Memory Map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_num_bufs ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* num_bufs )
Get the Total number of `struct doca_buf` objects pointing to the memory in a DOCA Memory Map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_user_data ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_data* user_data )
Get the user_data of a DOCA Memory Map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_populate ( doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len, size_t pg_sz, doca_mmap_memrange_free_cb_t* free_cb, void* opaque )
Add memory range to DOCA memory map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_set_max_num_chunks ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t max_num_chunks )
Set a new max number of chunks to populate in a DOCA Memory Map. Note: once a memory map object has been first started this functionality will not be available.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_set_max_num_devices ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t max_num_devices )
Set a new max number of devices to add to a DOCA Memory Map. Note: once a memory map object has been first started this functionality will not be available.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_start ( doca_mmap* mmap )
Start DOCA Memory Map.
doca_error_t doca_mmap_stop ( doca_mmap* mmap )
Stop DOCA Memory Map.
Typedefs
typedef void( doca_mmap_memrange_free_cb_t

Function to be called for each populated memory range on memory map destroy.

Functions
doca_error_t doca_mmap_create ( const doca_data* user_data, doca_mmap** mmap )
Allocates zero size memory map object with default/unset attributes.
Parameters
user_data
mmap
DOCA memory map structure with default/unset attributes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_mmap.
Description

The returned memory map object can be manipulated with doca_mmap_property_set() API.

Once all required mmap attributes set it should be reconfigured and adjusted to meet object size setting with doca_mmap_start() See doca_mmap_start for the rest of the details.

doca_error_t doca_mmap_create_from_export ( const doca_data* user_data, const void* export_desc, size_t export_desc_len, doca_dev* dev, doca_mmap** mmap )
Creates a memory map object representing memory ranges in remote system memory space.
Parameters
user_data
export_desc
An export descriptor generated by doca_mmap_export.
export_desc_len
Length in bytes of the export_desc.
dev
A local device connected to the device that resides in the exported mmap. Device must have from export capability. See doca_devinfo_get_is_mmap_from_export_supported() in doca_dev.h
mmap
DOCA memory map granting access to remote memory.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or internal error. The following errors are internal and will occur if failed to produce new mmap from export descriptor:
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if internal memory allocation failed.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - device missing create from export capability.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER
Description

Once this function called on the object it considered as from_export.

The following are NOT possible for the mmap created from export:

Note:

: The created object not backed by local memory.

Limitation: Can only support mmap consisting of a single chunk.

doca_error_t doca_mmap_destroy ( doca_mmap* mmap )
Destroy DOCA Memory Map structure.
Parameters
mmap
The DOCA memory map structure.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if there is a memory region pointed by one or more `struct doca_buf`, or if memory deregistration failed.
Description

Before calling this function all allocated buffers should be returned back to the mmap.

doca_error_t doca_mmap_dev_add ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_dev* dev )
Register DOCA memory map on a given device.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.
dev
DOCA Dev instance with appropriate capability.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if memory deregistration failed or the operation is not premitted for the given mmap (see details in this function description).
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if reached to DOCA_MMAP_MAX_NUM_DEVICES.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - if doca_dev already exists in doca_mmap.
Description

This operation is not permitted for:

  • un-started/stopped memory map object.

  • memory map object that have been exported or created from export.

doca_error_t doca_mmap_dev_rm ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_dev* dev )
Deregister given device from DOCA memory map.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.
dev
DOCA Dev instance that was previously added.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or doca_dev doesn't exists in doca_mmap.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if memory deregistration failed or the operation is not premitted for the given mmap (see details in this function description).
Description

This operation is not permitted for:

  • un-started/stopped memory map object.

  • memory map object that have been exported or created from export.

doca_error_t doca_mmap_export ( doca_mmap* mmap, const doca_dev* dev, void** export_desc, size_t* export_desc_len )
Compose memory map representation for later import with doca_mmap_create_from_export() for one of the devices previously added to the memory map.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.
dev
Device previously added to the memory map via doca_mmap_dev_add(). Device must have export capability. See doca_devinfo_get_is_mmap_export_supported() in doca_dev.h
export_desc
On successful return should have a pointer to the allocated blob containing serialized representation of the memory map object for the device provided as `dev`.
export_desc_len
Length in bytes of the export_desc.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or device does not exists in mmap.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - the operation is not premitted for the given mmap, see details in this function description. The following errors will occur if failed to produce export descriptor:
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if failed to alloc memory for export_desc.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - device missing export capability.
  • DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER
Description

Once this function called on the object it considered as exported.

Freeing memory buffer pointed by `*export_desc` is the caller responsibility.

This operation is not permitted for:

  • un-started/stopped memory map object.

  • memory map object that have been exported or created from export.

The following are NOT possible after export:

doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_exported ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint8_t* exported )
Get the flag indicating if a DOCA Memory Map had been exported.
Parameters
mmap
The DOCA memory map structure.
exported
1 if mmap had been exported, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_from_export ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint8_t* from_export )
Get the flag indicating if a DOCA Memory Map had been created from an export.
Parameters
mmap
The DOCA memory map structure.
from_export
1 if mmap had been created from export, 0 otherwise.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_max_num_chunks ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* max_num_chunks )
Get the max number of chunks to populate in a DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
mmap
The DOCA memory map structure.
max_num_chunks
The max number of chunks to populate in mmap.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_max_num_devices ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* max_num_devices )
Get the max number of devices to add to a DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
mmap
The DOCA memory map structure.
max_num_devices
The max number of devices that can be added add to mmap.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_num_bufs ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* num_bufs )
Get the Total number of `struct doca_buf` objects pointing to the memory in a DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
mmap
The DOCA memory map structure.
num_bufs
The total number of `struct doca_buf` objects pointing to the memory in mmap.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_user_data ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_data* user_data )
Get the user_data of a DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
mmap
The DOCA memory map structure.
user_data
The user_data of mmap.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
Note:

The user_data that was provided to the mmap upon its creation.


doca_error_t doca_mmap_populate ( doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len, size_t pg_sz, doca_mmap_memrange_free_cb_t* free_cb, void* opaque )
Add memory range to DOCA memory map.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.
addr
Start address of the memory range to be populated.
len
The size of the memory range in bytes.
pg_sz
Page size alignment of the provided memory range. Must be >= 4096 and a power of 2.
free_cb
Callback function to free the populated memory range on memory map destroy.
opaque
Opaque value to be passed to free_cb once called.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if doca_mmap status is invalid for this operation or device registration failed or addr and len intersect with an existing chunk.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if reached to DOCA_MMAP_MAX_NUM_CHUNKS, or memory allocation failed.
Description

This operation is not permitted for:

  • un-started/stopped memory map object.

  • memory map object that have been exported or created from export.

doca_error_t doca_mmap_set_max_num_chunks ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t max_num_chunks )
Set a new max number of chunks to populate in a DOCA Memory Map. Note: once a memory map object has been first started this functionality will not be available.
Parameters
mmap
The DOCA memory map structure.
max_num_chunks
The new max number of chunks to populate in mmap.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if trying to set the max number of chunks after first start of the mmap.
Description

doca_error_t doca_mmap_set_max_num_devices ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t max_num_devices )
Set a new max number of devices to add to a DOCA Memory Map. Note: once a memory map object has been first started this functionality will not be available.
Parameters
mmap
The DOCA memory map structure.
max_num_devices
The new max number of devices that can be added add to mmap.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if trying to set the max number of devices after first start of the mmap.
Description

doca_error_t doca_mmap_start ( doca_mmap* mmap )
Start DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if memory allocation failed.
Description

Allows execution of different operations on the mmap, detailed below. On first start verifies & finalizes the mmap object configuration.

The following become possible only after start:

The following are NOT possible after the first time start is called:

  • Setting the properties of the mmap using doca_mmap_property_set().

doca_error_t doca_mmap_stop ( doca_mmap* mmap )
Stop DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
mmap
DOCA memory map structure.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description

Prevents execution of different operations on the mmap. For details see doca_mmap_start().

2.4.9. DOCA RDMA

[ Core ]

DOCA RDMA bridge.

Functions
doca_error_t doca_dev_get_pd ( const doca_dev* dev, ibv_pd** pd )
Get the protection domain associated with a DOCA device.
Functions
doca_error_t doca_dev_get_pd ( const doca_dev* dev, ibv_pd** pd )
Get the protection domain associated with a DOCA device.
Parameters
dev
DOCA device to get the pd from.
pd
The protection-domain associated with the given DOCA device.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - in case the device's pd is not valid (bad state)
Description

2.4.10. DOCA Types

[ Core ]

DOCA Types introduces types that are common for many libraries.

Classes
struct doca_pci_bdf
The PCI address of a device - same as the address in lspci.
Enumerations
enum doca_access_flags
Specifies the permission level for DOCA buffer.
enum doca_pci_func_type
Specifies the PCI function type for DOCA representor device.
Enumerations
enum doca_access_flags

Values
DOCA_ACCESS_LOCAL_READ = 0
DOCA_ACCESS_LOCAL_WRITE = 1
DOCA_ACCESS_REMOTE_WRITE = (1<<1)
DOCA_ACCESS_REMOTE_READ = (1<<2)
DOCA_ACCESS_REMOTE_ATOMIC = (1<<3)

enum doca_pci_func_type

Values
DOCA_PCI_FUNC_PF = 0
DOCA_PCI_FUNC_VF
DOCA_PCI_FUNC_SF

2.5. Comm Channel

DOCA Communication Channel library let you set a direct communication channel between the host and the DPU. The channel is run over RoCE/IB protocol and is not part of the TCP/IP stack. Please follow the programmer guide for usage instructions.

Typedefs

typedef HANDLE  doca_event_channel_t
endpoint notification file descriptor for blocking with epoll() for recv ready event

Enumerations

enum doca_comm_channel_msg_flags
Flags for send/receive functions.

Functions

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_connect ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep, const char* name, doca_comm_channel_addr_t** peer_addr )
Client side Connect.
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_create ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t** ep )
Create local endpoint The endpoint handle represents all the configuration needed for the channel to run. The user needs to hold one endpoint for all actions with the comm channel on his side.
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_destroy ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep )
Release endpoint handle.
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_disconnect ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep, doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr )
Disconnect the endpoint from the remote peer. block until all resources related to peer address are freed new connection could be created on the endpoint.
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_event_handle_arm_recv ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep )
Arm the event_channel handle for received messages. This function arms the receive completion queue, facilitating blocking on the receive event channel. Blocking should be implemented by the user (poll in Linux, GetQueuedCompletionStatus in Windows).
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_event_handle_arm_send ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep )
Arm the event_channel handle for transmitted messages. This function arms the transmit completion queue, facilitating blocking on the transmit event channel. Blocking should be implemented by the user (poll in Linux, GetQueuedCompletionStatus in Windows).
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_get_device ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* ep, doca_dev** device )
get device property of endpoint.
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_get_device_rep ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* ep, doca_dev_rep** device_rep )
get device representor property of endpoint.
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_get_event_channel ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep, doca_event_channel_t* send_event_channel, doca_event_channel_t* recv_event_channel )
Extract the event_channel handles for user's use When the user send/receive packets with non-blocking mode, this handle can be used to get interrupt when a new event happened, using epoll() or similar function. The event channels are owned by the endpoint and release when calling doca_comm_channel_ep_destroy(). This function can be called only after calling doca_comm_channel_ep_listen() or doca_comm_channel_ep_connect().
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_get_max_msg_size ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* ep, uint16_t* max_msg_size )
get maximal msg size property of endpoint. The size returned is the actual size being used and might differ from the size set with doca_comm_channel_ep_set_max_msg_size(), as there is a minimal size requirement. If maximal msg size was not set, using doca_comm_channel_ep_set_max_msg_size(), a default value is used and can be inquired by calling doca_comm_channel_ep_get_max_msg_size().
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_get_recv_queue_size ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* ep, uint16_t* recv_queue_size )
get receive queue size property of endpoint. The size returned is the actual size being used and might differ from the size set with doca_comm_channel_ep_set_recv_queue_size(), as there is a minimal size requirement and the size is rounded up to the closest power of 2. If receive queue size was not set, using doca_comm_channel_ep_set_recv_queue_size(), a default value is used and can be inquired by calling doca_comm_channel_ep_get_recv_queue_size().
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_get_send_queue_size ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* ep, uint16_t* send_queue_size )
get send queue size property of endpoint. The size returned is the actual size being used and might differ from the size set with doca_comm_channel_ep_set_send_queue_size(), as there is a minimal size requirement and the size is rounded up to the closest power of 2. If send queue size was not set, using doca_comm_channel_ep_set_send_queue_size(), a default value is used and can be inquired by calling doca_comm_channel_ep_get_send_queue_size().
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_listen ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep, const char* name )
Service side listen on all interfaces.
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_recvfrom ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep, void* msg, size_t* len, int  flags, doca_comm_channel_addr_t** peer_addr )
Receive message from connected client/service.
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_sendto ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep, const void* msg, size_t len, int  flags, doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr )
Send message to peer address. The connection to the wanted peer_address need to be established before sending the message.
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_set_device ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* ep, doca_dev* device )
set device property for endpoint.
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_set_device_rep ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* ep, doca_dev_rep* device_rep )
set device representor property for endpoint.
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_set_max_msg_size ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* ep, uint16_t max_msg_size )
set maximal msg size property for endpoint. The value max_msg_size may be increased internally, the actual value can be queried using doca_comm_channel_ep_get_max_msg_size().
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_set_recv_queue_size ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* ep, uint16_t recv_queue_size )
set receive queue size property for endpoint. The value recv_queue_size may be increased internally, the actual value can be queried using doca_comm_channel_ep_get_recv_queue_size().
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_set_send_queue_size ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* ep, uint16_t send_queue_size )
set send queue size property for endpoint. The value send_queue_size may be increased internally, the actual value can be queried using doca_comm_channel_ep_get_send_queue_size().
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_get_max_message_size ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* max_message_size )
Get the maximum message size supported by comm_channel.
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_get_max_recv_queue_size ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* max_recv_queue_size )
Get the maximum receive queue size supported by comm_channel.
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_get_max_send_queue_size ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* max_send_queue_size )
Get the maximum send queue size supported by comm_channel.
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_get_max_service_name_len ( uint32_t* max_service_name_len )
Get the comm_channel maximum Service name length.
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_get_service_max_num_connections ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* max_num_connections )
Get the maximum number of connections the service can hold.
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_get_recv_bytes ( const doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr, uint64_t* recv_bytes )
get total bytes received from specific peer address
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_get_recv_messages ( const doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr, uint64_t* recv_messages )
get total messages received from specific peer address
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_get_send_bytes ( const doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr, uint64_t* send_bytes )
get total bytes sent to specific peer address
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_get_send_in_flight_messages ( const doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr, uint64_t* send_in_flight_messages )
get number of messages in transmission to a specific peer address
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_get_send_messages ( const doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr, uint64_t* send_messages )
get total messages sent to specific peer address
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_get_user_data ( doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr, uint64_t* user_data )
Extract 'user_context' from peer_addr handle. By default, the 'user_context' is set to 0 and can be change using doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_set_user_data().
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_set_user_data ( doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr, uint64_t user_context )
Save 'user_context' in peer_addr handle.
doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_update_info ( doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr )
update statistics for given peer_addr

Typedefs

typedef HANDLE doca_event_channel_t

endpoint notification file descriptor for blocking with epoll() for recv ready event < Windows

Enumerations

enum doca_comm_channel_msg_flags

Values
DOCA_CC_MSG_FLAG_NONE = 0

Functions

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_connect ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep, const char* name, doca_comm_channel_addr_t** peer_addr )
Client side Connect.
Parameters
local_ep
handle for the endpoint created beforehand with doca_comm_channel_ep_create().
name
identifies the service. Use doca_comm_channel_get_max_service_name_len() to get the maximal service name length.
peer_addr
handle to use for sending packets and recognize source of messages.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if no ep object, name or peer_address pointer given. DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED if the function was called on the service or the endpoint is already connected. DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE if no doca_dev was set. DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY if memory allocation failed. DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION if initialization of ep connection failed. DOCA_ERROR_CONNECTION_ABORTED if connection failed for any reason (connections rejected or failed). DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER if acquiring device attributes failed.

Description

This function available only for client-side use. As part of the connection process, the client initiates an internal handshake protocol with the service.

If the connect function is being called before the service perform listen with the same name the connection will fail.

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_create ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t** ep )
Create local endpoint The endpoint handle represents all the configuration needed for the channel to run. The user needs to hold one endpoint for all actions with the comm channel on his side.
Parameters
ep
handle to the newly created endpoint.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if no ep pointer or no attribute object was given. DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY if memory allocation failed during ep creation. DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION if initialization of ep failed. DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER if acquiring device attributes failed.

Description

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_destroy ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep )
Release endpoint handle.
Parameters
local_ep
handle for the endpoint created beforehand with doca_comm_channel_ep_create().

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED if ep does not exist.

Description

The function close the event_channel and release all internal resources. The doca_comm_channel_ep_disconnect() is included as part of the destroy process.

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_disconnect ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep, doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr )
Disconnect the endpoint from the remote peer. block until all resources related to peer address are freed new connection could be created on the endpoint.
Parameters
local_ep
handle for the endpoint created beforehand with doca_comm_channel_ep_create().
peer_addr
peer address to be disconnect from.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if no ep was provided. DOCA_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED if there is no connection.

Description

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_event_handle_arm_recv ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep )
Arm the event_channel handle for received messages. This function arms the receive completion queue, facilitating blocking on the receive event channel. Blocking should be implemented by the user (poll in Linux, GetQueuedCompletionStatus in Windows).
Parameters
local_ep
handle for the endpoint created beforehand with doca_comm_channel_ep_create().

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS on success DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if no ep object was given.

Description

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_event_handle_arm_send ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep )
Arm the event_channel handle for transmitted messages. This function arms the transmit completion queue, facilitating blocking on the transmit event channel. Blocking should be implemented by the user (poll in Linux, GetQueuedCompletionStatus in Windows).
Parameters
local_ep
handle for the endpoint created beforehand with doca_comm_channel_ep_create().

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS on success DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if no ep object was given.

Description

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_get_device ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* ep, doca_dev** device )
get device property of endpoint.
Parameters
ep
endpoint from which the property should be retrieved.
device
current device used in endpoint.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS if property was returned successfully. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if an invalid parameter was given.

Description

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_get_device_rep ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* ep, doca_dev_rep** device_rep )
get device representor property of endpoint.
Parameters
ep
endpoint from which the property should be retrieved.
device_rep
current device representor used in endpoint.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS if property returned successfully. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if an invalid parameter was given.

Description

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_get_event_channel ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep, doca_event_channel_t* send_event_channel, doca_event_channel_t* recv_event_channel )
Extract the event_channel handles for user's use When the user send/receive packets with non-blocking mode, this handle can be used to get interrupt when a new event happened, using epoll() or similar function. The event channels are owned by the endpoint and release when calling doca_comm_channel_ep_destroy(). This function can be called only after calling doca_comm_channel_ep_listen() or doca_comm_channel_ep_connect().
Parameters
local_ep
handle for the endpoint created beforehand with doca_comm_channel_ep_create().
send_event_channel
handle for send event channel.
recv_event_channel
handle for receive event channel.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS on success DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if no ep was provided or if both event channel output params are null. DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE if called before calling doca_comm_channel_ep_listen() or doca_comm_channel_ep_connect(). DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND if another error occurred.

Description

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_get_max_msg_size ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* ep, uint16_t* max_msg_size )
get maximal msg size property of endpoint. The size returned is the actual size being used and might differ from the size set with doca_comm_channel_ep_set_max_msg_size(), as there is a minimal size requirement. If maximal msg size was not set, using doca_comm_channel_ep_set_max_msg_size(), a default value is used and can be inquired by calling doca_comm_channel_ep_get_max_msg_size().
Parameters
ep
endpoint from which the property should be retrieved.
max_msg_size
maximal msg size used by the endpoint.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS if property was returned successfully. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if an invalid parameter was given.

Description

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_get_recv_queue_size ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* ep, uint16_t* recv_queue_size )
get receive queue size property of endpoint. The size returned is the actual size being used and might differ from the size set with doca_comm_channel_ep_set_recv_queue_size(), as there is a minimal size requirement and the size is rounded up to the closest power of 2. If receive queue size was not set, using doca_comm_channel_ep_set_recv_queue_size(), a default value is used and can be inquired by calling doca_comm_channel_ep_get_recv_queue_size().
Parameters
ep
endpoint from which the property should be retrieved.
recv_queue_size
receive queue size used by the endpoint.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS if property was returned successfully. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if an invalid parameter was given.

Description

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_get_send_queue_size ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* ep, uint16_t* send_queue_size )
get send queue size property of endpoint. The size returned is the actual size being used and might differ from the size set with doca_comm_channel_ep_set_send_queue_size(), as there is a minimal size requirement and the size is rounded up to the closest power of 2. If send queue size was not set, using doca_comm_channel_ep_set_send_queue_size(), a default value is used and can be inquired by calling doca_comm_channel_ep_get_send_queue_size().
Parameters
ep
endpoint from which the property should be retrieved.
send_queue_size
send queue size used by the endpoint.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS if property was returned successfully. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if an invalid parameter was given.

Description

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_listen ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep, const char* name )
Service side listen on all interfaces.
Parameters
local_ep
handle for the endpoint created beforehand with doca_comm_channel_ep_create().
name
identifies the service. Use doca_comm_channel_get_max_service_name_len() to get the maximal service name length.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS on success DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if no ep object or no name was given. DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE if no doca_dev or no doca_dev_rep was set. DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED if the function was called on the client side or the endpoint is already listening. DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY if memory allocation failed. DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION if initialization of service failed. DOCA_ERROR_CONNECTION_ABORTED if registration of service failed. DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER if acquiring device attributes failed.

Description

Endpoint will start listening on given devices. After calling this function the user should call doca_comm_channel_ep_recvfrom() in order to get new peers to communicate with.

This function available only for service side use.

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_recvfrom ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep, void* msg, size_t* len, int  flags, doca_comm_channel_addr_t** peer_addr )
Receive message from connected client/service.
Parameters
local_ep
handle for the endpoint created beforehand with doca_comm_channel_ep_create().
msg
pointer to the buffer where the message should be stored.
len
flags
flag for receive command. currently no flags are supported.
peer_addr
received message source address handle

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS on successful receive. If a message was received, the value pointed by len will be updated with the number of bytes received. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if any of the parameters is NULL. DOCA_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED if endpoint is service and listen was not called. DOCA_ERROR_AGAIN if no message was received. when returned, the user can use the endpoint's doca_event_channel_t to get indication for a new arrival message. DOCA_ERROR_CONNECTION_RESET if the message received is from a peer_addr that has error. DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION if initialization of the DCI after a send error failed DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN if an unknown error occurred.

Description

On service side, doca_comm_channel_ep_recvfrom() also used for accepting new connection from clients.

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_sendto ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep, const void* msg, size_t len, int  flags, doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr )
Send message to peer address. The connection to the wanted peer_address need to be established before sending the message.
Parameters
local_ep
handle for the endpoint created beforehand with doca_comm_channel_ep_create().
msg
pointer to the message to be sent.
len
length in bytes of msg.
flags
flag for send command. currently no flags are supported.
peer_addr
destination address handle of the send operation.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED if no peer_address was supplied or no connection was found. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if the supplied len was larger than the msgsize given at ep creation or any of the input variables are null. DOCA_ERROR_AGAIN if the send queue is full. when returned, the user can use the endpoint's doca_event_channel_t to get indication for a new empty slot. DOCA_ERROR_CONNECTION_RESET if the provided peer_addr experienced an error and it needs to be disconnected. DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION if initialization of the DCI after a send error failed DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN if an unknown error occurred.

Description

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_set_device ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* ep, doca_dev* device )
set device property for endpoint.
Parameters
ep
endpoint to set the property for.
device
device to use in endpoint.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS if property set successfully. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if an invalid parameter was given. DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE if endpoint is already active.

Description

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_set_device_rep ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* ep, doca_dev_rep* device_rep )
set device representor property for endpoint.
Parameters
ep
endpoint to set the property for.
device_rep
device representor to use in endpoint.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS if property set successfully. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if an invalid parameter was given. DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE if endpoint is already active.

Description

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_set_max_msg_size ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* ep, uint16_t max_msg_size )
set maximal msg size property for endpoint. The value max_msg_size may be increased internally, the actual value can be queried using doca_comm_channel_ep_get_max_msg_size().
Parameters
ep
endpoint to set the property for.
max_msg_size
maximal msg size to use in endpoint.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS if property set successfully. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if an invalid parameter was given. DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE if endpoint is already active.

Description

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_set_recv_queue_size ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* ep, uint16_t recv_queue_size )
set receive queue size property for endpoint. The value recv_queue_size may be increased internally, the actual value can be queried using doca_comm_channel_ep_get_recv_queue_size().
Parameters
ep
endpoint to set the property for.
recv_queue_size
receive queue size to use in endpoint.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS if property set successfully. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if an invalid parameter was given. DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE if endpoint is already active.

Description

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_set_send_queue_size ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* ep, uint16_t send_queue_size )
set send queue size property for endpoint. The value send_queue_size may be increased internally, the actual value can be queried using doca_comm_channel_ep_get_send_queue_size().
Parameters
ep
endpoint to set the property for.
send_queue_size
send queue size to use in endpoint.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS if property set successfully. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if an invalid parameter was given. DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE if endpoint is already active.

Description

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_get_max_message_size ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* max_message_size )
Get the maximum message size supported by comm_channel.
Parameters
devinfo
devinfo that should be inquired for its maximum message size under comm channel limitations.
max_message_size
the maximum message size supported by comm_channel.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if either devinfo or max_message_size is NULL. DOCA_ERROR_UNEXPECTED if an unexpected error occurred.

Description

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_get_max_recv_queue_size ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* max_recv_queue_size )
Get the maximum receive queue size supported by comm_channel.
Parameters
devinfo
devinfo that should be inquired for its maximum receive queue size under comm channel limitations.
max_recv_queue_size
the maximum receive queue size supported by comm_channel.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if either devinfo or max_recv_queue_size is NULL. DOCA_ERROR_UNEXPECTED if an unexpected error occurred.

Description

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_get_max_send_queue_size ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* max_send_queue_size )
Get the maximum send queue size supported by comm_channel.
Parameters
devinfo
devinfo that should be inquired for its maximum send queue size under comm channel limitations.
max_send_queue_size
the maximum send queue size supported by comm_channel.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if either devinfo or max_send_queue_size is NULL. DOCA_ERROR_UNEXPECTED if an unexpected error occurred.

Description

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_get_max_service_name_len ( uint32_t* max_service_name_len )
Get the comm_channel maximum Service name length.
Parameters
max_service_name_len
The comm_channel max service name length, including the terminating null byte ('').

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if max_service_name_len is NULL.

Description

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_get_service_max_num_connections ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* max_num_connections )
Get the maximum number of connections the service can hold.
Parameters
devinfo
devinfo that should be inquired for its maximum number of connections.
max_num_connections
the maximum number of connections the service can hold.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if either devinfo or max_num_connections is NULL. DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED if querying this capability is not supported by the device. DOCA_ERROR_UNEXPECTED if an unexpected error occurred.

Description
Note:

This capability should be queried only on the service side.


doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_get_recv_bytes ( const doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr, uint64_t* recv_bytes )
get total bytes received from specific peer address
Parameters
peer_addr
Pointer to peer_addr to query statistics for.
recv_bytes
Will contain the number of received bytes from the given peer_addr.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if any of the arguments are NULL.

Description

This function will return the total number of bytes received from a given peer_addr, updated to the last time doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_update_info() was called.

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_get_recv_messages ( const doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr, uint64_t* recv_messages )
get total messages received from specific peer address
Parameters
peer_addr
Pointer to peer_addr to query statistics for.
recv_messages
Will contain the number of received messages from the given peer_addr.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if any of the arguments are NULL.

Description

This function will return the total number of messages received from a given peer_addr, updated to the last time doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_update_info() was called.

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_get_send_bytes ( const doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr, uint64_t* send_bytes )
get total bytes sent to specific peer address
Parameters
peer_addr
Pointer to peer_addr to query statistics for.
send_bytes
Will contain the number of sent messages to the given peer_addr.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if any of the arguments are NULL.

Description

This function will return the total number of bytes sent to a given peer_addr, updated to the last time doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_update_info() was called.

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_get_send_in_flight_messages ( const doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr, uint64_t* send_in_flight_messages )
get number of messages in transmission to a specific peer address
Parameters
peer_addr
Pointer to peer_addr to query statistics for.
send_in_flight_messages
Will contain the number of sent messages in transmission to the given peer_addr.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if any of the arguments are NULL.

Description

This function will return the number of messages still in transmission to a specific peer_addr, updated to the last time doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_update_info() was called. This function can be used to make sure all transmissions are finished before disconnection.

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_get_send_messages ( const doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr, uint64_t* send_messages )
get total messages sent to specific peer address
Parameters
peer_addr
Pointer to peer_addr to query statistics for.
send_messages
Will contain the number of sent messages to the given peer_addr.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if any of the arguments are NULL.

Description

This function will return the total number of messages sent to a given peer_addr, updated to the last time doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_update_info() was called.

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_get_user_data ( doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr, uint64_t* user_data )
Extract 'user_context' from peer_addr handle. By default, the 'user_context' is set to 0 and can be change using doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_set_user_data().
Parameters
peer_addr
Pointer to peer_addr to extract user_context from.
user_data
will contain the extracted data.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if peer_address or user_data is NULL.

Description

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_set_user_data ( doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr, uint64_t user_context )
Save 'user_context' in peer_addr handle.
Parameters
peer_addr
Pointer to peer_addr to set user_context to.
user_context
Data to set for peer_addr.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if peer_address is NULL.

Description

Can be use by the user to identify the peer address received from doca_comm_channel_ep_recvfrom(). The user_context for new peers is initialized to 0.

doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_update_info ( doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr )
update statistics for given peer_addr
Parameters
peer_addr
Pointer to peer_addr to update statistics in.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if peer_addr is NULL. DOCA_ERROR_CONNECTION_INPROGRESS if connection is not yet established. DOCA_ERROR_CONNECTION_ABORTED if the connection failed.

Description

Should be used before calling to any peer_addr information function to update the saved statistics. This function can also be used to check if connection to a given peer_addr is currently connected. If a connection has failed, it is the user's responsibility to call doca_comm_channel_ep_disconnect() to free the peer_addr resources.

2.6. Compatibility Management

Lib to define compatibility with current version, define experimental Symbols.

To set a Symbol (or specifically a function) as experimental:

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int func_declare(int param1, int param2);

To remove warnings of experimental compile with "-D DOCA_ALLOW_EXPERIMENTAL_API"

Defines

#define DOCA_STRUCT_START
#define __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL
To set a Symbol (or specifically a function) as experimental.

Defines

#define DOCA_STRUCT_START

Compatibility Helpers

Value

uint32_t __doca_api_version

#define __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL

Value

__declspec(deprecated("Symbol is defined as experimental"), DLL_EXPORT_ATTR)

2.7. DOCA COMPRESS engine

DOCA COMPRESS library. For more details please refer to the user guide on DOCA devzone.

Classes

struct doca_compress_job

Enumerations

enum doca_compress_job_types

Functions

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_ctx* doca_compress_as_ctx ( doca_compress* compress )
doca_error_t doca_compress_create ( doca_compress** compress )
doca_error_t doca_compress_destroy ( doca_compress* compress )
doca_error_t doca_compress_get_max_buffer_size ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_compress_job_types job_type, uint32_t* max_buffer_size )
doca_error_t doca_compress_get_max_list_buf_num_elem ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* max_list_num_elem )
doca_error_t doca_compress_job_get_supported ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_compress_job_types job_type )

Enumerations

enum doca_compress_job_types

Available jobs for DOCA COMPRESS.

Values
DOCA_COMPRESS_DEFLATE_JOB = DOCA_ACTION_COMPRESS_FIRST+1
DOCA_DECOMPRESS_DEFLATE_JOB

Functions

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_ctx* doca_compress_as_ctx ( doca_compress* compress )

Parameters
compress
COMPRESS instance. This must remain valid until after the context is no longer required.

Returns

Non NULL upon success, NULL otherwise.

Description

Convert doca_compress instance into a generalised context for use with doca core objects.

doca_error_t doca_compress_create ( doca_compress** compress )

Parameters
compress
Pointer to pointer to be set to point to the created doca_compress instance.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - compress argument is a NULL pointer.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_compress.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - failed to initialize a mutex.
Description

Create a DOCA COMPRESS instance.

doca_error_t doca_compress_destroy ( doca_compress* compress )

Parameters
compress
Pointer to instance to be destroyed.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - if unable to gain exclusive access to the compress instance or if one or more work queues are still attached. These must be detached first.
Description

Destroy a DOCA COMPRESS instance.

doca_error_t doca_compress_get_max_buffer_size ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_compress_job_types job_type, uint32_t* max_buffer_size )

Parameters
devinfo
The DOCA device information
job_type
doca_compress job type. See enum doca_compress_job_types.
max_buffer_size
The max buffer size for DOCA COMPRESS operation in bytes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - failed to query device capabilities. or provided devinfo does not support the given doca_compress job.
Description

Get maximum buffer size for DOCA COMPRESS job.

doca_error_t doca_compress_get_max_list_buf_num_elem ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* max_list_num_elem )

Parameters
devinfo
The DOCA device information.
max_list_num_elem
The maximum supported number of elements in DOCA linked-list buffer. The value 1 indicates that only a single element is supported.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
Description

Get the maximum supported number of elements in DOCA linked-list buffer for compress job.

doca_error_t doca_compress_job_get_supported ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_compress_job_types job_type )

Parameters
devinfo
The DOCA device information
job_type
doca_compress job type. See enum doca_compress_job_types.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case the job is supported. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - failed to query device capabilities or provided devinfo does not support the given doca_compress job.
Description

Check if given device is capable for given doca_compress job.

2.8. Environment Configurations


Defines

#define DOCA_COMPAT_HELPERS
declares the support/need for compatibility helper utils

Defines

#define DOCA_COMPAT_HELPERS

2.9. ct

DOCA HW connection tracking library.

DOCA HW offload flow library. For more details please refer to the user guide on DOCA devzone.

Classes

struct doca_ct_cfg
doca ct global configuration
struct doca_flow_action_desc
action description
struct doca_flow_action_descs
action descriptions
struct doca_flow_action_descs_meta
Metadata action description per field.
struct doca_flow_action_field
extended modification action
struct doca_flow_actions
doca flow actions information
struct doca_flow_aged_query
aged flow query callback context
struct doca_flow_cfg
doca flow global configuration
struct doca_flow_encap_action
doca flow encap data information
struct doca_flow_error
doca flow error message struct
struct doca_flow_fwd
forwarding configuration
struct doca_flow_match
doca flow matcher information
struct doca_flow_meta
doca flow meta data
struct doca_flow_monitor
doca monitor action configuration
struct doca_flow_ordered_list
struct doca_flow_pipe_attr
pipe attributes
struct doca_flow_pipe_cfg
pipeline configuration
struct doca_flow_port_cfg
doca flow port configuration
struct doca_flow_query
flow query result
struct doca_flow_resource_crypto_cfg
doca flow crypro resource configuration
struct doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg
doca flow meter resource configuration
struct doca_flow_resource_rss_cfg
doca flow rss resource configuration
struct doca_flow_resources
doca flow resource quota
struct doca_flow_shared_resource_cfg
doca flow shared resource configuration
struct doca_flow_shared_resource_result
flow shared resources query result

Defines

#define DOCA_FLOW_META_EXT 12
#define DOCA_FLOW_META_MAX 20
#define DOCA_FLOW_SWITCH
Mapping to doca flow switch port.

Typedefs

typedef void  ( *doca_flow_entry_process_cb )( doca_flow_pipe_entry*  entry,  enum doca_flow_entry_status status,  enum doca_flow_entry_op op, void*  user_ctx )
doca flow entry process callback
typedef void  ( *doca_flow_shared_resource_unbind_cb )( enum doca_flow_shared_resource_type,  uint32_t shared_resource_id, void*  bindable_obj )
doca flow shared resource unbind callback

Enumerations

enum doca_ct_flags
CT flags.
enum doca_ct_types
CT flags.
enum doca_flow_action_type
action type enumeration
enum doca_flow_entry_op
doca flow entry operation
enum doca_flow_entry_status
doca flow entry status
enum doca_flow_error_type
doca flow error type define
enum doca_flow_flags_type
doca flow flags type
enum doca_flow_fwd_type
forwarding action type
enum doca_flow_match_tcp_flags
doca flow match flags
enum doca_flow_ordered_list_element_type
enum doca_flow_pipe_type
doca flow pipe type
enum doca_flow_port_type
doca flow port type
enum doca_flow_shared_resource_type
Shared resource supported types.
enum doca_rss_type
rss offload types

Functions

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_ct_destroy ( void )
Destroy the doca ct.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_ct_init ( const doca_ct_cfg* cfg )
Initialize the doca ct.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_aging_handle ( doca_flow_port* port, uint16_t queue, uint64_t quota, doca_flow_aged_query* entries, int  len )
Handle aging of flows in queue.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_destroy ( void )
Destroy the doca flow.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_entries_process ( doca_flow_port* port, uint16_t pipe_queue, uint64_t timeout, uint32_t max_processed_entries )
Process entries in queue.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_init ( const doca_flow_cfg* cfg, doca_flow_error* error )
Initialize the doca flow.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_pipe_entry* doca_flow_pipe_add_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, doca_flow_pipe* pipe, const doca_flow_match* match, const doca_flow_actions* actions, const doca_flow_monitor* monitor, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd, uint32_t flags, void* usr_ctx, doca_flow_error* error )
Add one new entry to a pipe.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_pipe_entry* doca_flow_pipe_control_add_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, uint32_t priority, doca_flow_pipe* pipe, const doca_flow_match* match, const doca_flow_match* match_mask, const doca_flow_actions* actions, const doca_flow_action_descs* action_descs, const doca_flow_monitor* monitor, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd, doca_flow_error* error )
Add one new entry to a control pipe.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_pipe* doca_flow_pipe_create ( const doca_flow_pipe_cfg* cfg, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd_miss, doca_flow_error* error )
Create one new pipe.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_pipe_destroy ( doca_flow_pipe* pipe )
Destroy one pipe.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_pipe_dump ( doca_flow_pipe* pipe, FILE* f )
Dump pipe information.
doca_flow_entry_status doca_flow_pipe_entry_get_status ( doca_flow_pipe_entry* entry )
Get entry's status.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_pipe_entry* doca_flow_pipe_lpm_add_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, doca_flow_pipe* pipe, const doca_flow_match* match, const doca_flow_match* match_mask, const doca_flow_actions* actions, const doca_flow_monitor* monitor, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd, const doca_flow_flags_type flag, void* usr_ctx, doca_flow_error* error )
Add one new entry to a lpm pipe.
doca_flow_pipe_entry* doca_flow_pipe_ordered_list_add_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, doca_flow_pipe* pipe, uint32_t idx, const doca_flow_ordered_list* ordered_list, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd, doca_flow_flags_type flags, void* user_ctx, doca_flow_error* error )
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_pipe_rm_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, void* usr_ctx, doca_flow_pipe_entry* entry )
Free one pipe entry.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_port_destroy ( doca_flow_port* port )
Destroy a doca port.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_port_pair ( doca_flow_port* port, doca_flow_port* pair_port )
pair two doca flow ports.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_port_pipes_dump ( doca_flow_port* port, FILE* f )
Dump pipe of one port.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_port_pipes_flush ( doca_flow_port* port )
Flush pipes of one port.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint8_t* doca_flow_port_priv_data ( doca_flow_port* port )
Get pointer of user private data.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_port* doca_flow_port_start ( const doca_flow_port_cfg* cfg, doca_flow_error* error )
Start a doca port.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_port_stop ( doca_flow_port* port )
Stop a doca port.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_port* doca_flow_port_switch_get ( void )
Get doca flow switch port.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_query ( doca_flow_pipe_entry* entry, doca_flow_query* query_stats )
Extract information about specific entry.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_shared_resource_cfg ( doca_flow_shared_resource_type type, uint32_t id, doca_flow_shared_resource_cfg* cfg, doca_flow_error* error )
Configure a single shared resource.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_shared_resources_bind ( doca_flow_shared_resource_type type, uint32_t* res_array, uint32_t res_array_len, void* bindable_obj, doca_flow_error* error )
Binds a bulk of shared resources to a bindable object.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_shared_resources_query ( doca_flow_shared_resource_type type, uint32_t* res_array, doca_flow_shared_resource_result* query_results_array, uint32_t array_len, doca_flow_error* error )
Extract information about shared counter.

Defines

#define DOCA_FLOW_META_EXT 12

External meta data size in bytes.

#define DOCA_FLOW_META_MAX 20

Max meta data size in bytes.

#define DOCA_FLOW_SWITCH

Value

doca_flow_port_switch_get()

Typedefs

void ( *doca_flow_entry_process_cb )( doca_flow_pipe_entry*  entry,  enum doca_flow_entry_status status,  enum doca_flow_entry_op op, void*  user_ctx )

doca flow entry process callback

void ( *doca_flow_shared_resource_unbind_cb )( enum doca_flow_shared_resource_type,  uint32_t shared_resource_id, void*  bindable_obj )

doca flow shared resource unbind callback

Enumerations

enum doca_ct_flags

Values
DOCA_CT_FLAG_STATS = 1u<<0
Enable counter for internal pipes
DOCA_CT_FLAG_BYPASS = 1u<<1
Bypass internal 6-tupples pipe with regular pipe

enum doca_ct_types

Values
DOCA_CT_TYPE_KNOWN
Known TCP/UDP connection
DOCA_CT_TYPE_SYN
New connection packet
DOCA_CT_TYPE_FIN
Connection finish packet
DOCA_CT_TYPE_RST
Connection reset packet

enum doca_flow_action_type

Values
DOCA_FLOW_ACTION_AUTO = 0
DOCA_FLOW_ACTION_CONSTANT
DOCA_FLOW_ACTION_SET
DOCA_FLOW_ACTION_ADD
DOCA_FLOW_ACTION_COPY
DOCA_FLOW_ACTION_MAX

enum doca_flow_entry_op

Values
DOCA_FLOW_ENTRY_OP_ADD
Add entry
DOCA_FLOW_ENTRY_OP_DEL
Delete entry

enum doca_flow_entry_status

Values
DOCA_FLOW_ENTRY_STATUS_IN_PROCESS
DOCA_FLOW_ENTRY_STATUS_SUCCESS
DOCA_FLOW_ENTRY_STATUS_ERROR

enum doca_flow_error_type

Values
DOCA_FLOW_ERROR_UNKNOWN
Unknown error
DOCA_FLOW_ERROR_UNSUPPORTED
Operation unsupported
DOCA_FLOW_ERROR_INVALID_PARAM
Invalid parameter
DOCA_FLOW_ERROR_PIPE_BUILD_ITEM
Build pipe match items error
DOCA_FLOW_ERROR_PIPE_MODIFY_ITEM
Modify pipe match items error
DOCA_FLOW_ERROR_PIPE_BUILD_ACTION
Build pipe actions error
DOCA_FLOW_ERROR_PIPE_MODIFY_ACTION
Modify pipe actions error
DOCA_FLOW_ERROR_PIPE_BUILD_FWD
Build pipe fwd error
DOCA_FLOW_ERROR_FLOW_CREATE
Flow creation error
DOCA_FLOW_ERROR_FLOW_DESTROY
Flow destroy error
DOCA_FLOW_ERROR_OOM
Out of memory
DOCA_FLOW_ERROR_PORT
Port error
DOCA_FLOW_ERROR_VERIFY_CONFIG
Verification error

enum doca_flow_flags_type

Values
DOCA_FLOW_NO_WAIT = 0
entry will not be buffered
DOCA_FLOW_WAIT_FOR_BATCH = (1<<0)
entry will be buffered

enum doca_flow_fwd_type

Values
DOCA_FLOW_FWD_NONE = 0
No forward action be set
DOCA_FLOW_FWD_RSS
Forwards packets to rss
DOCA_FLOW_FWD_PORT
Forwards packets to one port
DOCA_FLOW_FWD_PIPE
Forwards packets to another pipe
DOCA_FLOW_FWD_DROP
Drops packets
DOCA_FLOW_FWD_ORDERED_LIST_PIPE
Forwards packet to a specific entry in an ordered list pipe.

enum doca_flow_match_tcp_flags

Values
DOCA_FLOW_MATCH_TCP_FLAG_FIN = (1<<0)
match tcp packet with Fin flag
DOCA_FLOW_MATCH_TCP_FLAG_SYN = (1<<1)
match tcp packet with Syn flag
DOCA_FLOW_MATCH_TCP_FLAG_RST = (1<<2)
match tcp packet with Rst flag
DOCA_FLOW_MATCH_TCP_FLAG_PSH = (1<<3)
match tcp packet with Psh flag
DOCA_FLOW_MATCH_TCP_FLAG_ACK = (1<<4)
match tcp packet with Ack flag
DOCA_FLOW_MATCH_TCP_FLAG_URG = (1<<5)
match tcp packet with Urg flag
DOCA_FLOW_MATCH_TCP_FLAG_ECE = (1<<6)
match tcp packet with Urg flag
DOCA_FLOW_MATCH_TCP_FLAG_CWR = (1<<7)
match tcp packet with Urg flag

enum doca_flow_ordered_list_element_type

Type of an ordered list element.

Values
DOCA_FLOW_ORDERED_LIST_ELEMENT_ACTIONS
Ordered list element is struct doca_flow_actions, the next element is struct doca_flow_action_descs associated with the current element.
DOCA_FLOW_ORDERED_LIST_ELEMENT_ACTION_DESCS
Ordered list element is struct doca_flow_action_descs. If the previous element type is ACTIONS, the current element is associated with it. Otherwise the current element is ordered w.r.t. the previous one.
DOCA_FLOW_ORDERED_LIST_ELEMENT_MONITOR
Ordered list element is struct doca_flow_monitor.

enum doca_flow_pipe_type

Values
DOCA_FLOW_PIPE_BASIC
Flow pipe
DOCA_FLOW_PIPE_CONTROL
Control pipe
DOCA_FLOW_PIPE_LPM
longest prefix match (LPM) pipe
DOCA_FLOW_PIPE_ORDERED_LIST
Ordered list pipe

enum doca_flow_port_type

Values
DOCA_FLOW_PORT_DPDK_BY_ID
dpdk port by mapping id

enum doca_flow_shared_resource_type

Values
DOCA_FLOW_SHARED_RESOURCE_METER
Shared meter type
DOCA_FLOW_SHARED_RESOURCE_COUNT
Shared counter type
DOCA_FLOW_SHARED_RESOURCE_RSS
Shared rss type
DOCA_FLOW_SHARED_RESOURCE_CRYPTO
Shared crypto action type
DOCA_FLOW_SHARED_RESOURCE_MAX
Shared max supported types

enum doca_rss_type

Values
DOCA_FLOW_RSS_IP = (1<<0)
rss by ip head
DOCA_FLOW_RSS_UDP = (1<<1)
rss by udp head
DOCA_FLOW_RSS_TCP = (1<<2)
rss by tcp head

Functions

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_ct_destroy ( void )
Destroy the doca ct.
Description

Release all the resources used by doca ct.

Must be invoked before doca flow detroy.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_ct_init ( const doca_ct_cfg* cfg )
Initialize the doca ct.
Parameters
cfg
CT configuration.

Returns

0 on success, a negative errno value otherwise.

Description

This is the global initialization function for doca ct. It initializes all resources used by doca flow.

Must be invoked first before any other function in this API. this is a one time call, used for doca ct initialization and global configurations.

Must be invoked after Doca Flow initilization, before port start.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_aging_handle ( doca_flow_port* port, uint16_t queue, uint64_t quota, doca_flow_aged_query* entries, int  len )
Handle aging of flows in queue.
Parameters
port
Port to handle aging
queue
Queue identifier.
quota
Max time quota in micro seconds for this function to handle aging.
entries
User input entries array for the aged flows.
len
User input length of entries array.

Returns

> 0 the number of aged flows filled in entries array. 0 no aged entries in current call. -1 full cycle done.

Description

Go over all flows and release aged flows from being tracked. The entries array will be filled with aged flows.

Since the number of flows can be very large, it can take a significant amount of time to go over all flows so this function is limited by time quota, which means it might return without handling all flows which requires the user to call it again. Once a full cycle is done this function will return -1.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_destroy ( void )
Destroy the doca flow.
Description

Release all the resources used by doca flow.

Must be invoked at the end of the application, before it exits.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_entries_process ( doca_flow_port* port, uint16_t pipe_queue, uint64_t timeout, uint32_t max_processed_entries )
Process entries in queue.
Parameters
port
Port
pipe_queue
Queue identifier.
timeout
Max time in micro seconds for this function to process entries. Process once if timeout is 0
max_processed_entries
Flow entries number to process If it is 0, it will proceed until timeout.

Returns

> 0: the number of entries processed 0: no entries are processed negative value: failure

Description

The application must invoke this function in order to complete the flow rule offloading and to receive the flow rule operation status.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_init ( const doca_flow_cfg* cfg, doca_flow_error* error )
Initialize the doca flow.
Parameters
cfg
Port configuration, see doca_flow_cfg for details.
error
Output error, set doca_flow_error for details.

Returns

0 on success, a negative errno value otherwise and error is set.

Description

This is the global initialization function for doca flow. It initializes all resources used by doca flow.

Must be invoked first before any other function in this API. this is a one time call, used for doca flow initialization and global configurations.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_pipe_entry* doca_flow_pipe_add_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, doca_flow_pipe* pipe, const doca_flow_match* match, const doca_flow_actions* actions, const doca_flow_monitor* monitor, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd, uint32_t flags, void* usr_ctx, doca_flow_error* error )
Add one new entry to a pipe.
Parameters
pipe_queue
Queue identifier.
pipe
Pointer to pipe.
match
Pointer to match, indicate specific packet match information.
actions
Pointer to modify actions, indicate specific modify information.
monitor
Pointer to monitor actions.
fwd
Pointer to fwd actions.
flags
Flow entry will be pushed to hw immediately or not. enum doca_flow_flags_type.
usr_ctx
Pointer to user context.
error
Output error, set doca_flow_error for details.

Returns

Pipe entry handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set.

Description

When a packet matches a single pipe, will start HW offload. The pipe only defines which fields to match. When offloading, we need detailed information from packets, or we need to set some specific actions that the pipe did not define. The parameters include:

match: The packet detail fields according to the pipe definition. actions: The real actions according to the pipe definition. monitor: Defines the monitor actions if the pipe did not define it. fwd: Define the forward action if the pipe did not define it.

This API will do the actual HW offload, with the information from the fields of the input packets.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_pipe_entry* doca_flow_pipe_control_add_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, uint32_t priority, doca_flow_pipe* pipe, const doca_flow_match* match, const doca_flow_match* match_mask, const doca_flow_actions* actions, const doca_flow_action_descs* action_descs, const doca_flow_monitor* monitor, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd, doca_flow_error* error )
Add one new entry to a control pipe.
Parameters
pipe_queue
Queue identifier.
priority
Priority value.
pipe
Pointer to pipe.
match
Pointer to match, indicate specific packet match information.
match_mask
Pointer to match mask information.
actions
Pointer to modify actions, indicate specific modify information.
action_descs
action descriptions
monitor
Pointer to monitor actions.
fwd
Pointer to fwd actions.
error
Output error, set doca_flow_error for details.

Returns

Pipe entry handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set.

Description

Refer to doca_flow_pipe_add_entry.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_pipe* doca_flow_pipe_create ( const doca_flow_pipe_cfg* cfg, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd_miss, doca_flow_error* error )
Create one new pipe.
Parameters
cfg
Pipe configuration.
fwd
Fwd configuration for the pipe.
fwd_miss
Fwd_miss configuration for the pipe. NULL for no fwd_miss. When creating a pipe if there is a miss and fwd_miss configured, packet steering should jump to it.
error
Output error, set doca_flow_error for details.

Returns

Pipe handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set.

Description

Create new pipeline to match and offload specific packets, the pipe configuration includes the following components:

match: Match one packet by inner or outer fields. match_mask: The mask for the matched items. actions: Includes the modify specific packets fields, Encap and Decap actions. monitor: Includes Count, Age, and Meter actions. fwd: The destination of the matched action, include RSS, Hairpin, Port, and Drop actions.

This API will create the pipe, but would not start the HW offload.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_pipe_destroy ( doca_flow_pipe* pipe )
Destroy one pipe.
Parameters
pipe
Pointer to pipe.

Description

Destroy the pipe, and the pipe entries that match this pipe.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_pipe_dump ( doca_flow_pipe* pipe, FILE* f )
Dump pipe information.
Parameters
pipe
Pointer to doca flow pipe.
f
The output file of the pipe information.

Description

doca_flow_entry_status doca_flow_pipe_entry_get_status ( doca_flow_pipe_entry* entry )
Get entry's status.
Parameters
entry
pipe entry

Returns

entry's status

Description

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_pipe_entry* doca_flow_pipe_lpm_add_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, doca_flow_pipe* pipe, const doca_flow_match* match, const doca_flow_match* match_mask, const doca_flow_actions* actions, const doca_flow_monitor* monitor, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd, const doca_flow_flags_type flag, void* usr_ctx, doca_flow_error* error )
Add one new entry to a lpm pipe.
Parameters
pipe_queue
Queue identifier.
pipe
Pointer to pipe.
match
Pointer to match, indicate specific packet match information.
match_mask
Pointer to match mask information.
actions
Pointer to modify actions, indicate specific modify information.
monitor
Pointer to monitor actions.
fwd
Pointer to fwd actions.
flag
Flow entry will be pushed to hw immediately or not. enum doca_flow_flags_type.
usr_ctx
Pointer to user context.
error
Output error, set doca_flow_error for details.

Returns

Pipe entry handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set.

Description

This API will populate the lpm entries

doca_flow_pipe_entry* doca_flow_pipe_ordered_list_add_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, doca_flow_pipe* pipe, uint32_t idx, const doca_flow_ordered_list* ordered_list, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd, doca_flow_flags_type flags, void* user_ctx, doca_flow_error* error )

Parameters
pipe_queue
Queue identifier.
pipe
Pipe handle.
idx
Unique entry index. It is the user's responsibility to ensure uniqueness.
ordered_list
Ordered list with pointers to struct doca_flow_actions and struct doca_flow_monitor at the same indices as they were at the pipe creation time. If the configuration contained an element of struct doca_flow_action_descs, the corresponding array element is ignored and can be NULL.
fwd
Entry forward configuration.
flags
Entry insertion flags.
user_ctx
Opaque context for the completion callback.
error
Receives immediate error info.

Returns

struct doca_flow_pipe_entry * The entry inserted.

Description

Add an entry to the ordered list pipe.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_pipe_rm_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, void* usr_ctx, doca_flow_pipe_entry* entry )
Free one pipe entry.
Parameters
pipe_queue
Queue identifier.
usr_ctx
The pointer to user context.
entry
The pipe entry to be removed.

Returns

0 on success, negative on failure.

Description

This API will free the pipe entry and cancel HW offload. The Application receives the entry pointer upon creation and if can call this function when there is no more need for this offload. For example, if the entry aged, use this API to free it.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_port_destroy ( doca_flow_port* port )
Destroy a doca port.
Parameters
port
Pointer to doca flow port.

Description

Destroy the doca port, free all resources of the port.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_port_pair ( doca_flow_port* port, doca_flow_port* pair_port )
pair two doca flow ports.
Parameters
port
Pointer to doca flow port.
pair_port
Pointer to the pair port.

Returns

0 on success, negative on failure.

Description

This API should be used to pair two doca ports. This pair should be the same as the actual physical layer paired information. Those two pair ports have no order, a port cannot be paired with itself.

In this API, default behavior will be handled according to each modes. In VNF mode, pair information will be translated to queue action to redirect packets to it's pair port. In SWITCH and REMOTE_VNF mode, default rules will be created to redirect packets between 2 pair ports.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_port_pipes_dump ( doca_flow_port* port, FILE* f )
Dump pipe of one port.
Parameters
port
Pointer to doca flow port.
f
The output file of the pipe information.

Description

Dump all pipes information belong to this port.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_port_pipes_flush ( doca_flow_port* port )
Flush pipes of one port.
Parameters
port
Pointer to doca flow port.

Description

Destroy all pipes and all pipe entries belonging to the port.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint8_t* doca_flow_port_priv_data ( doca_flow_port* port )
Get pointer of user private data.
Parameters
port
Port struct.

Returns

Private data head pointer.

Description

User can manage specific data structure in port structure. The size of the data structure is given on port configuration. See doca_flow_cfg for more details.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_port* doca_flow_port_start ( const doca_flow_port_cfg* cfg, doca_flow_error* error )
Start a doca port.
Parameters
cfg
Port configuration, see doca_flow_cfg for details.
error
Output error, set doca_flow_error for details.

Returns

Port handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set.

Description

Start a port with the given configuration. Will create one port in the doca flow layer, allocate all resources used by this port, and create the default offload flows including jump and default RSS for traffic.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_port_stop ( doca_flow_port* port )
Stop a doca port.
Parameters
port
Port struct.

Returns

0 on success, negative on failure.

Description

Stop the port, disable the traffic.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_port* doca_flow_port_switch_get ( void )
Get doca flow switch port.
Description

The application could use this function to get the doca switch port, then create pipes and pipe entries on this port.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_query ( doca_flow_pipe_entry* entry, doca_flow_query* query_stats )
Extract information about specific entry.
Parameters
entry
The pipe entry toe query.
query_stats
Data retrieved by the query.

Returns

0 on success, negative on failure.

Description

Query the packet statistics about specific pipe entry

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_shared_resource_cfg ( doca_flow_shared_resource_type type, uint32_t id, doca_flow_shared_resource_cfg* cfg, doca_flow_error* error )
Configure a single shared resource.
Parameters
type
Shared resource type.
id
Shared resource id.
cfg
Pointer to a shared resource configuration.
error
Output error, set doca_flow_error for details.

Returns

0 on success, negative on failure.

Description

This API can be used by bounded and unbounded resources.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_shared_resources_bind ( doca_flow_shared_resource_type type, uint32_t* res_array, uint32_t res_array_len, void* bindable_obj, doca_flow_error* error )
Binds a bulk of shared resources to a bindable object.
Parameters
type
Shared resource type.
res_array
Array of shared resource IDs.
res_array_len
Shared resource IDs array length.
bindable_obj
Pointer to an allowed bindable object, use NULL to bind globally.
error
Output error, set doca_flow_error for details.

Returns

0 on success, negative on failure.

Description

Binds a bulk of shared resources from the same type to a bindable object. Currently the bindable objects are ports and pipes.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_shared_resources_query ( doca_flow_shared_resource_type type, uint32_t* res_array, doca_flow_shared_resource_result* query_results_array, uint32_t array_len, doca_flow_error* error )
Extract information about shared counter.
Parameters
type
Shared object type.
res_array
Array of shared objects IDs to query.
query_results_array
Data array retrieved by the query.
array_len
Number of objects and their query results in their arrays (same number).
error
Output error, set doca_flow_error for details.

Returns

0 on success, negative on failure.

Description

Query an array of shared objects of a specific type.

2.10. DOCA DMA engine

DOCA DMA library. For more details please refer to the user guide on DOCA devzone.

Classes

struct doca_dma_job_memcpy
struct doca_dma_memcpy_result

Enumerations

enum doca_dma_devinfo_caps
enum doca_dma_job_types

Functions

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_ctx* doca_dma_as_ctx ( doca_dma* dma )
doca_error_t doca_dma_create ( doca_dma** dma )
doca_error_t doca_dma_destroy ( doca_dma* dma )
doca_error_t doca_dma_get_max_buf_size ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint64_t* buf_size )
doca_error_t doca_dma_get_max_list_buf_num_elem ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* max_list_num_elem )
doca_error_t doca_dma_job_get_supported ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_dma_job_types job_type )

Enumerations

enum doca_dma_devinfo_caps

Possible DMA device capabilities.

Values
DOCA_DMA_CAP_NONE = 0
DOCA_DMA_CAP_HW_OFFLOAD = 1U<<0
DMA HW offload is supported

enum doca_dma_job_types

Available jobs for DMA.

Values
DOCA_DMA_JOB_MEMCPY = DOCA_ACTION_DMA_FIRST+1

Functions

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_ctx* doca_dma_as_ctx ( doca_dma* dma )

Parameters
dma
DMA instance. This must remain valid until after the context is no longer required.

Returns

Non NULL upon success, NULL otherwise.

Description

Convert doca_dma instance into a generalised context for use with doca core objects.

doca_error_t doca_dma_create ( doca_dma** dma )

Parameters
dma
Pointer to pointer to be set to point to the created doca_dma instance.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - dma argument is a NULL pointer.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_dma.
  • DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - failed to initialise a mutex.
Description

Create a DOCA DMA instance.

doca_error_t doca_dma_destroy ( doca_dma* dma )

Parameters
dma
Pointer to instance to be destroyed.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - Unable to gain exclusive access to the dma instance.
  • DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - One or more work queues are still attached. These must be detached first.
Description

doca_error_t doca_dma_get_max_buf_size ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint64_t* buf_size )

Parameters
devinfo
The DOCA device information.
buf_size
The maximum supported buffer size in bytes.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - upon success Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
Description

Get the maximum supported buffer size for DMA job.

doca_error_t doca_dma_get_max_list_buf_num_elem ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* max_list_num_elem )

Parameters
devinfo
The DOCA device information.
max_list_num_elem
The maximum supported number of elements in a given DOCA linked-list buffer, such that 1 indicates no linked-list buffer support.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - upon success Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
Description

Get the maximum supported number of elements in a given DOCA linked-list buffer for DMA job.

doca_error_t doca_dma_job_get_supported ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_dma_job_types job_type )

Parameters
devinfo
The DOCA device information
job_type
DMA job_type available through this device. see enum doca_dma_job_types.

Returns

DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports job_type. Error code - in case of failure:

  • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
  • DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support this DMA job.
Description

Check if given device is capable of excuting a specific DMA job.

2.11. Deep packet inspection

DOCA Deep packet inspection library. For more details please refer to the user guide on DOCA devzone.

Classes

struct doca_dpi_config_t
DPI init configuration.
struct doca_dpi_parsing_info
L2-L4 flow information.
struct doca_dpi_result
Dequeue result.
struct doca_dpi_sig_data
Extra signature data.
struct doca_dpi_sig_info
Signature info.
struct doca_dpi_stat_info
DPI statistics.

Enumerations

enum doca_dpi_dequeue_status_t
Status of dequeue operation.
enum doca_dpi_enqueue_status_t
Status of enqueue operation.
enum doca_dpi_flow_status_t
Status of enqueued entry.
enum doca_dpi_sig_action_t
Signature action. Some signatures may come with an action.

Functions

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_dequeue ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint16_t dpi_q, doca_dpi_result* result )
Dequeues packets after processing.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_destroy ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx )
Free the DPI memory and releases the regex engine.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_enqueue ( doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx, rte_mbuf* pkt, bool  initiator, uint32_t payload_offset, void* user_data )
Enqueue a new DPI job for processing.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_dpi_flow_ctx* doca_dpi_flow_create ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint16_t dpi_q, const doca_dpi_parsing_info* parsing_info, int* error, doca_dpi_result* result )
Creates a new flow on a queue.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_flow_destroy ( doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx )
Destroys a flow on a queue.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_flow_match_get ( const doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx, doca_dpi_result* result )
Query a flow's match.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_dpi_ctx* doca_dpi_init ( const doca_dpi_config_t* config, int* error )
Initialize the DPI library.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_load_signatures ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, const char* cdo_file )
Loads the cdo file.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_signature_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint32_t sig_id, doca_dpi_sig_data* sig_data )
Returns a specific sig info.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_signatures_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, doca_dpi_sig_data** sig_data )
Returns all signatures.
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_stat_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, bool  clear, doca_dpi_stat_info* stats )
Returns DPI statistics.

Enumerations

enum doca_dpi_dequeue_status_t

Values
DOCA_DPI_DEQ_NA
No DPI enqueued jobs done, or no packets to dequeue
DOCA_DPI_DEQ_READY
DPI Job and result is valid
DOCA_DPI_DEQ_NA
No DPI enqueued jobs done, or no packets to dequeue
DOCA_DPI_DEQ_READY
DPI Job and result is valid

enum doca_dpi_enqueue_status_t

Values
DOCA_DPI_ENQ_PROCESSING
Packet enqueued for processing
DOCA_DPI_ENQ_PACKET_EMPTY
No payload, packet was not queued
DOCA_DPI_ENQ_BUSY
Packet cannot be enqueued, queue is full
DOCA_DPI_ENQ_INVALID_DB
load_signatures failed, or was never called
DOCA_DPI_ENQ_INTERNAL_ERR
Other system errors possible
DOCA_DPI_ENQ_PROCESSING
Packet enqueued for processing
DOCA_DPI_ENQ_PACKET_EMPTY
No payload, packet was not queued
DOCA_DPI_ENQ_BUSY
Packet cannot be enqueued, queue is full
DOCA_DPI_ENQ_INVALID_DB
load_signatures failed, or was never called
DOCA_DPI_ENQ_INTERNAL_ERR
Other system errors possible

enum doca_dpi_flow_status_t

Values
DOCA_DPI_STATUS_LAST_PACKET = 1<<1
Indicates there are no more packets in queue from this flow.
DOCA_DPI_STATUS_DESTROYED = 1<<2
Indicates flow was destroyed while being processed
DOCA_DPI_STATUS_NEW_MATCH = 1<<3
Indicates flow was matched on current dequeue
DOCA_DPI_STATUS_LAST_PACKET = 1<<1
Indicates there are no more packets in queue from this flow.
DOCA_DPI_STATUS_DESTROYED = 1<<2
Indicates flow was destroyed while being processed
DOCA_DPI_STATUS_NEW_MATCH = 1<<3
Indicates flow was matched on current dequeue

enum doca_dpi_sig_action_t

Values
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_NA
Action not available for signature
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_ALERT
Alert
DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_PASS
Signature indicates that the flow is allowed
DOCA_DPI_SIG_