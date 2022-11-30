1. Change Log

This chapter list changes in API that were introduced to the library.



1.3.0

Field Groups, GPU Groups, and field watches created with a handle returned from dcgmConnect() are now cleaned up upon disconnect. dcgmConnect_v2() can be used to get the old behavior of objects persisting after disconnect.

dcgmConnect_v2() was added as a method for specifying additional connection options when connecting to the host engine.

dcgmUnwatchFields() was added as a method of unwatching fields that were previously watched with dcgmWatchFields()

dcgmActionValidate_v2() was added to be able to pass more parameters to the DCGM GPU Diagnostic.

dcgmDiagResponse_t was increased from v2 to v3. See dcgmDiagResponse_v3 for details

1.2.3

No API changes in this version.

1.1.1

dcgmGetAllSupportedDevices() was added as a method to get DCGM-supported GPU Ids. dcgmGetAllDevices() can still be used to get all GPU Ids in the system.

1.0.0