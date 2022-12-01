DOCA Documentation v1.5.1 (2022 LTS U1)
3. Data Structures

Here are the data structures with brief descriptions:

doca_compress_job
doca_ct_cfg
Doca ct global configuration
doca_dma_job_memcpy
doca_dma_memcpy_result
doca_dpi_config_t
DPI init configuration
doca_dpi_grpc_generic_packet
Generic packet that holds payload or a whole packet as segment
doca_dpi_grpc_result
Dequeue result
doca_dpi_parsing_info
L2-L4 flow information
doca_dpi_result
Dequeue result
doca_dpi_sig_data
Extra signature data
doca_dpi_sig_info
Signature info
doca_dpi_stat_info
DPI statistics
doca_encryption_key
IPSec encryption key
doca_event
Activity completion event
doca_flow_action_desc
Action description
doca_flow_action_descs
Action descriptions
doca_flow_action_descs_meta
Metadata action description per field
doca_flow_action_field
Extended modification action
doca_flow_actions
Doca flow actions information
doca_flow_aged_query
Aged flow query callback context
doca_flow_cfg
Doca flow global configuration
doca_flow_encap_action
Doca flow encap data information
doca_flow_error
Doca flow error message struct
doca_flow_fwd
Forwarding configuration
doca_flow_grpc_bindable_obj
Bindable object configuration
doca_flow_grpc_fwd
Forwarding configuration wrapper
doca_flow_grpc_pipe_cfg
Pipeline configuration wrapper
doca_flow_grpc_response
General DOCA Flow response struct
doca_flow_ip_addr
Doca flow ip address
doca_flow_match
Doca flow matcher information
doca_flow_meta
Doca flow meta data
doca_flow_monitor
Doca monitor action configuration
doca_flow_ordered_list
doca_flow_pipe_attr
Pipe attributes
doca_flow_pipe_cfg
Pipeline configuration
doca_flow_port_cfg
Doca flow port configuration
doca_flow_query
Flow query result
doca_flow_resource_crypto_cfg
Doca flow crypro resource configuration
doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg
Doca flow meter resource configuration
doca_flow_resource_rss_cfg
Doca flow rss resource configuration
doca_flow_resources
Doca flow resource quota
doca_flow_shared_resource_cfg
Doca flow shared resource configuration
doca_flow_shared_resource_result
Flow shared resources query result
doca_flow_tun
Doca flow tunnel information
doca_ipsec_sa_antireplay
IPSec antireplay attributes, part of ipsec attr
doca_ipsec_sa_attrs
IPSec attributes to create jobs
doca_ipsec_sa_create_job
DOCA IPSec SA creation job
doca_ipsec_sa_destroy_job
DOCA IPSec SA destroy job
doca_job
Job structure describes request arguments for service provided by context
doca_log_registrator
Registers log source on program start
doca_pci_bdf
The PCI address of a device - same as the address in lspci
doca_regex_job_search
doca_regex_match
doca_regex_search_result
doca_rmax_cpu_affinity_mask
Data structure to describe CPU mask for doca_rmax internal thread
doca_rmax_in_stream_completion
Completion returned by input stream describing the incoming packets
doca_rmax_stream_error
Detailed completion error information
doca_sha_job
doca_sha_partial_job

3.1. doca_compress_job Struct Reference

[ DOCA COMPRESS engine ]

Jobs to be dispatched via COMPRESS library.

Public Variables

struct doca_job base
doca_buf * dst_buff
uint64_t * output_chksum
const doca_buf * src_buff

Variables

struct doca_jobdoca_compress_job::base [inherited]

Common job data.

doca_buf * doca_compress_job::dst_buff [inherited]

Destination data buffer.

uint64_t * doca_compress_job::output_chksum [inherited]

Output checksum. If it is a compress job the checksum calculated is of the src_buf. If it is a decompress job the checksum result calculated is of the dst_buf. When the job processing will end, the output_chksum will contain the CRC checksum result in the lower 32bit and the Adler checksum result in the upper 32bit.

const doca_buf * doca_compress_job::src_buff [inherited]

Source data buffer.

3.2. doca_ct_cfg Struct Reference

[ ct ]

Public Variables

uint32_t  flags
void * ib_dev
void * ib_pd
uint32_t  nb_queues

Variables

uint32_t doca_ct_cfg::flags [inherited]

CT behavior flags

void * doca_ct_cfg::ib_dev [inherited]

IB verbs device context

void * doca_ct_cfg::ib_pd [inherited]

device protection domain

uint32_t doca_ct_cfg::nb_queues [inherited]

number of CT queues(thread).

3.3. doca_dma_job_memcpy Struct Reference

[ DOCA DMA engine ]

A job to be dispatched via the DMA library.

Public Variables

struct doca_job base
doca_buf * dst_buff
const doca_buf * src_buff

Variables

struct doca_jobdoca_dma_job_memcpy::base [inherited]

Common job data

doca_buf * doca_dma_job_memcpy::dst_buff [inherited]

Destination data buffer

const doca_buf * doca_dma_job_memcpy::src_buff [inherited]

Source data buffer

3.4. doca_dma_memcpy_result Struct Reference

[ DOCA DMA engine ]

Result of a DMA Memcpy job. Will be held inside the doca_event::result field.

Public Variables

doca_error_t result

Variables

doca_error_tdoca_dma_memcpy_result::result [inherited]

Operation result

3.5. doca_dpi_config_t Struct Reference

[ Deep packet inspection Remote deep packet inspection (grpc) ]

Public Variables

uint32_t  max_packets_per_queue
uint32_t  max_sig_match_len
uint16_t  nb_queues
const char * server_address

Variables

uint32_t doca_dpi_config_t::max_packets_per_queue [inherited]

Number of packets concurrently processed by the DPI engine.

uint32_t doca_dpi_config_t::max_sig_match_len [inherited]

The maximum length that DPI guarantee to provide a match on, including across consecutive packets. Must be <= 5000 For example: Signature = A.*B max_sig_match_len = 5 DPI guarantee that AAAAB will be found (len <= 5) DPI does not guarantee that AAAAAAAAAAAAB will be found (len > 5)

The minimum required overlap between two packets for regex match

uint16_t doca_dpi_config_t::nb_queues [inherited]

Number of DPI queues

const char * doca_dpi_config_t::server_address [inherited]

String representing the service ip, i.e. "127.0.0.1" or "192.168.100.3:5050". If no port is provided, it will use the service default port.

3.6. doca_dpi_grpc_generic_packet Struct Reference

[ Remote deep packet inspection (grpc) ]

Public Variables

uint16_t  seg_len
uint8_t * segment

Variables

uint16_t doca_dpi_grpc_generic_packet::seg_len [inherited]

The length of the data inside segment buffer

uint8_t * doca_dpi_grpc_generic_packet::segment [inherited]

The buffer with data to be scanned by the DPI

3.7. doca_dpi_grpc_result Struct Reference

[ Remote deep packet inspection (grpc) ]

Public Variables

struct doca_dpi_sig_info info
bool  matched
doca_dpi_grpc_generic_packetpkt
int  status_flags
void * user_data

Variables

struct doca_dpi_sig_infodoca_dpi_grpc_result::info [inherited]

Signature information

bool doca_dpi_grpc_result::matched [inherited]

Indicates flow was matched

doca_dpi_grpc_generic_packet * doca_dpi_grpc_result::pkt [inherited]

Pkt provided on enqueue

int doca_dpi_grpc_result::status_flags [inherited]

doca_dpi_flow_status flags

void * doca_dpi_grpc_result::user_data [inherited]

User data provided on enqueue

3.8. doca_dpi_parsing_info Struct Reference

[ Deep packet inspection Remote deep packet inspection (grpc) ]

Public Variables

doca_dpi_parsing_info::@2  dst_ip
doca_dpi_parsing_info::@0  dst_ip
__be16  ethertype
in_addr  ipv4
in6_addr  ipv6
in_port_t  l4_dport
uint8_t  l4_protocol
in_port_t  l4_sport
doca_dpi_parsing_info::@3  src_ip
doca_dpi_parsing_info::@1  src_ip

Variables

doca_dpi_parsing_info::@2 doca_dpi_parsing_info::dst_ip [inherited]

IP destination address

doca_dpi_parsing_info::@0 doca_dpi_parsing_info::dst_ip [inherited]

IP destination address

__be16 doca_dpi_parsing_info::ethertype [inherited]

Ethertype of the packet in network byte order

Ethertype of the packet in network byte order

in_addr doca_dpi_parsing_info::ipv4 [inherited]

Ipv4 destination address in network byte order

Ipv4 source address in network byte order

in6_addr doca_dpi_parsing_info::ipv6 [inherited]

Ipv6 destination address in network byte order

Ipv6 source address in network byte order

in_port_t doca_dpi_parsing_info::l4_dport [inherited]

Layer 4 destination port in network byte order

Layer 4 destination port in network byte order

uint8_t doca_dpi_parsing_info::l4_protocol [inherited]

Layer 4 protocol

in_port_t doca_dpi_parsing_info::l4_sport [inherited]

Layer 4 source port in network byte order

Layer 4 source port in network byte order

doca_dpi_parsing_info::@3 doca_dpi_parsing_info::src_ip [inherited]

IP source address

doca_dpi_parsing_info::@1 doca_dpi_parsing_info::src_ip [inherited]

IP source address

3.9. doca_dpi_result Struct Reference

[ Deep packet inspection ]

Public Variables

struct doca_dpi_sig_info info
bool  matched
rte_mbuf * pkt
int  status_flags
void * user_data

Variables

struct doca_dpi_sig_infodoca_dpi_result::info [inherited]

Signature information

bool doca_dpi_result::matched [inherited]

Indicates flow was matched

rte_mbuf * doca_dpi_result::pkt [inherited]

Pkt provided on enqueue

int doca_dpi_result::status_flags [inherited]

doca_dpi_flow_status flags

void * doca_dpi_result::user_data [inherited]

User data provided on enqueue

3.10. doca_dpi_sig_data Struct Reference

[ Deep packet inspection Remote deep packet inspection (grpc) ]

Public Variables

char  name[1024]
uint32_t  sig_id

Variables

char doca_dpi_sig_data::name[1024] [inherited]

Signature name

uint32_t doca_dpi_sig_data::sig_id [inherited]

Signature ID as provided in the signature

3.11. doca_dpi_sig_info Struct Reference

[ Deep packet inspection Remote deep packet inspection (grpc) ]

Public Variables

int  action
uint32_t  sig_id

Variables

int doca_dpi_sig_info::action [inherited]

The action as provided in the signature

uint32_t doca_dpi_sig_info::sig_id [inherited]

Signature ID as provided in the signature

3.12. doca_dpi_stat_info Struct Reference

[ Deep packet inspection Remote deep packet inspection (grpc) ]

Public Variables

uint32_t  nb_http_parser_based
uint32_t  nb_matches
uint32_t  nb_other_l4
uint32_t  nb_other_l7
uint32_t  nb_scanned_pkts
uint32_t  nb_ssl_parser_based
uint32_t  nb_tcp_based
uint32_t  nb_udp_based

Variables

uint32_t doca_dpi_stat_info::nb_http_parser_based [inherited]

Total number of http signature matches

uint32_t doca_dpi_stat_info::nb_matches [inherited]

Total number of signature matches

uint32_t doca_dpi_stat_info::nb_other_l4 [inherited]

Total number of other l4 signature matches

uint32_t doca_dpi_stat_info::nb_other_l7 [inherited]

Total number of other l7 signature matches

uint32_t doca_dpi_stat_info::nb_scanned_pkts [inherited]

Total number of scanned packets

uint32_t doca_dpi_stat_info::nb_ssl_parser_based [inherited]

Total number of ssl signature matches

uint32_t doca_dpi_stat_info::nb_tcp_based [inherited]

Total number of tcp signature matches

uint32_t doca_dpi_stat_info::nb_udp_based [inherited]

Total number of udp signature matches

3.13. doca_encryption_key Struct Reference

[ IPsec ]

Public Variables

uint64_t  implicit_iv
void * raw_key
uint32_t  salt
enumdoca_encryption_key_type type

Variables

uint64_t doca_encryption_key::implicit_iv [inherited]

The IV is inserted into the GCM engine is calculated by

void * doca_encryption_key::raw_key [inherited]

Raw key buffer. Actual size of this buffer defined by type.

uint32_t doca_encryption_key::salt [inherited]

The salt is inserted into the GCM engine is calculated by

enumdoca_encryption_key_typedoca_encryption_key::type [inherited]

size of enc key

3.14. doca_event Struct Reference

[ DOCA Context ]

Event structure defines activity completion of: 1. Completion event of submitted job. 2. CTX received event as a result of some external activity.

Public Variables

doca_data  result
int  type
doca_data  user_data

Variables

doca_data doca_event::result [inherited]

Event result defined per action type arguments. If the result is as small as 64 bit (E.g., status or similar), it can be accessed as result.u64. Otherwise the data is pointed to by result.ptr, where the size is fixed for each action type.

int doca_event::type [inherited]

The type of the event originating activity.

doca_data doca_event::user_data [inherited]

Defines the origin of the given event. For events originating from submitted jobs, this will hold the same user_data provided as part of the job. For events originating from external activity, refer to the documentation of the specific event type.

3.15. doca_flow_action_desc Struct Reference

[ ct ]

Public Variables

enumdoca_flow_action_type type

Variables

enumdoca_flow_action_typedoca_flow_action_desc::type [inherited]

type

3.16. doca_flow_action_descs Struct Reference

[ ct ]

Public Variables

struct doca_flow_action_desc dst_ip
struct doca_flow_action_desc dst_mac
struct doca_flow_action_desc dst_port
struct doca_flow_action_desc eth_type
struct doca_flow_action_descs_meta meta
struct doca_flow_action_desc src_ip
struct doca_flow_action_desc src_mac
struct doca_flow_action_desc src_port
struct doca_flow_action_desc ttl
struct doca_flow_action_desc tunnel
struct doca_flow_action_desc vlan_id

Variables

struct doca_flow_action_descdoca_flow_action_descs::dst_ip [inherited]

action description of destination IP.

struct doca_flow_action_descdoca_flow_action_descs::dst_mac [inherited]

action description of destination MAC.

struct doca_flow_action_descdoca_flow_action_descs::dst_port [inherited]

action description of destination L4 port.

struct doca_flow_action_descdoca_flow_action_descs::eth_type [inherited]

action description of ether type.

struct doca_flow_action_descs_metadoca_flow_action_descs::meta [inherited]

action description of meta data.

struct doca_flow_action_descdoca_flow_action_descs::src_ip [inherited]

action description of source IP.

struct doca_flow_action_descdoca_flow_action_descs::src_mac [inherited]

action description of source MAC.

struct doca_flow_action_descdoca_flow_action_descs::src_port [inherited]

action description of source L4 port.

struct doca_flow_action_descdoca_flow_action_descs::ttl [inherited]

action description of IPv4 TTL.

struct doca_flow_action_descdoca_flow_action_descs::tunnel [inherited]

action description of tunnel.

struct doca_flow_action_descdoca_flow_action_descs::vlan_id [inherited]

action description of VLAN ID.

3.17. doca_flow_action_descs_meta Struct Reference

[ ct ]

Public Variables

struct doca_flow_action_desc pkt_meta
struct doca_flow_action_desc u32[DOCA_FLOW_META_MAX/4-1]

Variables

struct doca_flow_action_descdoca_flow_action_descs_meta::pkt_meta [inherited]

action description of pkt_meta.

struct doca_flow_action_descdoca_flow_action_descs_meta::u32[DOCA_FLOW_META_MAX/4-1] [inherited]

action description of meta.

3.18. doca_flow_action_field Struct Reference

[ ct ]

Public Variables

void * address
uint32_t  offset

Variables

void * doca_flow_action_field::address [inherited]

Field address of pipe match to decide field type and byte offset.

uint32_t doca_flow_action_field::offset [inherited]

If address is not NULL, bit offset within the field from the address. Otherwise, bit offset from the start of context field.

3.19. doca_flow_actions Struct Reference

[ ct ]

Public Variables

uint8_t  action_idx
uint32_t  crypto_id
bool  decap
struct doca_flow_encap_action encap
uint32_t  flags
bool  has_encap
struct doca_flow_meta meta
struct doca_flow_ip_addr mod_dst_ip
uint8_t  mod_dst_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN]
doca_be16_t mod_dst_port
struct doca_flow_ip_addr mod_src_ip
uint8_t  mod_src_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN]
doca_be16_t mod_src_port
doca_be16_t mod_vlan_id
enumdoca_flow_crypto_protocol_type proto_type
doca_flow_actions::@8  security
uint8_t  ttl

Variables

uint8_t doca_flow_actions::action_idx [inherited]

index according to place provided on creation

uint32_t doca_flow_actions::crypto_id [inherited]

Crypto shared action id

bool doca_flow_actions::decap [inherited]

when true, will do decap

struct doca_flow_encap_actiondoca_flow_actions::encap [inherited]

encap data information

uint32_t doca_flow_actions::flags [inherited]

action flags

bool doca_flow_actions::has_encap [inherited]

when true, will do encap

struct doca_flow_metadoca_flow_actions::meta [inherited]

modify meta data, pipe action as mask

struct doca_flow_ip_addrdoca_flow_actions::mod_dst_ip [inherited]

modify destination ip address

uint8_t doca_flow_actions::mod_dst_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN] [inherited]

modify VLAN ID

doca_be16_tdoca_flow_actions::mod_dst_port [inherited]

modify layer 4 destination port

struct doca_flow_ip_addrdoca_flow_actions::mod_src_ip [inherited]

modify source ip address

uint8_t doca_flow_actions::mod_src_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN] [inherited]

modify source mac address

doca_be16_tdoca_flow_actions::mod_src_port [inherited]

modify layer 4 source port

doca_be16_tdoca_flow_actions::mod_vlan_id [inherited]

modify destination mac address

enumdoca_flow_crypto_protocol_typedoca_flow_actions::proto_type [inherited]

Crypto shared action type

doca_flow_actions::@8 doca_flow_actions::security [inherited]

security shared action

uint8_t doca_flow_actions::ttl [inherited]

modify(ADD) TTL value

3.20. doca_flow_aged_query Struct Reference

[ ct ]

Public Variables

uint64_t  user_data

Variables

uint64_t doca_flow_aged_query::user_data [inherited]

The user input context, otherwise the doca_flow_pipe_entry pointer

3.21. doca_flow_cfg Struct Reference

[ ct ]

Public Variables

doca_flow_entry_process_cb cb
const char * mode_args
uint32_t  nr_shared_resources[DOCA_FLOW_SHARED_RESOURCE_MAX]
uint32_t  queue_depth
uint16_t  queues
struct doca_flow_resources resource
doca_flow_shared_resource_unbind_cb unbind_cb

Variables

doca_flow_entry_process_cbdoca_flow_cfg::cb [inherited]

callback for entry create/destroy

const char * doca_flow_cfg::mode_args [inherited]

set doca flow architecture mode switch, vnf

uint32_t doca_flow_cfg::nr_shared_resources[DOCA_FLOW_SHARED_RESOURCE_MAX] [inherited]

total shared resource per type

uint32_t doca_flow_cfg::queue_depth [inherited]

Number of pre-configured queue_size, default to 128

uint16_t doca_flow_cfg::queues [inherited]

queue id for each offload thread

struct doca_flow_resourcesdoca_flow_cfg::resource [inherited]

resource quota

doca_flow_shared_resource_unbind_cbdoca_flow_cfg::unbind_cb [inherited]

callback for unbinding of a shared resource

3.22. doca_flow_encap_action Struct Reference

[ ct ]

Public Variables

struct doca_flow_ip_addr dst_ip
uint8_t  dst_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN]
struct doca_flow_ip_addr src_ip
uint8_t  src_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN]
struct doca_flow_tun tun
doca_be16_t vlan_tci

Variables

struct doca_flow_ip_addrdoca_flow_encap_action::dst_ip [inherited]

destination ip address

uint8_t doca_flow_encap_action::dst_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN] [inherited]

destination mac address

struct doca_flow_ip_addrdoca_flow_encap_action::src_ip [inherited]

source ip address

uint8_t doca_flow_encap_action::src_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN] [inherited]

source mac address

struct doca_flow_tundoca_flow_encap_action::tun [inherited]

tunnel info

doca_be16_tdoca_flow_encap_action::vlan_tci [inherited]

vlan tci

3.23. doca_flow_error Struct Reference

[ ct ]

Public Variables

const char * message
enumdoca_flow_error_type type

Variables

const char * doca_flow_error::message [inherited]

Human-readable error message

enumdoca_flow_error_typedoca_flow_error::type [inherited]

Cause field and error types

3.24. doca_flow_fwd Struct Reference

[ ct ]

Public Variables

uint32_t  idx
doca_flow_pipe * next_pipe
int  num_of_queues
doca_flow_fwd::@9::@17  ordered_list_pipe
doca_flow_pipe * pipe
uint16_t  port_id
uint32_t  rss_flags
uint16_t * rss_queues
uint32_t  shared_rss_id
enumdoca_flow_fwd_type type

Variables

uint32_t doca_flow_fwd::idx [inherited]

Index of the ordered list pipe entry.

doca_flow_pipe * doca_flow_fwd::next_pipe [inherited]

next pipe pointer

int doca_flow_fwd::num_of_queues [inherited]

number of queues

doca_flow_fwd::@9::@17 doca_flow_fwd::ordered_list_pipe [inherited]

next ordered list pipe configuration

doca_flow_pipe * doca_flow_fwd::pipe [inherited]

Ordered list pipe to select an entry from.

uint16_t doca_flow_fwd::port_id [inherited]

destination port id

uint32_t doca_flow_fwd::rss_flags [inherited]

rss offload types

uint16_t * doca_flow_fwd::rss_queues [inherited]

rss queues array

uint32_t doca_flow_fwd::shared_rss_id [inherited]

shared rss id, only for pipe's fwd is NULL

enumdoca_flow_fwd_typedoca_flow_fwd::type [inherited]

indicate the forwarding type

3.25. doca_flow_grpc_bindable_obj Struct Reference

[ Flow ]

Public Variables

uint64_t  pipe_id
uint32_t  port_id
enumdoca_flow_grpc_bindable_obj_type type

Variables

uint64_t doca_flow_grpc_bindable_obj::pipe_id [inherited]

pipe id if type is pipe

uint32_t doca_flow_grpc_bindable_obj::port_id [inherited]

port id if type is port

enumdoca_flow_grpc_bindable_obj_typedoca_flow_grpc_bindable_obj::type [inherited]

bindable object type

3.26. doca_flow_grpc_fwd Struct Reference

[ Flow ]

Public Variables

doca_flow_fwdfwd
uint64_t  next_pipe_id

Variables

doca_flow_fwd * doca_flow_grpc_fwd::fwd [inherited]

doca flow fwd struct

uint64_t doca_flow_grpc_fwd::next_pipe_id [inherited]

next pipe id

3.27. doca_flow_grpc_pipe_cfg Struct Reference

[ Flow ]

Public Variables

doca_flow_pipe_cfgcfg
uint16_t  port_id

Variables

doca_flow_pipe_cfg * doca_flow_grpc_pipe_cfg::cfg [inherited]

doca_flow_pipe_cfg struct

uint16_t doca_flow_grpc_pipe_cfg::port_id [inherited]

port id

3.28. doca_flow_grpc_response Struct Reference

[ Flow ]

Public Variables

int  aging_res
uint64_t  entry_id
enumdoca_flow_entry_status entry_status
struct doca_flow_error error
uint64_t  nb_entries_processed
uint64_t  pipe_id
bool  success
uint64_t  switch_port_id

Variables

int doca_flow_grpc_response::aging_res [inherited]

return value from handle aging

uint64_t doca_flow_grpc_response::entry_id [inherited]

entry id

enumdoca_flow_entry_statusdoca_flow_grpc_response::entry_status [inherited]

return value of entry get status

struct doca_flow_errordoca_flow_grpc_response::error [inherited]

Otherwise, this field contains the error information

uint64_t doca_flow_grpc_response::nb_entries_processed [inherited]

return value from entries process

uint64_t doca_flow_grpc_response::pipe_id [inherited]

pipe id

bool doca_flow_grpc_response::success [inherited]

in case of success should be true

uint64_t doca_flow_grpc_response::switch_port_id [inherited]

switch port id

3.29. doca_flow_ip_addr Struct Reference

[ flow net define ]

Public Variables

doca_be32_t ipv4_addr
doca_be32_t ipv6_addr[4]
uint8_t  type

Variables

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_ip_addr::ipv4_addr [inherited]

ipv4 address if type is ipv4

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_ip_addr::ipv6_addr[4] [inherited]

ipv6 address if type is ipv6

uint8_t doca_flow_ip_addr::type [inherited]

ip address type

3.30. doca_flow_match Struct Reference

[ ct ]

Public Variables

uint32_t  flags
struct doca_flow_ip_addr in_dst_ip
uint8_t  in_dst_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN]
doca_be16_t in_dst_port
doca_be16_t in_eth_type
uint8_t  in_l4_type
struct doca_flow_ip_addr in_src_ip
uint8_t  in_src_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN]
doca_be16_t in_src_port
uint8_t  in_tcp_flags
doca_be16_t in_vlan_tci
struct doca_flow_meta meta
struct doca_flow_ip_addr out_dst_ip
uint8_t  out_dst_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN]
doca_be16_t out_dst_port
doca_be16_t out_eth_type
uint8_t  out_l4_type
struct doca_flow_ip_addr out_src_ip
uint8_t  out_src_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN]
doca_be16_t out_src_port
uint8_t  out_tcp_flags
doca_be16_t out_vlan_tci
struct doca_flow_tun tun

Variables

uint32_t doca_flow_match::flags [inherited]

match items which are no value

struct doca_flow_ip_addrdoca_flow_match::in_dst_ip [inherited]

inner destination ip address if tunnel is used

uint8_t doca_flow_match::in_dst_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN] [inherited]

inner destination mac address

doca_be16_tdoca_flow_match::in_dst_port [inherited]

inner layer 4 destination port if tunnel is used

doca_be16_tdoca_flow_match::in_eth_type [inherited]

inner Ethernet layer type

uint8_t doca_flow_match::in_l4_type [inherited]

inner layer 4 protocol type if tunnel is used

struct doca_flow_ip_addrdoca_flow_match::in_src_ip [inherited]

inner source ip address if tunnel is used

uint8_t doca_flow_match::in_src_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN] [inherited]

inner source mac address

doca_be16_tdoca_flow_match::in_src_port [inherited]

inner layer 4 source port if tunnel is used

uint8_t doca_flow_match::in_tcp_flags [inherited]

inner tcp flags

doca_be16_tdoca_flow_match::in_vlan_tci [inherited]

inner vlan tci

struct doca_flow_metadoca_flow_match::meta [inherited]

Programmable meta data.

struct doca_flow_ip_addrdoca_flow_match::out_dst_ip [inherited]

outer destination ip address

uint8_t doca_flow_match::out_dst_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN] [inherited]

outer destination mac address

doca_be16_tdoca_flow_match::out_dst_port [inherited]

outer layer 4 destination port

doca_be16_tdoca_flow_match::out_eth_type [inherited]

outer Ethernet layer type

uint8_t doca_flow_match::out_l4_type [inherited]

outer layer 4 protocol type

struct doca_flow_ip_addrdoca_flow_match::out_src_ip [inherited]

outer source ip address

uint8_t doca_flow_match::out_src_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN] [inherited]

outer source mac address

doca_be16_tdoca_flow_match::out_src_port [inherited]

outer layer 4 source port

uint8_t doca_flow_match::out_tcp_flags [inherited]

outer tcp flags

doca_be16_tdoca_flow_match::out_vlan_tci [inherited]

outer vlan tci

struct doca_flow_tundoca_flow_match::tun [inherited]

tunnel info

3.31. doca_flow_meta Struct Reference

[ ct ]

Meta data known as scratch data can be used to match or modify within pipes. Meta data can be set with value in previous pipes and match in later pipes. User can customize meta data structure as long as overall size doens't exceed limit. To match meta data, mask must be specified when creating pipe. Struct must be aligned to 32 bits. No initial value for Meta data, must match after setting value.

Public Variables

uint8_t  align[2]
uint8_t  ipsec_syndrome
uint32_t  lag_port
uint32_t  mark
uint8_t  nisp_syndrome
uint32_t  pkt_meta
uint32_t  port_meta
uint32_t  type
uint32_t  u32[DOCA_FLOW_META_MAX/4-1]
uint32_t  zone

Variables

uint8_t doca_flow_meta::align[2] [inherited]

Structure alignment.

uint8_t doca_flow_meta::ipsec_syndrome [inherited]

IPsec decrypt/authentication syndrome.

uint32_t doca_flow_meta::lag_port [inherited]

Bits of LAG member port.

uint32_t doca_flow_meta::mark [inherited]

Mark id.

uint8_t doca_flow_meta::nisp_syndrome [inherited]

NISP decrypt/authentication syndrome.

uint32_t doca_flow_meta::pkt_meta [inherited]

Shared with application via packet.

uint32_t doca_flow_meta::port_meta [inherited]

Programmable source vport.

uint32_t doca_flow_meta::type [inherited]

0: traffic 1: SYN 2: RST 3: FIN.

uint32_t doca_flow_meta::u32[DOCA_FLOW_META_MAX/4-1] [inherited]

Programmable user data.

uint32_t doca_flow_meta::zone [inherited]

Zone ID for CT processing.

3.32. doca_flow_monitor Struct Reference

[ ct ]

Public Variables

uint32_t  aging
uint64_t  cbs
uint64_t  cir
uint8_t  flags
uint32_t  shared_counter_id
uint32_t  shared_meter_id
uint64_t  user_data

Variables

uint32_t doca_flow_monitor::aging [inherited]

aging time in seconds.

uint64_t doca_flow_monitor::cbs [inherited]

Committed Burst Size (bytes).

uint64_t doca_flow_monitor::cir [inherited]

Committed Information Rate (bytes/second).

uint8_t doca_flow_monitor::flags [inherited]

indicate which actions be included

uint32_t doca_flow_monitor::shared_counter_id [inherited]

shared counter id

uint32_t doca_flow_monitor::shared_meter_id [inherited]

shared meter id

uint64_t doca_flow_monitor::user_data [inherited]

aging user data input.

3.33. doca_flow_ordered_list Struct Reference

[ ct ]

Ordered list configuration.

Public Variables

const * elements
uint32_t  idx
uint32_t  size

Variables

const * doca_flow_ordered_list::elements [inherited]

An array of DOCA flow structure pointers, depending on types.

uint32_t doca_flow_ordered_list::idx [inherited]

List index among the lists of the pipe. At pipe creation, it must match the list position in the array of lists. At entry insertion, it determines which list to use.

uint32_t doca_flow_ordered_list::size [inherited]

Number of elements in the list.

3.34. doca_flow_pipe_attr Struct Reference

[ ct ]

Public Variables

bool  is_root
const char * name
uint8_t  nb_actions
uint32_t  nb_flows
uint8_t  nb_ordered_lists
enumdoca_flow_pipe_type type

Variables

bool doca_flow_pipe_attr::is_root [inherited]

pipeline is root or not. If true it means the pipe is a root pipe executed on packet arrival.

const char * doca_flow_pipe_attr::name [inherited]

name for the pipeline

uint8_t doca_flow_pipe_attr::nb_actions [inherited]

maximum number of doca flow action array, default is 1 if not set

uint32_t doca_flow_pipe_attr::nb_flows [inherited]

maximum number of flow rules, default is 8k if not set

uint8_t doca_flow_pipe_attr::nb_ordered_lists [inherited]

number of ordered lists in the array, default 0, mutually exclusive with nb_actions

enumdoca_flow_pipe_typedoca_flow_pipe_attr::type [inherited]

type of pipe. enum doca_flow_pipe_type

3.35. doca_flow_pipe_cfg Struct Reference

[ ct ]

Public Variables

action_descs
actions
struct doca_flow_pipe_attr attr
doca_flow_matchmatch
doca_flow_matchmatch_mask
doca_flow_monitormonitor
ordered_lists
doca_flow_port * port

Variables

* doca_flow_pipe_cfg::action_descs [inherited]

action array descriptions

* doca_flow_pipe_cfg::actions [inherited]

actions array for the pipeline

struct doca_flow_pipe_attrdoca_flow_pipe_cfg::attr [inherited]

attributes of pipe

doca_flow_match * doca_flow_pipe_cfg::match [inherited]

matcher for the pipeline

doca_flow_match * doca_flow_pipe_cfg::match_mask [inherited]

match mask for the pipeline

doca_flow_monitor * doca_flow_pipe_cfg::monitor [inherited]

monitor for the pipeline

* doca_flow_pipe_cfg::ordered_lists [inherited]

array of ordered list types

doca_flow_port * doca_flow_pipe_cfg::port [inherited]

port for the pipeline

3.36. doca_flow_port_cfg Struct Reference

[ ct ]

Public Variables

const char * devargs
uint16_t  port_id
uint16_t  priv_data_size
enumdoca_flow_port_type type

Variables

const char * doca_flow_port_cfg::devargs [inherited]

specific per port type cfg

uint16_t doca_flow_port_cfg::port_id [inherited]

dpdk port id

uint16_t doca_flow_port_cfg::priv_data_size [inherited]

user private data

enumdoca_flow_port_typedoca_flow_port_cfg::type [inherited]

mapping type of port

3.37. doca_flow_query Struct Reference

[ ct ]

Public Variables

uint64_t  total_bytes
uint64_t  total_pkts

Variables

uint64_t doca_flow_query::total_bytes [inherited]

total bytes hit this flow

uint64_t doca_flow_query::total_pkts [inherited]

total packets hit this flow

3.38. doca_flow_resource_crypto_cfg Struct Reference

[ ct ]

Public Variables

enumdoca_flow_crypto_action_type action_type
struct doca_flow_fwd fwd
enumdoca_flow_crypto_header_type header_type
uint8_t  key[DOCA_FLOW_CRYPTO_KEY_LEN_MAX]
uint16_t  key_sz
enumdoca_flow_crypto_net_type net_type
enumdoca_flow_crypto_protocol_type proto_type
uint8_t  reformat_data[DOCA_FLOW_CRYPTO_REFORMAT_LEN_MAX]
uint16_t  reformat_data_sz
enumdoca_flow_crypto_reformat_type reformat_type
void * security_ctx

Variables

enumdoca_flow_crypto_action_typedoca_flow_resource_crypto_cfg::action_type [inherited]

crypto action

struct doca_flow_fwddoca_flow_resource_crypto_cfg::fwd [inherited]

Crypto action continuation

enumdoca_flow_crypto_header_typedoca_flow_resource_crypto_cfg::header_type [inherited]

packet header type

uint8_t doca_flow_resource_crypto_cfg::key[DOCA_FLOW_CRYPTO_KEY_LEN_MAX] [inherited]

Crypto key buffer

uint16_t doca_flow_resource_crypto_cfg::key_sz [inherited]

key size in bytes

enumdoca_flow_crypto_net_typedoca_flow_resource_crypto_cfg::net_type [inherited]

packet network mode type

enumdoca_flow_crypto_protocol_typedoca_flow_resource_crypto_cfg::proto_type [inherited]

packet reformat action

uint8_t doca_flow_resource_crypto_cfg::reformat_data[DOCA_FLOW_CRYPTO_REFORMAT_LEN_MAX] [inherited]

reformat header buffer

uint16_t doca_flow_resource_crypto_cfg::reformat_data_sz [inherited]

reformat header length in bytes

enumdoca_flow_crypto_reformat_typedoca_flow_resource_crypto_cfg::reformat_type [inherited]

packet reformat action

void * doca_flow_resource_crypto_cfg::security_ctx [inherited]

crypto object handle

3.39. doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg Struct Reference

[ ct ]

Public Variables

uint64_t  cbs
uint64_t  cir

Variables

uint64_t doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg::cbs [inherited]

Committed Burst Size (bytes).

uint64_t doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg::cir [inherited]

Committed Information Rate (bytes/second).

3.40. doca_flow_resource_rss_cfg Struct Reference

[ ct ]

Public Variables

uint32_t  flags
int  nr_queues
uint16_t * queues_array

Variables

uint32_t doca_flow_resource_rss_cfg::flags [inherited]

rss offload types

int doca_flow_resource_rss_cfg::nr_queues [inherited]

number of queues

uint16_t * doca_flow_resource_rss_cfg::queues_array [inherited]

rss queues array

3.41. doca_flow_resources Struct Reference

[ ct ]

Public Variables

uint32_t  nb_counters
uint32_t  nb_meters

Variables

uint32_t doca_flow_resources::nb_counters [inherited]

Number of counters to configure

uint32_t doca_flow_resources::nb_meters [inherited]

Number of traffic meters to configure

3.42. doca_flow_shared_resource_cfg Struct Reference

[ ct ]

3.43. doca_flow_shared_resource_result Struct Reference

[ ct ]

3.44. doca_flow_tun Struct Reference

[ flow net define ]

Public Variables

doca_be32_t audp_hdr[DOCA_FLOW_AUDP_DWORD]
doca_be32_t esp_sn
doca_be32_t esp_spi
doca_be32_t gre_key
doca_be32_t gtp_teid
doca_be16_t key_present
doca_be32_t nisp_hdr[DOCA_FLOW_NISP_DWORD]
doca_be16_t protocol
enumdoca_flow_tun_type type
doca_be32_t vxlan_tun_id

Variables

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_tun::audp_hdr[DOCA_FLOW_AUDP_DWORD] [inherited]

Opaque audp tunnel header

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_tun::esp_sn [inherited]

ipsec sequence number

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_tun::esp_spi [inherited]

ipsec session parameter index

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_tun::gre_key [inherited]

gre key

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_tun::gtp_teid [inherited]

gtp teid

doca_be16_tdoca_flow_tun::key_present [inherited]

gre key is present

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_tun::nisp_hdr[DOCA_FLOW_NISP_DWORD] [inherited]

Opaque nisp tunnel header

doca_be16_tdoca_flow_tun::protocol [inherited]

next protocol

enumdoca_flow_tun_typedoca_flow_tun::type [inherited]

tunnel type

doca_be32_tdoca_flow_tun::vxlan_tun_id [inherited]

vxlan vni(24) + reserved (8).

3.45. doca_ipsec_sa_antireplay Struct Reference

[ IPsec ]

Public Variables

uint32_t  antireplay_enable
uint32_t  esn_overlap_event_arm
uint32_t  hard_lifetime_arm
uint32_t  remove_flow_enable
uint32_t  remove_flow_packet_count
uint32_t  remove_flow_soft_lifetime
uint8_t * replay_win_state
enumdoca_ipsec_replay_win_size replay_win_sz
uint32_t  soft_lifetime_arm

Variables

uint32_t doca_ipsec_sa_antireplay::antireplay_enable [inherited]

1 when enabled; 0 otherwise. Ingress: when enabled activates anti-replay protection window. Egress: when enabled increment IPSec SN.

uint32_t doca_ipsec_sa_antireplay::esn_overlap_event_arm [inherited]

1 when armed/to arm 0 otherwise.

uint32_t doca_ipsec_sa_antireplay::hard_lifetime_arm [inherited]

1 when armed/to arm 0 otherwise.

uint32_t doca_ipsec_sa_antireplay::remove_flow_enable [inherited]

1 when remove flow enabled/to enable; 0 otherwise.

uint32_t doca_ipsec_sa_antireplay::remove_flow_packet_count [inherited]

Packet counter, Decrements for every packet passing through the SA. Event are triggered occurs when the counter reaches soft- lifetime and hard-lifetime (0). When counter reaches hard-lifetime, all passing packets will return a relevant Syndrome.

uint32_t doca_ipsec_sa_antireplay::remove_flow_soft_lifetime [inherited]

Soft Lifetime threshold value. When remove_flow_packet_count reaches this value a soft lifetime event is triggered (if armed). See remove_flow_packet_count field in this struct fro more details.

uint8_t * doca_ipsec_sa_antireplay::replay_win_state [inherited]

Anti replay window state for query. Size of this array should be equal to replay win size. Ignored on SA create/update.

enumdoca_ipsec_replay_win_sizedoca_ipsec_sa_antireplay::replay_win_sz [inherited]

Anti replay window size to enable sequence replay attack handling. Ignored on egress & when antireplay_enable field is 0.

uint32_t doca_ipsec_sa_antireplay::soft_lifetime_arm [inherited]

1 when armed/to arm 0 otherwise.

3.46. doca_ipsec_sa_attrs Struct Reference

[ IPsec ]

Public Variables

struct doca_ipsec_sa_antireplay antireplay
uint32_t  direction
uint32_t  esn_enabled
uint32_t  esn_overlap
enumdoca_ipsec_icv_length icv_length
struct doca_encryption_key key
enumdoca_ipsec_sa_mode mode
enumdoca_ipsec_sa_offload offload
enumdoca_ipsec_sa_protocol protocol
uint32_t  spi

Variables

struct doca_ipsec_sa_antireplaydoca_ipsec_sa_attrs::antireplay [inherited]

IPSec antireplay attr

uint32_t doca_ipsec_sa_attrs::direction [inherited]

ingress/decript - egress/encrypt

uint32_t doca_ipsec_sa_attrs::esn_enabled [inherited]

when set esn is enabled

uint32_t doca_ipsec_sa_attrs::esn_overlap [inherited]

new/old indication of the High sequence number MSB - when set is old

enumdoca_ipsec_icv_lengthdoca_ipsec_sa_attrs::icv_length [inherited]

Authentication Tag length

struct doca_encryption_keydoca_ipsec_sa_attrs::key [inherited]

IPSec encryption key

enumdoca_ipsec_sa_modedoca_ipsec_sa_attrs::mode [inherited]

ipsec protocol mode - transport of tunnel

enumdoca_ipsec_sa_offloaddoca_ipsec_sa_attrs::offload [inherited]

offload type - full or only crypto - only supported DOCA_IPSEC_SA_OFFLOAD_FULL;

enumdoca_ipsec_sa_protocoldoca_ipsec_sa_attrs::protocol [inherited]

protocol type - esp or ah - only supported DOCA_IPSEC_SA_PROTO_ESP

uint32_t doca_ipsec_sa_attrs::spi [inherited]

SA security parameter index

3.47. doca_ipsec_sa_create_job Struct Reference

[ IPsec ]

The result of this job if doca_workq_progress_retrieve returns:

  • DOCA_SUCCESS - struct doca_event { .result.ptr } should point to new created `struct doca_ipsec_sa` object.

  • DOCA_ERROR_IO_FAILED - struct doca_event { .result.u64 } should contain IPSec CTX specific error status code.

Public Variables

struct doca_job base
struct doca_ipsec_sa_attrs sa_attrs

Variables

struct doca_jobdoca_ipsec_sa_create_job::base [inherited]

doca job object

struct doca_ipsec_sa_attrsdoca_ipsec_sa_create_job::sa_attrs [inherited]

ipsec sa attr

3.48. doca_ipsec_sa_destroy_job Struct Reference

[ IPsec ]

The result of this job as struct doca_event { .result.u64 } should contain SA destroy completion status code.

Public Variables

struct doca_job base
doca_ipsec_sa * sa

Variables

struct doca_jobdoca_ipsec_sa_destroy_job::base [inherited]

doca job object

doca_ipsec_sa * doca_ipsec_sa_destroy_job::sa [inherited]

ipsec sa object (from create)

3.49. doca_job Struct Reference

[ DOCA Context ]

A context of given type may serve one or more request types defined as action type (see definition of enum doca_action_type).

DOCA Job layout

SDK job --> +--------------------------+ | DOCA Job (base) | | type | | flags | | ctx | | user data | | | +------------+-------------+ <-- job arguments | | variable size | arguments | SDK specific | . | structure | . | | . | | . | | . | | . | | | +------------+-------------+

Public Variables

doca_ctx * ctx
int  flags
int  type
doca_data  user_data

Variables

doca_ctx * doca_job::ctx [inherited]

Doca CTX targeted by the job.

int doca_job::flags [inherited]

Job submission flags (see `enum doca_job_flags`).

int doca_job::type [inherited]

Defines the type of the job.

doca_data doca_job::user_data [inherited]

Job identifier provided by user. Will be returned back on completion.

3.50. doca_log_registrator Class Reference

[ Logging Management ]

Should be used to register the log source. For example:

DOCA_LOG_REGISTER(dpi)

void foo { DOCA_LOG_INFO("Message"); }

Note:

The macro also takes care of the dtor() logic on teardown.


3.51. doca_pci_bdf Struct Reference

[ DOCA Types ]

3.52. doca_regex_job_search Struct Reference

[ RegEx engine ]

Data required to dispatch a job to a RegEx engine.

Public Variables

uint8_t  allow_batching
struct doca_job base
const doca_buf * buffer
doca_regex_search_resultresult
uint16_t  rule_group_ids[4]

Variables

uint8_t doca_regex_job_search::allow_batching [inherited]

Set this to 1 to allow a RegEx device to choose to aggregate jobs into batches. Batching can improve throughput at the cost of latency. Set this to 0 to force this job to begin executing immediately, this will also force any previously enqueued jobs that have been batched and not yet dispatched to begin processing. Not all devices will support batching. If a device does not have batching support this flag is ignored.

struct doca_jobdoca_regex_job_search::base [inherited]

Common job data.

const doca_buf * doca_regex_job_search::buffer [inherited]

Data for the job.

doca_regex_search_result * doca_regex_job_search::result [inherited]

Pointer to where the job response is stored. The caller must ensure this pointer is valid when submitting a job and it must remain valid until a response for the job has been retrieved from the RegEx engine. This object will be the returned via the event.result.ptr field.

uint16_t doca_regex_job_search::rule_group_ids[4] [inherited]

IDs which can be used to select which group of rules are used to process this job. Set each value to a non zero value to enable this feature or 0 to ignore it.

3.53. doca_regex_match Struct Reference

[ RegEx engine ]

Description of a RegEx match

Public Variables

uint32_t  length
uint32_t  match_start
doca_regex_matchnext
uint32_t  rule_id

Variables

uint32_t doca_regex_match::length [inherited]

Length of matched value.

uint32_t doca_regex_match::match_start [inherited]

Index relative to the start of the job / stream where the match begins

doca_regex_match * doca_regex_match::next [inherited]

Allows matches to be linked together for easy management and iteration

uint32_t doca_regex_match::rule_id [inherited]

ID of rule used to generate this match.

3.54. doca_regex_search_result Struct Reference

[ RegEx engine ]

Result of a RegEx search

Public Variables

uint32_t  detected_matches
doca_regex_matchmatches
doca_regex_mempool * matches_mempool
uint32_t  num_matches
uint64_t  status_flags

Variables

uint32_t doca_regex_search_result::detected_matches [inherited]

Total number of detected matches.

doca_regex_match * doca_regex_search_result::matches [inherited]

Returned matches. Contains num_matches elements as a linked list.

doca_regex_mempool * doca_regex_search_result::matches_mempool [inherited]

Memory pool owning the matches.

uint32_t doca_regex_search_result::num_matches [inherited]

Total number of returned matches.

uint64_t doca_regex_search_result::status_flags [inherited]

Response flags. A bit masked field for zero or more status flags. See doca_regex_status_flag.

3.55. doca_rmax_cpu_affinity_mask Struct Reference

[ DOCA RMAX engine ]

Public Variables

doca_rmax_cpu_mask_t cpu_bits[DOCA_RMAX_CPU_SETSIZE/DOCA_RMAX_NCPUBITS]

Variables

doca_rmax_cpu_mask_tdoca_rmax_cpu_affinity_mask::cpu_bits[DOCA_RMAX_CPU_SETSIZE/DOCA_RMAX_NCPUBITS] [inherited]

CPU is included in affinity mask if the corresponding bit is set

3.56. doca_rmax_in_stream_completion Struct Reference

[ DOCA RMAX engine ]

Input stream starts to receive packets right after start and attaching any flow.

Public Variables

uint32_t  elements_count
memblk_ptr_arr
uint32_t  memblk_ptr_arr_len
uint32_t  seqn_first
uint64_t  ts_first
uint64_t  ts_last

Variables

uint32_t doca_rmax_in_stream_completion::elements_count [inherited]

Number of packets received

* doca_rmax_in_stream_completion::memblk_ptr_arr [inherited]

Array of pointers to the beginning of the memory block as configured by input stream create step. The offset between packets inside memory block can be queried by doca_rmax_in_stream_get_memblk_stride_size

uint32_t doca_rmax_in_stream_completion::memblk_ptr_arr_len [inherited]

Number of memory blocks placed in memblk_ptr_arr. See doca_rmax_in_stream_get_memblks_count.

uint32_t doca_rmax_in_stream_completion::seqn_first [inherited]

Sequnce number of the first packet

uint64_t doca_rmax_in_stream_completion::ts_first [inherited]

Time of arrival of the first packet

uint64_t doca_rmax_in_stream_completion::ts_last [inherited]

Time of arrival of the last packet

3.57. doca_rmax_stream_error Struct Reference

[ DOCA RMAX engine ]

Public Variables

int  code
const char * message

Variables

int doca_rmax_stream_error::code [inherited]

Raw Rivermax error code

const char * doca_rmax_stream_error::message [inherited]

Human-readable error

3.58. doca_sha_job Struct Reference

[ engine ]

DOCA SHA job definition. -- "struct doca_sha_job" is used for one-shot SHA calculation. -- Its typical usage is: -- construct a job: struct doca_sha_job job = { .base.type = DOCA_SHA_JOB_SHA1, .req_buf = user_req_buf, .resp_buf = user_resp_buf, .flags = DOCA_SHA_JOB_FLAGS_NONE }; -- submit job: doca_workq_submit(workq, &job.base); -- retrieve event: doca_workq_progress_retrieve(workq, &event, DOCA_WORKQ_RETRIEVE_FLAGS_NONE);

-- For doca_workq_submit() return code: -- DOCA_SUCCESS: -- The job is submitted successfully. It also means: this submitted source data cannot be freely manipulated until its response is received. -- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE: -- Some of the job attribute members use illegal value. for example, response buffer length is < 20bytes for SHA1; request buffer length == 0, and the job type attribute is not supported. -- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY: -- The job resouce is exhausted for now, we need to call progress_retrieve() first to receive response and free job resource, then call job_submit() to try again to submit the same job. -- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE: -- sha_ctx is corrupted now, need reset.

-- For doca_workq_progress_retrieve() return code: -- DOCA_SUCCESS: -- we get a response from SHA engine. user can utilise doca_job's user_data field to setup special data to correlate the returned event and the corresponding job. -- DOCA_ERROR_AGAIN: -- In order to get a response, we need to call progress_retrieve() again. -- DOCA_ERROR_IO_FAILED: -- abnormal occurs in the SHA engine hardware queue, sha_ctx and workq need to be re-initialized. -- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE: -- received invalid input.

Public Variables

struct doca_job base
uint64_t  flags
doca_buf * req_buf
doca_buf * resp_buf

Variables

struct doca_jobdoca_sha_job::base [inherited]

Opaque structure.

uint64_t doca_sha_job::flags [inherited]

SHA job flags. For the last segment of a doca_sha_partial_job, use DOCA_SHA_JOB_FLAGS_SHA_PARTIAL_FINAL. Otherwise, use DOCA_SHA_JOB_FLAGS_NONE.

doca_buf * doca_sha_job::req_buf [inherited]

User request. SHA engine accessible buffer pointed to the user input data. The req_buf can be a linked_list doca_buf, so that a chained multiple bufs can be used as valid request.

doca_buf * doca_sha_job::resp_buf [inherited]

User response. The response byte count can be decided by DOCA_SHAXXX_BYTE_COUNT macro. The chained doca_buf is descouraged to be used as a response. Although resp_buf can be a linked_list doca_buf, no submission failure, but only the head element of the chained buf is used for now, because the SHA output is no more than 64bytes.

3.59. doca_sha_partial_job Struct Reference

[ engine ]

DOCA SHA_PARTIAL job definition. -- "struct doca_sha_partial_job" is used for stateful SHA calculation. -- Its typical usage for a job composed of 3 segments is: -- get a session handle: doca_sha_partial_session *session; doca_sha_partial_session_create(ctx, workq, &session); -- construct the 1st job: struct doca_sha_partial_job job = { .sha_job.base.type = DOCA_SHA_JOB_SHA1_PARTIAL, .sha_job.req_buf = user_req_buf_of_1st_segment, .sha_job.resp_buf = user_resp_buf, .sha_job.flags = DOCA_SHA_JOB_FLAGS_NONE, .session = session, }; -- submit 1st segment: doca_workq_submit(workq, &job.sha_job.base); -- retrieve 1st event: doca_workq_progress_retrieve(workq, &event, DOCA_WORKQ_RETRIEVE_FLAGS_NONE); The purpose of this call is to make sure the 1st_segment processing is finished before we can continue to send the next segment, because it is necessary to sequentially process all segment for generating correct SHA result. And the "user_resp_buf" at this moment contains garbage values. -- after the DOCA_SUCCESS event of the 1st segment is received, we can continue to submit 2nd segment: -- construct the 2nd job: struct doca_sha_partial_job job = { .sha_job.base.type = DOCA_SHA_JOB_SHA1_PARTIAL, .sha_job.req_buf = user_req_buf_of_2nd_segment, .sha_job.resp_buf = user_resp_buf, .sha_job.flags = DOCA_SHA_JOB_FLAGS_NONE, .session = session, }; -- submit 2nd segment: doca_workq_submit(workq, &job.sha_job.base); -- retrieve 2nd event: doca_workq_progress_retrieve(workq, &event, DOCA_WORKQ_RETRIEVE_FLAGS_NONE); The purpose of this call is also to make sure the 2nd_segment processing is finished. And the "user_resp_buf" at this moment still contains garbage values. -- after the DOCA_SUCCESS event of the 2nd segment is received, we can continue to submit 3rd/final segment: -- construct the 3rd job: struct doca_sha_partial_job job = { .sha_job.base.type = DOCA_SHA_JOB_SHA1_PARTIAL, .sha_job.req_buf = user_req_buf_of_3rd_segment, .sha_job.resp_buf = user_resp_buf, .sha_job.flags = DOCA_SHA_JOB_FLAGS_SHA_PARTIAL_FINAL, .session = session, }; -- submit 3rd segment: doca_workq_submit(workq, &job.sha_job.base); -- retrieve 3rd event: doca_workq_progress_retrieve(workq, &event, DOCA_WORKQ_RETRIEVE_FLAGS_NONE); -- After the DOCA_SUCCESS event of the 3rd segment is received, the whole job processing is done. We can get the expected SHA result from "user_resp_buf". -- release session: doca_sha_partial_session_destroy(ctx, workq, session); -- During the whole process, please make sure to use the same "session" handle. -- And for the last segment, the "DOCA_SHA_JOB_FLAGS_SHA_PARTIAL_FINAL" flag must be set.

-- For doca_workq_submit() return code: -- DOCA_SUCCESS: -- The job is submitted successfully. It also means: this submitted source data cannot be freely manipulated until its response is received. -- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE: -- Some of the job attribute members use illegal value. for example, response buffer length is < 20bytes for SHA1; request buffer length == 0, and the job type attribute is not supported. -- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY: -- The job resouce is exhausted for now, we need to call progress_retrieve() first to receive response and free job resource, then call job_submit() to try again to submit the same job. -- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE: -- sha_ctx is corrupted now, need reset.

-- For doca_workq_progress_retrieve() return code: -- DOCA_SUCCESS: -- we get a response from SHA engine. user can utilise doca_job's user_data field to setup special data to correlate the returned event and the corresponding job. -- DOCA_ERROR_AGAIN: -- In order to get a response, we need to call progress_retrieve() again. -- DOCA_ERROR_IO_FAILED: -- abnormal occurs in the SHA engine hardware queue, sha_ctx and workq need to be re-initialized. -- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE: -- received invalid input.

Note: -- sha_partial_job session requirement: -- make sure the same doca_sha_partial_session used for all segments of a whole job. -- before 1st segment submission, call doca_sha_partial_session_create() to grab a session handle. -- from the 1st to the last segment submission, always reuse the same session handle. -- after the last segment processing, to prevent a session resource leak, the user must explicitly call doca_sha_partial_session_destroy() to release this session handle. -- The doca_sha_partial_session_destroy() is provided to let user to free session handle at his will. -- If a session handle is released before the whole stateful SHA is finished, or if different handles are used for a stateful SHA, the job submission may fail due to job validity check failure; even the job submission successes, and the engine is not stalled, a wrong SHA result is expected. -- The "session" resource is limited, it is user's responsibility to make sure all allocated "session" handles are released. -- If "DOCA_SHA_JOB_FLAGS_SHA_PARTIAL_FINAL" is not properly set, the engine will not be stalled, but a wrong SHA result is expected.

-- sha_partial_job segment length requirement: -- only the last segment allows seg-byte-count != multiple-of-64 for sha1 and sha256. For example, for the above example code, the 1st and 2nd segment byte length must be multiple of 64. -- only the last segment allows seg-byte-count != multiple-of-128 for sha512. -- If the above requirement is not met, job_submission will fail.

Public Variables

doca_sha_partial_session * session
struct doca_sha_job sha_job

Variables

doca_sha_partial_session * doca_sha_partial_job::session [inherited]

An opaque structure for user. Used to maintain state for stateful SHA calculation.

struct doca_sha_jobdoca_sha_partial_job::sha_job [inherited]

A basic sha_job.

