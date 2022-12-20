Linux Installation Guide
NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux
This document details the necessary steps to set up NVIDIA DOCA in your Linux environment.
There are two ways to install the NVIDIA BlueField DPU software:
- Using the SDK Manager which provides a GUI/CLI for full DPU software installation
- Manual installation with a step-by-step procedure
1.1. Supported Platforms
|NVIDIA SKU
|Legacy OPN
|PSID
|Description
|P1004/699210040230
|N/A
|NVD0000000015
|BlueField-2 A30X, P1004 SKU 205, Generic, GA100, 24GB HBM2e, PCIe passive Dual Slot 230W GEN4, DPU Crypto ON W/ Bkt, 1 Dongle, Black, HF, VCPD
|900-9D219-0086-ST1
|MBF2M516A-CECOT
|MT_0000000375
|BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|900-9D219-0086-ST0
|MBF2M516A-EECOT
|MT_0000000376
|BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|900-9D219-0056-ST1
|MBF2M516A-EENOT
|MT_0000000377
|BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|900-9D206-0053-SQ0
|MBF2H332A-AENOT
|MT_0000000539
|BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
|900-9D206-0063-ST2
|MBF2H332A-AEEOT
|MT_0000000540
|BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
|900-9D206-0083-ST3
|MBF2H332A-AECOT
|MT_0000000541
|BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
|900-9D219-0066-ST0
|MBF2M516A-EEEOT
|MT_0000000559
|BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|900-9D219-0056-SN1
|MBF2M516A-CENOT
|MT_0000000560
|BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|900-9D219-0066-ST2
|MBF2M516A-CEEOT
|MT_0000000561
|BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|900-9D219-0006-ST0
|MBF2H516A-CEEOT
|MT_0000000702
|BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|900-9D219-0056-ST2
|MBF2H516A-CENOT
|MT_0000000703
|BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|900-9D219-0066-ST3
|MBF2H516A-EEEOT
|MT_0000000704
|BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|900-9D219-0056-SQ0
|MBF2H516A-EENOT
|MT_0000000705
|BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|900-9D250-0038-ST1
|MBF2M345A-HESOT
|MT_0000000715
|BlueField-2 E-Series DPU; 200GbE/HDR single-port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
|900-9D250-0048-ST1
|MBF2M345A-HECOT
|MT_0000000716
|BlueField-2 E-Series DPU; 200GbE/HDR single-port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
|900-9D218-0073-ST1
|MBF2H512C-AESOT
|MT_0000000723
|BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|900-9D218-0083-ST2
|MBF2H512C-AECOT
|MT_0000000724
|BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|900-9D208-0086-ST4
|MBF2M516C-EECOT
|MT_0000000728
|BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
|900-9D208-0086-SQ0
|MBF2H516C-CECOT
|MT_0000000729
|BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
|900-9D208-0076-ST5
|MBF2M516C-CESOT
|MT_0000000731
|BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
|900-9D208-0076-ST6
|MBF2M516C-EESOT
|MT_0000000732
|BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
|900-9D208-0086-ST3
|MBF2M516C-CECOT
|MT_0000000733
|BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
|900-9D208-0076-ST2
|MBF2H516C-EESOT
|MT_0000000737
|BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
|900-9D208-0076-ST1
|MBF2H516C-CESOT
|MT_0000000738
|BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
|900-9D218-0083-ST4
|MBF2H532C-AECOT
|MT_0000000765
|BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|900-9D218-0073-ST0
|MBF2H532C-AESOT
|MT_0000000766
|BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|900-9D208-0076-ST3
|MBF2H536C-CESOT
|MT_0000000767
|BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|900-9D208-0086-ST2
|MBF2H536C-CECOT
|MT_0000000768
|BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|900-9D250-0048-ST0
|MBF2M355A-VECOT
|MT_0000000786
|BlueField-2 E-Series DPU; 200GbE single-port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management
|900-9D250-0038-ST3
|MBF2M355A-VESOT
|MT_0000000787
|BlueField-2 E-Series DPU; 200GbE single-port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management
|900-9D218-0073-ST4
|MBF2H512C-AEUOT
|MT_0000000972
|BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI disabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management
|900-9D208-0076-STA
|MBF2H516C-CEUOT
|MT_0000000973
|BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI disabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management
|900-9D208-0076-STB
|MBF2H536C-CEUOT
|MT_0000001008
|BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56, integrated BMC, PCIe Gen4 x16, Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI Disabled, Crypto Disabled, 32GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL
1.2. Hardware Prerequisites
This quick start guide assumes that an NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU has been installed in a server according to the instructions detailed in your DPU's hardware user guide.
1.3. DOCA Packages
|Device
|Component
|Version
|Description
|
Host
|DOCA SDK
|1.5.1
|Software development kit package for developing host software
|DOCA Runtime
|1.5.1
|Runtime libraries required to run DOCA-based software applications on host
|DOCA Tools
|1.5.1
|Tools for developers and administrators on host
|
Arm emulated (QEMU) development container
|3.9.3.1
|Linux-based BlueField Arm emulated container for developers
|
Target BlueField-2 DPU (Arm)
|BlueField BSP
|3.9.3.1
|BlueField image and firmware
|DOCA SDK
|1.5.1
|Software development kit packages for developing Arm software
|DOCA Runtime
|1.5.1
|Runtime libraries requied to run DOCA-based software applications on Arm
|DOCA Tools
|1.5.1
|Tools for developers and administrators for Arm target
1.4. Supported Operating System
The operating system supported on the BlueField DPU is Ubuntu 20.04. The following operating systems are supported on the host machine:
- Ubuntu 18.04/20.04/22.04
- CentOS/RHEL 7.6/8.0/8.2
- Rocky 8.6
- Debian 10.8
1.5. Supported Kernel Versions
Only the following generic kernel versions are supported for DOCA local repo package for host installation (whether by SDKM or manually).
|Host Operation System
|Kernel Support
|Arch Support
|CentOS 7.6
|4.14.0-115.el7a.aarch64
|aarch64
|3.10.0-957.el7.x86_64
|x86
|CentOS 8.0
|4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64
|CentOS 8.2
|4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64
|RHEL 7.6
|3.10.0-957.el7.x86_64
|RHEL 8.0
|4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64
|RHEL 8.2
|4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64
|Rocky 8.6
|4.18.0-372.9.1.el8.x86_64
|Ubuntu 18.04
|4.15.0-20-generic
|Ubuntu 20.04
|5.4.0-26-generic
|Ubuntu 22.04
|5.15.0-52-generic
|Debian 10.8
|4.19.0-14-amd64
NVIDIA SDK Manager (SDKM) supports DOCA installation, including software packages on the host and the BlueField-2 target. The SDKM automates the process of DOCA installation and other related configuration of the system.
- To use the SDK Manager CLI (recommended), please refer to NVIDIA SDK Manager CLI installation guide for DOCA for detailed instructions.
- To use the SDK Manager GUI, please refer to NVIDIA SDK Manager GUI installation guide for DOCA for detailed instructions.
If installing DOCA using SDKM, please skip the remaining sections and follow the wizard instead.
SDKM installation requires Internet connection through out-of-band (OOB) port.
The following example uses the SDKM CLI to install DOCA without any additional SDKs:
# sdkmanager --cli install --logintype devzone --product DOCA --version 1.5.1 --targetos Linux --host --target BLUEFIELD2_DPU_TARGETS --flash all
This guide provides the minimal first-step instructions for setting up DOCA on a standard system.
3.1. Installation Files
3.2. Uninstalling Software from Host
If an older DOCA software version is installed on your host, make sure to uninstall it before proceeding with the installation of the new version:
- For Ubuntu/Debian:
host# for f in $( dpkg --list | grep doca | awk '{print $2}' ); do echo $f ; apt remove --purge $f -y ; done host# sudo apt-get autoremove
- For CentOS/RHEL/Rocky:
host# for f in $(rpm -qa |grep -i doca ) ; do yum -y remove $f; done host# yum autoremove host# yum makecache
3.3. Installing Prerequisites on Host for Target DPU
Install
doca-tools to manage and flash the BlueField DPU.
- For Ubuntu/Debian
- Download the DOCA Tools package from Installation Files section for the host.
- Unpack the deb repo. Run:
host# sudo dpkg -i doca-host-repo-ubuntu<version>_amd64.deb
- Perform apt update. Run:
host# sudo apt-get update
- Run
apt installfor DOCA Tools.
- For DPU:
host# sudo apt install doca-tools
- For ConnectX on Ubuntu 20.04:
host# sudo apt install doca-cx-tools
- For DPU:
- For CentOS/RHEL 8.x or Rocky 8.6
- Download the DOCA Tools package from Installation Files section for the x86 host.
- Unpack the RPM repo. Run:
host# sudo rpm -Uvh doca-host-repo-rhel<version>.x86_64.rpm
- Enable new dnf repos. Run:
host# sudo dnf makecache
- Run
dnf installto install DOCA Tools.
- For DPU:
host# sudo dnf install doca-tools
- For ConnectX:
host# sudo dnf install doca-cx-tools
- For DPU:
- For CentOS/RHEL 7.x
- Download the DOCA Tools package from Installation Files section for the x86 host.
- Unpack the RPM repo. Run:
host# sudo rpm -Uvh doca-host-repo-rhel<version>.x86_64.rpm
- Enable new yum repos. Run:
host# sudo yum makecache
- Run
yum installto install DOCA Tools.
- For DPU:
host# sudo yum install doca-tools
- For ConnectX:
host# sudo yum install doca-cx-tools
- For DPU:
3.4. Installing Software on Host
- Make sure to follow the instructions under Installing Prerequisites on Host for Target DPU.
- Install DOCA local repo package for host:
For Ubuntu/Debian Host
- Run
apt installfor DOCA runtime, tools, and SDK.
- For DPU:
host# sudo apt install -y doca-runtime doca-sdk
- For ConnectX on Ubuntu 20.04:
host# sudo apt install -y doca-cx-runtime doca-cx-sdk
- For DPU:
- Extra package:
host# sudo apt install -y doca-extra
doca-extra, located under
/opt/mellanox/doca/tools/, contains:
-
doca-info– displays details of all installed dependencies in DOCA
-
doca-kernel-support– running it adds support on existing kernel to support DOCA
-
For CentOS Host
- Install the following software dependencies. Run:
host# sudo yum install -y epel-release
- For CentOS 8.2 only, also run:
host# sudo yum config-manager --set-enabled PowerTools
- Enable new yum repos. Run:
host# sudo yum makecache
- Run
yum installfor DOCA runtime, tools, and SDK.
host# sudo yum install -y doca-runtime doca-sdk
- Extra package:
host# sudo yum install -y doca-extra
doca-extra, located under
/opt/mellanox/doca/tools/, contains:
-
doca-info– displays details of all installed dependencies in DOCA
-
doca-kernel-support– running it adds support on existing kernel to support DOCA
-
For Rocky 8.6 Host
- Install the following software dependencies. Run:
host# sudo dnf install -y yum-utils host# sudo yum-config-manager --enable PowerTools
- Clean cache. Run:
host# sudo dnf clean dbcache
- Run
dnf installfor DOCA SDK, DOCA runtime, DOCA tools.
host# sudo dnf install -y doca-runtime doca-sdk doca-tools
- Extra package:
host# sudo dnf install -y doca-extra
doca-extra, located under
/opt/mellanox/doca/tools/, contains:
-
doca-info– displays details of all installed dependencies in DOCA
-
doca-kernel-support– running it adds support on existing kernel to support DOCA
-
For RHEL HostNote:
For RHEL 7.6, only perform step d. from the following procedure.
- Open a RedHat account.
- Log into RedHat website via the developers tab.
- Create a developer user.
- Run:
host# subscription-manager register --username=<username> --password=PASSWORD
host# subscription-manager list --available --all ... Subscription Name: Red Hat Developer Subscription for Individuals Provides: Red Hat Developer Tools (for RHEL Server for ARM) ... Red Hat CodeReady Linux Builder for x86_64 ... Pool ID: <pool-id> ...
And use the pool ID for the
Subscription Nameand
Providesthat include
Red Hat CodeReady Linux Builder for x86_64.
- Run:
host# subscription-manager attach --pool=<pool-id> host# subscription-manager repos --enable codeready-builder-for-rhel-8-x86_64-rpms host# sudo yum makecache
- Install the DOCA local repo package for host, enable new yum repos, and install DOCA runtime and SDK. Run:
host# sudo yum makecache host# sudo yum install -y doca-runtime doca-sdk
- Sign out from your RHEL account. Run:
host# subscription-manager remove --all host# subscription-manager unregister
- Extra package:
host# sudo yum install -y doca-extra
doca-extra, located under
/opt/mellanox/doca/tools/, contains:
-
doca-info– displays details of all installed dependencies in DOCA
-
doca-kernel-support– running it adds support on existing kernel to support DOCA
-
- Run
- Initialize MST. Run:
host# sudo mst start
- Reset the
nvconfigparams to their default values:
host# sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 -y reset Reset configuration for device /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0? (y/n) [n] : y Applying... Done! -I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations.
- Skip this step if your BlueField DPU is Ethernet only. Please refer to Supported Platforms to learn your DPU type.
If you have a VPI DPU, the default link type of the ports will be configured to IB. To verify your link type, run:
host# sudo mst start host# sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 -e q | grep -i link_type Configurations: Default Current Next Boot * LINK_TYPE_P1 IB(1) ETH(2) IB(1) * LINK_TYPE_P2 IB(1) ETH(2) IB(1)Note:
If your DPU is Ethernet capable only, then the sudo mlxconfig -d <device> command will not provide an output.
host# sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 s LINK_TYPE_P1=2 LINK_TYPE_P2=2
- Verify that RShim is active.
host# sudo systemctl status rshim
active (running). If RShim service does not launch automatically, run:
host# sudo systemctl enable rshim host# sudo systemctl start rshim
- Assign a dynamic IP to
tmfifo_net0interface (RShim host interface).Note:
Skip this step if you are installing the DOCA image on multiple DPUs.
host# ifconfig tmfifo_net0 192.168.100.1 netmask 255.255.255.252 up
3.5. Installing Software on DPU
Users have two options for installing DOCA on the DPU:
- Upgrading the full DOCA image on the DPU (recommended) - this option overwrites the entire boot partition.
- Upgrading DOCA local repo package on the DPU – this option upgrades DOCA components without overwriting the boot partition. Use this option to preserve configurations or files on the DPU itself.
3.5.1. Installing Full DOCA Image on DPU
This installation sets up the OVS bridge.
If you are installing DOCA on multiple DPUs, skip to section Installing Full DOCA Image on Multiple DPUs.
This step overwrites the entire boot partition.
3.5.1.1. Option 1 - No Pre-defined Password
To set the password in advance, proceed to Option 2.
BFB installation is executed as follows:
host# sudo bfb-install --rshim <rshimN> --bfb <image_path.bfb>
Where
rshimN is
rshim0 if you only have one DPU. You may run the following command to verify:
host# ls -la /dev/ | grep rshim
3.5.1.2. Option 2 - Set Pre-defined Password
Ubuntu users can provide a unique password that will be applied at the end of the BlueField software image installation. This password needs to be defined in a
bf.cfg configuration file.
To set the password for the "ubuntu" user:
- Create password hash. Run:
host# openssl passwd -1 Password: Verifying - Password: $1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1
- Add the password hash in quotes to the
bf.cfgfile:
host# sudo vim bf.cfg ubuntu_PASSWORD='$1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1'
--configflag to provide the file containing the password:
host# sudo bfb-install --rshim <rshimN> --bfb <image_path.bfb> --config bf.cfg
Note:
If
--configis not used, then upon first login to the BlueField device, users will be asked to update their password.
host# sudo bfb-install --rshim rshim0 --bfb DOCA_<version>-aarch64.bfb --config bf.cfg Pushing bfb 1.08GiB 0:00:57 [19.5MiB/s] [ <=> ] Collecting BlueField booting status. Press Ctrl+C to stop… INFO[BL2]: start INFO[BL2]: DDR POST passed INFO[BL2]: UEFI loaded INFO[BL31]: start INFO[BL31]: runtime INFO[UEFI]: eMMC init INFO[UEFI]: eMMC probed INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum start INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum end INFO[MISC]: Ubuntu installation started INFO[MISC]: Installation finished INFO[MISC]: Rebooting...
3.5.2. Installing Full DOCA Image on Multiple DPUs
On a host with multiple DPUs, the BFB image can be installed on all of them using the
multi-bfb-install script.
host# ./multi-bfb-install --bfb <bfb-file> --password <password>
This script detects the number of RShim devices and configures them statically.
- For Ubuntu – the script creates a configuration file
/etc/netplan/20-tmfifo.yaml
- For CentOS/RHEL 7.6 – the script creates a configuration file
/etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-br_tmfifo
- For CentOS/RHEL 8.0 and 8.2 – the script installs bridge-utils package to use the command
brctl, creates bridge
tm-brand connects all RShim interfaces to it
After the installation is complete, the configuration of the bridge and each RShim interface can be observed using
ifconfig. The expected result is to see the IP on the bridge
tm-br configured to
192.168.100.1 with subnet
255.255.255.0.
To log into BlueField with
rshim0, run:
ssh ubuntu@192.168.100.2
For each RShim after that, add 1 to the fourth octet of the IP address (e.g.,
ubuntu@192.168.100.3 for
rshim1,
ubuntu@192.168.100.4 for
rshim2, etc).
The script burns a new MAC address to each DPU and configures a new IP, 192.168.100.x, as described earlier.
3.5.3. Installing DOCA Local Repo Package on DPU
If you have already installed BlueField image, be aware that the DOCA SDK, Runtime, and Tools are already contained in the BFB, and this installation is not mandatory. If you have not installed the BlueField image and wish to update DOCA Local Repo package, proceed with the following procedure.
Before installing DOCA on the target DPU, make sure the out-of-band interface (mgmt) is connected to the Internet.
- Download the DOCA SDK, DOCA Runtime, and DOCA Tools package from section Installation Files.
- Copy deb repo package into BlueField. Run:
host# sudo scp -r doca-repo-aarch64-ubuntu2004-local_<version>_arm64.deb ubuntu@192.168.100.2:/tmp/
- Unpack the deb repo. Run:
dpu# sudo dpkg -i doca-dpu-repo-ubuntu2004-local_<version>_arm64.deb
- Run apt update:
dpu# sudo apt-get update
- Check for any DOCA package content upgrade. Run:
dpu# sudo apt install doca-runtime dpu# sudo apt install doca-tools dpu# sudo apt install doca-sdk
3.5.4. Updating DOCA Local Repo Package on DPU
Do not perform the following if you have already performed the steps under Installing DOCA Local Repo Package on DPU.
To upgrade the DPU software to DOCA_1.5.1_BSP_3.9.3_Ubuntu_20.04-4.2211-LTS version from DOCA_1.5.0_BSP_3.9.3_Ubuntu_20.04-11:
- Run the following:
# wget -qO - https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/lts/latest/ubuntu20.04/aarch64/GPG-KEY-Mellanox.pub | sudo apt-key add - # sudo apt update # sudo apt-mark hold linux-tools-bluefield linux-image-bluefield linux-bluefield linux-headers-bluefield linux-libc-dev linux-tools-common # sudo apt upgrade
- Download and install the
mlxbf-bootimagesDEB file which includes the DPU's UEFI/ATF and set the right image type ("dev" vs "prod"):
# IMAGE_TYPE=dev # wget -P /tmp -r --no-verbose --no-directories -l1 --no-parent -A 'mlxbf-bootimages_*_arm64.deb' https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/bluefield/latest/bootimages/${IMAGE_TYPE}/ # dpkg -i /tmp/mlxbf-bootimages_*_arm64.deb
- Upgrade UEFI/ATF (included in
mlxbf-bootimagesDEB package) on the boot partition, run:
# bfrec --bootctl --policy dual # bfrec --capsule /lib/firmware/mellanox/boot/capsule/boot_update2.cap --policy dual # reboot
- Update NIC firmware according to Upgrading Firmware.
3.6. Upgrading Firmware
If multiple DPUs are installed, the following steps must be performed on all of them after BFB installation.
To upgrade firmware:
- SSH to your BlueField device via 192.168.100.2 (preconfigured).
Note:
If multiple DPUs are installed, the tmfifo IP interface does not have to be 192.168.100.2. The last octate changes and depends on the RShim number.
The default credentials for Ubuntu are as follows:
- Username:
ubuntu
- Password:
ubuntuor a unique password that you set in
bf.cfg
For example:
host# ssh ubuntu@192.168.100.2 Password: <configured-password>
- Username:
- Upgrade firmware in BlueField DPU. Run:
dpu# sudo /opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/mlnx_fw_updater.pl --force-fw-update
Device #1: ---------- Device Type: BlueField-2 [...] Versions: Current Available FW <Old_FW> <New_FW>
- For the firmware upgrade to take effect:
- Run the following command on the BlueField DPU and host:
dpu# sudo mst start
- Query the available reset flows:
dpu# sudo mlxfwreset -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 q
Reset-levels: ... Reset-types (relevant only for reset-levels 3,4): ... Reset-sync (relevant only for reset-level 3): 0: Tool is the owner -Supported (default) 1: Driver is the owner -Supported
- If
reset-sync 1is not supported or if mlxfwreset failed, perform host power cycle. Otherwise, trigger reset by running the following:
dpu# sudo mlxfwreset -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 --sync 1 -y resetNote:
The entire DPU will experience reset.
- Run the following command on the BlueField DPU and host:
3.7. Post-installation Procedure
- Restart the driver. Run:
host# sudo /etc/init.d/openibd restart Unloading HCA driver: [ OK ] Loading HCA driver and Access Layer: [ OK ]
- Configure the physical function (PF) interfaces.
host# sudo ifconfig <interface-1> <network-1/mask> up host# sudo ifconfig <interface-2> <network-2/mask> up
host# sudo ifconfig p2p1 192.168.200.32/24 up host# sudo ifconfig p2p2 192.168.201.32/24 up
Users wishing to build their own customized BlueField OS image can use the BFB build environment. Please refer to the bfb-build project in this GitHub webpage for more information.
For a customized BlueField OS image to boot on the UEFI secure-boot-enabled DPU (default DPU secure boot setting), the OS must be either signed with an existing key in the UEFI DB (e.g., the Microsoft key), or UEFI secure boot must be disabled. Please refer to the Secure Boot section and its subpages of the NVIDIA BlueField DPU Platform Operating System Documentation for more details.
For full instructions about setting up a development environment, refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Developer Guide.
6.1. Installing CUDA on NVIDIA Converged Accelerator
NVIDIA® CUDA® is a parallel computing platform and programming model developed by NVIDIA for general computing GPUs.
This section details the necessary steps to set up CUDA on your environment. This section assumes that a BFB image has already been installed on your environment. To install CUDA on your converged accelerator:
- Download and install the latest NVIDIA Data Center GPU driver.
- Download and install CUDA.
Downloading CUDA includes the latest NVIDIA Data Center GPU driver and CUDA toolkit. For more information about CUDA and driver compatibility please refer to NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit Release Notes.
6.1.1. Configuring Operation Mode
There are two modes that the NVIDIA Converged Accelerator may operate in:
- Standard mode (default) – the BlueField DPU and the GPU operate separately
- BlueField-X mode – the GPU is exposed to the DPU and is no longer visible on the host
To verify which mode the system is operating in, run:
host# sudo mst start
host# sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 q PCI_DOWNSTREAM_PORT_OWNER[4]
Standard mode output:
Device #1:
[…]
Configurations: Next Boot
PCI_DOWNSTREAM_PORT_OWNER[4] DEVICE_DEFAULT(0)
BlueField-X mode output:
Device #1:
[…]
Configurations: Next Boot
PCI_DOWNSTREAM_PORT_OWNER[4] EMBEDDED_CPU(15)
To configure BlueField-X mode, run:
host# mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 s PCI_DOWNSTREAM_PORT_OWNER[4]=0xF
To configure standard mode, run:
host# mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 s PCI_DOWNSTREAM_PORT_OWNER[4]=0x0
Power cycle is required for configuration to take effect. To power cycle the host run:
host# ipmitool power cycle
6.1.2. Downloading and Installing CUDA Toolkit and Driver
This section details the necessary steps to set up CUDA on your environment. It assumes that a BFB image has already been installed on your environment.
- Install CUDA by visiting the CUDA Toolkit 11.6.2 Downloads webpage.
Note:
Select the Linux distribution and version relevant for your environment.
- Test that the driver installation completed successfully. Run:
nvidia-smi Tue Apr 5 13:37:59 2022 +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | NVIDIA-SMI 510.47.03 Driver Version: 510.47.03 CUDA Version: 11.6 | |-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | GPU Name Persistence-M| Bus-Id Disp.A | Volatile Uncorr. ECC | | Fan Temp Perf Pwr:Usage/Cap| Memory-Usage | GPU-Util Compute M. | | | | MIG M. | |===============================+======================+======================| | 0 NVIDIA BF A10 Off | 00000000:06:00.0 Off | 0 | | 0% 43C P0 N/A / 225W | 0MiB / 23028MiB | 0% Default | | | | N/A | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Processes: | | GPU GI CI PID Type Process name GPU Memory | | ID ID Usage | |=============================================================================| | No running processes found | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
- Verify that the installation completed successfully.
Note:
- Download CUDA samples repo. Run:
dpu# git clone https://github.com/NVIDIA/cuda-samples.git
- Build and run
vectorAddCUDA sample. Run:
dpu# cd cuda-samples/Samples/0_Introduction/vectorAdd dpu# make dpu# ./vectorAdd
If the
vectorAddsample works as expected, it should output "Test Passed".Note:
If it seems that the GPU is slow or stuck, stop execution and run:
dpu# sudo setpci -v -d ::0302 800.L=201 # CPL_VC0 = 32
- Download CUDA samples repo. Run:
6.1.3. GPUDirect RDMA
To enable GPUDirect RDMA with a network card on NVIDIA Converged Accelerator, you need an additional kernel module. Run:
dpu# sudo modprobe nvidia-peermem
6.1.4. DPDK GPUDEV
To enable CPU map GPU memory feature in DPDK's gpudev library, you need the GDRCopy library and driver to be installed on your system.
- Install GDRCopy library. Run:
dpu# git clone https://github.com/NVIDIA/gdrcopy.git
- Install dependencies.
- For RHEL:
# DKMs can be installed from epel-release. See https://fedoraproject.org/wiki/EPEL. dpu# sudo yum install dkms check check-devel subunit subunit-devel
- For Debian:
dpu# sudo apt install check libsubunit0 libsubunit-dev
- For RHEL:
- Build the library and install the driver. Run:
dpu# cd gdrcopy dpu# make # Launch gdrdrv kernel module on the system dpu# ./insmod.sh
- Setup GDRCopy path. Run:
dpu# export GDRCOPY_PATH_L=/path/to/libgdrapiNote:
In general, the path to libgdrapi is
/path/to/gdrcopy/src/.
6.2. Installing Rivermax on DPU
NVIDIA® Rivermax® offers a unique IP-based solution for any media and data streaming scenario.
DOCA supports compatible Rivermax libraries that can be installed via SDKM to provide the best user experience.
For additional details and guidelines, please visit the NVIDIA Rivermax SDK product page.
Notice
This document is provided for information purposes only and shall not be regarded as a warranty of a certain functionality, condition, or quality of a product. NVIDIA Corporation nor any of its direct or indirect subsidiaries and affiliates (collectively: “NVIDIA”) make no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document and assume no responsibility for any errors contained herein. NVIDIA shall have no liability for the consequences or use of such information or for any infringement of patents or other rights of third parties that may result from its use. This document is not a commitment to develop, release, or deliver any Material (defined below), code, or functionality.
NVIDIA reserves the right to make corrections, modifications, enhancements, improvements, and any other changes to this document, at any time without notice.
Customer should obtain the latest relevant information before placing orders and should verify that such information is current and complete.
NVIDIA products are sold subject to the NVIDIA standard terms and conditions of sale supplied at the time of order acknowledgement, unless otherwise agreed in an individual sales agreement signed by authorized representatives of NVIDIA and customer (“Terms of Sale”). NVIDIA hereby expressly objects to applying any customer general terms and conditions with regards to the purchase of the NVIDIA product referenced in this document. No contractual obligations are formed either directly or indirectly by this document.
NVIDIA products are not designed, authorized, or warranted to be suitable for use in medical, military, aircraft, space, or life support equipment, nor in applications where failure or malfunction of the NVIDIA product can reasonably be expected to result in personal injury, death, or property or environmental damage. NVIDIA accepts no liability for inclusion and/or use of NVIDIA products in such equipment or applications and therefore such inclusion and/or use is at customer’s own risk.
NVIDIA makes no representation or warranty that products based on this document will be suitable for any specified use. Testing of all parameters of each product is not necessarily performed by NVIDIA. It is customer’s sole responsibility to evaluate and determine the applicability of any information contained in this document, ensure the product is suitable and fit for the application planned by customer, and perform the necessary testing for the application in order to avoid a default of the application or the product. Weaknesses in customer’s product designs may affect the quality and reliability of the NVIDIA product and may result in additional or different conditions and/or requirements beyond those contained in this document. NVIDIA accepts no liability related to any default, damage, costs, or problem which may be based on or attributable to: (i) the use of the NVIDIA product in any manner that is contrary to this document or (ii) customer product designs.
No license, either expressed or implied, is granted under any NVIDIA patent right, copyright, or other NVIDIA intellectual property right under this document. Information published by NVIDIA regarding third-party products or services does not constitute a license from NVIDIA to use such products or services or a warranty or endorsement thereof. Use of such information may require a license from a third party under the patents or other intellectual property rights of the third party, or a license from NVIDIA under the patents or other intellectual property rights of NVIDIA.
Reproduction of information in this document is permissible only if approved in advance by NVIDIA in writing, reproduced without alteration and in full compliance with all applicable export laws and regulations, and accompanied by all associated conditions, limitations, and notices.
THIS DOCUMENT AND ALL NVIDIA DESIGN SPECIFICATIONS, REFERENCE BOARDS, FILES, DRAWINGS, DIAGNOSTICS, LISTS, AND OTHER DOCUMENTS (TOGETHER AND SEPARATELY, “MATERIALS”) ARE BEING PROVIDED “AS IS.” NVIDIA MAKES NO WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED, IMPLIED, STATUTORY, OR OTHERWISE WITH RESPECT TO THE MATERIALS, AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF NONINFRINGEMENT, MERCHANTABILITY, AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. TO THE EXTENT NOT PROHIBITED BY LAW, IN NO EVENT WILL NVIDIA BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, HOWEVER CAUSED AND REGARDLESS OF THE THEORY OF LIABILITY, ARISING OUT OF ANY USE OF THIS DOCUMENT, EVEN IF NVIDIA HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. Notwithstanding any damages that customer might incur for any reason whatsoever, NVIDIA’s aggregate and cumulative liability towards customer for the products described herein shall be limited in accordance with the Terms of Sale for the product.
Trademarks
NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, and Mellanox are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Mellanox Technologies Ltd. and/or NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and in other countries. The registered trademark Linux® is used pursuant to a sublicense from the Linux Foundation, the exclusive licensee of Linus Torvalds, owner of the mark on a world¬wide basis. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.
Copyright
© 2022 NVIDIA Corporation & affiliates. All rights reserved.