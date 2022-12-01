Release Notes
NVIDIA DOCA Release Notes
NVIDIA DOCA SDK release notes containing information on new features, bug fixes, and known issues.
Refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for information on:
- Setting up NVIDIA DOCA SDK on your BlueField DPU
- Supported BlueField platforms
4.1. DOCA Packages
|Device
|Component
|Version
|Description
|
Host
|DOCA SDK
|1.5.1
|Software development kit package for developing host software
|DOCA Runtime
|1.5.1
|Runtime libraries required to run DOCA-based software applications on host
|DOCA Tools
|1.5.1
|Tools for developers and administrators on host
|
Arm emulated (QEMU) development container
|3.9.3.1
|Linux-based BlueField Arm emulated container for developers
|
Target BlueField-2 DPU (Arm)
|BlueField BSP
|3.9.3.1
|BlueField image and firmware
|DOCA SDK
|1.5.1
|Software development kit packages for developing Arm software
|DOCA Runtime
|1.5.1
|Runtime libraries requied to run DOCA-based software applications on Arm
|DOCA Tools
|1.5.1
|Tools for developers and administrators for Arm target
4.2. Supported Operating System
The operating system supported on the BlueField DPU is Ubuntu 20.04. The following operating systems are supported on the host machine:
- Ubuntu 18.04/20.04/22.04
- CentOS/RHEL 7.6/8.0/8.2
- Rocky 8.6
- Debian 10.8
4.3. Supported Kernel Versions
Only the following generic kernel versions are supported for DOCA local repo package for host installation (whether by SDKM or manually).
|Host Operation System
|Kernel Support
|Arch Support
|CentOS 7.6
|4.14.0-115.el7a.aarch64
|aarch64
|3.10.0-957.el7.x86_64
|x86
|CentOS 8.0
|4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64
|CentOS 8.2
|4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64
|RHEL 7.6
|3.10.0-957.el7.x86_64
|RHEL 8.0
|4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64
|RHEL 8.2
|4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64
|Rocky 8.6
|4.18.0-372.9.1.el8.x86_64
|Ubuntu 18.04
|4.15.0-20-generic
|Ubuntu 20.04
|5.4.0-26-generic
|Ubuntu 22.04
|5.15.0-52-generic
|Debian 10.8
|4.19.0-14-amd64
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:
- E-mail: enterprisesupport@nvidia.com
- Enterprise Support page: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/support/enterprise
Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.
The following table lists the known issues and limitations for this release of DOCA SDK.
|Reference
|Description
|3282113
|Description: Some DPUs experience AN issue with the clock settings after installing a BlueField OS in an HBN setting in which the date reverts back to "Thu Sep 8, 2022".
|Workaround: Issue the following commands to enable NTP and sync the clock:
|Keyword: HBN; Time; NTP
|Reported in version: 1.5.1
|3274589
|Description: To install DOCA on an Ubuntu 22.04 host, use the following command:
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: Installation; Ubuntu 22.04; OVS; openvswitch-switch
|Reported in version: 1.5.1
|3274589
|Description: Comm channel fails to initiated in Rocky Linux.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: Comm channel; Rocky
|Reported in version: 1.5.1
|3270534
|Description: The Security Gateway reference application fails to forward traffic when used with a ConnectX setup in full-offload mode.
|Workaround: Change the number of queues passed to
doca_flow_init() at the application level instead of using the current value.
|Keyword: Security Gateway; IPSec; flow
|Reported in version: 1.5.1
|3264749
|Description: In Rocky and CentOS 8.2 inbox-kernel BFBs, RegEx requires the following extra huge page configuration for it to function properly:
If these commands have executed successfully you should see
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: RegEx; hugepages
|Reported in version: 1.5.1
|3168683
|Description: If many interfaces are participating in EVPN/routing, it is possible for the routing process to run out of memory.
|Workaround: Have a maximum of 8 VF interfaces participating in routing/VXLAN.
|Keyword: HBN; routing; memory
|Reported in version: 1.5.0
|3240785
|Description: DTS might fail to connect to DPE if started after DTS is already running.
|Workaround: Start the DTS container only after starting DPE.
|Keyword: DTS; DPE; BlueMan
|Reported in version: 1.5.0
|3250391
|Description: dpdk_queues_and_ports_init fails when given 0 DPDK ports.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: doca_dpi_grpc server; DPDK
|Reported in version: 1.5.0
|3219539
|Description: TC rules are programmed by OVS to map uplink and host representor ports to HBN service. These rules are ageable and can result in packets needing to get software forwarded periodically to refresh the rules.
|Workaround: The timeout value can be adjusted by changing the OVS parameter other_config : max-idle as documented here. The shipped default value is 10000ms (10s).
|Keyword: HBN; SFC; aging
|Reported in version: 1.5.0
|3184745
|Description: The command nv show interface <intf> acl does not show correct information if there are multiple ACLs bound to the interface.
|Workaround: Use the command nv show interface <intf> to view the ACLs bound to an interface.
|Keyword: HBN; ACLs
|Reported in version: 1.5.0
|3158934
|Description: Deleting an NVUE user by removing their password file and restarting the decrypt-user-add service on the HBN container does not work.
|Workaround: Either respawn the container after deleting the file, or delete the password file corresponding to the user by running userdel -r username.
|Keyword: HBN; user deletion
|Reported in version: 1.5.0
|3191433
|Description: ECMP selection for the underlay path uses the ingress port and identifies uplink ports via round robin. This may not result in uniform spread of the traffic.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: HBN; ECMP
|Reported in version: 1.5.0
|3185003
|Description: When a packet is encapsulated with a VXLAN header, it adds extra bytes which may cause the packet to exceed the MTU of link. Typically, the packet would be fragmented but its silently dropped and no fragmentation happens.
|Workaround: Make sure that the MTU on the uplink port is always 50 bytes more than host ports so that even after adding VXLAN headers, ingress packets do not exceed the MTU.
|Keyword: HBN; MTU; VXLAN
|Reported in version: 1.5.0
|3184905
|Description: On VXLAN encapsulation, the DF flag is not propagated to the outer header. Such a packet may be truncated when forwarded in the kernel, and it may be dropped when hardware offloaded.
|Workaround: Make sure that the MTU on the uplink port is always 50 bytes more than host ports so that even after adding VXLAN headers, ingress packets do not exceed the MTU.
|Keyword: HBN; VXLAN
|Reported in version: 1.5.0
|3188688
|Description: When stopping the container using the command crictl stop an error may be reported because the command uses a timeout of 0 which is not enough to stop all the processes in the HBN container.
|Workaround: Pass a timeout value when stopping the HBN container by running:
|Keyword: HBN; timeout
|Reported in version: 1.5.0
|3129749
|Description: The same ACL rule cannot be applied in both the inbound and outbound direction on a port.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: HBN; ACLs
|Reported in version: 1.5.0
|3126560
|Description: The system's time zone cannot be modified using NVUE in the HBN container.
|Workaround: The timezone can be manually changed by symlinking the /etc/localtime file to a binary time zone's identifier in the /usr/share/zoneinfo directory. For example:
|Keyword: HBN; time zone; NVUE
|Reported in version: 1.5.0
|3118204
|Description: Auto-BGP functionality (where the ASN does not need to be configured but is dynamically inferred by the system based on the system's role as a leaf or spine device) is not supported on HBN.
|Workaround: If BGP is configured and used on HBN, the BGP ASN must be manually configured.
|Keyword: HBN; BGP
|Reported in version: 1.5.0
|3233088
|Description: Since checksum calculation is offloaded to the hardware (not done by the kernel), it is expected to see an incorrect checksum in the tcpdump for locally generated, outgoing packets. BGP keepalives and updates are some of the packets that show such incorrect checksum in tcpdump.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: HBN; BGP
|Reported in version: 1.5.0
|3240153
|Description: DOCA kernel support only works on a non-default kernel.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: Kernel
|Reported in version: 1.5.0
|3239668
|Description: The l2_reflector reference application fails to start due to missing libflexio.so library.
|Workaround: Define LD_LIBRARY_PATH as specified in the NVIDIA DOCA Troubleshooting Guide.
|Keyword: FlexIO; DOCA applications; l2_reflector
|Reported in version: 1.5.0
|3239630
|Description: FlexIO sample flexio_rpc fails to compile.
|Workaround: Add the following at line 34 in the file /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/flexio/flexio_rpc/meson.build:
|Keyword: FlexIO; DOCA samples; flexio_rpc
|Reported in version: 1.5.0
|3217627
|Description: The doca_devinfo_rep_list_create API returns success on the host instead of "Operation not supported".
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: DOCA core; InfiniBand
|Reported in version: 1.5.0
|3048250
|Description: When configuring the DPU to operate in NIC Mode, the following parameters must be set to default (i.e., =0): HIDE_PORT2_PF, NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE, and VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_ENABLE.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: DPU operation mode
|Reported in version: 1.3.0
|3049879
|Description: When reloading (ifreload) an empty /etc/network/interfaces file, the previously created interfaces are not deleted.
|Workaround: To delete all previously created interfaces, at least one interface must be present in /etc/network/interfaces. The following configuration can be used as a safe "empty" file to delete all other virtual devices:
|Keyword: HBN; unsupported NVUE commands
|Reported in version: 1.3.0
|2821785
|Description: Due to disabled backend foundation units, some commands show 500 INTERNAL SERVER ERROR/ 404 NOT FOUND. These commands are related to features or sub-systems which are not supported on HBN.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: HBN; unsupported NVUE commands
|Reported in version: 1.3.0
|2821785
|Description: MAC addresses are not learned in the hardware but only in software. This may affect performance in pure L2 unicast traffic. This should not affect performance of IPv4/IPv6 traffic or L2 control traffic (i.e., STP, LLDP).
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: HBN
|Reported in version: 1.3.0
|2828838
|Description: NetworkManager and other services not directly related to HBN may display the following message in syslog:
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: HBN
|Reported in version: 1.3.0
