Class InputContext
Defined in File io_context.hpp
Derived Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFInputContext(Class GXFInputContext)
class InputContext
Class to hold the input context.
This class provides the interface to receive the input data from the operator.
Subclassed by holoscan::gxf::GXFInputContext
Public Functions
inline InputContext(Operator *op, std::unordered_map<std::string, std::unique_ptr<IOSpec>> &inputs)
Construct a new InputContext object.
- Parameters
op – The pointer to the operator that this context is associated with.
inputs – The references to the map of the input specs.
inline explicit InputContext(Operator *op)
Construct a new InputContext object.
inputs for the InputContext will be set to op->spec()->inputs()
- Parameters
op – The pointer to the operator that this context is associated with.
inline Operator *op() const
Return the operator that this context is associated with.
- Returns
The pointer to the operator.
inline std::unordered_map<std::string, std::unique_ptr<IOSpec>> &inputs() const
Return the reference to the map of the input specs.
- Returns
The reference to the map of the input specs.
Receive a shared pointer to the message data from the input port with the given name.
If the operator has a single input port, the name of the input port can be omitted.
If the input port with the given name and type (
DataT) is available, it will return a shared pointer to the data (
std::shared_ptr<DataT>) from the input port. Otherwise, it will return a null shared pointer.
Example:
class PingRxOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(PingRxOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator) PingRxOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.input<ValueData>("in"); } void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext&, ExecutionContext&) override { // The type of `value` is `std::shared_ptr
`auto value = op_input.receive<ValueData>("in"); if (value) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Message received (value: {})", value->data()); } } };
- Template Parameters
- Parameters
- Returns
DataT – The type of the data to receive.
name – The name of the input port to receive the data from.
The shared pointer to the data.
template<typename DataT, typename = std::enable_if_t<holoscan::is_one_of_v<DataT, holoscan::gxf::Entity>>>
inline DataT receive(const char *name)
Receive message data (GXF Entity) from the input port with the given name.
This method is for interoperability with the GXF Codelet.
If the operator has a single input port, the name of the input port can be omitted.
If the input port with the given name and the type (
nvidia::gxf::Entity) is available, it will return the message data (
holoscan::gxf::Entity) from the input port. Otherwise, it will return an empty Entity or throw an exception if it fails to parse the message data.
Example:
class PingRxOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(PingRxOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator) PingRxOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.input<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("in"); } void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext&, ExecutionContext&) override { // The type of `in_entity` is 'holoscan::gxf::Entity'. auto in_entity = op_input.receive<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("in"); if (in_entity) { // Process with `in_entity`. // ... } } };
- Template Parameters
- Parameters
- Throws
- Returns
DataT – The type of the data to receive. It should be
holoscan::gxf::Entity.
name – The name of the input port to receive the data from.
std::runtime_error – if it fails to parse the message data from the input port with the given type (
DataT).
The entity object (
holoscan::gxf::Entity).
template<typename DataT, typename = std::enable_if_t<holoscan::is_one_of_v<DataT, std::any>>>
inline std::any receive(const char *name)
Receive message data (std::any) from the input port with the given name.
This method is for interoperability with arbitrary data types.
If the operator has a single input port, the name of the input port can be omitted.
If the input port with the given name is available, it will return the message data (either
holoscan::gxf::Entityor
std::shared_ptr<T>) from the input port. Otherwise, it will return a
std::anyobject with the
std::nullptr.
Example:
class PingRxOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(PingRxOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator) PingRxOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.input<std::any>("in"); } void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext&, ExecutionContext&) override { // The type of `in_any` is 'std::any'. auto in_any = op_input.receive<std::any>("in"); auto& in_any_type = in_any.type(); if (in_any_type == typeid(holoscan::gxf::Entity)) { auto in_entity = std::any_cast<holoscan::gxf::Entity>(in_any); // Process with `in_entity`. // ... } else if (in_any_type == typeid(std::shared_ptr<ValueData>)) { auto in_message = std::any_cast<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>(in_any); // Process with `in_message`. // ... } else if (in_any_type == typeid(nullptr_t)) { // No message is available. } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Invalid message type: {}", in_any_type.name()); return; } } };
- Template Parameters
- Parameters
- Returns
DataT – The type of the data to receive. It should be
holoscan::gxf::Entity.
name – The name of the input port to receive the data from.
The std::any object (
holoscan::gxf::Entity,
std::shared_ptr<T>, or
std::nullptr).
Receive a vector of the shared pointers to the message data from the receivers with the given name.
If the parameter (of type
std::vector<IOSpec*>) with the given name is available, it will return a vector of the shared pointers to the data (
std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataT>>) from the input port. Otherwise, it will return an empty vector. The vector can have empty shared pointers if the data of the corresponding input port is not available.
Example:
class ProcessTensorOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(ProcessTensorOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator) ProcessTensorOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.param(receivers_, "receivers", "Input Receivers", "List of input receivers.", {}); } void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override { auto in_messages = op_input.receive<std::vector<ValueData>("receivers"); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Received {} messages", in_messages.size()); // The type of `in_message` is 'std::vector
>'.
- Template Parameters
- Parameters
- Returns
DataT – The type of the data to receive.
name – The name of the receivers whose parameter type is ‘std::vector<IOSpec*>’.
The vector of the shared pointers to the data.
template<typename DataT, typename = std::enable_if_t<holoscan::is_vector_v<DataT> && holoscan::is_one_of_v<typename holoscan::type_info<DataT>::element_type, holoscan::gxf::Entity>>>
inline std::vector<holoscan::gxf::Entity> receive(const char *name)
Receive a vector of entities from the receivers with the given name.
This method is for interoperability with the GXF Codelet and is only available when the
DataTis
std::vector<holoscan::gxf::Entity>.
If the parameter (of type
std::vector<IOSpec*>) with the given name is available, it will return a vector of entities (
std::vector<holoscan::gxf::Entity>). Otherwise, it will return an empty vector. The vector can have empty entities if the data of the corresponding input port is not available.
Example:
class ProcessTensorOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(ProcessTensorOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator) ProcessTensorOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.param(receivers_, "receivers", "Input Receivers", "List of input receivers.", {}); } void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override { auto in_messages = op_input.receive<std::vector<holoscan::gxf::Entity>>("receivers"); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Received {} messages", in_messages.size()); // in_message's type is 'holoscan::gxf::Entity'. auto& in_message = in_messages[0]; if (in_message) { // Process with 'in_message' here. } } private: Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>> receivers_; };
- Template Parameters
- Parameters
- Returns
DataT – The type of the data to receive.
name – The name of the receivers whose parameter type is ‘std::vector<IOSpec*>’.
The vector of entities (
std::vector<holoscan::gxf::Entity>).
template<typename DataT, typename = std::enable_if_t<holoscan::is_vector_v<DataT> && holoscan::is_one_of_v<typename holoscan::type_info<DataT>::element_type, std::any>>>
inline std::vector<std::any> receive(const char *name)
Receive a vector of entities from the receivers with the given name.
If the parameter (of type
std::vector<IOSpec*>) with the given name is available, it will return a vector of entities (
std::vector<std::any>) from the receivers. Otherwise, it will return an empty vector.
Example:
class ProcessTensorOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(ProcessTensorOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator) ProcessTensorOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.param(receivers_, "receivers", "Input Receivers", "List of input receivers.", {}); } void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override { auto in_any_vector = op_input.receive<std::vector<std::any>>("receivers"); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Received {} messages", in_any_vector.size()); if (in_any_vector.empty()) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("No input messages received."); return; } // in_any's type is 'std::any'. auto& in_any = in_any_vector[0]; auto& in_any_type = in_any.type(); if (in_any_type == typeid(holoscan::gxf::Entity)) { auto in_entity = std::any_cast<holoscan::gxf::Entity>(in_any); // Process with `in_entity`. // ... } else if (in_any_type == typeid(std::shared_ptr<ValueData>)) { auto in_message = std::any_cast<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>(in_any); // Process with `in_message`. // ... } else if (in_any_type == typeid(nullptr_t)) { // No message is available. } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Invalid message type: {}", in_any_type.name()); return; } } private: Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>> receivers_; };
- Template Parameters
- Parameters
- Returns
DataT – The type of the data to receive.
name – The name of the receivers whose parameter type is ‘std::vector<IOSpec*>’.
The vector of entities (
std::vector<std::any>).
Protected Functions
inline virtual std::any receive_impl(const char *name = nullptr, bool no_error_message = false)
The implementation of the
receivemethod.
Depending on the type of the data, this method receives a message from the input port with the given name.
- Parameters
name – The name of the input port.
no_error_message – Whether to print an error message when the input port is not found.
- Returns
The data received from the input port.
Protected Attributes
- Operator *op_ = nullptr
The operator that this context is associated with.
- std::unordered_map<std::string, std::unique_ptr<IOSpec>> &inputs_
The inputs.
- inline InputContext(Operator *op, std::unordered_map<std::string, std::unique_ptr<IOSpec>> &inputs)