NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
Template Class MetaParameter

Class Documentation

template<typename ValueT>
class MetaParameter

Class to define a parameter.

Public Functions

MetaParameter() = default

inline explicit MetaParameter(ValueT &value)

Construct a new MetaParameter object.

Parameters

value – The value of the parameter.

inline explicit MetaParameter(ValueT &&value)

Construct a new MetaParameter object.

Parameters

value – The value of the parameter.

inline MetaParameter &operator=(const ValueT &value)

Define the assignment operator.

Parameters

value – The value of the parameter.

Returns

The reference to the parameter.

inline MetaParameter &&operator=(ValueT &&value)

Define the assignment operator.

Parameters

value – The value of the parameter.

Returns

The reference to the parameter.

inline const std::string &key() const

Get the key (name) of the parameter.

Returns

The key (name) of the parameter.

inline const std::string &headline() const

Get the headline of the parameter.

Returns

The headline of the parameter.

inline const std::string &description() const

Get the description of the parameter.

Returns

The description of the parameter.

inline bool has_value() const

Check whether the parameter contains a value.

Returns

true if the parameter contains a value.

inline ValueT &get()

Get the value of the parameter.

Returns

The reference to the value of the parameter.

inline void set_default_value()

Set the default value object if the parameter does not contain a value.

inline ValueT &default_value()

Return the default value object.

Returns

The default value object.

inline bool has_default_value() const

Check whether the parameter contains a default value.

Returns

true if the parameter contains a default value.

inline operator ValueT&()

Get the value of the argument.

Returns

The reference to the value of the parameter.

