Class Operator

Base class for all operators.

An operator is the most basic unit of work in Holoscan SDK. An Operator receives streaming data at an input port, processes it, and publishes it to one of its output ports.

This class is the base class for all operators. It provides the basic functionality for all operators.

Note This class is not intended to be used directly. Inherit from this class to create a new operator.

Subclassed by holoscan::ops::AJASourceOp, holoscan::ops::FormatConverterOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator, holoscan::ops::HolovizOp, holoscan::ops::MultiAIInferenceOp, holoscan::ops::MultiAIPostprocessorOp, holoscan::ops::PingRxOp, holoscan::ops::PingTxOp, holoscan::ops::SegmentationPostprocessorOp, holoscan::ops::VideoStreamRecorderOp, holoscan::ops::VideoStreamReplayerOp

Public Types

enum class OperatorType

Operator type used by the executor. Values: enumerator kNative Native operator. enumerator kGXF GXF operator.

Public Functions

template < typename ArgT , typename ... ArgsT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < ! std :: is_base_of_v < holoscan :: Operator , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > && ( std :: is_same_v < holoscan :: Arg , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > || std :: is_same_v < holoscan :: ArgList , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > || std :: is_base_of_v < holoscan :: Condition , typename holoscan :: type_info < ArgT > :: derived_type > || std :: is_base_of_v < holoscan :: Resource , typename holoscan :: type_info < ArgT > :: derived_type > ) > >

inline explicit Operator ( ArgT & & arg , ArgsT & & ... args )

Construct a new Operator object. Parameters args – The arguments to be passed to the operator.

Operator ( ) = default

~Operator ( ) override = default

inline OperatorType operator_type ( ) const

Get the operator type. Returns The operator type.

inline Operator & id ( int64_t id )

Set the Operator ID. Parameters id – The ID of the operator. Returns The reference to this operator.

inline Operator & name ( const std :: string & name )

Set the name of the operator. Parameters name – The name of the operator. Returns The reference to this operator.

inline Operator & fragment ( Fragment * fragment )

Set the fragment of the operator. Parameters fragment – The pointer to the fragment of the operator. Returns The reference to this operator.

inline Operator & spec ( const std :: shared_ptr < OperatorSpec > & spec )

Set the operator spec. Parameters spec – The operator spec. Returns The reference to this operator.

inline OperatorSpec * spec ( )

Get the operator spec. Returns The operator spec.

inline std :: shared_ptr < OperatorSpec > spec_shared ( )

Get the shared pointer to the operator spec. Returns The shared pointer to the operator spec.

template < typename ConditionT >

inline std :: shared_ptr < ConditionT > condition ( const std :: string & name )

Get a shared pointer to the Condition object. Parameters name – The name of the condition. Returns The reference to the Condition object. If the condition does not exist, return the nullptr.

inline std :: unordered_map < std :: string , std :: shared_ptr < Condition > > & conditions ( )

Get the conditions of the operator. Returns The conditions of the operator.

inline std :: unordered_map < std :: string , std :: shared_ptr < Resource > > & resources ( )

Get the resources of the operator. Returns The resources of the operator.

inline void add_arg ( const std :: shared_ptr < Condition > & arg )

Add a condition to the operator. Parameters arg – The condition to add.

inline void add_arg ( std :: shared_ptr < Condition > & & arg )

Add a condition to the operator. Parameters arg – The condition to add.

inline void add_arg ( const std :: shared_ptr < Resource > & arg )

Add a resource to the operator. Parameters arg – The resource to add.

inline void add_arg ( std :: shared_ptr < Resource > & & arg )

Add a resource to the operator. Parameters arg – The resource to add.

inline virtual void setup ( OperatorSpec & spec )

Define the operator specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the operator specification.

virtual void initialize ( ) override Initialize the operator. This function is called after the operator is created by holoscan::Fragment::make_operator().

inline virtual void start ( ) Implement the startup logic of the operator. This method is called multiple times over the lifecycle of the operator according to the order defined in the lifecycle, and used for heavy initialization tasks such as allocating memory resources.

inline virtual void stop ( ) Implement the shutdown logic of the operator. This method is called multiple times over the lifecycle of the operator according to the order defined in the lifecycle, and used for heavy deinitialization tasks such as deallocation of all resources previously assigned in start.

inline virtual void compute ( InputContext & op_input , OutputContext & op_output , ExecutionContext & context )

Implement the compute method. This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped. Parameters op_input – The input context of the operator.

op_output – The output context of the operator.

context – The execution context of the operator.

virtual YAML :: Node to_yaml_node ( ) const override

Get a YAML representation of the operator. Returns YAML node including type, specs, conditions and resources of the operator in addition to the base component properties.

inline int64_t id ( ) const

Get the identifier of the component. By default, the identifier is set to -1. It is set to a valid value when the component is initialized. With the default executor (GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID. Returns The identifier of the component.

inline const std :: string & name ( ) const

Get the name of the component. Returns The name of the component.

inline Fragment * fragment ( )

Get a pointer to Fragment object. Returns The Pointer to Fragment object.

inline void add_arg ( const Arg & arg )

Add an argument to the component. Parameters arg – The argument to add.

inline void add_arg ( Arg & & arg )

Add an argument to the component. Parameters arg – The argument to add.

inline void add_arg ( const ArgList & arg )

Add a list of arguments to the component. Parameters arg – The list of arguments to add.

inline void add_arg ( ArgList & & arg )

Add a list of arguments to the component. Parameters arg – The list of arguments to add.

Public Static Functions

template < typename typeT >

static inline void register_converter ( )

Register the argument setter for the given type. If the operator has an argument with a custom type, the argument setter must be registered using this method. The argument setter is used to set the value of the argument from the YAML configuration. This method can be called in the initialization phase of the operator (e.g., initialize() ). The example below shows how to register the argument setter for the custom type ( Vec3 ): Copy Copied! void MyOp::initialize() { register_converter<Vec3>(); } It is assumed that YAML::convert<T>::encode and YAML::convert<T>::decode are implemented for the given type. You need to specialize the YAML::convert<> template class. For example, suppose that you had a Vec3 class with the following members: Copy Copied! struct Vec3 { // make sure you have overloaded operator==() for the comparison double x, y, z; }; You can define the YAML::convert<Vec3> as follows in a ‘.cpp’ file: Copy Copied! namespace YAML { template<> struct convert<Vec3> { static Node encode(const Vec3& rhs) { Node node; node.push_back(rhs.x); node.push_back(rhs.y); node.push_back(rhs.z); return node; } static bool decode(const Node& node, Vec3& rhs) { if(!node.IsSequence() || node.size() != 3) { return false; } rhs.x = node[0].as<double>(); rhs.y = node[1].as<double>(); rhs.z = node[2].as<double>(); return true; } }; } Please refer to the yaml-cpp documentation for more details. Template Parameters typeT – The type of the argument to register.

Protected Attributes

OperatorType operator_type_ = OperatorType :: kNative The type of the operator.

std :: shared_ptr < OperatorSpec > spec_ The operator spec of the operator.

std :: unordered_map < std :: string , std :: shared_ptr < Condition > > conditions_ The conditions of the operator.

std :: unordered_map < std :: string , std :: shared_ptr < Resource > > resources_ The resources used by the operator.

Protected Static Functions