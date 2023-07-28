Class Operator
Base Type
public holoscan::Component(Class Component)
Derived Types
public holoscan::ops::AJASourceOp(Class AJASourceOp)
public holoscan::ops::FormatConverterOp(Class FormatConverterOp)
public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator(Class GXFOperator)
public holoscan::ops::HolovizOp(Class HolovizOp)
public holoscan::ops::MultiAIInferenceOp(Class MultiAIInferenceOp)
public holoscan::ops::MultiAIPostprocessorOp(Class MultiAIPostprocessorOp)
public holoscan::ops::PingRxOp(Class PingRxOp)
public holoscan::ops::PingTxOp(Class PingTxOp)
public holoscan::ops::SegmentationPostprocessorOp(Class SegmentationPostprocessorOp)
public holoscan::ops::VideoStreamRecorderOp(Class VideoStreamRecorderOp)
public holoscan::ops::VideoStreamReplayerOp(Class VideoStreamReplayerOp)
class Operator : public holoscan::Component
Base class for all operators.
An operator is the most basic unit of work in Holoscan SDK. An Operator receives streaming data at an input port, processes it, and publishes it to one of its output ports.
This class is the base class for all operators. It provides the basic functionality for all operators.Note
This class is not intended to be used directly. Inherit from this class to create a new operator.
Public Types
enum class OperatorType
Operator type used by the executor.
Values:
- enumerator kNative
Native operator.
- enumerator kGXF
GXF operator.
Public Functions
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<holoscan::Operator, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_base_of_v<holoscan::Condition, typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::derived_type> || std::is_base_of_v<holoscan::Resource, typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::derived_type>)>>
inline explicit Operator(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
Construct a new Operator object.
- Parameters
args – The arguments to be passed to the operator.
- Operator() = default
- ~Operator() override = default
inline OperatorType operator_type() const
Get the operator type.
- Returns
The operator type.
inline Operator &id(int64_t id)
Set the Operator ID.
- Parameters
- Returns
id – The ID of the operator.
The reference to this operator.
inline Operator &name(const std::string &name)
Set the name of the operator.
- Parameters
- Returns
name – The name of the operator.
The reference to this operator.
inline Operator &fragment(Fragment *fragment)
Set the fragment of the operator.
- Parameters
- Returns
fragment – The pointer to the fragment of the operator.
The reference to this operator.
Set the operator spec.
- Parameters
- Returns
spec – The operator spec.
The reference to this operator.
inline OperatorSpec *spec()
Get the operator spec.
- Returns
The operator spec.
Get the shared pointer to the operator spec.
- Returns
The shared pointer to the operator spec.
Get a shared pointer to the Condition object.
- Parameters
- Returns
name – The name of the condition.
The reference to the Condition object. If the condition does not exist, return the nullptr.
inline std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Condition>> &conditions()
Get the conditions of the operator.
- Returns
The conditions of the operator.
inline std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Resource>> &resources()
Get the resources of the operator.
- Returns
The resources of the operator.
Add a condition to the operator.
- Parameters
arg – The condition to add.
Add a condition to the operator.
- Parameters
arg – The condition to add.
Add a resource to the operator.
- Parameters
arg – The resource to add.
Add a resource to the operator.
- Parameters
arg – The resource to add.
inline virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec)
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the operator specification.
- virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the operator.
This function is called after the operator is created by holoscan::Fragment::make_operator().
- inline virtual void start()
Implement the startup logic of the operator.
This method is called multiple times over the lifecycle of the operator according to the order defined in the lifecycle, and used for heavy initialization tasks such as allocating memory resources.
- inline virtual void stop()
Implement the shutdown logic of the operator.
This method is called multiple times over the lifecycle of the operator according to the order defined in the lifecycle, and used for heavy deinitialization tasks such as deallocation of all resources previously assigned in start.
inline virtual void compute(InputContext &op_input, OutputContext &op_output, ExecutionContext &context)
Implement the compute method.
This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped.
- Parameters
op_input – The input context of the operator.
op_output – The output context of the operator.
context – The execution context of the operator.
virtual YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override
Get a YAML representation of the operator.
- Returns
YAML node including type, specs, conditions and resources of the operator in addition to the base component properties.
inline int64_t id() const
Get the identifier of the component.
By default, the identifier is set to -1. It is set to a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
The identifier of the component.
inline const std::string &name() const
Get the name of the component.
- Returns
The name of the component.
inline Fragment *fragment()
Get a pointer to Fragment object.
- Returns
The Pointer to Fragment object.
inline void add_arg(const Arg &arg)
Add an argument to the component.
- Parameters
arg – The argument to add.
inline void add_arg(Arg &&arg)
Add an argument to the component.
- Parameters
arg – The argument to add.
inline void add_arg(const ArgList &arg)
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- Parameters
arg – The list of arguments to add.
-
inline void add_arg(ArgList &&arg)
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- Parameters
arg – The list of arguments to add.
Public Static Functions
template<typename typeT>
static inline void register_converter()
Register the argument setter for the given type.
If the operator has an argument with a custom type, the argument setter must be registered using this method.
The argument setter is used to set the value of the argument from the YAML configuration.
This method can be called in the initialization phase of the operator (e.g.,
initialize()). The example below shows how to register the argument setter for the custom type (
Vec3):
void MyOp::initialize() { register_converter<Vec3>(); }
It is assumed that
YAML::convert<T>::encodeand
YAML::convert<T>::decodeare implemented for the given type. You need to specialize the
YAML::convert<>template class.
For example, suppose that you had a
Vec3class with the following members:
struct Vec3 { // make sure you have overloaded operator==() for the comparison double x, y, z; };
You can define the
YAML::convert<Vec3>as follows in a ‘.cpp’ file:
namespace YAML { template<> struct convert<Vec3> { static Node encode(const Vec3& rhs) { Node node; node.push_back(rhs.x); node.push_back(rhs.y); node.push_back(rhs.z); return node; } static bool decode(const Node& node, Vec3& rhs) { if(!node.IsSequence() || node.size() != 3) { return false; } rhs.x = node[0].as<double>(); rhs.y = node[1].as<double>(); rhs.z = node[2].as<double>(); return true; } }; }
Please refer to the yaml-cpp documentation for more details.
- Template Parameters
typeT – The type of the argument to register.
Protected Attributes
- OperatorType operator_type_ = OperatorType::kNative
The type of the operator.
- std::shared_ptr<OperatorSpec> spec_
The operator spec of the operator.
- std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Condition>> conditions_
The conditions of the operator.
- std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Resource>> resources_
The resources used by the operator.
Protected Static Functions
template<typename typeT>
static inline void register_argument_setter()
Register the argument setter for the given type.
Please refer to the documentation of
register_converter()for more details.
- Template Parameters
typeT – The type of the argument to register.
- enum class OperatorType