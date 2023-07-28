NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
Class TensorRTInferenceOp

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class TensorRTInferenceOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator

Operator class to perform the inference of the model.

This wraps a GXF Codelet(nvidia::gxf::TensorRtInference).

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<holoscan::Operator, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_base_of_v<holoscan::Condition, typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::derived_type> || std::is_base_of_v<holoscan::Resource, typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::derived_type>)>>
inline TensorRTInferenceOp(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)

TensorRTInferenceOp() = default

inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override

Get the type name of the GXF component.

The returned string is the type name of the GXF component and is used to create the GXF component.

Example: “nvidia::holoscan::AJASource”

Returns

The type name of the GXF component.

virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override

Define the operator specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the operator specification.

