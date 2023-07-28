Class TensorRTInferenceOp
Defined in File tensor_rt_inference.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator(Class GXFOperator)
class TensorRTInferenceOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator
Operator class to perform the inference of the model.
This wraps a GXF Codelet(
nvidia::gxf::TensorRtInference).
Public Functions
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<holoscan::Operator, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_base_of_v<holoscan::Condition, typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::derived_type> || std::is_base_of_v<holoscan::Resource, typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::derived_type>)>>
inline TensorRTInferenceOp(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
- TensorRTInferenceOp() = default
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
Get the type name of the GXF component.
The returned string is the type name of the GXF component and is used to create the GXF component.
Example: “nvidia::holoscan::AJASource”
- Returns
The type name of the GXF component.
virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the operator specification.
- template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<holoscan::Operator, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_base_of_v<holoscan::Condition, typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::derived_type> || std::is_base_of_v<holoscan::Resource, typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::derived_type>)>>