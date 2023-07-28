Topics
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
NVIDIA Holoscan
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
Define HOLOSCAN_LOG_CALL
Define HOLOSCAN_LOG_CALL
Defined in
File logger.hpp
Define Documentation
HOLOSCAN_LOG_CALL
(
level
,
...
)
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA.
Last updated on Jul 28, 2023
