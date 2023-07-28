Define HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(class_name, super_class_name)

Forward the arguments to the super class.

This macro is used to forward the arguments of the constructor to the base class. It is used in the constructor of the resource class.

Use this macro if the class is derived from holoscan::Resource or the base class is derived from holoscan::Resource.

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
class Allocator : public gxf::GXFResource {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(Allocator, GXFResource)
  Allocator() = default;

  const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::Allocator"; }

  ...
};

Parameters

  • class_name – The name of the class.

  • super_class_name – The name of the super class.

