Function holoscan::inference::allocate_host_buffers

Function Documentation

InferStatus holoscan::inference::allocate_host_buffers(DataMap &buffers, std::vector<int64_t> &dims, const std::string &keyname)

Allocate buffer on host.

Parameters

  • buffers – Map with keyword as model name or tensor name, and value as DataBuffer. The map is populated in this function.

  • dims – Dimension of the allocation

  • keyname – Storage name in the map against the created DataBuffer
Returns

InferStatus with appropriate code and message

