Function holoscan::inference::allocate_host_buffers
Defined in File holoinfer_buffer.hpp
InferStatus holoscan::inference::allocate_host_buffers(DataMap &buffers, std::vector<int64_t> &dims, const std::string &keyname)
Allocate buffer on host.
- Parameters
buffers – Map with keyword as model name or tensor name, and value as DataBuffer. The map is populated in this function.
dims – Dimension of the allocation
keyname – Storage name in the map against the created DataBuffer
- Returns
InferStatus with appropriate code and message