NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1  Function holoscan::inference::map_data_to_model_from_tensor

Function holoscan::inference::map_data_to_model_from_tensor

Function Documentation

InferStatus holoscan::inference::map_data_to_model_from_tensor(const MultiMappings &model_data_mapping, DataMap &data_per_model, DataMap &data_per_input_tensor)

Maps data per tensor to data per model.

Parameters

  • model_data_mapping – Model to tensor mapping

  • data_per_model – Map to be populated with model as key name and value as DataBuffer

  • data_per_input_tensor – Map with key as tensor name and value as DataBuffer
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 28, 2023
content here