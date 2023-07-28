Function holoscan::inference::map_data_to_model_from_tensor
Defined in File holoinfer_utils.hpp
InferStatus holoscan::inference::map_data_to_model_from_tensor(const MultiMappings &model_data_mapping, DataMap &data_per_model, DataMap &data_per_input_tensor)
Maps data per tensor to data per model.
- Parameters
model_data_mapping – Model to tensor mapping
data_per_model – Map to be populated with model as key name and value as DataBuffer
data_per_input_tensor – Map with key as tensor name and value as DataBuffer