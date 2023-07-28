Program Listing for File opengl_renderer.hpp

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef NVIDIA_CLARA_HOLOSCAN_GXF_EXTENSIONS_OPENGL_RENDERER_HPP_
#define NVIDIA_CLARA_HOLOSCAN_GXF_EXTENSIONS_OPENGL_RENDERER_HPP_

// clang-format off
#define GLFW_INCLUDE_NONE 1
#include <glad/glad.h>
#include <GLFW/glfw3.h> // NOLINT(build/include_order)
// clang-format on

#include "gxf/multimedia/video.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/codelet.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/receiver.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/scheduling_terms.hpp"

struct cudaGraphicsResource;

namespace nvidia {
namespace holoscan {

class OpenGLRenderer : public gxf::Codelet {
 public:
  OpenGLRenderer();

  gxf_result_t start() override;
  gxf_result_t tick() override;
  gxf_result_t stop() override;

  gxf_result_t registerInterface(gxf::Registrar* registrar) override;

 private:
  void processInput();
  GLuint createShader(GLenum type, const char* src);
  GLenum getTextureFormat(gxf::VideoFormat format);

  gxf::Parameter<gxf::Handle<gxf::Receiver>> signal_;
  gxf::Parameter<unsigned int> width_;
  gxf::Parameter<unsigned int> height_;
  gxf::Parameter<gxf::Handle<gxf::BooleanSchedulingTerm>> window_close_scheduling_term_;

  GLFWwindow* window_;
  GLuint gl_texture_;
  uint32_t texture_width_;
  uint32_t texture_height_;
  GLenum texture_format_;

  cudaGraphicsResource* cuda_resource_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan
}  // namespace nvidia

#endif// NVIDIA_CLARA_HOLOSCAN_GXF_EXTENSIONS_OPENGL_RENDERER_HPP_

