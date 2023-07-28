Program Listing for File tensor_rt_inference.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef GXF_EXTENSIONS_TENSOR_RT_TENSOR_RT_INFERENCE_HPP
#define GXF_EXTENSIONS_TENSOR_RT_TENSOR_RT_INFERENCE_HPP
#include <NvInfer.h>
#include <cuda_runtime.h>
#include <memory>
#include <mutex>
#include <string>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <vector>
#include "gxf/core/entity.hpp"
#include "gxf/core/gxf.h"
#include "gxf/core/parameter.hpp"
#include "gxf/cuda/cuda_stream.hpp"
#include "gxf/cuda/cuda_stream_pool.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/allocator.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/clock.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/codelet.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/receiver.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/tensor.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/transmitter.hpp"
#include "../utils/cuda_stream_handler.hpp"
namespace nvidia {
namespace gxf {
// Logger for TensorRT to redirect logging into gxf console spew.
class TensorRTInferenceLogger : public nvinfer1::ILogger {
public:
void log(ILogger::Severity severity, const char* msg) throw() override;
// Sets verbose flag for logging
void setVerbose(bool verbose);
private:
bool verbose_;
};
class TensorRtInference : public gxf::Codelet {
public:
gxf_result_t start() override;
gxf_result_t tick() override;
gxf_result_t stop() override;
gxf_result_t registerInterface(gxf::Registrar* registrar) override;
private:
// Helper to return a string for the TRT engine capability.
gxf::Expected<std::string> queryHostEngineCapability(int dev_id) const;
// Helper to search for the engine file path.
gxf::Expected<std::string> findEngineFilePath(const std::string& host_engine_capability) const;
// Helper deleter to call destroy while destroying the cuda objects
template <typename T>
struct DeleteFunctor {
inline void operator()(void* ptr) { delete reinterpret_cast<T*>(ptr); }
};
// unique_ptr using custom Delete Functor above
template <typename T>
using NvInferHandle = std::unique_ptr<T, DeleteFunctor<T>>;
// To cache binding info for tensors
typedef struct {
int32_t index;
uint32_t rank;
std::string binding_name;
gxf::PrimitiveType element_type;
std::array<int32_t, gxf::Shape::kMaxRank> dimensions;
} BindingInfo;
std::unordered_map<std::string, BindingInfo> binding_infos_;
// Converts loaded model to engine plan
gxf::Expected<std::vector<char>> convertModelToEngine();
gxf::Parameter<std::string> model_file_path_;
gxf::Parameter<std::string> engine_cache_dir_;
gxf::Parameter<std::string> plugins_lib_namespace_;
gxf::Parameter<bool> force_engine_update_;
gxf::Parameter<std::vector<std::string>> input_tensor_names_;
gxf::Parameter<std::vector<std::string>> input_binding_names_;
gxf::Parameter<std::vector<std::string>> output_tensor_names_;
gxf::Parameter<std::vector<std::string>> output_binding_names_;
gxf::Parameter<gxf::Handle<gxf::Allocator>> pool_;
gxf::Parameter<int64_t> max_workspace_size_;
gxf::Parameter<int64_t> dla_core_;
gxf::Parameter<int32_t> max_batch_size_;
gxf::Parameter<bool> enable_fp16_;
gxf::Parameter<bool> relaxed_dimension_check_;
gxf::Parameter<bool> verbose_;
gxf::Parameter<gxf::Handle<gxf::Clock>> clock_;
gxf::Parameter<std::vector<gxf::Handle<gxf::Receiver>>> rx_;
gxf::Parameter<gxf::Handle<gxf::Transmitter>> tx_;
// Logger instance for TensorRT
TensorRTInferenceLogger cuda_logger_;
NvInferHandle<nvinfer1::IExecutionContext> cuda_execution_ctx_;
NvInferHandle<nvinfer1::ICudaEngine> cuda_engine_;
std::vector<void*> cuda_buffers_;
std::string engine_file_path_;
holoscan::CudaStreamHandler cuda_stream_handler_;
};
} // namespace gxf
} // namespace nvidia
#endif/* GXF_EXTENSIONS_TENSOR_RT_TENSOR_RT_INFERENCE_HPP */