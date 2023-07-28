Program Listing for File tensor_rt_inference.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef GXF_EXTENSIONS_TENSOR_RT_TENSOR_RT_INFERENCE_HPP #define GXF_EXTENSIONS_TENSOR_RT_TENSOR_RT_INFERENCE_HPP #include <NvInfer.h> #include <cuda_runtime.h> #include <memory> #include <mutex> #include <string> #include <unordered_map> #include <vector> #include "gxf/core/entity.hpp" #include "gxf/core/gxf.h" #include "gxf/core/parameter.hpp" #include "gxf/cuda/cuda_stream.hpp" #include "gxf/cuda/cuda_stream_pool.hpp" #include "gxf/std/allocator.hpp" #include "gxf/std/clock.hpp" #include "gxf/std/codelet.hpp" #include "gxf/std/receiver.hpp" #include "gxf/std/tensor.hpp" #include "gxf/std/transmitter.hpp" #include "../utils/cuda_stream_handler.hpp" namespace nvidia { namespace gxf { // Logger for TensorRT to redirect logging into gxf console spew. class TensorRTInferenceLogger : public nvinfer1::ILogger { public: void log(ILogger::Severity severity, const char* msg) throw() override; // Sets verbose flag for logging void setVerbose(bool verbose); private: bool verbose_; }; class TensorRtInference : public gxf::Codelet { public: gxf_result_t start() override; gxf_result_t tick() override; gxf_result_t stop() override; gxf_result_t registerInterface(gxf::Registrar* registrar) override; private: // Helper to return a string for the TRT engine capability. gxf::Expected<std::string> queryHostEngineCapability(int dev_id) const; // Helper to search for the engine file path. gxf::Expected<std::string> findEngineFilePath(const std::string& host_engine_capability) const; // Helper deleter to call destroy while destroying the cuda objects template <typename T> struct DeleteFunctor { inline void operator()(void* ptr) { delete reinterpret_cast<T*>(ptr); } }; // unique_ptr using custom Delete Functor above template <typename T> using NvInferHandle = std::unique_ptr<T, DeleteFunctor<T>>; // To cache binding info for tensors typedef struct { int32_t index; uint32_t rank; std::string binding_name; gxf::PrimitiveType element_type; std::array<int32_t, gxf::Shape::kMaxRank> dimensions; } BindingInfo; std::unordered_map<std::string, BindingInfo> binding_infos_; // Converts loaded model to engine plan gxf::Expected<std::vector<char>> convertModelToEngine(); gxf::Parameter<std::string> model_file_path_; gxf::Parameter<std::string> engine_cache_dir_; gxf::Parameter<std::string> plugins_lib_namespace_; gxf::Parameter<bool> force_engine_update_; gxf::Parameter<std::vector<std::string>> input_tensor_names_; gxf::Parameter<std::vector<std::string>> input_binding_names_; gxf::Parameter<std::vector<std::string>> output_tensor_names_; gxf::Parameter<std::vector<std::string>> output_binding_names_; gxf::Parameter<gxf::Handle<gxf::Allocator>> pool_; gxf::Parameter<int64_t> max_workspace_size_; gxf::Parameter<int64_t> dla_core_; gxf::Parameter<int32_t> max_batch_size_; gxf::Parameter<bool> enable_fp16_; gxf::Parameter<bool> relaxed_dimension_check_; gxf::Parameter<bool> verbose_; gxf::Parameter<gxf::Handle<gxf::Clock>> clock_; gxf::Parameter<std::vector<gxf::Handle<gxf::Receiver>>> rx_; gxf::Parameter<gxf::Handle<gxf::Transmitter>> tx_; // Logger instance for TensorRT TensorRTInferenceLogger cuda_logger_; NvInferHandle<nvinfer1::IExecutionContext> cuda_execution_ctx_; NvInferHandle<nvinfer1::ICudaEngine> cuda_engine_; std::vector<void*> cuda_buffers_; std::string engine_file_path_; holoscan::CudaStreamHandler cuda_stream_handler_; }; } // namespace gxf } // namespace nvidia #endif/* GXF_EXTENSIONS_TENSOR_RT_TENSOR_RT_INFERENCE_HPP */