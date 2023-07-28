Program Listing for File v4l2_source.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef NVIDIA_CLARA_HOLOSCAN_GXF_V4L2_SOURCE_HPP_ #define NVIDIA_CLARA_HOLOSCAN_GXF_V4L2_SOURCE_HPP_ #include <string> #include <vector> #include "gxf/std/allocator.hpp" #include "gxf/std/codelet.hpp" #include "gxf/std/transmitter.hpp" namespace nvidia { namespace holoscan { class V4L2Source : public gxf::Codelet { public: gxf_result_t registerInterface(gxf::Registrar* registrar) override; gxf_result_t start() override; gxf_result_t tick() override; gxf_result_t stop() override; private: struct Buffer { Buffer(void* _ptr, size_t _length); void* ptr; size_t length; }; void YUYVToRGBA(const void* yuyv, void* rgba, size_t width, size_t height); gxf::Parameter<gxf::Handle<gxf::Transmitter>> signal_; gxf::Parameter<gxf::Handle<gxf::Allocator>> allocator_; gxf::Parameter<std::string> device_; gxf::Parameter<uint32_t> width_; gxf::Parameter<uint32_t> height_; gxf::Parameter<uint32_t> num_buffers_; int fd_; std::vector<Buffer> buffers_; }; } // namespace holoscan } // namespace nvidia #endif// NVIDIA_CLARA_HOLOSCAN_GXF_V4L2_SOURCE_HPP_