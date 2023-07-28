Program Listing for File application.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_APPLICATION_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_APPLICATION_HPP
#include <iostream> // for std::cout
#include <memory> // for std::shared_ptr
#include <set> // for std::set
#include <string> // for std::string
#include <type_traits> // for std::enable_if_t, std::is_constructible
#include <utility> // for std::pair
#include "./fragment.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
template <typename AppT, typename... ArgsT>
std::shared_ptr<AppT> make_application(ArgsT&&... args) {
return std::make_shared<AppT>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
}
class Application : public Fragment {
public:
Application() = default;
~Application() override = default;
template <typename FragmentT = Fragment, typename StringT, typename... ArgsT,
typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT>>>
std::shared_ptr<Fragment> make_fragment(const StringT& name, ArgsT&&... args) {
auto fragment = std::make_shared<FragmentT>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
fragment->name(name);
fragment->application(this);
return fragment;
}
template <typename FragmentT, typename... ArgsT>
std::shared_ptr<FragmentT> make_fragment(ArgsT&&... args) {
auto fragment = std::make_shared<FragmentT>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
fragment->application(this);
return fragment;
}
// Inherit Fragment's add_flow methods (for Operator) in addition to the overloads below
using Fragment::add_flow;
virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Fragment>& upstream_frag,
const std::shared_ptr<Fragment>& downstream_frag) {
(void)upstream_frag;
(void)downstream_frag;
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Application::add_flow() for Fragment is not implemented yet");
}
virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Fragment>& upstream_frag,
const std::shared_ptr<Fragment>& downstream_frag,
const std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>>& port_pairs) {
(void)upstream_frag;
(void)downstream_frag;
(void)port_pairs;
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Application::add_flow() for Fragment is not implemented yet");
}
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_APPLICATION_HPP */