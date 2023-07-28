Program Listing for File component.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/component.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_COMPONENT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_COMPONENT_HPP
#include <stdio.h>
#include <iostream>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <type_traits>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>
#include "./parameter.hpp"
#include "./type_traits.hpp"
#include "./arg.hpp"
#include "./forward_def.hpp"
#define HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_FORWARD_TEMPLATE() \
template <typename ArgT, \
typename... ArgsT, \
typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<Component, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && \
(std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || \
std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
#define HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_FORWARD_ARGS(class_name) \
HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_FORWARD_TEMPLATE() \
class_name(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args) \
: Component(std::forward<ArgT>(arg), std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...)
#define HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(class_name, super_class_name) \
HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_FORWARD_TEMPLATE() \
class_name(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args) \
: super_class_name(std::forward<ArgT>(arg), std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...)
namespace holoscan {
class Component {
public:
Component() = default;
HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()
explicit Component(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args) {
add_arg(std::forward<ArgT>(arg));
(add_arg(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)), ...);
}
virtual ~Component() = default;
int64_t id() const { return id_; }
const std::string& name() const { return name_; }
Fragment* fragment() { return fragment_; }
void add_arg(const Arg& arg) { args_.emplace_back(arg); }
void add_arg(Arg&& arg) { args_.emplace_back(std::move(arg)); }
void add_arg(const ArgList& arg) {
args_.reserve(args_.size() + arg.size());
args_.insert(args_.end(), arg.begin(), arg.end());
}
void add_arg(ArgList&& arg) {
args_.reserve(args_.size() + arg.size());
args_.insert(
args_.end(), std::make_move_iterator(arg.begin()), std::make_move_iterator(arg.end()));
arg.clear();
}
std::vector<Arg>& args() { return args_; }
virtual void initialize() {}
virtual YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const;
std::string description() const;
protected:
friend class Executor;
int64_t id_ = -1;
std::string name_;
Fragment* fragment_ = nullptr;
std::vector<Arg> args_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_COMPONENT_HPP */