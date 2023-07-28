Program Listing for File component_spec-inl.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/component_spec-inl.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_COMPONENT_SPEC_INL_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_COMPONENT_SPEC_INL_HPP
#include <memory>
#include <utility>
#include "./component_spec.hpp"
#include "./argument_setter.hpp"
#include "./executors/gxf/gxf_parameter_adaptor.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
template <typename typeT>
void ComponentSpec::param(Parameter<typeT>& parameter, const char* key, const char* headline,
const char* description) {
parameter.key_ = key;
parameter.headline_ = headline;
parameter.description_ = description;
if constexpr (is_one_of_v<typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type,
std::shared_ptr<Resource>,
std::shared_ptr<Condition>>) {
ArgumentSetter::ensure_type<typeT>();
::holoscan::gxf::GXFParameterAdaptor::ensure_type<typeT>();
}
params_.try_emplace(key, ParameterWrapper{parameter});
}
template <typename typeT>
void ComponentSpec::param(Parameter<typeT>& parameter, const char* key, const char* headline,
const char* description, typeT default_value) {
parameter.key_ = key;
parameter.headline_ = headline;
parameter.description_ = description;
parameter.default_value_ = std::move(default_value);
if constexpr (is_one_of_v<typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type,
std::shared_ptr<Resource>,
std::shared_ptr<Condition>>) {
ArgumentSetter::ensure_type<typeT>();
::holoscan::gxf::GXFParameterAdaptor::ensure_type<typeT>();
}
params_.try_emplace(key, ParameterWrapper{parameter});
}
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_COMPONENT_SPEC_INL_HPP */