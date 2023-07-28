Program Listing for File config.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONFIG_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONFIG_HPP #include <filesystem> #include <iostream> #include <string> #include <vector> #include "./common.hpp" namespace holoscan { class Config { public: Config() = default; explicit Config(const std::string& config_file, const std::string& prefix = "") : config_file_(config_file), prefix_(prefix) { if (std::filesystem::exists(config_file)) { parse_file(config_file); } else if (config_file != "") { HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("Config file '{}' doesn't exist", config_file); } } virtual ~Config() = default; const std::string& config_file() const { return config_file_; } const std::string& prefix() const { return prefix_; } const std::vector<YAML::Node>& yaml_nodes() const { return yaml_nodes_; } private: void parse_file(const std::string& config_file); std::string config_file_; std::string prefix_; std::vector<YAML::Node> yaml_nodes_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONFIG_HPP */