Program Listing for File gxf_executor.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GXF_GXF_EXECUTOR_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GXF_GXF_EXECUTOR_HPP #include <gxf/core/gxf.h> #include <functional> #include <memory> #include <set> #include <string> #include <vector> #include "../../executor.hpp" #include "../../gxf/gxf_extension_manager.hpp" namespace holoscan::gxf { class GXFExecutor : public holoscan::Executor { public: GXFExecutor() = delete; explicit GXFExecutor(holoscan::Fragment* app, bool create_gxf_context = true); ~GXFExecutor() override; void run(Graph& graph) override; void context(void* context) override; // Inherit Executor::context(). using Executor::context; std::shared_ptr<ExtensionManager> extension_manager() override; static void create_input_port(Fragment* fragment, gxf_context_t gxf_context, gxf_uid_t eid, IOSpec* io_spec, bool bind_port = false); static void create_output_port(Fragment* fragment, gxf_context_t gxf_context, gxf_uid_t eid, IOSpec* io_spec, bool bind_port = false); void op_eid(gxf_uid_t eid) { op_eid_ = eid; } void op_cid(gxf_uid_t cid) { op_cid_ = cid; } protected: bool initialize_operator(Operator* op) override; bool add_receivers(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& op, const std::string& receivers_name, std::set<std::string, std::less<>>& input_labels, std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>& iospec_vector) override; private: void register_extensions(); bool own_gxf_context_ = false; gxf_uid_t op_eid_ = 0; gxf_uid_t op_cid_ = 0; std::shared_ptr<GXFExtensionManager> gxf_extension_manager_; }; } // namespace holoscan::gxf #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GXF_GXF_EXECUTOR_HPP */