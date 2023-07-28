Program Listing for File extension_manager.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXTENSION_MANAGER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXTENSION_MANAGER_HPP #include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h> #include <set> #include <string> #include "holoscan/core/common.hpp" namespace holoscan { class ExtensionManager { public: explicit ExtensionManager(void* context) : context_(context) {} virtual ~ExtensionManager() = default; virtual void refresh() {} virtual bool load_extension(const std::string& file_name, bool no_error_message = false, const std::string& search_path_envs = "HOLOSCAN_LIB_PATH") { (void)file_name; (void)no_error_message; (void)search_path_envs; return false; } virtual bool load_extensions_from_yaml(const YAML::Node& node, bool no_error_message = false, const std::string& search_path_envs = "HOLOSCAN_LIB_PATH", const std::string& key = "extensions") { (void)node; (void)no_error_message; (void)search_path_envs; (void)key; return false; } protected: void* context_ = nullptr; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXTENSION_MANAGER_HPP */