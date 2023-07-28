Program Listing for File flow_graph.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GRAPHS_FLOW_GRAPH_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GRAPHS_FLOW_GRAPH_HPP #include <vector> #include <unordered_map> #include "../graph.hpp" namespace holoscan { class FlowGraph : public Graph { public: using Graph::Graph; ~FlowGraph() override = default; void add_operator(const NodeType& op) override; void add_flow(const NodeType& op_u, const NodeType& op_v, const EdgeDataType& port_map) override; std::optional<EdgeDataType> get_port_map(const NodeType& op_u, const NodeType& op_v) override; bool is_root(const NodeType& op) override; bool is_leaf(const NodeType& op) override; std::vector<NodeType> get_root_operators() override; std::vector<NodeType> get_operators() override; std::vector<NodeType> get_next_operators(const NodeType& op) override; private: std::unordered_map<NodeType, std::unordered_map<NodeType, EdgeDataType>> succ_; std::unordered_map<NodeType, std::unordered_map<NodeType, EdgeDataType>> pred_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GRAPHS_FLOW_GRAPH_HPP */