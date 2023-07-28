NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
Program Listing for File gxf_condition.hpp

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_CONDITION_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_CONDITION_HPP

#include <string>

#include "../condition.hpp"
#include "./gxf_component.hpp"

#include "gxf/std/scheduling_terms.hpp"

namespace holoscan::gxf {

class GXFCondition : public holoscan::Condition, public gxf::GXFComponent {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(GXFCondition, holoscan::Condition)
  GXFCondition() = default;
  GXFCondition(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm* term);

  void initialize() override;
};

}  // namespace holoscan::gxf

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_CONDITION_HPP */

