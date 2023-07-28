Program Listing for File gxf_io_context.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_io_context.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_IO_CONTEXT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_IO_CONTEXT_HPP
#include <string>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <memory>
#include "../io_context.hpp"
namespace holoscan::gxf {
class GXFInputContext : public InputContext {
public:
GXFInputContext(gxf_context_t context, Operator* op);
GXFInputContext(gxf_context_t context, Operator* op,
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::unique_ptr<IOSpec>>& inputs)
: InputContext(op, inputs), gxf_context_(context) {}
gxf_context_t gxf_context() const { return gxf_context_; }
protected:
std::any receive_impl(const char* name = nullptr, bool no_error_message = false) override;
private:
gxf_context_t gxf_context_ = nullptr;
};
class GXFOutputContext : public OutputContext {
public:
GXFOutputContext(gxf_context_t context, Operator* op);
GXFOutputContext(gxf_context_t context, Operator* op,
std::unordered_map<std::string,
std::unique_ptr<IOSpec>>& outputs) : OutputContext(op, outputs),
gxf_context_(context) {}
gxf_context_t gxf_context() const { return gxf_context_; }
protected:
void emit_impl(std::any data, const char* name = nullptr,
OutputType out_type = OutputType::kSharedPointer) override;
private:
gxf_context_t gxf_context_ = nullptr;
};
} // namespace holoscan::gxf
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_IO_CONTEXT_HPP */