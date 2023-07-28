Program Listing for File gxf_utils.hpp

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_UTILS_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_UTILS_HPP

#include <gxf/core/gxf.h>

#include <iostream>
#include <sstream>
#include <string>

#include <common/type_name.hpp>

#include "holoscan/logger/logger.hpp"

namespace holoscan::gxf {

inline gxf_result_t add_connection(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t source_cid,
                                   gxf_uid_t target_cid) {
  gxf_result_t code;
  gxf_uid_t connect_eid;
  const GxfEntityCreateInfo connect_entity_create_info = {nullptr, GXF_ENTITY_CREATE_PROGRAM_BIT};
  code = GxfCreateEntity(context, &connect_entity_create_info, &connect_eid);

  gxf_tid_t connect_tid;
  code = GxfComponentTypeId(context, "nvidia::gxf::Connection", &connect_tid);
  gxf_uid_t connect_cid;
  code = GxfComponentAdd(context, connect_eid, connect_tid, "", &connect_cid);

  code = GxfParameterSetHandle(context, connect_cid, "source", source_cid);
  code = GxfParameterSetHandle(context, connect_cid, "target", target_cid);
  return code;
}

inline gxf_uid_t get_component_eid(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t cid) {
  gxf_result_t code;
  gxf_uid_t eid;
  code = GxfComponentEntity(context, cid, &eid);
  (void)code;
  return eid;
}

inline std::string get_full_component_name(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t cid) {
  gxf_result_t code;

  const char* cname;
  code = GxfComponentName(context, cid, &cname);
  gxf_uid_t eid;
  code = GxfComponentEntity(context, cid, &eid);
  const char* ename;
  code = GxfComponentName(context, eid, &ename);

  std::stringstream sstream;
  sstream << ename << "/" << cname;
  (void)code;
  return sstream.str();
}

inline std::string create_name(const char* prefix, int index) {
  std::stringstream sstream;
  sstream << prefix << "_" << index;
  return sstream.str();
}

inline std::string create_name(const char* prefix, const std::string& name) {
  std::stringstream sstream;
  sstream << prefix << "_" << name;
  return sstream.str();
}

template <typename S>
inline gxf_uid_t find_component_handle(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t component_uid,
                                       const char* key, const std::string& tag,
                                       const std::string& prefix) {
  gxf_uid_t eid;
  std::string component_name;

  const size_t pos = tag.find('/');
  if (pos == std::string::npos) {
    // Get the entity of this component
    const gxf_result_t result_1 = GxfComponentEntity(context, component_uid, &eid);
    if (result_1 != GXF_SUCCESS) { return 0; }
    component_name = tag;
  } else {
    component_name = tag.substr(pos + 1);

    // Get the entity
    gxf_result_t result_1_with_prefix = GXF_FAILURE;
    // Try using entity name with prefix
    if (!prefix.empty()) {
      const std::string entity_name = prefix + tag.substr(0, pos);
      result_1_with_prefix = GxfEntityFind(context, entity_name.c_str(), &eid);
      if (result_1_with_prefix != GXF_SUCCESS) {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(
            "Could not find entity (with prefix) '{}' while parsing parameter '{}' "
            "of component {}",
            entity_name.c_str(),
            key,
            component_uid);
      }
    }
    // Try using entity name without prefix, if lookup with prefix failed
    if (result_1_with_prefix != GXF_SUCCESS) {
      const std::string entity_name = tag.substr(0, pos);
      const gxf_result_t result_1_no_prefix = GxfEntityFind(context, entity_name.c_str(), &eid);
      if (result_1_no_prefix != GXF_SUCCESS) {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
            "Could not find entity '{}' while parsing parameter '{}' of component {}",
            entity_name.c_str(),
            key,
            component_uid);
        return 0;
      } else if (!prefix.empty()) {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(
            "Found entity (without prefix) '{}' while parsing parameter '{}' "
            "of component {} in a subgraph, however the approach is deprecated,"
            " please use prerequisites instead",
            entity_name.c_str(),
            key,
            component_uid);
      }
    }
  }

  // Get the type id of the component we are are looking for.
  gxf_tid_t tid;
  const gxf_result_t result_2 = GxfComponentTypeId(context, ::nvidia::TypenameAsString<S>(), &tid);
  if (result_2 != GXF_SUCCESS) { return 0; }

  // Find the component in the indicated entity
  gxf_uid_t cid;
  const gxf_result_t result_3 =
      GxfComponentFind(context, eid, tid, component_name.c_str(), nullptr, &cid);
  if (result_3 != GXF_SUCCESS) {
    if (component_name == "<Unspecified>") {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(
          "Using an <Unspecified> handle in entity {} while parsing parameter '{}'"
          " of component {}. This handle must be set to a valid component before graph activation",
          eid,
          key,
          component_uid);
      return 0;
    } else {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(
          "Could not find component '{}' in entity {} while parsing parameter '{}' "
          "of component {}",
          component_name.c_str(),
          eid,
          key,
          component_uid);
    }

    return 0;
  }

  return cid;
}

}  // namespace holoscan::gxf

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_UTILS_HPP */

