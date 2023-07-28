Program Listing for File gxf_utils.hpp
include/holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_utils.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_UTILS_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_UTILS_HPP
#include <gxf/core/gxf.h>
#include <iostream>
#include <sstream>
#include <string>
#include <common/type_name.hpp>
#include "holoscan/logger/logger.hpp"
namespace holoscan::gxf {
inline gxf_result_t add_connection(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t source_cid,
gxf_uid_t target_cid) {
gxf_result_t code;
gxf_uid_t connect_eid;
const GxfEntityCreateInfo connect_entity_create_info = {nullptr, GXF_ENTITY_CREATE_PROGRAM_BIT};
code = GxfCreateEntity(context, &connect_entity_create_info, &connect_eid);
gxf_tid_t connect_tid;
code = GxfComponentTypeId(context, "nvidia::gxf::Connection", &connect_tid);
gxf_uid_t connect_cid;
code = GxfComponentAdd(context, connect_eid, connect_tid, "", &connect_cid);
code = GxfParameterSetHandle(context, connect_cid, "source", source_cid);
code = GxfParameterSetHandle(context, connect_cid, "target", target_cid);
return code;
}
inline gxf_uid_t get_component_eid(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t cid) {
gxf_result_t code;
gxf_uid_t eid;
code = GxfComponentEntity(context, cid, &eid);
(void)code;
return eid;
}
inline std::string get_full_component_name(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t cid) {
gxf_result_t code;
const char* cname;
code = GxfComponentName(context, cid, &cname);
gxf_uid_t eid;
code = GxfComponentEntity(context, cid, &eid);
const char* ename;
code = GxfComponentName(context, eid, &ename);
std::stringstream sstream;
sstream << ename << "/" << cname;
(void)code;
return sstream.str();
}
inline std::string create_name(const char* prefix, int index) {
std::stringstream sstream;
sstream << prefix << "_" << index;
return sstream.str();
}
inline std::string create_name(const char* prefix, const std::string& name) {
std::stringstream sstream;
sstream << prefix << "_" << name;
return sstream.str();
}
template <typename S>
inline gxf_uid_t find_component_handle(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t component_uid,
const char* key, const std::string& tag,
const std::string& prefix) {
gxf_uid_t eid;
std::string component_name;
const size_t pos = tag.find('/');
if (pos == std::string::npos) {
// Get the entity of this component
const gxf_result_t result_1 = GxfComponentEntity(context, component_uid, &eid);
if (result_1 != GXF_SUCCESS) { return 0; }
component_name = tag;
} else {
component_name = tag.substr(pos + 1);
// Get the entity
gxf_result_t result_1_with_prefix = GXF_FAILURE;
// Try using entity name with prefix
if (!prefix.empty()) {
const std::string entity_name = prefix + tag.substr(0, pos);
result_1_with_prefix = GxfEntityFind(context, entity_name.c_str(), &eid);
if (result_1_with_prefix != GXF_SUCCESS) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(
"Could not find entity (with prefix) '{}' while parsing parameter '{}' "
"of component {}",
entity_name.c_str(),
key,
component_uid);
}
}
// Try using entity name without prefix, if lookup with prefix failed
if (result_1_with_prefix != GXF_SUCCESS) {
const std::string entity_name = tag.substr(0, pos);
const gxf_result_t result_1_no_prefix = GxfEntityFind(context, entity_name.c_str(), &eid);
if (result_1_no_prefix != GXF_SUCCESS) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Could not find entity '{}' while parsing parameter '{}' of component {}",
entity_name.c_str(),
key,
component_uid);
return 0;
} else if (!prefix.empty()) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(
"Found entity (without prefix) '{}' while parsing parameter '{}' "
"of component {} in a subgraph, however the approach is deprecated,"
" please use prerequisites instead",
entity_name.c_str(),
key,
component_uid);
}
}
}
// Get the type id of the component we are are looking for.
gxf_tid_t tid;
const gxf_result_t result_2 = GxfComponentTypeId(context, ::nvidia::TypenameAsString<S>(), &tid);
if (result_2 != GXF_SUCCESS) { return 0; }
// Find the component in the indicated entity
gxf_uid_t cid;
const gxf_result_t result_3 =
GxfComponentFind(context, eid, tid, component_name.c_str(), nullptr, &cid);
if (result_3 != GXF_SUCCESS) {
if (component_name == "<Unspecified>") {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(
"Using an <Unspecified> handle in entity {} while parsing parameter '{}'"
" of component {}. This handle must be set to a valid component before graph activation",
eid,
key,
component_uid);
return 0;
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(
"Could not find component '{}' in entity {} while parsing parameter '{}' "
"of component {}",
component_name.c_str(),
eid,
key,
component_uid);
}
return 0;
}
return cid;
}
} // namespace holoscan::gxf
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_UTILS_HPP */