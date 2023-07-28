NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
Program Listing for File io_context.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/io_context.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_IO_CONTEXT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_IO_CONTEXT_HPP

#include <any>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <typeinfo>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>

#include <gxf/core/expected.hpp>

#include "./common.hpp"
#include "./gxf/entity.hpp"
#include "./message.hpp"
#include "./operator.hpp"
#include "./type_traits.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

class InputContext {
 public:
  InputContext(Operator* op, std::unordered_map<std::string, std::unique_ptr<IOSpec>>& inputs)
      : op_(op), inputs_(inputs) {}

  explicit InputContext(Operator* op) : op_(op), inputs_(op->spec()->inputs()) {}

  Operator* op() const { return op_; }

  std::unordered_map<std::string, std::unique_ptr<IOSpec>>& inputs() const { return inputs_; }

  template <typename DataT, typename = std::enable_if_t<
                                !holoscan::is_vector_v<DataT> &&
                                !holoscan::is_one_of_v<DataT, holoscan::gxf::Entity, std::any>>>
  std::shared_ptr<DataT> receive(const char* name = nullptr) {
    auto value = receive_impl(name);

    // If the received data is nullptr, return a null shared pointer.
    if (value.type() == typeid(nullptr_t)) { return nullptr; }

    try {
      return std::any_cast<std::shared_ptr<DataT>>(value);
    } catch (const std::bad_any_cast& e) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
          "Unable to cast the received data to the specified type (std::shared_ptr<"
          "DataT>): {}",
          e.what());
      return nullptr;
    }
  }

  template <typename DataT,
            typename = std::enable_if_t<holoscan::is_one_of_v<DataT, holoscan::gxf::Entity>>>
  DataT receive(const char* name) {
    auto value = receive_impl(name);

    // If the received data is nullptr, return an empty entity
    if (value.type() == typeid(nullptr_t)) { return {}; }

    try {
      return std::any_cast<holoscan::gxf::Entity>(value);
    } catch (const std::bad_any_cast& e) {
      throw std::runtime_error(
          fmt::format("Unable to cast the received data to the specified type (holoscan::gxf::"
                      "Entity): {}",
                      e.what()));
    }
  }

  template <typename DataT, typename = std::enable_if_t<holoscan::is_one_of_v<DataT, std::any>>>
  std::any receive(const char* name) {
    auto value = receive_impl(name);
    return value;
  }

  template <typename DataT,
            typename = std::enable_if_t<
                holoscan::is_vector_v<DataT> &&
                !holoscan::is_one_of_v<typename holoscan::type_info<DataT>::element_type,
                                       holoscan::gxf::Entity, std::any>>>
  std::vector<std::shared_ptr<typename holoscan::type_info<DataT>::element_type>> receive(
      const char* name) {
    using DataT_ElementT = typename holoscan::type_info<DataT>::element_type;

    std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataT_ElementT>> input_vector;
    auto& params = op_->spec()->params();

    auto it = params.find(std::string(name));

    if (it == params.end()) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
          "Unable to find input parameter with name '{}'", name);
      return input_vector;
    }
    auto& param_wrapper = it->second;
    auto& arg_type = param_wrapper.arg_type();
    if ((arg_type.element_type() != ArgElementType::kIOSpec) ||
        (arg_type.container_type() != ArgContainerType::kVector)) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Input parameter with name '{}' is not of type 'std::vector<IOSpec*>'",
                         name);
      return input_vector;
    }
    std::any& any_param = param_wrapper.value();
    // Note that the type of any_param is Parameter
 
  *, not Parameter
  
   .
  
 
    auto& param = *std::any_cast<Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>>*>(any_param);

    int num_inputs = param.get().size();
    input_vector.reserve(num_inputs);

    for (int index = 0; index < num_inputs; ++index) {
      // Check if the input name points to the parameter name of the operator,
      // and the parameter type is 'std::vector
 
  '.
 
      // In other words, find if there is a receiver with a specific label
      // ('
 
  :
  
   '. e.g, 'receivers:0') to return an object with
  
 
      // 'std::vector
 
  
   ' type.
  
 
      auto value = receive_impl(fmt::format("{}:{}", name, index).c_str(), true);

      // If the received data is nullptr, add a null shared pointer.
      if (value.type() == typeid(nullptr_t)) {
        input_vector.emplace_back(nullptr);
        continue;
      }

      try {
        auto casted_value = std::any_cast<std::shared_ptr<DataT_ElementT>>(value);
        input_vector.push_back(std::move(casted_value));
      } catch (const std::bad_any_cast& e) {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
            "Unable to receive input (std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataT>>) with name "
            "'{}:{}' ({}). Skipping adding to the vector.",
            name,
            index,
            e.what());
      }
    }
    return input_vector;
  }

  template <typename DataT,
            typename = std::enable_if_t<
                holoscan::is_vector_v<DataT> &&
                holoscan::is_one_of_v<typename holoscan::type_info<DataT>::element_type,
                                      holoscan::gxf::Entity>>>
  std::vector<holoscan::gxf::Entity> receive(const char* name) {
    std::vector<holoscan::gxf::Entity> input_vector;
    auto& params = op_->spec()->params();

    auto it = params.find(std::string(name));

    if (it == params.end()) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
          "Unable to find input parameter with name '{}'", name);
      return input_vector;
    }
    auto& param_wrapper = it->second;
    auto& arg_type = param_wrapper.arg_type();
    if ((arg_type.element_type() != ArgElementType::kIOSpec) ||
        (arg_type.container_type() != ArgContainerType::kVector)) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Input parameter with name '{}' is not of type 'std::vector<IOSpec*>'",
                         name);
      return input_vector;
    }
    std::any& any_param = param_wrapper.value();
    // Note that the type of any_param is Parameter
 
  *, not Parameter
  
   .
  
 
    auto& param = *std::any_cast<Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>>*>(any_param);

    int num_inputs = param.get().size();
    input_vector.reserve(num_inputs);

    for (int index = 0; index < num_inputs; ++index) {
      // Check if the input name points to the parameter name of the operator,
      // and the parameter type is 'std::vector
 
  '.
 
      // In other words, find if there is a receiver with a specific label
      // ('
 
  :
  
   '. e.g, 'receivers:0') to return an object with
  
 
      // 'std::vector
 
  ' type.
 
      auto value = receive_impl(fmt::format("{}:{}", name, index).c_str(), true);

      // If the received data is nullptr, add an empty entity.
      if (value.type() == typeid(nullptr_t)) {
        input_vector.emplace_back();
        continue;
      }

      try {
        auto casted_value = std::any_cast<holoscan::gxf::Entity>(value);
        input_vector.push_back(std::move(casted_value));
      } catch (const std::bad_any_cast& e) {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
            "Unable to receive input (std::vector<holoscan::gxf::Entity>) "
            "with name "
            "'{}:{}' ({}). Skipping adding to the vector.",
            name,
            index,
            e.what());
      }
    }
    return input_vector;
  }

  template <typename DataT,
            typename = std::enable_if_t<
                holoscan::is_vector_v<DataT> &&
                holoscan::is_one_of_v<typename holoscan::type_info<DataT>::element_type, std::any>>>
  std::vector<std::any> receive(const char* name) {
    std::vector<std::any> input_vector;
    auto& params = op_->spec()->params();

    auto it = params.find(std::string(name));

    if (it == params.end()) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
          "Unable to find input parameter with name '{}'", name);
      return input_vector;
    }
    auto& param_wrapper = it->second;
    auto& arg_type = param_wrapper.arg_type();
    if ((arg_type.element_type() != ArgElementType::kIOSpec) ||
        (arg_type.container_type() != ArgContainerType::kVector)) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Input parameter with name '{}' is not of type 'std::vector<IOSpec*>'",
                         name);
      return input_vector;
    }
    std::any& any_param = param_wrapper.value();
    // Note that the type of any_param is Parameter
 
  *, not Parameter
  
   .
  
 
    auto& param = *std::any_cast<Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>>*>(any_param);

    int num_inputs = param.get().size();
    input_vector.reserve(num_inputs);

    for (int index = 0; index < num_inputs; ++index) {
      // Check if the input name points to the parameter name of the operator,
      // and the parameter type is 'std::vector
 
  '.
 
      // In other words, find if there is a receiver with a specific label
      // ('
 
  :
  
   '. e.g, 'receivers:0') to return an object with
  
 
      // 'std::vector
 
  ' type.
 
      auto value = receive_impl(fmt::format("{}:{}", name, index).c_str(), true);
      input_vector.push_back(std::move(value));
    }
    return input_vector;
  }

 protected:
  virtual std::any receive_impl(const char* name = nullptr, bool no_error_message = false) {
    (void)name;
    (void)no_error_message;
    return nullptr;
  }

  Operator* op_ = nullptr;
  std::unordered_map<std::string, std::unique_ptr<IOSpec>>& inputs_;
};

class OutputContext {
 public:
  OutputContext(Operator* op, std::unordered_map<std::string, std::unique_ptr<IOSpec>>& outputs)
      : op_(op), outputs_(outputs) {}

  Operator* op() const { return op_; }

  std::unordered_map<std::string, std::unique_ptr<IOSpec>>& outputs() const { return outputs_; }

  explicit OutputContext(Operator* op) : op_(op), outputs_(op->spec()->outputs()) {}

  enum class OutputType {
    kSharedPointer,
    kGXFEntity,
  };

  template <typename DataT>
  void emit(std::shared_ptr<DataT>& data, const char* name = nullptr) {
    emit_impl(data, name);
  }

  template <typename DataT,
            typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_same_v<holoscan::gxf::Entity, std::decay_t<DataT>>>>
  void emit(DataT& data, const char* name = nullptr) {
    emit_impl(data, name, OutputType::kGXFEntity);
  }

 protected:
  virtual void emit_impl(std::any data, const char* name = nullptr,
                         OutputType out_type = OutputType::kSharedPointer) {
    (void)data;
    (void)name;
    (void)out_type;
  }

  Operator* op_ = nullptr;
  std::unordered_map<std::string, std::unique_ptr<IOSpec>>& outputs_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_IO_CONTEXT_HPP */

© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 28, 2023
