Program Listing for File io_spec.hpp

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_IO_SPEC_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_IO_SPEC_HPP
#include <iostream>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <typeinfo>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>
#include "./conditions/gxf/boolean.hpp"
#include "./conditions/gxf/count.hpp"
#include "./conditions/gxf/downstream_affordable.hpp"
#include "./conditions/gxf/message_available.hpp"
#include "./gxf/entity.hpp"
#include "./common.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class IOSpec {
public:
enum class IOType { kInput, kOutput };
IOSpec(OperatorSpec* op_spec, const std::string& name, IOType io_type)
: op_spec_(op_spec),
name_(name),
io_type_(io_type),
typeinfo_(&typeid(holoscan::gxf::Entity)) {}
IOSpec(OperatorSpec* op_spec, const std::string& name, IOType io_type,
const std::type_info* typeinfo)
: op_spec_(op_spec), name_(name), io_type_(io_type), typeinfo_(typeinfo) {}
OperatorSpec* op_spec() const { return op_spec_; }
const std::string& name() const { return name_; }
IOType io_type() const { return io_type_; }
const std::type_info* typeinfo() const { return typeinfo_; }
std::shared_ptr<Resource> resource() const { return resource_; }
void resource(std::shared_ptr<Resource> resource) { resource_ = resource; }
std::vector<std::pair<ConditionType, std::shared_ptr<Condition>>>& conditions() {
return conditions_;
}
template <typename... ArgsT>
IOSpec& condition(ConditionType type, ArgsT&&... args) {
switch (type) {
case ConditionType::kMessageAvailable:
conditions_.emplace_back(
type, std::make_shared<MessageAvailableCondition>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...));
break;
case ConditionType::kDownstreamMessageAffordable:
conditions_.emplace_back(
type,
std::make_shared<DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...));
break;
case ConditionType::kCount:
conditions_.emplace_back(type,
std::make_shared<CountCondition>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...));
break;
case ConditionType::kBoolean:
conditions_.emplace_back(type,
std::make_shared<BooleanCondition>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...));
break;
case ConditionType::kNone:
conditions_.emplace_back(type, nullptr);
break;
}
return *this;
}
private:
OperatorSpec* op_spec_ = nullptr;
std::string name_;
IOType io_type_;
const std::type_info* typeinfo_ = nullptr;
std::shared_ptr<Resource> resource_;
std::vector<std::pair<ConditionType, std::shared_ptr<Condition>>> conditions_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_IO_SPEC_HPP */