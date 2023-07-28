Program Listing for File cuda_stream_pool.hpp
include/holoscan/core/resources/gxf/cuda_stream_pool.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_CUDA_STREAM_POOL_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_CUDA_STREAM_POOL_HPP
#include <string>
#include <gxf/cuda/cuda_stream_pool.hpp>
#include "./allocator.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class CudaStreamPool : public Allocator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(CudaStreamPool, Allocator)
CudaStreamPool() = default;
CudaStreamPool(int32_t dev_id, uint32_t stream_flags, int32_t stream_priority,
uint32_t reserved_size, uint32_t max_size)
: dev_id_(dev_id),
stream_flags_(stream_flags),
stream_priority_(stream_priority),
reserved_size_(reserved_size),
max_size_(max_size) {}
CudaStreamPool(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::CudaStreamPool* component);
const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::CudaStreamPool"; }
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
private:
Parameter<int32_t> dev_id_;
Parameter<uint32_t> stream_flags_;
Parameter<int32_t> stream_priority_;
Parameter<uint32_t> reserved_size_;
Parameter<uint32_t> max_size_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_CUDA_STREAM_POOL_HPP */