Program Listing for File double_buffer_transmitter.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_DOUBLE_BUFFER_TRANSMITTER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_DOUBLE_BUFFER_TRANSMITTER_HPP #include <string> // gxf/std/double_buffer_transmitter.hpp is missing in the GXF SDK // The following is a copy of the file from the GXF SDK until it is fixed // TODO: Remove this file once the issue is fixed #include <memory> #include "gxf/core/component.hpp" #include "gxf/core/entity.hpp" #include "gxf/core/handle.hpp" #include "gxf/std/gems/staging_queue/staging_queue.hpp" #include "gxf/std/transmitter.hpp" namespace nvidia { namespace gxf { // A transmitter which uses a double-buffered queue where messages are pushed to a backstage after // they are published. Outgoing messages are not immediately available and need to be // moved to the backstage first. class DoubleBufferTransmitter : public Transmitter { public: using queue_t = ::gxf::staging_queue::StagingQueue<Entity>; gxf_result_t registerInterface(Registrar* registrar) override; gxf_result_t initialize() override; gxf_result_t deinitialize() override; gxf_result_t pop_abi(gxf_uid_t* uid) override; gxf_result_t push_abi(gxf_uid_t other) override; gxf_result_t peek_abi(gxf_uid_t* uid, int32_t index) override; size_t capacity_abi() override; size_t size_abi() override; gxf_result_t publish_abi(gxf_uid_t uid) override; size_t back_size_abi() override; gxf_result_t sync_abi() override; Parameter<uint64_t> capacity_; Parameter<uint64_t> policy_; private: std::unique_ptr<queue_t> queue_; }; } // namespace gxf } // namespace nvidia #include "./transmitter.hpp" namespace holoscan { class DoubleBufferTransmitter : public Transmitter { public: HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(DoubleBufferTransmitter, Transmitter) DoubleBufferTransmitter() = default; DoubleBufferTransmitter(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferTransmitter* component); const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferTransmitter"; } void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; private: Parameter<uint64_t> capacity_; Parameter<uint64_t> policy_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_DOUBLE_BUFFER_TRANSMITTER_HPP */