Program Listing for File double_buffer_transmitter.hpp

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_DOUBLE_BUFFER_TRANSMITTER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_DOUBLE_BUFFER_TRANSMITTER_HPP
#include <string>
// gxf/std/double_buffer_transmitter.hpp is missing in the GXF SDK
// The following is a copy of the file from the GXF SDK until it is fixed
// TODO: Remove this file once the issue is fixed
#include <memory>
#include "gxf/core/component.hpp"
#include "gxf/core/entity.hpp"
#include "gxf/core/handle.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/gems/staging_queue/staging_queue.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/transmitter.hpp"
namespace nvidia {
namespace gxf {
// A transmitter which uses a double-buffered queue where messages are pushed to a backstage after
// they are published. Outgoing messages are not immediately available and need to be
// moved to the backstage first.
class DoubleBufferTransmitter : public Transmitter {
public:
using queue_t = ::gxf::staging_queue::StagingQueue<Entity>;
gxf_result_t registerInterface(Registrar* registrar) override;
gxf_result_t initialize() override;
gxf_result_t deinitialize() override;
gxf_result_t pop_abi(gxf_uid_t* uid) override;
gxf_result_t push_abi(gxf_uid_t other) override;
gxf_result_t peek_abi(gxf_uid_t* uid, int32_t index) override;
size_t capacity_abi() override;
size_t size_abi() override;
gxf_result_t publish_abi(gxf_uid_t uid) override;
size_t back_size_abi() override;
gxf_result_t sync_abi() override;
Parameter<uint64_t> capacity_;
Parameter<uint64_t> policy_;
private:
std::unique_ptr<queue_t> queue_;
};
} // namespace gxf
} // namespace nvidia
#include "./transmitter.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class DoubleBufferTransmitter : public Transmitter {
public:
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(DoubleBufferTransmitter, Transmitter)
DoubleBufferTransmitter() = default;
DoubleBufferTransmitter(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferTransmitter* component);
const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferTransmitter"; }
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
private:
Parameter<uint64_t> capacity_;
Parameter<uint64_t> policy_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_DOUBLE_BUFFER_TRANSMITTER_HPP */