Program Listing for File ping_tx.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/operators/ping_tx/ping_tx.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_PING_TX_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_PING_TX_HPP
#include <holoscan/holoscan.hpp>
namespace holoscan::ops {
class PingTxOp : public Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingTxOp)
PingTxOp() = default;
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
void compute(InputContext&, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override;
private:
int index_ = 1;
};
} // namespace holoscan::ops
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_PING_TX_HPP */