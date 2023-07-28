Program Listing for File tensor_rt_inference.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_TENSOR_RT_TENSOR_RT_INFERENCE_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_TENSOR_RT_TENSOR_RT_INFERENCE_HPP #include <memory> #include <string> #include <vector> #include "../../core/gxf/gxf_operator.hpp" namespace holoscan::ops { class TensorRTInferenceOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(TensorRTInferenceOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator) TensorRTInferenceOp() = default; const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::TensorRtInference"; } // TODO(gbae): use std::expected void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override; private: Parameter<std::string> model_file_path_; Parameter<std::string> engine_cache_dir_; Parameter<std::string> plugins_lib_namespace_; Parameter<bool> force_engine_update_; Parameter<std::vector<std::string>> input_tensor_names_; Parameter<std::vector<std::string>> input_binding_names_; Parameter<std::vector<std::string>> output_tensor_names_; Parameter<std::vector<std::string>> output_binding_names_; Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Allocator>> pool_; Parameter<std::shared_ptr<CudaStreamPool>> cuda_stream_pool_; Parameter<int64_t> max_workspace_size_; Parameter<int64_t> dla_core_; Parameter<int32_t> max_batch_size_; Parameter<bool> enable_fp16_; Parameter<bool> relaxed_dimension_check_; Parameter<bool> verbose_; Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Resource>> clock_; Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>> rx_; Parameter<IOSpec*> tx_; }; } // namespace holoscan::ops #endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_TENSOR_RT_TENSOR_RT_INFERENCE_HPP */