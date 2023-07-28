Program Listing for File tensor_rt_inference.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/operators/tensor_rt/tensor_rt_inference.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_TENSOR_RT_TENSOR_RT_INFERENCE_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_TENSOR_RT_TENSOR_RT_INFERENCE_HPP
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include "../../core/gxf/gxf_operator.hpp"
namespace holoscan::ops {
class TensorRTInferenceOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(TensorRTInferenceOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator)
TensorRTInferenceOp() = default;
const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::TensorRtInference"; }
// TODO(gbae): use std::expected
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
private:
Parameter<std::string> model_file_path_;
Parameter<std::string> engine_cache_dir_;
Parameter<std::string> plugins_lib_namespace_;
Parameter<bool> force_engine_update_;
Parameter<std::vector<std::string>> input_tensor_names_;
Parameter<std::vector<std::string>> input_binding_names_;
Parameter<std::vector<std::string>> output_tensor_names_;
Parameter<std::vector<std::string>> output_binding_names_;
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Allocator>> pool_;
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<CudaStreamPool>> cuda_stream_pool_;
Parameter<int64_t> max_workspace_size_;
Parameter<int64_t> dla_core_;
Parameter<int32_t> max_batch_size_;
Parameter<bool> enable_fp16_;
Parameter<bool> relaxed_dimension_check_;
Parameter<bool> verbose_;
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Resource>> clock_;
Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>> rx_;
Parameter<IOSpec*> tx_;
};
} // namespace holoscan::ops
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_TENSOR_RT_TENSOR_RT_INFERENCE_HPP */